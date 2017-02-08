More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Louisville's Quentin Snider, left, is fouled bu Utah Valley's Marcel Davis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville won 98-68. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Snider expected back in the lineup Saturday for Louisville

By Travis HinesFeb 8, 2017, 10:38 PM EST

Quentin Snider, who has missed the last six games for Louisville, has been cleared to return to practice and is expected to play Saturday against Miami, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

The point guard hasn’t played for three weeks after being sidelined with a hip flexor.

“We were very cautious with him,” Louisville coach Rick Pitino said on his radio show Wednesday, per the Courier-Journal.

The Cardinals went 4-2 with Snider on the sideline, including Monday’s 71-55 loss to No. 12 Virginia in which both Deng Adel and Mangok Mathiang were suspended for Louisville. They are slated to be back to face the Hurricanes.

Snider is averaging 12.1 points, 4.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game this season.

No. 6 Baylor wins at Oklahoma State, but near-collapse raises concerns

Oklahoma State forward Leyton Hammonds, right, defends against Baylor forward Johnathan Motley during the first half of a NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
By Travis HinesFeb 8, 2017, 9:24 PM EST

So much of this season has been about Baylor putting its reputation to rest. The Bears, under Scott Drew, have been the subject of so much ridicule over the years despite a high level of winning because they always seem to have a proclivity for doing some silly things on the court that costs them wins in inexplicable ways.

That’s mostly been a thing of the past this season as Baylor rose all the way to a No. 1 ranking and went into play Wednesday with a 20-3 record, though with some questions due to a two-game losing streak.

That skid was snapped in a 72-69 win at Oklahoma State, but the questions aren’t going anywhere after the Bears flirted with a meltdown of significant proportion.

After an up-to-that-point strong road performance, the final 4 minutes was a nightmare that the Bears woke up for just in time to secure a victory.

Manu Lecomte’s 3-pointer with just over four minutes to play seemingly sealed the game for Baylor when it put them up 14, but then the Bears just self destructed.

They went 0 of 3 from the floor with four turnovers in the last 4 minutes, allowing Oklahoma State to pull within one and actually have possession of the ball with a chance to take the lead with under a minute to play.

Baylor got a stop, two free throws from Lecomte and then survived a last-season heave from Phil Forte to finally close things out after needlessly turning a sure thing into almost-disaster. 

A road win is a road win, and Baylor has to be thrilled with the way it competed for 36 minutes. Johnathan Motley was unstoppable, scoring 24 points on 9 of 12 shooting while grabbing 11 rebounds. Lecomte had 15 points and four assists Jo Lual-Acuil had three blocks. It was a gutty performance against a Cowboys squad that has been on a tear, winning five straight.

Those last four minutes, though, have to concern Baylor. They went from unflappable to skittish. Turnovers were an issue in their back-to-back losses to Kansas and Kansas State that preceded their trip to Stillwater and they certainly were a culprit in the shellacking they took at the hands of West Virginia earlier this season. Seeing how Baylor nearly folded against Oklahoma State’s pressure late only stokes fear that Baylor’s got a ballhandling problem. That’s not something you want in the NCAA tournament.

For the Cowboys, it’s a missed opportunity as they try to pull out of hole their 0-5 start to Big 12 play created. Baylor was the superior team for the vast majority of the game, but when you get a chance to steal a victory in the final minute at home against a top-10 team, it’s going to sting when you don’t capitalize. That pain will be especially acute if Oklahoma State finds itself on the wrong side of the bubble in a month.

For Baylor, the task will be to ramp back up to a high level of play and consistency over the next week-plus ahead of Kansas’ visit to Waco on Feb. 18. The last week has been shaky for the Bears, but if they can steady themselves, that No. 1 seed is still very much in play.

Bubble Banter: Wednesday’s key bubble watch games

LAHAINA, HI - NOVEMBER 21: Jawun Evans #1 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys dribbles the ball during the second half of the Maui Invitational NCAA college basketball game at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 21, 2016 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images). Oklahoma State won the game 98-90
By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2017, 8:09 PM EST

You can find the latest NBC Sports bracketology here. This is where the seeds listed below come from. 

WINNERS

Tennessee (RPI: 37, KenPom: 36, first four out): The Vols kept themselves in tournament contention with a win over Ole Miss on Wednesday. It’s not a profile-changing win, but it does provide another top 100 win. Tennessee’s biggest issue at this point is that they already have 10 losses and the season and still have to play at Kentucky and at South Carolina. There isn’t much room for error with this group, regardless of how tough their schedule has been.

LOSERS

Oklahoma State (RPI: 28, KenPom: 21, No. 9 seed): The Pokes are still in a really good spot on the bubble – losing to Baylor anywhere isn’t going to hurt one’s profile – but this was a golden opportunity to steal a win that could have, in theory, moved them off the bubble for now. As of today, eight of their nine losses came against top 50 opponents and four of their six best wins came away from home. This is a good position for them to be in, but the only other chance Oklahoma State will have to get an elite win comes at home against Kansas in the season finale.

