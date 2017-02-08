More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Virginia Commonwealth head coach Will Wade talks with the media during a practice for a first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

VIDEO: VCU wins a game by taking a charge on an inbounds pass with 0.4 seconds left

By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2017, 11:28 PM EST

If VCU head coach Will Wade hasn’t bought a Powerball ticket, it may be a good time for him to do so.

On Wednesday night, the Rams picked up a win on one of the oldest and most basic plays in college basketball. Let me set the stage for you: VCU and Georgetown Washington are locked in a barn-burner. With 10 seconds left, VCU’s JeQuan Lewis misses a free throw that sets up a possession that ends with GW’s Yuta Watanabe hitting what should have been a game-winning three:

Time expired, but 0.4 seconds were put back on the block, which means that VCU basically needed a miracle in order to survive their road trip to Foggy Bottom, and a miracle is exactly what they got. On the ensuing inbounds, Lewis redeemed himself for the missed free throw drawing a foul – it’s technically not a charge because Lewis is on offense, but he took a charge – on the man defending the inbounder.

Check this out:

Here’s another angle of the play:

Lewis hit two free throws at the other end of the floor and GW’s prayers weren’t answered.

What this means is that, for the second straight game, VCU has won on the road despite falling behind when their opponent hit a three with 0.4 seconds left on the clock. On Saturday, they earned a free throw after St. Bonaventure was whistled for a technical foul for interference after a would-be game-winner.

VCU is right on the bubble. The only reason they are still in tournament contention – and in first place in the Atlantic 10 – is because of those two wins.

Saint Louis victims of rogue bus driver?

image-1
Saint Louis Men's Basketball
By Travis HinesFeb 9, 2017, 12:13 AM EST

Saint Louis’ season hasn’t been one to remember, but the Billikens had a night that few will likely ever forget Wednesday.

After losing to St. Bonaventure, 70-55, Saint Louis was, quite naturally, ready to get on their way back home to lick their wounds.

Only problem was, their bus driver had split.

That’s right. St. Louis got ditched by its bus driver, and the story only gets weirder from here.

The driver’s location was, and this is pretty amazing, discovered by using the tracking function on coach Travis Ford’s iPad, which he left on the bus.

Now, here’s where it gets even more wild. When the cops found the bus, it apparently didn’t immediately pull over.

 

I haven’t been this interested in a bus driver since ‘Speed’ came out in 1994.

Was there a misunderstanding? Did she just get sick of waiting for the team and had dinner reservations? Trying to catch a late movie? Was she trying to make for Canada to make it rich on the basketball equipment black market?

God bless college basketball and all the wackiness it inspires.

Isaac scores 21 to lead No. 14 Florida State past NC State

Florida State's Michael Ojo dunks against North Carolina State during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017., in Tallahassee, Fla. (Joe Rondone/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)
oe Rondone/Tallahassee Democrat via AP
Associated PressFeb 8, 2017, 11:44 PM EST

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Florida State’s Jonathan Isaac has been overshadowed a bit when it comes to discussing who the top freshman is in the Atlantic Coast Conference. On Wednesday night he took his place in the spotlight.

Isaac led the 14th-ranked Seminoles with 21 points as they defeated North Carolina State 95-71.

The 6-foot-10 forward, who had only two points in last Sunday’s 48-point win over Clemson, scored the first seven points as FSU (21-4, 9-3) led throughout. It is his third game of 20 points or more this season.

“This game I feel like I came out a little more aggressive and my teammates found me early. It makes the game a lot easier and gets the nerves out of the way,” Isaac said.

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton added that Isaac is more of a student of the game, which sometimes overshadows his ability to score.

“Tonight he got into a nice flow there early. He was extremely confident and got us off to a good start,” Hamilton said.

North Carolina State’s Dennis Smith Jr., who is considered the favorite for Freshman of the Year, matched a season-low with eight points and was held scoreless in the first half for the first time this season.

“They had a great scheme to get the ball out of my hand early. That threw off the flow of our offense,” Smith said. “We still have to make plays when they double me. It’s 4-on-3 when the ball is out of my hands.”

N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried said he was pleased with the Wolfpack’s (14-11, 3-9) shot selection – they were 28 of 60 from the field – but thought the difference in the game was inside. The Seminoles had a 49-25 edge in rebounds, including 21 on the offensive end, and outscored the Wolfpack 48-28 in the paint. Ten of Florida State’s two-point baskets were either a dunk or tip-in.

“Today they just whipped us on the glass,” Gottfried said. “They’ve got length and depth, especially at the perimeter.”

Dwayne Bacon added 19 points and Michael Ojo had 11 for FSU, which has won 18 straight at home and at one point led by as many as 26 points in the second half.

