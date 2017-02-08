More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 21: Marques Bolden #20 of the Duke Blue Devils dunks against the Miami Hurricanes during the game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 70-58. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Texas A&M's Robert Williams to Kansas for Malik Newman:

If college basketball had a trading deadline, what deals would get made?

By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2017, 10:00 AM EST

We’re getting down to the stretch run for college basketball teams, and if anything has become obvious this season, it’s that all of the best teams in the country are flawed. 

Let’s pretend, for a second, that trades were allowed in college basketball. If they were, here are eight trades that would benefit some of the national title contenders this season. 

The major caveat here: These trades have to benefit both teams, and they have to be trades that, in theory, would be accepted. So, for example, no matter how much I want to pretend to send Jawun Evans to Duke, it would never happen with Oklahoma State now in the mix for a tournament berth. The same can be said for someone like Alec Peters of Valparaiso or Jack Gibbs of Davidson. 

Oklahoma’s Jordan Woodard to Duke for Marques Bolden: Marques Bolden has totally disappeared from Duke’s rotation. He’s played a total of four minutes in the last three games, since the Blue Devils have made the change to playing small ball full-time. What Duke is lacking is a point guard, and Oklahoma, who is currently sitting at 8-14 on the season, has a senior in Jordan Woodard with Final Four experience that spent last season divvying up shots between Buddy Hield and Isaiah Cousins, who has some point guard tendencies in his own right. Why wouldn’t Oklahoma give up Woodard in a lost season for the chance to let Lon Kruger mold a guy with Bolden’s talent? And why wouldn’t Duke shed Bolden, who isn’t getting minutes this season and who has been recruited over for next year?

Oklahoma’s Khadeem Lattin to Villanova for Tim Delany: Lattin is an active, 6-foot-9 forward that blocks some shots and gets some rebounds and thrives playing a role, which is exactly what the junior would do for Villanova, who needs some help on the inside. The Sooners would get back Delany, a former four-star prospect and redshirt freshman that has seen his minutes limited as he fights through some hip issues.

Illinois’ Malcolm Hill to Kentucky for Sacha Killeya-Jones: Kentucky badly needs a source of offense in the half court, and Hill has been one of the best scorers in college basketball for the last two seasons. He’s big enough that he can play the four in a small-ball lineup and at least be as effective defensively as Derek Willis has been. He would also provide a much bigger offensive boost for a team that has become totally predictable on that end of the floor. In return, Illinois would be getting a big man with terrific upside that hasn’t been able to get off the bench this season for the Wildcats and who may have been recruited over by head coach John Calipari for next season.

Texas A&M’s Robert Williams to Kansas for Malik Newman: The Jayhawks have a shot to win a national title this season. They have the nation’s best back court in Frank Mason III and Devonte’ Graham and they have one of the nation’s best wings in Justin Jackson. They’ve been really good playing small-ball this season, but their biggest issue is a lack of size inside. It’s Landen Lucas, an undersized Carlton Bragg Jr. and … well, that’s about it. Williams, a freaky-athletic, 6-foot-9 forward that’s averaging 11.0 points, 6.8 boards and 2.5 blocks in 23 minutes for Texas A&M, is the perfect fit. He’s a potential one-and-done, and with the Aggies currently sitting at 4-6 in the SEC, why wouldn’t they give him up to get Malik Newman, who was a top ten player in the Class of 2015? They Jayhawks can afford to lose Newman to make a run at this year’s title, as Graham is only a junior and they still have a good shot at landing Trae Young for next season.

TUCSON, AZ - JANUARY 29: Markelle Fultz #20 of the Washington Huskies handles the ball during the second half of the college basketball game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center on January 29, 2017 in Tucson, Arizona. The Wildcats defeated the Huskies 77-66. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Markelle Fultz (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Washington’s Markelle Fultz to Creighton for Kaleb Joseph, Kobe Paras: Washington is currently sitting second-to-last in a Big 12 that is not very good at the bottom. Their season is over, and Markelle Fultz, who may be the single-most talented player in college basketball, is stuck on a team that will be lucky to end up in the CBI. Creighton is without their starting point guard after Mo Watson tore his ACL, which has turned what was once a high-powered, fast-break offense into one that is matchup-oriented and inconsistent. Fultz would be a great fit on the floor with the likes of Marcus Foster and Justin Patton, while Washington would get, in return, a former top 75 point guard that started as a freshman at Syracuse in Kaleb Joseph and an athletic, 6-foot-6 wing in Paras that originally was committed to UCLA. Both redshirted this season, and we saw what redshirts at Creighton had done for Foster, Patton and Watson. Adding talent and depth would be nice for when Michael Porter Jr. shows up next season.

