POSTERIZED: Jayson Tatum punches a dunk home on Kennedy Meeks

No. 16 Purdue sends Indiana to fourth loss in five games
Indiana’s chance at a statement win slipped through its fingers.
Sixteenth-ranked Purdue downed the Hoosiers, 69-64, at Assembly Hall on Thursday to send Indiana to its fourth loss in five games and keep the Hoosiers’ NCAA tournament chances in doubt.
The Hoosiers led for long stretches in the game but shot just 34.6 percent in the second half as Purdue overwhelmed them down the stretch. Indiana fell to 15-10 overall and 5-7 in the Big Ten with the loss.
The Boilermakers kept within striking distance of Big Ten-leading Wisconsin with the win, getting 25 points from Vincent Edwards along with 16 points and 14 rebounds from Caleb Swanigan.
Thomas Bryant had 23 points on 8 of 12 shooting for the Hoosiers. James Blackmon, Jr., playing in his first game back after a three-game absence due to injury, was 3 of 14 from the floor and finished with 11 points.
VIDEO: Northeastern overcomes 16-point deficit on game-winner from impossible angle
Northeastern picked up a win over the College of Charleston after trailing by 16 points at the half on the road when Bolden Brace hit this buzzer-beater from an impossible angle:
That angle doesn’t do the shot justice.
Look at this:
I have no idea how that shot went in.
Bubble Banter: Indiana with a massive game tonight against No. 16 Purdue
STILL TO PLAY
No. 16 Purdue at Indiana (RPI: 76, KenPom: 41, No. 10 seed), 7:00 p.m.
James Madison at UNC Wilmington (RPI: 42, KenPom: 55, No. 12 seed), 7:00 p.m.
Cleveland State at Valparaiso (RPI: 69, KenPom: 94, No. 12 seed), 8:00 p.m.
Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee (RPI: 44, KenPom: 51, No. 11 seed), 8:00 p.m.
Missouri State at Wichita State (RPI: 66, KenPom: 17, play-in game), 9:00 p.m.
Police: Drunken bus driver stranded Saint Louis basketball team
The Saint Louis University men’s basketball team lost a game to St. Bonaventure – and then its bus.
The Billikens walked out of the arena Wednesday night following the team’s 70-55 loss to the Bonnies, and their bus was nowhere to be found, said New York State Police Trooper James O’Callaghan. The driver, later identified as 56-year-old Linda Edmister of Gasport, New York, had taken off.
While authorities searched for the bus, the players sat in the arena. The team posted pictures on Twitter of players talking on their cellphones, playing cards and napping.
“Just chilling in the Reilly Center while we try to find our missing bus,” the team tweeted.
State police said the bus was eventually stopped in Randolph, about 40 miles from the arena. Troopers said they were able to find it through GPS on an item left on the bus. School officials said the item was head coach Travis Ford’s iPad.
“I’m not sure where their destination was after that. But yeah, it definitely wasn’t Randolph,” O’Callaghan said.
Troopers charged Edmister with driving a commercial vehicle while intoxicated. Police say her blood alcohol content was 0.22 percent, more than five times the limit for commercial drivers, 0.04 percent.
It couldn’t be learned if she has a lawyer who could comment on the accusations. The Associated Press also left a message for her employer.
As for the team, it later posted an update on Twitter thanking the St. Bonaventure staff for helping out.
O’Callaghan said police don’t believe Edmister was drunk when she drove the team to the arena. He said troopers don’t know exactly when she left the campus or why. The game ended around 9:30 p.m. Edmister was pulled over shortly before 11 p.m., troopers said.
Another bus took the Billikens to Randolph so the team could retrieve their possessions from the first bus. They were then taken to the airport in nearby Bradford, Pennsylvania, for the return flight, which arrived in St. Louis around 3 a.m. local time.
—
Wawrow reported from Buffalo.