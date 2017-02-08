More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
LEXINGTON, KY - JANUARY 28: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives insturctions to his team against the Kansas Jayhawks during the game against at Rupp Arena on January 28, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

What’s wrong with Kentucky?: Why the Wildcats have struggled in recent weeks

By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2017, 4:28 PM EST

Kentucky has reached a crossroads of their season.

They steamrolled everyone in their path for the first month of the year. Losses at home to UCLA and at Louisville were explainable, particularly when there was a win over North Carolina in Las Vegas between them, and forgettable once SEC play started and the Wildcats were doing things like beating Texas A&M by 42 points.

But over the course of the last three weeks, the high-octane Wildcats have looked like a mustang on the highway being driven with the emergency brake on. As Drew Franklin of Kentucky Sports Radio put it, “Kentucky is a bad basketball team full of talented basketball players.”

“You won’t want to be at that practice tomorrow,” head coach John Calipari said in his postgame interview on ESPN after the Wildcats gave up 58 second half points in a 92-85 win over hapless LSU, the fifth straight game they’ve allowed more than 79 points to their opponent. “If someone wants to quit, they can quit. Because this has got to stop at some point.”

This is a team with as much talent as anyone in the country. This is a team that, at one point, looked like an unstoppable force.

How has it gone so wrong for Kentucky?

LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 07: Malik Monk #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats defends against Antonio Blakeney #2 of the LSU Tigers in the first half of the game at Rupp Arena on February 7, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky defeated LSU 92-85. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Malik Monk (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

1. This just isn’t a good defensive team right now: That’s the crux of the issue for this team. They’re just aren’t getting enough stops. They’ve allowed an average of 86.2 points the last five games and, in the last four games, they’ve gifted their opponents an average of 54 points in the second half. They were beat up in the post by Tennessee. They were beaten in transition by Florida. Yante Maten of Georgia lit them up. LSU’s Antonio Blakeney scored 31 points, easily the best game he’s played this season.

“They couldn’t guard us for s***,” said a member of one staff that has faced Kentucky recently. Entering the game against Tennessee, the start of this recent slide, the Wildcats had totaled just 16 possessions of zone all season long. They’ve more than doubled that number in the last five games, with a total of 27 possessions coming against Georgia and Florida. Coach Cal relies as much upon a straight man-to-man defense as anyone, so while that number may not sound all that high in a vacuum, consider that in 2014-15, he played a total of 32 zone possessions.

Early on this season, Kentucky was able to thrive defensively because of the advantage they have physically. They were bigger, stronger and more athletic than anyone that they faced. Malik Monk, for example, didn’t need to understand how to scheme against a pick-and-roll when going up against Hofstra’s guards. The result was that Kentucky could force tough shots and turnovers which, in turn, allowed Kentucky to fire up their transition game, which is as terrifying in its speed, ferocity and directness as any in college hoops.

That’s the key to beating Kentucky.

You don’t let them beat you in transition.

“That was our No. 1 thing: make it a half-court game,” said an SEC coach who has scouted Kentucky this season. There are a couple of ways to go about this, the easiest of which is limiting the number of players that are going to the glass. Instead of sending three or four players to chase an offensive rebound, only send the two bigs. The more bodies behind the ball, the harder it is to get uncontested layups.

The other part of it is to avoid making the mistakes that lead to fast breaks. Don’t commit live-ball turnovers. Don’t take quick shots or forced jumpers. Run offense. Get the ball into the post. Because, unlike some of Kentucky’s best teams, this group will actually make mistakes defensively, which leads me into my next point.

2. This is what freshmen are supposed to be: One thing that got lost in Kentucky’s frenetic start to the season is that this lineup is as young as any that John Calipari’s ever had. His starting lineup includes four freshmen and a sophomore, and no one in that group is the kind of game-changing defensive presence that we’ve seen amongst Kentucky’s one-and-done players. There is no Karl-Anthony Towns. There is no Anthony Davis. There is no Willie Cauley-Stein or Nerlens Noel.