Northern Iowa’s Jeremy Morgan to UCLA for Prince Ali: UCLA stinks defensively. Jeremy Morgan is a good defender, a 6-foot-6 wing that averages 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks. He’s also a guy that can knock down a three – he was shooting 40.4 percent this season before a recent 5-for-26 slump – which means that the Bruins would be adding a very good perimeter defender to their rotation without costing themselves the floor spacing that makes their offense so lethal. In exchange, UNI would be getting a former top 30 recruit that struggled to find minutes as a freshman and has missed this season due to injury.

Grand Canyon’s Dewayne Russell to West Virginia for James Bolden: Russell is averaging 22.5 points and 5.0 assists for Grand Canyon this season, who is not eligible for the NCAA tournament. He put up 42 on Louisville earlier this year. GCU would get back Bolden, a redshirt freshman guard that was a three-star prospect and who will star in the WAC for the next three years, when the Antelopes will be able to get to the dance.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 11: Malcolm Hill #21 of the Illinois Fighting Illini takes the ball up court against the Purdue Boilermakers in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 11, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Purdue defeated Illinois 89-58. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Malcolm Hill (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Temple’s Obi Enechionyia to Michigan State for Matt McQuaid, Kyle Ahrens: Temple had a hot start to the season but has slowed down in AAC play, leaving them open to making some moves. Michigan State could use a mobile, stretch-four big man that can defend the rim and hit threes. Enechionyia is 6-foot-10, shoots 37.8 percent from three while attempting six per game and blocks 1.7 shots per night. Adding that piece while giving up a pair of young role players seems like a match.

Pitt’s Jamel Artis to South Carolina for TeMarcus Blanton, Sedee Keita: South Carolina badly needs help offensively. Badly. They’re 150th in offensive efficiency, according to KenPom, and on Tuesday night, they posted a first half that saw them shoot 3-for-30. They went to four overtimes at home against Alabama because they couldn’t crack 30 percent shooting from the floor. Pitt is 1-9 in the ACC this season and loaded with upperclassmen. Their season is done. Why not move a senior like Artis, who is averaging better than 20 points, for a couple of talented youngsters? The Gamecocks have a chance to make a run this season, and you may not find a better 1-2-3 punch than Artis, Sindarius Thornwell and P.J. Dozier.

Louisville’s Ray Spalding to Iowa for Peter Jok: The Cardinals need to add perimeter shooting, and Jok may be the best perimeter scorer in the Big Ten. He’s also the only senior on a young Iowa team that doesn’t seem like they’re going to be making a run this season. Spalding is a 6-foot-9 sophomore with a 7-foot-4 wingspan and NBA potential. He’s also the fourth big man in Louisville’s rotation.

Kansas AD confident in hoops program dogged by issues

LEXINGTON, KY - JANUARY 28: Bill Self the head coach of the Kansas Jayhawks give instructions to his team against the Kentucky Wildcats during the game against at Rupp Arena on January 28, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 8, 2017, 8:23 AM EST

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Kansas athletic director Sheahon Zenger understands people may have questions about the many legal issues surrounding the Jayhawks’ storied basketball program, an avalanche of off-the-court news that in recent weeks has cast a shadow over Allen Fieldhouse.

He also hopes people understand many of them cannot be discussed publicly.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, Zenger maintained his confidence in Kansas coach Bill Self’s handling of the program and insisted the athletic department has “a very healthy” relationship with the university and local law enforcement.

“There are many legal and ethical reasons I can’t discuss anything that’s ongoing, primarily any investigations,” Zenger said. “All I can tell you is this university and this athletic department will forever be committed to its core values, and its priorities of all students, staff and guests.”

Still, the past few weeks have been dominated by headlines the Jayhawks could do without.

It began with news that police are investigating a reported rape at McCarthy Hall, the $12 million dormitory that houses the men’s basketball team and other students. No suspects have been identified in connection with the incident the night of Dec. 17. Five members of the team are listed as witnesses.

