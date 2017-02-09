More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Stony Brook athletics

Long Island college basketball player accused of rape

Associated PressFeb 9, 2017, 1:43 AM EST

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) A Long Island college basketball player from California is accused of raping a minor.

Stony Brook University police Chief Robert J. Lenahan tells Newsday that Blair Mendy faces rape, sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

The 22-year-old Stony Brook sophomore from San Jose is expected to be arraigned Thursday. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who can comment.

Lenahan on Wednesday provided no other details on the case.

Mendy’s father tells Newsday that he can’t believe the charges. He says he taught his son to be a gentleman, treat ladies well and to always make the right choices.

The newspaper says Mendy has played in two games with the Stony Brook Seawolves this year.

 

Bolden, Adrian help No. 13 West Virginia hold off Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, WV - JANUARY 24: Jevon Carter #2 of the West Virginia Mountaineers reacts during a timeout in the second half during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at WVU Coliseum on January 24, 2017 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Justin Berl/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 9, 2017, 1:39 AM EST

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) James Bolden knows his opportunities to play for West Virginia often are limited, so he has to maximize the minutes he receives. His ability to do so helped the 13th-ranked Mountaineers immensely on Wednesday night.

The freshman guard scored a career-high 17 points in 10 minutes and West Virginia survived an off-shooting night to beat Oklahoma 61-50.

West Virginia (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) won for the first time ever at Oklahoma (8-15, 2-9) in five attempts and avenged an overtime defeat at the hands of the Sooners, who won 89-87 in Morgantown on Jan. 18.

The Mountaineers won despite shooting a season-low 37 percent from the field. West Virginia used its frenetic press to force 23 turnovers, 11 more than the Sooners committed in the previous meeting, and limited the Sooners to 33.3 percent shooting.

Bolden entered Wednesday having played only 107 minutes in 15 games. His previous career high had been nine points vs. VMI on Dec. 10, but against the Sooners he went 6 of 11 from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range. In the first half, he scored 15 of West Virginia’s 27 points.

“I just get in and do what I do in the time I get,” Bolden said. “When I’m called on, I’ve just got to be ready. I’ve got older guys in front of me . that are going to take the majority of the minutes. If I can get in, I’m going to try and contribute to the team.”

Kameron McGusty scored 11 points for the Sooners, who were so frazzled on offense that they burned all four of their timeouts by the 8:10 mark of the second half. Oklahoma lost its sixth straight since its win at West Virginia and posted a season low for points.

“West Virginia’s pressure bothered us a lot,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. “We didn’t handle it nearly as well as you have to to have a chance to beat a good ball club.

“I just didn’t think we moved with the same conviction to be available. West Virginia is going to work hard. They usually do. They try to cut you with their pressure. It didn’t kill us there but it did tonight. I thought they definitely won that battle.”

Bolden kept West Virginia afloat in the first half and gave them a 27-25 halftime lead with a driving layup right before the buzzer.

“I think he is terrific,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said of Bolden. “He has been doing well in practice. You try to work those guys up.”

Nathan Adrian took over in the second half for the Mountaineers, scoring eight of his 13 points. His putback with 7:12 left gave West Virginia its first double-digit lead of the game at 48-38 and Jevon Carter followed with a 3-pointer from the corner for the Mountaineers.

Seven straight points by the Sooners – four by Khadeem Lattin, who tied a career high with 14 rebounds – pulled them within 51-45 with 5:15 left, but they came no closer as West Virginia outscored them 10-5 in the final 5 minutes.

“That’s what the Bob Huggins way is – we compete and play hard,” Bolden said. “We’ve just got to play hard for 40 minutes. If we do that and still play bad, you can get a win.”

Oklahoma jumped to an 11-2 lead in the first 4 minutes and led for all but a few seconds of the first half, despite going without a field goal for almost 8 minutes in one stretch.

BIG PICTURE:

West Virginia: Every team will have bad nights and the Mountaineers were fortunate to have survived one of theirs without taking a loss. They will have to play much better in upcoming games against Sunflower State foes Kansas State and Kansas.

