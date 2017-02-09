More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
DURHAM, NC - FEBRUARY 09: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Duke Blue Devils drives to the basket against Luke Maye #32 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 9, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum shines as No. 18 Duke knocks off No. 8 North Carolina at home

By Rob DausterFeb 9, 2017, 9:59 PM EST

Grayson Allen scored 25 points and Jayson Tatum chipped in with 19 points, all of which came in the second half, nine boards and five assists as No. 18 Duke knocked off No. 8 North Carolina, 86-78, in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday night.

Luke Kennard chipped in with 20 points of his own as Duke moved to within a game of first place in the ACC regular season standings.

Justin Jackson led the way with 21 points for North Carolina, but he was quieted down the stretch. Joel Berry II finished with 15 points for the Tar Heels, who got Theo Pinson back but played this game without one of their starting big men, Isaiah Hicks.

Duke is now 4-0 since fully embracing small-ball by playing Tatum at the four, while UNC suffered their first loss with Pinson in the lineup.

POSTERIZED: Dillon Brooks goes over Anigbogu

ANAHEIM, CA - MARCH 24: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Oregon Ducks reacts in the first half while taking on the Duke Blue Devils in the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at the Honda Center on March 24, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 9, 2017, 10:29 PM EST

Dillon Brooks may have a balky foot, but it’s not stopping him from throwing down on dudes.

The Oregon junior viciously dunked on 6-foot-10 UCLA freshman Ike Anigbogu early in the top-10 matchup between the Ducks and Bruins at Pauley Pavilion on Thursday.

Brooks missed all of the summer and the start of the year due to surgery on his foot, and then missed time when he sprained it last month.

He looks to be fine now, though.

POSTERIZED: Jayson Tatum punches a dunk home on Kennedy Meeks

screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-9-11-51-pm
By Rob DausterFeb 9, 2017, 9:13 PM EST

Don’t jump, Kennedy.

Four takeaways as No. 16 Purdue sends Indiana to fourth loss in five games

Purdue's Dakota Mathias is defended by Indiana's James Blackmon Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
By Travis HinesFeb 9, 2017, 9:07 PM EST

Indiana’s chance at a statement win slipped through its fingers.

Sixteenth-ranked Purdue downed the Hoosiers, 69-64, at Assembly Hall on Thursday to send Indiana to its fourth loss in five games and keep the Hoosiers’ NCAA tournament chances in doubt.

The Hoosiers led for long stretches in the game but shot just 34.6 percent in the second half as Purdue overwhelmed them down the stretch. Indiana fell to 15-10 overall and 5-7 in the Big Ten with the loss.

The Boilermakers kept within striking distance of Big Ten-leading Wisconsin with the win, moving to 9-3 in the league (two games back of the Badgers) and 20-5 overall.

Here are the four things you need to know from the game:

 

1. Indiana is nearing the bubble brink: The Hoosiers entered the night squarely on the bubble and missed a golden opportunity Thursday to give themselves some breathing room. It’s all about opportunity cost for Indiana. This loss in and off itself isn’t particularly damaging as Purdue is awfully good and will be as so by the selection committee next month, though losing four of five certainly is problematic no matter who the Ls come against.

No, it hurts because what could have been. If Indiana tops Purdue, it gives the Hoosiers a major resume boost because not only do they simply need to start stacking wins, but because it’s a win that checks off multiple boxes as it would have came against a high-quality team.

Now, Indiana is looking at a schedule that has just one more such opportunity, and that comes on the road against these same Boilermakers, which hardly looks like a winnable game at this point. The task now for Indiana is to pile up wins against sometimes good but other times ‘meh’ competition, and the Hoosiers have to do it mostly on the road with four of their final six coming away from Bloomington. Beating Michigan and Northwestern at home looks to be a must with some combination on the road against Minnesota, Iowa and Ohio State trending in that direction as well.

2. Caleb Swanigan can’t be stopped: I don’t know if Swanigan can make up the distance between himself and Frank Mason and Josh Hart in the player of the year race, but he’s doing his damnedest. The Purdue big man had 16 points (6 of 12 shooting), 14 rebounds, three assists and a block before fouling out (more on that later).

Swanigan has now gotten double-doubles in seven-consecutive games, and in an astounding 21 of 25 games this season. He’s an absolute monster.