Terry Henderson led the Wolfpack with 17 points while Maverick Rowan and Abdul-Malik Abu added 16 apiece.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: With losses in five of their last six games, the Wolfpack are in danger of playing on the first day of the conference tournament for the second straight season.

Florida State: After road losses to Georgia Tech and Syracuse two weeks ago, FSU has won its last three games by an average margin of 30 points. However, four of their last six games are on the road.

STREAKING

Bacon has scored in double figures in 34 straight games, which is the longest in program history since Alton Lee Gipson in 1984-85. It is also the longest current streak in the ACC.

SHORT BENCH

North Carolina State was missing senior center BeeJay Anya, who did not make the trip due to a “coach’s decision.” Sophomore forward Shaun Kirk also did not play due to the school’s concussion protocol.

HE SAID IT

“I wanted to take a challenge tonight. He’s one of the top scorers in our league. We had a solid defensive effort tonight,” Florida State’s Xavier Rathan-Mayes said of guarding Smith, who came into the game fifth in the conference in scoring and averaging 19.2 points per game.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: The Wolfpack are at Wake Forest on Saturday. The Demon Deacons won the first meeting 93-88 on Jan. 21.

Florida State: The Seminoles travel to Notre Dame on Saturday. FSU beat the Fighting Irish 83-80 on Jan. 18.

More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Joe Reedy on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/joereedy

Snider expected back in the lineup Saturday for Louisville

Louisville's Quentin Snider, left, is fouled bu Utah Valley's Marcel Davis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville won 98-68. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley
By Travis HinesFeb 8, 2017, 10:38 PM EST

Quentin Snider, who has missed the last six games for Louisville, has been cleared to return to practice and is expected to play Saturday against Miami, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

The point guard hasn’t played for three weeks after being sidelined with a hip flexor.

“We were very cautious with him,” Louisville coach Rick Pitino said on his radio show Wednesday, per the Courier-Journal.

The Cardinals went 4-2 with Snider on the sideline, including Monday’s 71-55 loss to No. 12 Virginia in which both Deng Adel and Mangok Mathiang were suspended for Louisville. They are slated to be back to face the Hurricanes.

Snider is averaging 12.1 points, 4.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game this season.

No. 6 Baylor wins at Oklahoma State, but near-collapse raises concerns

Oklahoma State forward Leyton Hammonds, right, defends against Baylor forward Johnathan Motley during the first half of a NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
AP Photo/Brody Schmidt
By Travis HinesFeb 8, 2017, 9:24 PM EST

More College Hoops

LAHAINA, HI - NOVEMBER 21: Jawun Evans #1 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys dribbles the ball during the second half of the Maui Invitational NCAA college basketball game at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 21, 2016 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images). Oklahoma State won the game 98-90 Bubble Banter: Wednesday’s key bubble watch games LEXINGTON, KY - JANUARY 28: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives insturctions to his team against the Kansas Jayhawks during the game against at Rupp Arena on January 28, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) What’s wrong with Kentucky?: Why the Wildcats have struggled in recent weeks Cuonzo Martin Potential Kansas-Cal home-and-home series dropped due to anti-LGBT law in Kansas

So much of this season has been about Baylor putting its reputation to rest. The Bears, under Scott Drew, have been the subject of so much ridicule over the years despite a high level of winning because they always seem to have a proclivity for doing some silly things on the court that costs them wins in inexplicable ways.

That’s mostly been a thing of the past this season as Baylor rose all the way to a No. 1 ranking and went into play Wednesday with a 20-3 record, though with some questions due to a two-game losing streak.

That skid was snapped in a 72-69 win at Oklahoma State, but the questions aren’t going anywhere after the Bears flirted with a meltdown of significant proportion.

After an up-to-that-point strong road performance, the final 4 minutes was a nightmare that the Bears woke up for just in time to secure a victory.

Manu Lecomte’s 3-pointer with just over four minutes to play seemingly sealed the game for Baylor when it put them up 14, but then the Bears just self destructed.

They went 0 of 3 from the floor with four turnovers in the last 4 minutes, allowing Oklahoma State to pull within one and actually have possession of the ball with a chance to take the lead with under a minute to play.

Baylor got a stop, two free throws from Lecomte and then survived a last-season heave from Phil Forte to finally close things out after needlessly turning a sure thing into almost-disaster. 

A road win is a road win, and Baylor has to be thrilled with the way it competed for 36 minutes. Johnathan Motley was unstoppable, scoring 24 points on 9 of 12 shooting while grabbing 11 rebounds. Lecomte had 15 points and four assists Jo Lual-Acuil had three blocks. It was a gutty performance against a Cowboys squad that has been on a tear, winning five straight.

