More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Purdue's Dakota Mathias is defended by Indiana's James Blackmon Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
AP Photo/Darron Cummings

No. 16 Purdue sends Indiana to fourth loss in five games

Leave a comment
By Travis HinesFeb 9, 2017, 9:07 PM EST

Indiana’s chance at a statement win slipped through its fingers.

Sixteenth-ranked Purdue downed the Hoosiers, 69-64, at Assembly Hall on Thursday to send Indiana to its fourth loss in five games and keep the Hoosiers’ NCAA tournament chances in doubt.

The Hoosiers led for long stretches in the game but shot just 34.6 percent in the second half as Purdue overwhelmed them down the stretch. Indiana fell to 15-10 overall and 5-7 in the Big Ten with the loss.

The Boilermakers kept within striking distance of Big Ten-leading Wisconsin with the win, getting 25 points from Vincent Edwards along with 16 points and 14 rebounds from Caleb Swanigan.

Thomas Bryant had 23 points on 8 of 12 shooting for the Hoosiers. James Blackmon, Jr., playing in his first game back after a three-game absence due to injury, was 3 of 14 from the floor and finished with 11 points.

POSTERIZED: Jayson Tatum punches a dunk home on Kennedy Meeks

screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-9-11-51-pm
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 9, 2017, 9:13 PM EST

Don’t jump, Kennedy.

VIDEO: Northeastern overcomes 16-point deficit on game-winner from impossible angle

screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-9-05-20-pm
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 9, 2017, 9:06 PM EST

Northeastern picked up a win over the College of Charleston after trailing by 16 points at the half on the road when Bolden Brace hit this buzzer-beater from an impossible angle:

That angle doesn’t do the shot justice.

Look at this:

I have no idea how that shot went in.

Bubble Banter: Indiana with a massive game tonight against No. 16 Purdue

BLOOMINGTON, IN - JANUARY 07: Thomas Bryant #31 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates in the first half of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Assembly Hall on January 7, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 9, 2017, 6:08 PM EST

More College Hoops

KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 9: Travis Ford head coach of the Oklahoma State Cowboys instructs his team against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first round of the Big 12 Basketball Tournament at Sprint Center on March 9, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) Police: Drunken bus driver stranded Saint Louis basketball team SYRACUSE, NY - JANUARY 28: Tyler Roberson #21 of the Syracuse Orange dunks the ball against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at the Carrier Dome on January 28, 2017 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images) Bracketology: Syracuse keeps climbing EUGENE, OR - DECEMBER 28: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after hitting the game winning shot against the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena on December 28, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) Oregon-UCLA Preview: Bruins looking for validation, Ducks seeking case for No. 1

STILL TO PLAY

No. 16 Purdue at Indiana (RPI: 76, KenPom: 41, No. 10 seed), 7:00 p.m.

James Madison at UNC Wilmington (RPI: 42, KenPom: 55, No. 12 seed), 7:00 p.m.

Cleveland State at Valparaiso (RPI: 69, KenPom: 94, No. 12 seed), 8:00 p.m.

Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee (RPI: 44, KenPom: 51, No. 11 seed), 8:00 p.m.

Missouri State at Wichita State (RPI: 66, KenPom: 17, play-in game), 9:00 p.m.

CBT Podcast: Why Your Favorite Team Sucks

LEXINGTON, KY - JANUARY 28: Frank Mason III #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks dribbles the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the game against at Rupp Arena on January 28, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 9, 2017, 1:31 PM EST

Brian Snow of Scout.com joined the podcast today for our annual “Why Your Team Sucks” podcast, where we go through and dissect the weaknesses of each one of the national title contenders.

In addition, we talk about VCU winning two games despite trailing with 0.4 seconds left and the Olean bus thief.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and Audioboom

Police: Drunken bus driver stranded Saint Louis basketball team

KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 9: Travis Ford head coach of the Oklahoma State Cowboys instructs his team against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first round of the Big 12 Basketball Tournament at Sprint Center on March 9, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Ed Zurga/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 9, 2017, 1:18 PM EST

The Saint Louis University men’s basketball team lost a game to St. Bonaventure – and then its bus.

The Billikens walked out of the arena Wednesday night following the team’s 70-55 loss to the Bonnies, and their bus was nowhere to be found, said New York State Police Trooper James O’Callaghan. The driver, later identified as 56-year-old Linda Edmister of Gasport, New York, had taken off.

While authorities searched for the bus, the players sat in the arena. The team posted pictures on Twitter of players talking on their cellphones, playing cards and napping.

“Just chilling in the Reilly Center while we try to find our missing bus,” the team tweeted.

State police said the bus was eventually stopped in Randolph, about 40 miles from the arena. Troopers said they were able to find it through GPS on an item left on the bus. School officials said the item was head coach Travis Ford’s iPad.

“I’m not sure where their destination was after that. But yeah, it definitely wasn’t Randolph,” O’Callaghan said.

Troopers charged Edmister with driving a commercial vehicle while intoxicated. Police say her blood alcohol content was 0.22 percent, more than five times the limit for commercial drivers, 0.04 percent.

It couldn’t be learned if she has a lawyer who could comment on the accusations. The Associated Press also left a message for her employer.

As for the team, it later posted an update on Twitter thanking the St. Bonaventure staff for helping out.

O’Callaghan said police don’t believe Edmister was drunk when she drove the team to the arena. He said troopers don’t know exactly when she left the campus or why. The game ended around 9:30 p.m. Edmister was pulled over shortly before 11 p.m., troopers said.

Another bus took the Billikens to Randolph so the team could retrieve their possessions from the first bus. They were then taken to the airport in nearby Bradford, Pennsylvania, for the return flight, which arrived in St. Louis around 3 a.m. local time.

Wawrow reported from Buffalo.