He’s not as dynamic as those two aforementioned guards, and there’s debate on whether or not he’s even the Big Ten’s best big man with Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ a worthy choice, but it’s best to not lose sight of just how dominant Swanigan has been this season. He’s been elite in almost every phase of the game.

3. James Blackmon, Jr. had a tough return to the court: After missing the last four games with a leg injury, James Blackmon’s return to the lineup was not exactly a triumphant return.  The junior went 3 of 14 from the field, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range. He did add three rebounds and four assists on the night, but all in all, in was tough sledding out there for him.

Indiana’s injury woes are well known at this point so getting Blackmon back, even if there’s some rust or continued limitations, is an important thing. He is their leading scorer after all, and they’ll absolutely need him hitting on all cylinders as they try to thread the needle through a small path to an NCAA tournament berth.

 

4. Half measures and double fouls are always lame: Mike Ehrmantraut once warned Walter White that half measures only lead to bigger problems down the road. It’s good advice, even if in that exact situation it was morally, shall we say, questionable, ut, generally, not a bad ethos to go by.

The officiating crew in Bloomington clearly aren’t ‘Breaking Bad’ viewers.

The stripes, apparently in disagreement, called a double-foul on Thomas Bryant and Swanigan with under 50 seconds left when one had a charge on Bryant and another a block on Swanigan.

Not only is that just a frustratingly fence-sitting call, but it fouled both players out of the game in the final minute of a five-point game. So two of the best big men in the Big Ten had to watch, and the rest of us didn’t get to see them close out a rivalry game.

Double-fouls almost always are cop-out calls that don’t serve much of a purpose other than for the referee to better his fouls-per-whistle ratio. A double-foul that results in a charge and a block on the same play is just lunacy. They’re mutually exclusive, and the whistle – and rulebook – should reflect that. 

VIDEO: Northeastern overcomes 16-point deficit on game-winner from impossible angle

ap_16354100562482-1
AP Photo
By Rob DausterFeb 9, 2017, 9:06 PM EST

Northeastern picked up a win over the College of Charleston after trailing by 16 points at the half on the road when Bolden Brace hit this buzzer-beater from an impossible angle:

That angle doesn’t do the shot justice.

Look at this:

I have no idea how that shot went in.

Bubble Banter: Indiana seems more like than not to miss the NCAA tournament

BLOOMINGTON, IN - JANUARY 07: Thomas Bryant #31 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates in the first half of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Assembly Hall on January 7, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 9, 2017, 6:08 PM EST

More College Hoops

LOSERS

Indiana (RPI: 76, KenPom: 41, No. 10 seed): I’ll lock in my prediction now: Indiana is going to miss the NCAA tournament.

As of today, we have them as a No. 10 seed in our bracket, but losing at home to No. 16 Purdue on Thursday night was a killer. The Hoosiers are now 15-10 on the season and just 5-7 in the Big Ten, but the more important record is this: They are now 2-4 since O.G. Anunoby went down with a season-ending knee injury last month. So the team that beat Kansas on a neutral and roughed up North Carolina in Assembly Hall? That team isn’t the team that is currently taking the floor for Indiana.

Here’s the bigger issue for the Hoosiers: Four of their last six games are on the road, including trips to Minnesota and Purdue. On the one hand, that does mean there are opportunities out there for the Hoosiers to add to their profile, but keep in mind that they’re 0-3 in road games since Anunoby’s injury.

Are they actually good enough to get those wins?

If you think they are, you probably think they’ll end up in the NCAA tournament.

WINNERS

UNC Wilmington (RPI: 42, KenPom: 55, No. 12 seed): The Seahawks kept themselves in the mix for an at-large bid by beating James Madison at home. I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it: I don’t think that UNCW is going to be able to get into the tournament with an at-large bid on Selection Sunday, so I would strongly recommend winning the automatic bid in the CAA.

STILL TO PLAY

Cleveland State at Valparaiso (RPI: 69, KenPom: 94, No. 12 seed), 8:00 p.m.

Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee (RPI: 44, KenPom: 51, No. 11 seed), 8:00 p.m.

Missouri State at Wichita State (RPI: 66, KenPom: 17, play-in game), 9:00 p.m.