“They were as talented as they come, ahead of the game defensively as a freshman, and that’s a unique thing,” said an SEC assistant. “Most are ahead of the game offensively as freshmen. You don’t get freshmen that are like seniors as freshmen, and [Towns, Davis, Noel and Cauley-Stein] were killers on defense.”

This team, with all those young guys, they don’t have those guys that are seniors on defense. Isaiah Briscoe is the veteran presence on the floor and he’s a sophomore 50 games into his college career. Derek Willis is a senior, but his ineptitude on the defensive end of the floor is the reason that he can’t crack the starting lineup in a team that’s desperate for perimeter shooting. The same can be said for Mychal Mulder. In theory, Dominique Hawkins would be the ideal player to put in that role, but if he’s on the floor that means that one of Fox, Monk or Briscoe isn’t, and that’s simply not a recipe for consistent success.

The larger point is that freshmen are supposed to make mistakes defensively. That’s what freshmen do. The bigs are learning how to do something other than be really big and play in front of the rim. Guards are learning about a myriad of different ball-screens coverages, their defensive rotations, specific game-plans for specific players. Once you get into the meat of league play, defending isn’t as simple as “just stop your man,” and at this level, an individual’s defensive mistake leads to a breakdown of the entire defense.

Point being, Kentucky doesn’t have bad individual defenders as much as they have young defenders, and young defenders make mistakes.

Which brings us back to the issue of Kentucky’s transition game, because their defensive issues are compounded by the fact that …

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 11: (L-R) Isaiah Briscoe #13, Edrice Adebayo #3 and De'Aaron Fox #0 of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrate on the bench against the Hofstra Pride in the second half of the Brooklyn Hoops Winter Festival at Barclays Center on December 11, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

3. … Kentucky is predictable in the half court: It’s not a secret what they’re trying to do, as their offense is, essentially, one of three things: Fox trying to turn the corner going left, Monk getting run off of screens and hunting jumpshots, or Adebayo getting the ball thrown into him in the post.

All three players are difficult to stop individually, but defenses don’t usually play them individually. Kentucky’s perimeter shooting woes have been a talking point since before the season started, and where those issues manifest themselves is in the inability for Fox to get driving lanes and for Adebayo to get a shot at going 1-on-1 in the post.

Monk can win any game on his own, but ‘hero ball’ can also shoot the Wildcats out of a game.

“We knew how dangerous Monk is in the half court, but you’re going to live with him taking tough shots,” said an SEC assistant. “If he gets 25, making tough shots in the half court, you deal.”

Against Georgia, Monk had 31 of his 37 points after halftime in a come-from-behind win. Three days later, he has his worst game of the season and Kentucky got smoked at Florida.

The other issue?

There seems to be a lack of fight with this group. Talk to people around the conference and you’ll hear things like “don’t really see a lot of leadership” and “they seem disinterested.” Tennessee is totally outclassed in terms of talent but, as one person that scouted the Tennessee’s win said, “Tennessee just played harder.” In the loss to Florida, they got punched in the mouth and didn’t have an answer, as Florida dominated the glass, picked up every loose ball and lit up Kentucky in transition.

In other words, Florida did to Kentucky what Kentucky wants to do to everyone else.

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 23: De'Aaron Fox #0 of the Kentucky Wildcats shoots the ball during the game against the Cleveland State Vikings at Rupp Arena on November 23, 2016 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
De’Aaron Fox (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

4. This is the danger of expectations: To me, this was the biggest take away I had from reporting on Kentucky.

Let’s look at this in a vacuum. As of today, the Wildcats are 19-5 on the season. They’re sitting tied for first place in the SEC with a good shot at getting a top three seed in the NCAA tournament come Selection Sunday. They have game-changing talent all over their roster and a back court that will be outclassed by exactly zero teams.

