SOUTH BEND, IN - FEBRUARY 11: After scoring 33 points and surpassing 1000 career points Bonzie Colson #35 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish acknowledges the crowd after the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Purcell Pavilion on February 11, 2017 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Bonzie Colson leads Notre Dame past No. 14 Florida State

By Rob DausterFeb 11, 2017, 8:25 PM EST

Bonzie Colson, a 6-foot-5 power forward for Notre Dame, went up against college basketball’s biggest front lines on Saturday and dominated, finishing with 33 points and 13 boards as the Irish got redemption for a loss in Tallahassee last month with an 84-72 win over the Seminoles.

That loss started a pretty nasty skid for the Irish, as they lost five out of six and four straight heading into this week. Three of those losses came against Virginia, Duke and North Carolina. The fourth was at Georgia Tech, who beat Florida State and UNC in that same building. Was Notre Dame really overrated or did they just run into the meat grinder portion of their schedule?

Saturday would seem to suggest that it was the latter.

Matt Farrell chipped in with 15 points, nine assists and five boards and Steve Vasturia added 15 points as well, but this game was about Colson, who was the best player on the floor from the opening tip. Florida State trots out a pair of seven-footers and pairs them with guys like Jonathan Isaac, Jarquez Smith and Phil Cofer, and it didn’t bother Colson in the least.

Perhaps the most impressive part of this win is the fact that it came in a game where the Irish shot just 7-for-22 from three. Notre Dame is not a big team. There are often times where the tallest player on the floor for them is 6-foot-8 V.J. Beachem, who is a spot-up jump-shooter through and through. They shoot 40 percent from three as a team and rank 278th in defensive rebounding, yet they still were able to easily handle the Seminoles.

Dwayne Bacon and Isaac did not have good nights. They combined for just 16 points on 7-for-19 shooting. The loss drops Florida State out of a tie for first place in the league. They now sit a game behind North Carolina and Virginia, who both have just three losses in ACC play, with the same four-loss ACC record as Duke and Louisville. The Irish are a game behind Florida State.

VIDEO: North Dakota State’s Khy Kabellis hits miracle shot … in own basket

screen-shot-2017-02-11-at-9-27-43-pm
By Rob DausterFeb 11, 2017, 9:31 PM EST

North Dakota State guard Khy Kabellis hit the shot of the year.

The problem?

It went into his own basket. Check this out:

The good news for Kabellis is that it didn’t cost the Bisons a win.

The bad news? He’s never going to hear the end of it.

The only time I can ever remember seeing something like this was Kentucky’s James Young back in 2014:

Ex-Syracuse big man Fab Melo dies in Brazil

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 08: Fab Melo #51 of the Syracuse Orange looks on against the Connecticut Huskies during their quarterfinal game of the 2012 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 8, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 11, 2017, 8:50 PM EST

Former Syracuse center Fab Melo died on Saturday in his home in Brazil.

He was 26 years old.

“He was a really good kid, and it’s not fair that he will be defined by one thing, a 10-page paper,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim told ESPN. “He worked his tail off to become a really good player, and was a nice kid.”

“We don’t know the cause yet. It’s so hard right now, so hard to believe. It’s a sad, sad day.”

The cause of death is not yet known, although it is believed that Melo died in his mother’s house, according to ESPN.

Melo played two seasons for the Orange before becoming the 22nd pick in the 2012 draft by the Boston Celtics. The paper that Boeheim is referring to was part of the investigation into academic impropriety within the Syracuse program that resulted in the self-imposed NCAA tournament ban during the 2014-15 season.

Xavier’s Trevon Bluiett reinjures ankle in loss to Villanova

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 14: Trevon Bluiett #5 of the Xavier Musketeers attempts a reverse layup in the second half as Ikenna Smart #34 of the Buffalo Bulls defends on November 14, 2016 at Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Xavier defeated Buffalo 86-53. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 11, 2017, 6:55 PM EST

Trevon Bluiett aggravated an ankle injury that has been bothering him in recent weeks in No. 24 Xavier’s loss to No. 2 Villanova on Saturday.

