Riley Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Alabama coach Avery Johnson couldn’t help but gush a bit about his team’s drama-filled, four-overtime victory over No. 19 South Carolina.
“We’ll probably be watching this game 10 years from now,” an exhausted Johnson said with a grin across his face.
Riley Norris scored six of his 11 points in the final overtime, including the go-ahead free throws with 56 seconds left, as Alabama finally put away the Gamecocks, 90-86, on Tuesday night.
The Crimson Tide (14-9, 7-4 Southeastern Conference) overcame a career night by Gamecocks star Sindarius Thornwell, who had career bests of 44 points and 21 rebounds. He also made a South Carolina record 25 free throws, a number that surpassed the late, great “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s mark of 21 made free throws in an SEC game.
Thornwell, though, will probably ponder his missed shots – he was 9 of 25 from the field, 1 of 7 from 3 – including a foul shot at regulation’s end that could have had the Gamecocks up 58-57 with 13 seconds left and could have been the difference.
“We had open shots, good shots,” said Thornwell, who topped his previous high of 34 set in a loss to Kentucky last month.
Alabama built a 17-point lead in the first half and a 12-point edge with less than 5 minutes to go, watching the Gamecocks rally to force the extra periods. Johnson said his players didn’t hang their heads, instead digging in to go as long as they had to.
“When you’re in these situations, you want to learn from it,” said Norris, who had 27 points and eight 3-pointers to beat the 15-0 Gamecocks a year ago. “Coach kept us together, kept us focused.”
Norris led Alabama with 14 rebounds.
The Crimson Tide trailed 70-63 with 2:12 left in the second overtime, yet outscored South Carolina 11-4 to tie things once more. It was the Gamecocks who rallied in the final 90 seconds of the third overtime after trailing 82-77.
South Carolina, though, ran out of gas at the end and missed its last eight field goal attempts to fall into a three-way tie for the SEC lead with No. 15 Kentucky and No. 17 Florida.
Avery Johnson Jr. and Ar’Mond Davis had career highs of 23 points and 19 points for Alabama, which beat a ranked SEC opponent on the road for the first time since winning at No. 4 Mississippi State, 77-73, on Feb. 21, 2004.
Both teams had several chances to win.
Johnson’s long 3-pointer with 3 seconds left in regulation bounded away and time ran out during the scramble.
Davis’ jumper from the left side at the end of the first overtime hit the rim.
After Johnson’s 3-pointer put Alabama ahead 74-72, Thornwell tied it up in the second OT.
In the third overtime, Corban Collins’ 3-point attempt from just to the right of the key wouldn’t go for Alabama.
PJ Dozier scored 21 points for South Carolina before fouling out in the final OT.
BIG PICTURE
Alabama: The Crimson Tide came into this one off two losses and celebrated like they had won a championship when the final buzzer sounded. Alabama put themselves in the mix for one of the league’s top seeds come SEC Tournament time.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks finished with the fewest first-half points this year, 16, not reaching their previous low of 21 in a home win over Florida last month. South Carolina missed its last 17 shots of the half and did not have a basket for final 10:23 of the opening half.
LOTS OF SHOTS
Avery Johnson’s son, Avery Jr., played 44 of a possible 60 minutes and took 21 shots after not playing more than 20 minutes and shooting eight or fewer shots in Alabama’s previous four games. “I’ve never taken 21 shots,” the elder Johnson said smiling. “I’m going to talk to my wife. But we needed that from him.”
MARTIN’S FAULT
South Carolina coach Frank Martin blamed himself for the loss, certain he drove his players too hard in practice this week after a grueling 77-75 win over Georgia last Saturday. Martin said the evidence of fatigue was in the Gamecocks’ shooting as they finished 23 of 88 (26.1 percent) and 5 of 31 from 3 (16.1 percent).
“When I lay in bed tonight and stare at the ceiling, I’m going to kick myself over and over and over because I knew I practiced them too hard,” Martin said.
UP NEXT
Alabama returns home to play No. 15 Kentucky on Saturday.
South Carolina heads to Mississippi State on Saturday night.
More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
No. 15 Kentucky survives LSU 92-85
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) The so-called “reboot” that Kentucky coach John Calipari suggested for his struggling team might take more work than he expected.
He made clear that a long practice is in store after the 15th-ranked Wildcats nearly blew a big lead against LSU and threatened to overshadow a breakout game for freshman forward Wenyen Gabriel.
Gabriel scored a career-high 23 points, Malik Monk also had 23 and Kentucky withstood a late LSU rally for a 92-85 victory Tuesday night.
The Wildcats (19-5, 9-2 Southeastern Conference) won for just the second time in five games and had to withstand the Tigers’ rally from a 25-point deficit over the final 8:47, a charge led by Antonio Blakeney’s 22 second-half points. His 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining made it a two-possession game.