All things considered, that’s not a bad year to have for a team that starts four freshmen and a sophomore.

But this is Kentucky, where sitting atop a power conference has people questioning whether or not the basketball team is actually good.

The bottom line is this: At some point, all teams get found out. Once a few games worth of film make it to synergy, the coaches in this profession are good enough to figure out A) what it is that you want to do and B) how to slow it down. The best of the best are able to win when their opponent knows exactly what’s coming and make their adjustments while on a winning streak.

Everyone else, including teams as good and as talented and as flawed as Kentucky, will take a few losses along the way. They’ll go through a slump, and that’s where the Wildcats are right now.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on on,” Calipari said, adding later, “[I] don’t want to shorten the rotation to five or six guys, but I will if I have to. I’d like to play eight or nine guys so they all get a chance to play, have fun, morale, all that. But you better deserve to be on that court.”

Duke dealt with this for a month before they made the decision to fully embrace playing small-ball. They’re 3-0 since the change. Kansas had their issues and they made the decision to play zone; it earned them a comeback win in Rupp Arena despite playing short-handed.

Kentucky’s 2014 team – the last Cal-coached team to start four freshmen and a sophomore, the team that entered the year with hopes of going 40-0 and entered the tournament with 10 losses, finishing six games behind SEC champs Florida – had ‘the tweak’ before making their run to the national title game.

Calipari has been talking this week about a ‘reboot’.

Will that be enough for this group to fix what ails them?

Potential Kansas-Cal home-and-home series dropped due to anti-LGBT law in Kansas

Cuonzo Martin
AP Photo/Ben Margot
By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2017, 1:32 PM EST

Talks between Kansas and California to play a home-and-home series in college basketball have broken down due to a new law in the state of California that bars college and universities from traveling to states that makes legal the ability to discriminate against the LGBT community, according to a report from the Lawrence Journal-World.

“Cal said they couldn’t do it,” a Kansas spokesman told the paper.

The law, which was passed in 2015 and took effect on Jan. 1st, “prohibits California from approving a request for state-funded or state-sponsored travel” to North Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee and Kansas because of the existence of such laws.

Kansas has a law on their books that allows campus student groups to ban members based on their religious beliefs, and included under that umbrella is the right for religious groups to ban gay people. North Carolina still has the HB2 law on their books, which has turned into a major story in college basketball. In Mississippi, businesses are allowed to refuse service to gay people while Tennessee passed the ‘therapist bill’, which affords counselors the right to reject clients based on their sexuality.

If college basketball had a trading deadline, what deals would get made?

DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 21: Marques Bolden #20 of the Duke Blue Devils dunks against the Miami Hurricanes during the game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 70-58. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Texas A&M's Robert Williams to Kansas for Malik Newman:
By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2017, 10:00 AM EST

We’re getting down to the stretch run for college basketball teams, and if anything has become obvious this season, it’s that all of the best teams in the country are flawed. 

Let’s pretend, for a second, that trades were allowed in college basketball. If they were, here are eight trades that would benefit some of the national title contenders this season. 

The major caveat here: These trades have to benefit both teams, and they have to be trades that, in theory, would be accepted. So, for example, no matter how much I want to pretend to send Jawun Evans to Duke, it would never happen with Oklahoma State now in the mix for a tournament berth. The same can be said for someone like Alec Peters of Valparaiso or Jack Gibbs of Davidson. 

Oklahoma’s Jordan Woodard to Duke for Marques Bolden: Marques Bolden has totally disappeared from Duke’s rotation. He’s played a total of four minutes in the last three games, since the Blue Devils have made the change to playing small ball full-time. What Duke is lacking is a point guard, and Oklahoma, who is currently sitting at 8-14 on the season, has a senior in Jordan Woodard with Final Four experience that spent last season divvying up shots between Buddy Hield and Isaiah Cousins, who has some point guard tendencies in his own right. Why wouldn’t Oklahoma give up Woodard in a lost season for the chance to let Lon Kruger mold a guy with Bolden’s talent? And why wouldn’t Duke shed Bolden, who isn’t getting minutes this season and who has been recruited over for next year?