Oklahoma: Once again – as in an earlier loss to Kansas – a young Oklahoma squad held tough for a half with a ranked Big 12 foe at home before fading down the stretch. The Sooners have been close in nearly every game during their six-game losing streak but haven’t made winning plays in the final minutes.

POLL IMPLICATIONS:

West Virginia: The Mountaineers could have dropped several spots with a loss, but now their poll fate for next week depends on how they fare Saturday at Kansas State.

TIP-INS:

West Virginia played without starting guard Daxter Miles Jr., who sat out with a sprained right ankle that he injured earlier this week in practice. The university listed Miles’ status as day-to-day. Tarik Phillip started in place of Miles. . McGusty extended his streak of double-digit scoring games to 11, the longest by an OU freshman since Jeff Webster had 22 straight in 1990-91. . The loss was Oklahoma’s 100th in Lloyd Noble Arena since the facility opened in 1975. The Sooners have won 533 home games during the same period. . Huggins has 810 career wins and needs two more to tie Rollie Massimino for eighth place on the all-time Division I coaching wins list.

UP NEXT:

West Virginia: The Mountaineers will host one of Huggins’ former teams, Kansas State, on Saturday before a trip to Lawrence, Kansas, to face No. 3 Kansas next Monday.

Oklahoma: The Sooners’ next three games are against teams that beat them in the final seconds of earlier games – at Iowa State on Saturday, at home vs. Texas next Tuesday and at Oklahoma State on Feb. 18.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Saint Louis victims of rogue bus driver?

image-1
Saint Louis Men's Basketball
By Travis HinesFeb 9, 2017, 12:13 AM EST

Saint Louis’ season hasn’t been one to remember, but the Billikens had a night that few will likely ever forget Wednesday.

After losing to St. Bonaventure, 70-55, Saint Louis was, quite naturally, ready to get on their way back home to lick their wounds.

Only problem was, their bus driver had split.

That’s right. St. Louis got ditched by its bus driver, and the story only gets weirder from here.

The driver’s location was, and this is pretty amazing, discovered by using the tracking function on coach Travis Ford’s iPad, which he left on the bus.

Now, here’s where it gets even more wild. When the cops found the bus, it apparently didn’t immediately pull over.

 

I haven’t been this interested in a bus driver since ‘Speed’ came out in 1994.

Was there a misunderstanding? Did she just get sick of waiting for the team and had dinner reservations? Trying to catch a late movie? Was she trying to make for Canada to make it rich on the basketball equipment black market?

God bless college basketball and all the wackiness it inspires.

Isaac scores 21 to lead No. 14 Florida State past NC State

Florida State's Michael Ojo dunks against North Carolina State during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017., in Tallahassee, Fla.
oe Rondone/Tallahassee Democrat via AP
Associated PressFeb 8, 2017, 11:44 PM EST

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Florida State’s Jonathan Isaac has been overshadowed a bit when it comes to discussing who the top freshman is in the Atlantic Coast Conference. On Wednesday night he took his place in the spotlight.

Isaac led the 14th-ranked Seminoles with 21 points as they defeated North Carolina State 95-71.

The 6-foot-10 forward, who had only two points in last Sunday’s 48-point win over Clemson, scored the first seven points as FSU (21-4, 9-3) led throughout. It is his third game of 20 points or more this season.

“This game I feel like I came out a little more aggressive and my teammates found me early. It makes the game a lot easier and gets the nerves out of the way,” Isaac said.

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton added that Isaac is more of a student of the game, which sometimes overshadows his ability to score.

“Tonight he got into a nice flow there early. He was extremely confident and got us off to a good start,” Hamilton said.

North Carolina State’s Dennis Smith Jr., who is considered the favorite for Freshman of the Year, matched a season-low with eight points and was held scoreless in the first half for the first time this season.

“They had a great scheme to get the ball out of my hand early. That threw off the flow of our offense,” Smith said. “We still have to make plays when they double me. It’s 4-on-3 when the ball is out of my hands.”

N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried said he was pleased with the Wolfpack’s (14-11, 3-9) shot selection – they were 28 of 60 from the field – but thought the difference in the game was inside. The Seminoles had a 49-25 edge in rebounds, including 21 on the offensive end, and outscored the Wolfpack 48-28 in the paint. Ten of Florida State’s two-point baskets were either a dunk or tip-in.