Monk’s free throw with 8 seconds left sealed that hard-fought win that followed Kentucky’s 22-point loss at No. 17 Florida on Saturday and came a day after the coach hinted at the restart on his radio show.
The outcome was the upside of a contest that suggested there’s plenty of room for improvement for the Wildcats.
“You saw what I wanted, and I thought we did some good stuff,” Calipari said. “Eight minutes to go, I don’t know we were tired or reverted back (to bad habits). It might have been a combination of both. If I could practice tonight, we would (go) three hours until people puked. … That’s the old days, I can’t do that.
“But we will go three hours (on Wednesday) and if anybody says they can’t go, they won’t make the trip to Alabama.”
Calipari’s praise of Gabriel also included examples that he can grow as well.
Gabriel provided the initial offensive boost and finished 7 of 11 from the field including three 3-pointers to beat his previous career best of 15. He also grabbed eight rebounds, including three offensive, as Kentucky controlled the boards 40-26.
“I’m a lot more confident,” said Gabriel, who fouled out with 19 seconds left. “Especially once you make a couple and know yourself and know you can shoot and just get more comfortable. That boosted my confidence.”
Monk bounced back from an 11-point outing to make 8 of 15 from the field with four 3s. De’Aaron Fox had 16 points and Isaiah Briscoe 14 for Kentucky.
Blakeney made 12 of 19 shots for a season-high 31 points and Brandon Sampson added 17 for the Tigers (9-14, 1-10). LSU shot 63 percent in the second half and 50 percent overall but lost their 10th straight for the first time since 2011.
Said Blakeney, “I just wanted to make some buckets or some plays for my teammates.”
BIG PICTURE
LSU: The Tigers made several runs at the Wildcats thanks to Blakeney and Sampson, who combined to make 18 of 31 from the field and 5 of 11 from 3-point range. In fact, Blakeney’s eight straight points in the final minute included two 3s and made things interesting when the game seemed in hand for Kentucky. Perimeter shooting was key for the Tigers, who made 8 of 11 after halftime and 10 of 23 overall (44 percent).
“Some shots went down for us in the second half that did not fall for us in the first half when we had some looks,” coach Johnny Jones said.
The Tigers were no match on the glass against Kentucky, allowing 14 offensive rebounds alone.
Kentucky: The Wildcats bounced back from shooting a season-low 38 percent at Florida by hitting 49 percent and controlling the boards after the Gators outrebounded them 54-29. At times the reboot showed promise as they committed just four first-half turnovers and played solid defense. But every time the Wildcats seemed in control, mistakes and defensive breakdowns followed.
“We reverted a little bit and it cost us some points,” said forward Bam Adebayo, who had 9 rebounds and 8 points.
ENCOURAGING NUMBERS
Kentucky made 21 of 26 free throws to tie a season-best percentage (81). The Wildcats also improved to 38-8 under Calipari in bounce-back games after losses.
THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS
Jones opened his postgame interview expressing concern for southeastern Louisiana residents after tornadoes there injured about 20 people and damaged or destroyed property.
“A lot of people have been affected,” he said, “and I just want them to know we’ll be praying for them tonight.”
UP NEXT
LSU: Hosts Arkansas on Saturday night, seeking its third series win in four meetings.
Kentucky: Visits Alabama on Saturday. The Wildcats have won the last six against the Crimson Tide.
More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
This corrects time of score to 14 seconds left and Monk’s free throw to 8 seconds left.
Isaiah Johnson’s buzzer-beater lifts Akron over Ball State
Isaiah Johnson, a 6-foot-9, 290-pound senior, hit a deep two pointer at the buzzer as Akron defeated Ball State, 65-63, on Tuesday night.
Keith Dambrot has been the head coach at Akron for 13 years. This win has solidified his 12th 20-win season. He had a 19-10 record in his first season in 2004-05.
The Zips are 10-1 in the MAC. The next best team, in either the East or West division, has a 6-5 record.
Bonzie Colson leads Notre Dame past Wake forest 88-81
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson and Wake Forest’s Josh Collins waged an epic battle Tuesday night, but it was Colson and the Irish who came out on top.
The forwards battled on both ends of the floor, but Colson’s 27 points and 16 rebounds helped the Irish snap a four-game losing streak with an 88-81 win, Notre Dame’s first since Jan. 15.
“It’s been awhile,” Colson said. “That’s a good feeling.”
Despite giving up five inches to Collins, Colson grabbed 11 rebounds in the second half and recorded his 15th double-double of the season. He also set a career high with five blocked shots and knocked down two second-half 3-pointers to spark an Irish comeback from nine points down.