Oklahoma’s Khadeem Lattin to Villanova for Tim Delany: Lattin is an active, 6-foot-9 forward that blocks some shots and gets some rebounds and thrives playing a role, which is exactly what the junior would do for Villanova, who needs some help on the inside. The Sooners would get back Delany, a former four-star prospect and redshirt freshman that has seen his minutes limited as he fights through some hip issues.

Illinois’ Malcolm Hill to Kentucky for Sacha Killeya-Jones: Kentucky badly needs a source of offense in the half court, and Hill has been one of the best scorers in college basketball for the last two seasons. He’s big enough that he can play the four in a small-ball lineup and at least be as effective defensively as Derek Willis has been. He would also provide a much bigger offensive boost for a team that has become totally predictable on that end of the floor. In return, Illinois would be getting a big man with terrific upside that hasn’t been able to get off the bench this season for the Wildcats and who may have been recruited over by head coach John Calipari for next season.

Texas A&M’s Robert Williams to Kansas for Malik Newman: The Jayhawks have a shot to win a national title this season. They have the nation’s best back court in Frank Mason III and Devonte’ Graham and they have one of the nation’s best wings in Justin Jackson. They’ve been really good playing small-ball this season, but their biggest issue is a lack of size inside. It’s Landen Lucas, an undersized Carlton Bragg Jr. and … well, that’s about it. Williams, a freaky-athletic, 6-foot-9 forward that’s averaging 11.0 points, 6.8 boards and 2.5 blocks in 23 minutes for Texas A&M, is the perfect fit. He’s a potential one-and-done, and with the Aggies currently sitting at 4-6 in the SEC, why wouldn’t they give him up to get Malik Newman, who was a top ten player in the Class of 2015? They Jayhawks can afford to lose Newman to make a run at this year’s title, as Graham is only a junior and they still have a good shot at landing Trae Young for next season.

TUCSON, AZ - JANUARY 29: Markelle Fultz #20 of the Washington Huskies handles the ball during the second half of the college basketball game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center on January 29, 2017 in Tucson, Arizona. The Wildcats defeated the Huskies 77-66. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Markelle Fultz (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Washington’s Markelle Fultz to Creighton for Kaleb Joseph, Kobe Paras: Washington is currently sitting second-to-last in a Big 12 that is not very good at the bottom. Their season is over, and Markelle Fultz, who may be the single-most talented player in college basketball, is stuck on a team that will be lucky to end up in the CBI. Creighton is without their starting point guard after Mo Watson tore his ACL, which has turned what was once a high-powered, fast-break offense into one that is matchup-oriented and inconsistent. Fultz would be a great fit on the floor with the likes of Marcus Foster and Justin Patton, while Washington would get, in return, a former top 75 point guard that started as a freshman at Syracuse in Kaleb Joseph and an athletic, 6-foot-6 wing in Paras that originally was committed to UCLA. Both redshirted this season, and we saw what redshirts at Creighton had done for Foster, Patton and Watson. Adding talent and depth would be nice for when Michael Porter Jr. shows up next season.

Northern Iowa’s Jeremy Morgan to UCLA for Prince Ali: UCLA stinks defensively. Jeremy Morgan is a good defender, a 6-foot-6 wing that averages 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks. He’s also a guy that can knock down a three – he was shooting 40.4 percent this season before a recent 5-for-26 slump – which means that the Bruins would be adding a very good perimeter defender to their rotation without costing themselves the floor spacing that makes their offense so lethal. In exchange, UNI would be getting a former top 30 recruit that struggled to find minutes as a freshman and has missed this season due to injury.