During the investigation, police uncovered two glass smoking devices with residue inside. Sophomore forward Carlton Bragg Jr. was charged with misdemeanor possession in that case and promptly suspended, a punishment that was lifted this week when he was granted diversion. Bragg was also arrested in December following an altercation with a woman, but a charge of domestic violence was dropped when video evidence suggested he was acting in self-defense.

More bad news hit last week when The Kansas City Star reported sophomore guard Lagerald Vick may have struck a female student two years ago. The school’s Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access investigated the case and recommended he receive school probation.

Meanwhile, star freshman Josh Jackson and Vick have been linked to a vandalism investigation stemming from an incident in December, when a vehicle sustained nearly $3,000 in damage outside a Lawrence bar.

Those are damaging cases individually. Taken collectively, the reports have overshadowed just about everything the third-ranked Jayhawks have accomplished on the court, from their win over Kentucky at Rupp Arena to their defeat of then-No. 2 Baylor to their season sweep of rival Kansas State. The team’s pursuit of an unfathomable 13th Big 12 Conference title is alive and well.

“I can’t really speak to why or how that’s happened,” Zenger said of the cases stacking up. “All I can tell you is we have to stay focused on being true to our values.”

Yet the legal issues have put Self in a delicate situation.

On the one hand, he has to maintain order within a program that some critics argue already has gone rogue, where athletes who generate millions of dollars for the school often appear coddled or favored. On the other hand, his players deserve to be treated like anybody else accused of a crime or misconduct, and that means allowing any investigations to run their course.

“We don’t have anything to do with how the police does their job, nor would we interfere,” Self said. “I would tell you this, Carlton Bragg or your son or your daughter or anybody else who is a student here should be treated the exact same. I’m not running from that at all.”

Zenger said he speaks frequently with donors, many of whom have contributed millions to the program and sit courtside at Allen Fieldhouse, and nobody has expressed concern about the legal problems.

“I think our fans and donors, they’ve been around a long time,” he said. “They’ve followed this program a long time. They have a lot of faith in the university, in Coach Self and in doing things the right way. I believe everyone is being patient and thoughtful.”

Zenger also has no issue with Self operating as a de-facto school spokesman.

After all, the coach is the highest-paid employee of the university, along with the most visible. And it’s a burden the even-keeled Self has assumed before, whether during controversies that brought down football coach Mark Mangino or a messy ticket scandal that surfaced several years ago.

“We’re focused on basketball. That’s our job,” point guard Frank Mason III explained. “We don’t focus on anything outside of that, besides school. Just let coach deal with all of that. We’re just here to play ball.”

There is hope around Lawrence that the cases will be resolved in the coming weeks, before the Jayhawks head to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament. And certainly before they are thrust onto the national stage of the NCAA Tournament, chasing their sixth national title and first since 2008.

But that remains out of Zenger’s hands, he insisted. All he can do is keep preaching patience.

“We just have to weather the time period when there may be incomplete or inaccurate public conversations,” he said, “We do that as you ought to in this country, to protect all the individuals, all the people, everyone involved in any investigations, or more broadly the investigative process.”

VIDEO: LaMelo Ball, Lonzo’s brother, scores 92 points in HS game

img_3671
By Rob DausterFeb 8, 2017, 7:13 AM EST

LaMelo Ball is the youngest brother of Lonzo Ball, UCLA’s star freshman point guard. Melo is just a sophomore but he’s already torching the Southern California high school scene.

On Tuesday night, the 6-foot-3 lead guard popped off for 92 points in a game:

Ball had just 29 points at the half and needed just seven threes to get to 92.

LiAngelo, a senior and Melo’s teammate at Chino Hills, scored 72 points in a game earlier this season. Both players are committed to UCLA.

Wild finish to Bowling Green’s overtime win over Kent State

By Terrence PayneFeb 8, 2017, 12:25 AM EST

Demajeo Wiggins’ tip-in with a little more than a second remaining in overtime gave Bowling Green an 84-83 overtime victory on the road at Kent State on Tuesday night.

The Falcons trailed 83-79 with 14 seconds remaining in the extra frame. A 3-pointer by Rodrick Caldwell cut the deficit to one. After forcing a turnover on the ensuing in-bounds pass alongside the sideline, Wiggins cleaned up a Caldwell miss with 1.3 seconds left, giving Bowling Green an 84-83 lead.