“Unbelievable what he does only being (6-foot-5),” said Irish point guard Matt Farrell. “Against guys like that, and he’s got to do it every night, I honestly think it’s incredible what he does.”
Not to be outdone, Collins had 24 points and 14 rebounds to lead Wake Forest, his seventh straight 20-point game.
“He’s starting to understand how good he is,” Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said of Collins. “We thought this was one we had an opportunity to have some type of success, but we weren’t able to capitalize.”
V.J. Beachem had 19 points and a career-high four blocks (the Irish had 12 blocks total) and Steve Vasturia added 17 points and seven boards for Notre Dame (18-7, 7-5 ACC), which had lost five out of its last six and fell out of the Top 25 this week.
“We needed that, baby!” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey yelled as he entered the postgame interview room. “We haven’t won in a while, so it feels good to get a win.”
Bryant Crawford added 19 points and Keyshawn Woods had 16 for the Demon Deacons (14-10, 5-7). Collins’ run of 20-point games is the longest such streak in the ACC since North Carolina State’s T.J. Warren had 15 in a row in the 2013-14 season.
Wake Forest went up by nine after the Irish missed their first six shots of the second half, but consecutive 3-pointers by Beachem and Vasturia got them back within three.
Colson knocked down a 3 during a 10-2 Irish run four minutes later that gave them a 58-54 lead with 11:34 left.
Wake stayed close, but never led the rest of the way. Beachem, Vasturia and Farrell all hit 3s down the stretch at key moments to hold the Deacons off. Farrell finished with 16 points.
BIG PICTURE
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons failed to win consecutive ACC road games for the first time since 2008-09, and have now lost four straight to Notre Dame.
Notre Dame: On a short turnaround after their previous game at North Carolina was moved from Saturday to Sunday in Greensboro following a water crisis in Chapel Hill, the Irish managed to get back on track.
“I’m dead,” Brey said. “We used a lot of juice in Greensboro the other day.”
KEEP IT LOOSE
Looking to change things up, the Irish went to their alternate gold-and-green uniforms, which they wore during their run to the ACC tournament title in 2015, for the first time this season.
Brey also tried to keep it loose in practice for his players on Monday, but acknowledged it was just a facade.
“It was a total show,” Brey said. “I was tied up in knots inside, man, but I faked it like a son of a gun.”
FACES IN THE CROWD
Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly and his new defensive coordinator, Mike Elko, took in the game from the front row. Elko was hired away from Wake Forest in December.
UP NEXT
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons welcome in North Carolina State on Saturday.
Notre Dame: The Irish host No. 14 Florida State on Saturday.
Alabama outlasts No. 19 South Carolina in 4OT slugfest
AP Photo/Steve Helber
The first four overtime game of the college basketball season also happened to be one of the worst games of the college basketball season.
No. 19 South Carolina, playing in their first game as the sole possessors of first place in the SEC, lost at home in quadruple-overtime, 90-86, to Alabama, a team that seems destined to end up in the NIT this season.
The Gamecocks dug themselves a 32-16 hole at the break after missing their final 17 shots of the half and entering halftime a crisp 3-for-30 from the floor. It took until the under-four timeout for South Carolina to make their 10th field goal of the game, and they didn’t crack 20 percent from the field until the final minute of regulation, when the Gamecocks used a late 13-3 rally to force overtime.
Sindarius Thornwell broke Pete Maravich’s record for free throws attempted in an SEC game, going to the line 33 times in a game where he finished with 44 points and 22 boards. But Thornwell, missed eight free throws on the night, including one with 13 seconds left in regulation that would have put South Carolina into the lead.
Avery Johnson Jr. led the way with 23 points for the Crimson Tide and Armond Davis added 19 as Alabama moved within two games of first place in the league standings. The Tide had four chances – at the end of regulation and the end of each of the first three OTs – to win the game at the buzzer, but South Carolina’s defense rose to the occasion each time.
But the story of this game was South Carolina, who had more than enough chances to take control of a critical game in their chase of an SEC title.
Frank Martin’s club had slid into sole possession of first place in the conference thanks to Kentucky’s loss at Florida on Saturday night, a lead that they needed to hold onto with three of their next four games on the road, a stretch that culminates in their return trip to Gainesville; South Carolina beat Florida at home earlier this season.
The knock on South Carolina this season is their issues on the offensive end of the floor. They entered Tuesday night as the nation’s best defensive team, and that’s not going to change after this performance. But they also ranked 145th in offensive efficiency, and that number is surely going to take a nosedive after they shot 26.1 percent from the floor and 5-for-31 from three against the Tide.
Simply put: this team cannot score.
They had more than enough chances to win this game down the stretch, but missed free throws, wide open threes clanging off the rim and an over-reliance on Thornwell and Dozier as the only two guys that can score will be the ultimate demise of this team.