Grand Canyon’s Dewayne Russell to West Virginia for James Bolden: Russell is averaging 22.5 points and 5.0 assists for Grand Canyon this season, who is not eligible for the NCAA tournament. He put up 42 on Louisville earlier this year. GCU would get back Bolden, a redshirt freshman guard that was a three-star prospect and who will star in the WAC for the next three years, when the Antelopes will be able to get to the dance.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 11: Malcolm Hill #21 of the Illinois Fighting Illini takes the ball up court against the Purdue Boilermakers in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 11, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Purdue defeated Illinois 89-58. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Malcolm Hill (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Temple’s Obi Enechionyia to Michigan State for Matt McQuaid, Kyle Ahrens: Temple had a hot start to the season but has slowed down in AAC play, leaving them open to making some moves. Michigan State could use a mobile, stretch-four big man that can defend the rim and hit threes. Enechionyia is 6-foot-10, shoots 37.8 percent from three while attempting six per game and blocks 1.7 shots per night. Adding that piece while giving up a pair of young role players seems like a match.

Pitt’s Jamel Artis to South Carolina for TeMarcus Blanton, Sedee Keita: South Carolina badly needs help offensively. Badly. They’re 150th in offensive efficiency, according to KenPom, and on Tuesday night, they posted a first half that saw them shoot 3-for-30. They went to four overtimes at home against Alabama because they couldn’t crack 30 percent shooting from the floor. Pitt is 1-9 in the ACC this season and loaded with upperclassmen. Their season is done. Why not move a senior like Artis, who is averaging better than 20 points, for a couple of talented youngsters? The Gamecocks have a chance to make a run this season, and you may not find a better 1-2-3 punch than Artis, Sindarius Thornwell and P.J. Dozier.

Louisville’s Ray Spalding to Iowa for Peter Jok: The Cardinals need to add perimeter shooting, and Jok may be the best perimeter scorer in the Big Ten. He’s also the only senior on a young Iowa team that doesn’t seem like they’re going to be making a run this season. Spalding is a 6-foot-9 sophomore with a 7-foot-4 wingspan and NBA potential. He’s also the fourth big man in Louisville’s rotation.

Kansas AD confident in hoops program dogged by issues

LEXINGTON, KY - JANUARY 28: Bill Self the head coach of the Kansas Jayhawks give instructions to his team against the Kentucky Wildcats during the game against at Rupp Arena on January 28, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 8, 2017, 8:23 AM EST

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas athletic director Sheahon Zenger understands people may have questions about the many legal issues surrounding the Jayhawks’ storied basketball program, an avalanche of off-the-court news that in recent weeks has cast a shadow over Allen Fieldhouse.

He also hopes people understand many of them cannot be discussed publicly.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, Zenger maintained his confidence in Kansas coach Bill Self’s handling of the program and insisted the athletic department has “a very healthy” relationship with the university and local law enforcement.

“There are many legal and ethical reasons I can’t discuss anything that’s ongoing, primarily any investigations,” Zenger said. “All I can tell you is this university and this athletic department will forever be committed to its core values, and its priorities of all students, staff and guests.”

Still, the past few weeks have been dominated by headlines the Jayhawks could do without.

It began with news that police are investigating a reported rape at McCarthy Hall, the $12 million dormitory that houses the men’s basketball team and other students. No suspects have been identified in connection with the incident the night of Dec. 17. Five members of the team are listed as witnesses.

During the investigation, police uncovered two glass smoking devices with residue inside. Sophomore forward Carlton Bragg Jr. was charged with misdemeanor possession in that case and promptly suspended, a punishment that was lifted this week when he was granted diversion. Bragg was also arrested in December following an altercation with a woman, but a charge of domestic violence was dropped when video evidence suggested he was acting in self-defense.

More bad news hit last week when The Kansas City Star reported sophomore guard Lagerald Vick may have struck a female student two years ago. The school’s Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access investigated the case and recommended he receive school probation.

Meanwhile, star freshman Josh Jackson and Vick have been linked to a vandalism investigation stemming from an incident in December, when a vehicle sustained nearly $3,000 in damage outside a Lawrence bar.