Those last four minutes, though, have to concern Baylor. They went from unflappable to skittish. Turnovers were an issue in their back-to-back losses to Kansas and Kansas State that preceded their trip to Stillwater and they certainly were a culprit in the shellacking they took at the hands of West Virginia earlier this season. Seeing how Baylor nearly folded against Oklahoma State’s pressure late only stokes fear that Baylor’s got a ballhandling problem. That’s not something you want in the NCAA tournament.

For the Cowboys, it’s a missed opportunity as they try to pull out of hole their 0-5 start to Big 12 play created. Baylor was the superior team for the vast majority of the game, but when you get a chance to steal a victory in the final minute at home against a top-10 team, it’s going to sting when you don’t capitalize. That pain will be especially acute if Oklahoma State finds itself on the wrong side of the bubble in a month.

For Baylor, the task will be to ramp back up to a high level of play and consistency over the next week-plus ahead of Kansas’ visit to Waco on Feb. 18. The last week has been shaky for the Bears, but if they can steady themselves, that No. 1 seed is still very much in play.

Bubble Banter: Wednesday’s key bubble watch games

LAHAINA, HI - NOVEMBER 21: Jawun Evans #1 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys dribbles the ball during the second half of the Maui Invitational NCAA college basketball game at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 21, 2016 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images). Oklahoma State won the game 98-90
Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2017, 8:09 PM EST

More College Hoops

Oklahoma State forward Leyton Hammonds, right, defends against Baylor forward Johnathan Motley during the first half of a NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt) No. 6 Baylor wins at Oklahoma State, but near-collapse raises concerns LEXINGTON, KY - JANUARY 28: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives insturctions to his team against the Kansas Jayhawks during the game against at Rupp Arena on January 28, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) What’s wrong with Kentucky?: Why the Wildcats have struggled in recent weeks Cuonzo Martin Potential Kansas-Cal home-and-home series dropped due to anti-LGBT law in Kansas

You can find the latest NBC Sports bracketology here. This is where the seeds listed below come from. 

WINNERS

VCU (RPI: 29, KenPom: 47, No. 9 seed): Somehow, some way, VCU is still in the NCAA tournament field with a bit of room to spare thanks to their second straight win in a game where they fell behind with 0.4 seconds left on the clock.

Tennessee (RPI: 37, KenPom: 36, first four out): The Vols kept themselves in tournament contention with a win over Ole Miss on Wednesday. It’s not a profile-changing win, but it does provide another top 100 win. Tennessee’s biggest issue at this point is that they already have 10 losses and the season and still have to play at Kentucky and at South Carolina. There isn’t much room for error with this group, regardless of how tough their schedule has been.

Miami (RPI: 54, KenPom: 39, play-in game): The Hurricanes picked up a massive win on Wednesday, landing just their second top 50 win of the season. Miami’s biggest issue right now is that they just don’t have enough good wins, and with four games left against Louisville, Duke, Virginia and Florida State – with all but Duke coming on the road – there are a lot of tough games left on their schedule. Miami has the feel of a team that’s going to head into the ACC tournament needing to win a game or two to get a bid.

Seton Hall (RPI: 36, KenPom: 52, play-in game): The Pirates got taken to overtime at home by Providence, but they survived thanks to a game-winning bucket from Myles Powell. It adds another top 100 win to their profile and, more importantly, the Pirates still haven’t lost at home to anyone not named Butler. The Pirates will earn their bid in the next two weeks, when they get Creighton, Villanova and Xavier in consecutive games.

Minnesota (RPI: 22, KenPom: 38, No. 9 seed): The Gophers added another win over Iowa in overtime, this time at home. I continue to believe Minnesota is safer than a No. 9 seed. They have four top 50 wins, three of which were away from home and two of which were true road games. They also only have two sub-50 losses, both on the road, and a non-conference SOS of 18.

LOSERS

Oklahoma State (RPI: 28, KenPom: 21, No. 9 seed): The Pokes are still in a really good spot on the bubble – losing to Baylor anywhere isn’t going to hurt one’s profile – but this was a golden opportunity to steal a win that could have, in theory, moved them off the bubble for now. As of today, eight of their nine losses came against top 50 opponents and four of their six best wins came away from home. This is a good position for them to be in, but the only other chance Oklahoma State will have to get an elite win comes at home against Kansas in the season finale.

Virginia Tech (RPI: 38, KenPom: 54, No. 8 seed): The Hokies are still in a good spot despite losing at Miami on Wednesday. A road loss to a top 50ish team isn’t a stain on their profile and they still have those eight top 100 wins, including a home win over Duke. If Buzz Williams’ club can hold serve at home the rest of the way, they should be just fine on Selection Sunday.

STILL TO PLAY

Cal (RPI: 39, KenPom: 53, No. 10 seed) at Arizona State, 11:00 p.m.

UNLV at Nevada (RPI: 40, KenPom: 73, No. 13 seed), 11:00 p.m.