STILL TO PLAY

Providence at Seton Hall (RPI: 36, KenPom: 52, play-in game), 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota (RPI: 22, KenPom: 38, No. 9 seed), 9:00 p.m.

Virginia Tech (RPI: 38, KenPom: 54, No. 8 seed) at Miami (RPI: 54, KenPom: 39, play-in game), 9:00 p.m.

VCU (RPI: 29, KenPom: 47, No. 9 seed) at George Washington, 9:00 p.m.

Cal (RPI: 39, KenPom: 53, No. 10 seed) at Arizona State, 11:00 p.m.

UNLV at Nevada (RPI: 40, KenPom: 73, No. 13 seed), 11:00 p.m.

BYU point guard L.J. Rose to undergo knee surgery Friday

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 05: Head coach Dave Rose of the Brigham Young Cougars stands on the sideline during a quarterfinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball tournament against the Santa Clara Broncos at the Orleans Arena on March 5, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brigham Young won 72-60. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 8, 2017, 7:53 PM EST

PROVO, Utah (AP) BYU point guard L.J. Rose is scheduled to have surgery Friday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

The school said a timeline for his return will be decided after the surgery.

Rose has started all 25 games in his first year with the Cougars after transferring from Houston. He leads the team with 4.5 assists per game to go along with 5.5 points and 4.6 rebounds.

BYU has started a three-guard lineup with TJ Haws, Nick Emery and Rose. Haws can play point guard and guard Elijah Bryant could move into the starting lineup.

The Cougars are 17-8 and 8-4 in the West Coast Conference with regular-season games remaining against No. 20 Saint Mary’s and No. 1 Gonzaga.

NC State’s Anya doesn’t travel for game at No. 14 FSU

CHAPEL HILL, NC - JANUARY 08: BeeJay Anya #21 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack drives against Kennedy Meeks #3 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the game at the Dean Smith Center on January 8, 2017 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 8, 2017, 7:51 PM EST

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) North Carolina State senior big man BeeJay Anya didn’t travel for Wednesday night’s game at No. 14 Florida State.

The school announced Anya wouldn’t play in a brief statement released a few hours before tipoff. The release didn’t provide any details why Anya didn’t make the trip, saying only it was a “coach’s decision.”

The 6-foot-9, 320-pound Anya is averaging 3.1 points and 2.7 rebounds, but has had a shrinking role on a struggling team. Anya has played a combined 14 minutes in the past two home losses to Syracuse and Miami, and didn’t play at all at Louisville.

N.C. State (14-10, 3-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) is also without sophomore reserve forward Shaun Kirk due to the school’s concussion protocol.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Wooden Award late-season top-20 announced

LAWRENCE, KS - DECEMBER 03: Frank Mason III #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks is reacts after making a basket during the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Allen Fieldhouse on December 3, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
By Travis HinesFeb 8, 2017, 7:09 PM EST

The Wooden Award has announced its late-season top-20.

Among them are frontrunners Josh Hart of Villanova and Frank Mason of Kansas along with six freshmen.

The award is given annually the country’s best player, with recent winners Buddy Hield (Oklahoma), Frank Kaminsky (Wisconsin) and DOug McDermott (Creighton).

In NBC Sports’ power rankings, released yesterday, we’ve got Mason with the edge currently over Hart.  Mason was brilliant, albeit in a loss, against Iowa State last weekend and helped the Jayhawks stave off another upset Monday in a road win at Kansas State. Hart had a similarly strong week, just against lighter competition. The Wildcat senior has fewer high-profile opportunities left to make his case than Mason, but there’s still time for him to take over the top spot.

Central Michigan’s Marcus Keene, who leads the country with better than 30 points per game, appeared on the list for the first time, making him the only mid-major player on the list.

Here’s the full 20:

 

Name School Conference Height Class Position
Dwayne Bacon Florida State ACC 6-7 Soph. G
Lonzo Ball UCLA Pac-12 6-6 Fr. G
Joel Berry II North Carolina ACC 6-0 Jr. G
Dillon Brooks Oregon Pac-12 6-7 Jr. F
Bonzie Colson Notre Dame ACC 6-5 Jr. F
De’Aaron Fox Kentucky SEC 6-3 Fr. G
Markelle Fultz Washington Pac-12 6-4 Fr. G
Ethan Happ Wisconsin Big Ten 6-10 Soph. F
Josh Hart Villanova Big East 6-5 Sr. G
Josh Jackson Kansas Big 12 6-8 Fr. G
Justin Jackson North Carolina ACC 6-8 Jr. F/G
Marcus Keene Central Michigan MAC 5-9 Jr. G
Luke Kennard Duke ACC 6-6 Soph. G
Lauri Markkanen Arizona Pac-12 7-0 Fr. F
Frank Mason III Kansas Big 12 5-11 Sr. G
Malik Monk Kentucky SEC 6-3 Fr. G
Johnathan Motley Baylor Big 12 6-10 Jr. F
Caleb Swanigan Purdue Big Ten 6-9 Soph. F
Melo Trimble Maryland Big Ten 6-3 Jr. G
Nigel Williams-Goss Gonzaga WCC 6-3 Jr. G

 