Those are damaging cases individually. Taken collectively, the reports have overshadowed just about everything the third-ranked Jayhawks have accomplished on the court, from their win over Kentucky at Rupp Arena to their defeat of then-No. 2 Baylor to their season sweep of rival Kansas State. The team’s pursuit of an unfathomable 13th Big 12 Conference title is alive and well.

“I can’t really speak to why or how that’s happened,” Zenger said of the cases stacking up. “All I can tell you is we have to stay focused on being true to our values.”

Yet the legal issues have put Self in a delicate situation.

On the one hand, he has to maintain order within a program that some critics argue already has gone rogue, where athletes who generate millions of dollars for the school often appear coddled or favored. On the other hand, his players deserve to be treated like anybody else accused of a crime or misconduct, and that means allowing any investigations to run their course.

“We don’t have anything to do with how the police does their job, nor would we interfere,” Self said. “I would tell you this, Carlton Bragg or your son or your daughter or anybody else who is a student here should be treated the exact same. I’m not running from that at all.”

Zenger said he speaks frequently with donors, many of whom have contributed millions to the program and sit courtside at Allen Fieldhouse, and nobody has expressed concern about the legal problems.

“I think our fans and donors, they’ve been around a long time,” he said. “They’ve followed this program a long time. They have a lot of faith in the university, in Coach Self and in doing things the right way. I believe everyone is being patient and thoughtful.”

Zenger also has no issue with Self operating as a de-facto school spokesman.

After all, the coach is the highest-paid employee of the university, along with the most visible. And it’s a burden the even-keeled Self has assumed before, whether during controversies that brought down football coach Mark Mangino or a messy ticket scandal that surfaced several years ago.

“We’re focused on basketball. That’s our job,” point guard Frank Mason III explained. “We don’t focus on anything outside of that, besides school. Just let coach deal with all of that. We’re just here to play ball.”

There is hope around Lawrence that the cases will be resolved in the coming weeks, before the Jayhawks head to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament. And certainly before they are thrust onto the national stage of the NCAA Tournament, chasing their sixth national title and first since 2008.

But that remains out of Zenger’s hands, he insisted. All he can do is keep preaching patience.

“We just have to weather the time period when there may be incomplete or inaccurate public conversations,” he said, “We do that as you ought to in this country, to protect all the individuals, all the people, everyone involved in any investigations, or more broadly the investigative process.”

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

VIDEO: LaMelo Ball, Lonzo’s brother, scores 92 points in HS game

img_3671
By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2017, 7:13 AM EST

LaMelo Ball is the youngest brother of Lonzo Ball, UCLA’s star freshman point guard. Melo is just a sophomore but he’s already torching the Southern California high school scene.

On Tuesday night, the 6-foot-3 lead guard popped off for 92 points in a game:

Ball had just 29 points at the half and needed just seven threes to get to 92.

LiAngelo, a senior and Melo’s teammate at Chino Hills, scored 72 points in a game earlier this season. Both players are committed to UCLA.

Wild finish to Bowling Green’s overtime win over Kent State

By Terrence PayneFeb 8, 2017, 12:25 AM EST

Demajeo Wiggins’ tip-in with a little more than a second remaining in overtime gave Bowling Green an 84-83 overtime victory on the road at Kent State on Tuesday night.

The Falcons trailed 83-79 with 14 seconds remaining in the extra frame. A 3-pointer by Rodrick Caldwell cut the deficit to one. After forcing a turnover on the ensuing in-bounds pass alongside the sideline, Wiggins cleaned up a Caldwell miss with 1.3 seconds left, giving Bowling Green an 84-83 lead.

Wiggins finished with 16 points and eight boards. Caldwell matched him with a team-high 16. Jaylin Walker had a game-high 18 points off the bench in a losing effort.

Bowling Green and Kent State are both 5-6 in MAC play this season.