Wiggins finished with 16 points and eight boards. Caldwell matched him with a team-high 16. Jaylin Walker had a game-high 18 points off the bench in a losing effort.

Bowling Green and Kent State are both 5-6 in MAC play this season.

Riley Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks

Avery Johnson
Associated PressFeb 7, 2017, 11:51 PM EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Alabama coach Avery Johnson couldn’t help but gush a bit about his team’s drama-filled, four-overtime victory over No. 19 South Carolina.

“We’ll probably be watching this game 10 years from now,” an exhausted Johnson said with a grin across his face.

Riley Norris scored six of his 11 points in the final overtime, including the go-ahead free throws with 56 seconds left, as Alabama finally put away the Gamecocks, 90-86, on Tuesday night.

The Crimson Tide (14-9, 7-4 Southeastern Conference) overcame a career night by Gamecocks star Sindarius Thornwell, who had career bests of 44 points and 21 rebounds. He also made a South Carolina record 25 free throws, a number that surpassed the late, great “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s mark of 21 made free throws in an SEC game.

Thornwell, though, will probably ponder his missed shots – he was 9 of 25 from the field, 1 of 7 from 3 – including a foul shot at regulation’s end that could have had the Gamecocks up 58-57 with 13 seconds left and could have been the difference.

“We had open shots, good shots,” said Thornwell, who topped his previous high of 34 set in a loss to Kentucky last month.

Alabama built a 17-point lead in the first half and a 12-point edge with less than 5 minutes to go, watching the Gamecocks rally to force the extra periods. Johnson said his players didn’t hang their heads, instead digging in to go as long as they had to.

“When you’re in these situations, you want to learn from it,” said Norris, who had 27 points and eight 3-pointers to beat the 15-0 Gamecocks a year ago. “Coach kept us together, kept us focused.”

Norris led Alabama with 14 rebounds.

The Crimson Tide trailed 70-63 with 2:12 left in the second overtime, yet outscored South Carolina 11-4 to tie things once more. It was the Gamecocks who rallied in the final 90 seconds of the third overtime after trailing 82-77.

South Carolina, though, ran out of gas at the end and missed its last eight field goal attempts to fall into a three-way tie for the SEC lead with No. 15 Kentucky and No. 17 Florida.

Avery Johnson Jr. and Ar’Mond Davis had career highs of 23 points and 19 points for Alabama, which beat a ranked SEC opponent on the road for the first time since winning at No. 4 Mississippi State, 77-73, on Feb. 21, 2004.

Both teams had several chances to win.

Johnson’s long 3-pointer with 3 seconds left in regulation bounded away and time ran out during the scramble.

Davis’ jumper from the left side at the end of the first overtime hit the rim.

After Johnson’s 3-pointer put Alabama ahead 74-72, Thornwell tied it up in the second OT.

In the third overtime, Corban Collins’ 3-point attempt from just to the right of the key wouldn’t go for Alabama.

PJ Dozier scored 21 points for South Carolina before fouling out in the final OT.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide came into this one off two losses and celebrated like they had won a championship when the final buzzer sounded. Alabama put themselves in the mix for one of the league’s top seeds come SEC Tournament time.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks finished with the fewest first-half points this year, 16, not reaching their previous low of 21 in a home win over Florida last month. South Carolina missed its last 17 shots of the half and did not have a basket for final 10:23 of the opening half.

LOTS OF SHOTS

Avery Johnson’s son, Avery Jr., played 44 of a possible 60 minutes and took 21 shots after not playing more than 20 minutes and shooting eight or fewer shots in Alabama’s previous four games. “I’ve never taken 21 shots,” the elder Johnson said smiling. “I’m going to talk to my wife. But we needed that from him.”

MARTIN’S FAULT

South Carolina coach Frank Martin blamed himself for the loss, certain he drove his players too hard in practice this week after a grueling 77-75 win over Georgia last Saturday. Martin said the evidence of fatigue was in the Gamecocks’ shooting as they finished 23 of 88 (26.1 percent) and 5 of 31 from 3 (16.1 percent).

“When I lay in bed tonight and stare at the ceiling, I’m going to kick myself over and over and over because I knew I practiced them too hard,” Martin said.

UP NEXT

Alabama returns home to play No. 15 Kentucky on Saturday.

South Carolina heads to Mississippi State on Saturday night.