He went scoreless in 19 minutes on Saturday and didn’t play down the stretch. He took just two shots.

“”I don’t know much,” Mack told reporters after the game. “He reinjured his ankle and that’s why he didn’t go back in.We felt like 60 or 70 percent of Trevon wasn’t going to be enough. He didn’t want to let his teammates down. We’re going to do what’s best for Trevon like we do everyone that’s in our program.”

“Up until he injured it today, he hasn’t wanted to sit out at all.”

Xavier is already dealing with the loss of Edmond Sumner, the team’s star point guard that tore his ACL last month.

VIDEO: Louisville fan arrested after storming court, busting into Miami huddle

LOUISVILLE, KY - FEBRUARY 11: A Louisville Cardinals fan is subdued by police after running onto the floor in the first half of the game against the Miami Hurricanes at KFC YUM! Center on February 11, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. Louisville defeated Miami 71-66. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Rob DausterFeb 11, 2017, 6:34 PM EST

A Louisville fan was arrested on Saturday after he stormed the floor during a timeout and tried to force his way into the Miami huddle.

“There was a little bit of a commotion in our huddle,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. “I glanced up, and there was someone there in our huddle, I believe in red. We don’t normally wear red.”

The man is 31 years old, according to the paper, and was charged with fourth-degree assault, disorderly conduct, terroristic threatening and trespassing.

He’s going to regret this decision when he sleeps this one off.

No. 13 West Virginia defeats Kansas State 85-66

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Bob Huggins of the West Virginia Mountaineers reacts against the Temple Owls in the second half during the championship game of the NIT Season Tip-Off at Barclays Center on November 25, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 11, 2017, 6:09 PM EST

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Jevon Carter was pretty excited to exact revenge against Kansas State.

“Revenge was a factor,” he said. “That’s what the Big 12’s all about. You get to play everybody twice. If you lose, you get a chance at redemption.”

His 19 points and nine rebounds led No. 13 West Virginia in a foul-plagued 85-66 victory over the Wildcats on Saturday.

West Virginia (20-5, 8-4) struggled at the start making two of its first eight shots over the first 4 minutes. James “Beetle” Bolden then led the Mountaineers on a 12-1 scoring run to take the lead.

Kansas State rallied to tie the game at 34 at halftime.

After a 3-pointer by Xavier Sneed early in the second half, the Wildcats (16-9, 5-7) went on a cold snap from the field that lasted over 6 minutes. West Virginia capitalized and held a 13-point lead midway through the second half.

Kansas State never recovered.

Fouls dominated the game, as 54 were called throughout the game although no player fouled out.

“The reason officials don’t come in and do a press conference like the coaches do is because they are independent contractors,” West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said. “I think it would be a great move on the NCAA’s part to bring them in house.”

Nathan Adrian added 11 points for West Virginia and Bolden finished with nine.

Wesley Iwundu led five Wildcats in double figures with 14 points.

“We didn’t always make the right pass,” Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber said. “We didn’t always make the right play, and we missed open shots. The way they play, you have to jump up and make open shots. We had open shots and just didn’t make them.”

DJ Johnson did not play for Kansas State due to an ankle injury suffered late in their loss to No. 3 Kansas on Monday.

BIG PICTURE

The NCAA Tournament selection committee announced that West Virginia was the 14th overall seed in their bracket preview. The Mountaineers would be a 4 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament if the season ended today. The SAP Center in San Jose, California is hosting the West Region on March 23 and 25.

BURSTING THE BUBBLE

Kansas State does not have any more games against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25 remaining on their schedule. With tough games against Iowa State, Oklahoma State and TCU looming, it is unlikely the Wildcats can escape the bubble before the Big 12 Tournament in March.

“It’s disappointing,” Weber said, “but you have to get ready for the next one.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Along with their lackluster win at Oklahoma on Wednesday, expect West Virginia to possibly enter the top 10 when the AP Poll is released Monday.

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts Iowa State on Wednesday night.

West Virginia travels to take on No. 3 Kansas on Monday night.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.