“Today they just whipped us on the glass,” Gottfried said. “They’ve got length and depth, especially at the perimeter.”

Dwayne Bacon added 19 points and Michael Ojo had 11 for FSU, which has won 18 straight at home and at one point led by as many as 26 points in the second half.

Terry Henderson led the Wolfpack with 17 points while Maverick Rowan and Abdul-Malik Abu added 16 apiece.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: With losses in five of their last six games, the Wolfpack are in danger of playing on the first day of the conference tournament for the second straight season.

Florida State: After road losses to Georgia Tech and Syracuse two weeks ago, FSU has won its last three games by an average margin of 30 points. However, four of their last six games are on the road.

STREAKING

Bacon has scored in double figures in 34 straight games, which is the longest in program history since Alton Lee Gipson in 1984-85. It is also the longest current streak in the ACC.

SHORT BENCH

North Carolina State was missing senior center BeeJay Anya, who did not make the trip due to a “coach’s decision.” Sophomore forward Shaun Kirk also did not play due to the school’s concussion protocol.

HE SAID IT

“I wanted to take a challenge tonight. He’s one of the top scorers in our league. We had a solid defensive effort tonight,” Florida State’s Xavier Rathan-Mayes said of guarding Smith, who came into the game fifth in the conference in scoring and averaging 19.2 points per game.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: The Wolfpack are at Wake Forest on Saturday. The Demon Deacons won the first meeting 93-88 on Jan. 21.

Florida State: The Seminoles travel to Notre Dame on Saturday. FSU beat the Fighting Irish 83-80 on Jan. 18.

More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Joe Reedy on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/joereedy

VIDEO: VCU wins a game by taking a charge on an inbounds pass with 0.4 seconds left

Virginia Commonwealth head coach Will Wade talks with the media during a practice for a first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Oklahoma City.
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2017, 11:28 PM EST

If VCU head coach Will Wade hasn’t bought a Powerball ticket, it may be a good time for him to do so.

On Wednesday night, the Rams picked up a win on one of the oldest and most basic plays in college basketball. Let me set the stage for you: VCU and Georgetown Washington are locked in a barn-burner. With 10 seconds left, VCU’s JeQuan Lewis misses a free throw that sets up a possession that ends with GW’s Yuta Watanabe hitting what should have been a game-winning three:

Time expired, but 0.4 seconds were put back on the block, which means that VCU basically needed a miracle in order to survive their road trip to Foggy Bottom, and a miracle is exactly what they got. On the ensuing inbounds, Lewis redeemed himself for the missed free throw drawing a foul – it’s technically not a charge because Lewis is on offense, but he took a charge – on the man defending the inbounder.

Check this out:

Here’s another angle of the play:

Lewis hit two free throws at the other end of the floor and GW’s prayers weren’t answered.

What this means is that, for the second straight game, VCU has won on the road despite falling behind when their opponent hit a three with 0.4 seconds left on the clock. On Saturday, they earned a free throw after St. Bonaventure was whistled for a technical foul for interference after a would-be game-winner.

VCU is right on the bubble. The only reason they are still in tournament contention – and in first place in the Atlantic 10 – is because of those two wins.

Snider expected back in the lineup Saturday for Louisville

Louisville's Quentin Snider, left, is fouled bu Utah Valley's Marcel Davis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville won 98-68.
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley
By Travis HinesFeb 8, 2017, 10:38 PM EST

Quentin Snider, who has missed the last six games for Louisville, has been cleared to return to practice and is expected to play Saturday against Miami, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

The point guard hasn’t played for three weeks after being sidelined with a hip flexor.

“We were very cautious with him,” Louisville coach Rick Pitino said on his radio show Wednesday, per the Courier-Journal.

The Cardinals went 4-2 with Snider on the sideline, including Monday’s 71-55 loss to No. 12 Virginia in which both Deng Adel and Mangok Mathiang were suspended for Louisville. They are slated to be back to face the Hurricanes.

Snider is averaging 12.1 points, 4.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game this season.