No. 15 Kentucky survives LSU 92-85

LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 07: Malik Monk #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats defends against Antonio Blakeney #2 of the LSU Tigers in the first half of the game at Rupp Arena on February 7, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky defeated LSU 92-85. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 7, 2017, 11:50 PM EST

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) The so-called “reboot” that Kentucky coach John Calipari suggested for his struggling team might take more work than he expected.

He made clear that a long practice is in store after the 15th-ranked Wildcats nearly blew a big lead against LSU and threatened to overshadow a breakout game for freshman forward Wenyen Gabriel.

Gabriel scored a career-high 23 points, Malik Monk also had 23 and Kentucky withstood a late LSU rally for a 92-85 victory Tuesday night.

The Wildcats (19-5, 9-2 Southeastern Conference) won for just the second time in five games and had to withstand the Tigers’ rally from a 25-point deficit over the final 8:47, a charge led by Antonio Blakeney’s 22 second-half points. His 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining made it a two-possession game.

Monk’s free throw with 8 seconds left sealed that hard-fought win that followed Kentucky’s 22-point loss at No. 17 Florida on Saturday and came a day after the coach hinted at the restart on his radio show.

The outcome was the upside of a contest that suggested there’s plenty of room for improvement for the Wildcats.

“You saw what I wanted, and I thought we did some good stuff,” Calipari said. “Eight minutes to go, I don’t know we were tired or reverted back (to bad habits). It might have been a combination of both. If I could practice tonight, we would (go) three hours until people puked. … That’s the old days, I can’t do that.

“But we will go three hours (on Wednesday) and if anybody says they can’t go, they won’t make the trip to Alabama.”

Calipari’s praise of Gabriel also included examples that he can grow as well.

Gabriel provided the initial offensive boost and finished 7 of 11 from the field including three 3-pointers to beat his previous career best of 15. He also grabbed eight rebounds, including three offensive, as Kentucky controlled the boards 40-26.

“I’m a lot more confident,” said Gabriel, who fouled out with 19 seconds left. “Especially once you make a couple and know yourself and know you can shoot and just get more comfortable. That boosted my confidence.”

Monk bounced back from an 11-point outing to make 8 of 15 from the field with four 3s. De’Aaron Fox had 16 points and Isaiah Briscoe 14 for Kentucky.

Blakeney made 12 of 19 shots for a season-high 31 points and Brandon Sampson added 17 for the Tigers (9-14, 1-10). LSU shot 63 percent in the second half and 50 percent overall but lost their 10th straight for the first time since 2011.

Said Blakeney, “I just wanted to make some buckets or some plays for my teammates.”

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers made several runs at the Wildcats thanks to Blakeney and Sampson, who combined to make 18 of 31 from the field and 5 of 11 from 3-point range. In fact, Blakeney’s eight straight points in the final minute included two 3s and made things interesting when the game seemed in hand for Kentucky. Perimeter shooting was key for the Tigers, who made 8 of 11 after halftime and 10 of 23 overall (44 percent).

“Some shots went down for us in the second half that did not fall for us in the first half when we had some looks,” coach Johnny Jones said.

The Tigers were no match on the glass against Kentucky, allowing 14 offensive rebounds alone.

Kentucky: The Wildcats bounced back from shooting a season-low 38 percent at Florida by hitting 49 percent and controlling the boards after the Gators outrebounded them 54-29. At times the reboot showed promise as they committed just four first-half turnovers and played solid defense. But every time the Wildcats seemed in control, mistakes and defensive breakdowns followed.

“We reverted a little bit and it cost us some points,” said forward Bam Adebayo, who had 9 rebounds and 8 points.

ENCOURAGING NUMBERS

Kentucky made 21 of 26 free throws to tie a season-best percentage (81). The Wildcats also improved to 38-8 under Calipari in bounce-back games after losses.

THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS

Jones opened his postgame interview expressing concern for southeastern Louisiana residents after tornadoes there injured about 20 people and damaged or destroyed property.

“A lot of people have been affected,” he said, “and I just want them to know we’ll be praying for them tonight.”

UP NEXT

LSU: Hosts Arkansas on Saturday night, seeking its third series win in four meetings.

Kentucky: Visits Alabama on Saturday. The Wildcats have won the last six against the Crimson Tide.

More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This corrects time of score to 14 seconds left and Monk’s free throw to 8 seconds left.