VIDEO: Northeastern overcomes 16-point deficit on game-winner from impossible angle

As we ushered in 2017, Syracuse could easily have been asking, what happened? A preseason Top 25 team, the Orange were mired in a streak that produced loses to Connecticut, St. John’s, and Boston College. Early January wasn’t much better, as the Orange’s early league road schedule took a toll. Fast forward to February. It’s amazing what a five-game winning streak in the ACC can do for a team’s resume, especially when the field around them remains quite average. Syracuse’s last-second heroics at Clemson have the Orange at 8-4 in the league and, at least for the moment, a few slots above the cutline. We’ll see how the final month plays out.
No changes on the No. 1 seed line today. Kansas and Baylor bounced back with road wins . Come Saturday, we’ll all get a sneak peak at how the actual Selection Committee views the Top 16 teams (on their Seed List), noted as the top four seeds in each region. Every Committee is a little different, so it will be interesting to see how they view things. Some of us would prefer to see their look at the bubble, too. Then again, deciphering and explaining those concepts would require a show that’s too long for network television. Come Monday, the middle and lower half of the bracket could look quite different – again.
UPDATED: February 9, 2017
Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
- Michigan vs. Seton Hall | South Region
- Wichita State vs. Marquette | East Region
- WEBER STATE vs. UC-DAVIS | Midwest Region
- MT. ST. MARY’S vs. NC CENTRAL | East Region
BRACKET PROJECTION …
|EAST – New York
|
|WEST – San Jose
|Buffalo
|
|Salt Lake City
|1) VILLANOVA
|
|1) GONZAGA
|16) NC-CENTRAL / M.S. MARY’S
|
|16) TX-SOUTHERN
|8) VCU
|
|8) California
|9) Oklahoma State
|
|9) Iowa State
|
|
|
|Orlando
|
|Milwaukee
|5) Butler
|
|5) Duke
|12) UNC-WILMINGTON
|
|12) VALPARAISO
|4) FLORIDA
|
|4) WISCONSIN
|13) MONMOUTH
|
|13) NEW MEXICO ST
|
|
|
|Buffalo
|
|Indianapolis
|6) Notre Dame
|
|6) Maryland
|11) Wichita St / Marquette
|
|11) MID TENNESSEE ST
|3) West Virginia
|
|3) Louisville
|14) WINTHROP
|
|14) BELMONT
|
|
|
|Greenville
|
|Sacramento
|7) USC
|
|7) SMU
|10) Indiana
|
|10) Virginia Tech
|2) NORTH CAROLINA
|
|2) OREGON
|15) PRINCETON
|
|15) NO DAKOTA ST
|
|
|
|SOUTH – Memphis
|
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|Tulsa
|
|Tulsa
|1) Baylor
|
|1) KANSAS
|16) SAM HOUSTON ST
|
|16) WEBER ST / UC-DAVIS
|8) Northwestern
|
|8) Syracuse
|9) Miami-FL
|
|9) Minnesota
|
|
|
|Indianapolis
|
|Milwaukee
|5) Creighton
|
|5) Purdue
|12) AKRON
|
|12) ILLINOIS STATE
|4) Kentucky
|
|4) CINCINNATI
|13) VERMONT
|
|13) NEVADA
|
|
|
|Sacramento
|
|Greenville
|6) Saint Mary’s
|
|6) South Carolina
|11) Michigan / Seton Hall
|
|11) Michigan State
|3) UCLA
|
|3) Virginia
|14) ARKANSAS STATE
|
|14) FLA GULF COAST
|
|
|
|Orlando
|
|Salt Lake City
|7) Xavier
|
|7) Dayton
|10) Kansas State
|
|10) TCU
|2) Florida State
|
|2) Arizona
|15) BUCKNELL
|
|15) FURMAN
NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, Kansas, and Baylor.
Last Four Byes (at large): Miami-FL, Virginia Tech, Indiana, Michigan State
Last Four IN (at large): Seton Hall, Wichita State, Marquette, Michigan
First Four OUT (at large): Tennessee, Rhode Island, Georgia Tech, Arkansas
Next four teams OUT (at large): Wake Forest, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgetown
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (9): NORTH CAROLINA, Florida State, Virginia, Louisville, Duke, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Miami-FL, Virginia Tech
Big 10 (8): WISCONSIN, Purdue, Maryland, Northwestern, Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan State, Michigan
Big 12 (7): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Kansas State
Big East (6): VILLANOVA, Butler, Creighton, Xavier, Seton Hall, Marquette
Pac 12 (5): OREGON, Arizona, UCLA, USC, California
SEC (3): FLORIDA, Kentucky, South Carolina
Atlantic 10 (2): VCU, Dayton
American (2): CINCINNATI, SMU
West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s
Missouri Valley (2): ILLINOIS STATE, Wichita State
Mountain West (1): NEVADA
ONE BID LEAGUES: Monmouth (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), Arkansas State (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), Weber State (BSKY), Valparaiso (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), Furman (STHN), UC-Davis (BWEST), Akron (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), UNC-Wilmington (CAA), Winthrop (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), North Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Mt. St. Mary’s (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)