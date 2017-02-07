More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
unnamed-2
Mex Carey, Georgetown Athletics

PHOTO: Georgetown team bus involved in accident on highway in Maryland

By Rob DausterFeb 7, 2017, 9:28 AM EST

The Georgetown team bus was involved in an accident on I-95 in Maryland en route on Monday en route to Philly for their Tuesday night game against Villanova.

There were no major injuries involving members of the team, and the bus company was able to provide the team with another bus to get them to Philly, a team spokesman said.

According to a release from the Maryland state police, a 49-year old woman and her 17-year old son were in the SUV that overturned. Both were taken to Harbor Hospital, although they were able to get out of the car on their own. A preliminary investigation by the MSP indicates that the bus, traveling in the right lane behind the SUV, struck it from behind and forced it off the road, where it overturned.

The photo above shows Georgetown team members assisting the car involved in the accident.

Rout of Arizona gives No. 5 Oregon a boost looking ahead

EUGENE, OR - DECEMBER 11: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Oregon Ducks shoots the ball over Ar'Mond Davis #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half of the game at Matthew Knight Arena on December 11, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Steve Dykes/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 7, 2017, 10:00 AM EST

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) After a loss at Colorado and a close call against Arizona State, Oregon bounced back big time with a rout of Arizona.

The 85-58 victory on Saturday pushed the Ducks from No. 13 to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 released Monday. The jump was the largest in this week’s poll and brought Oregon back to its preseason ranking.

The Ducks (21-3, 10-1) now sit atop the Pac-12 standings with Arizona and have the tiebreaker with their victory. The Wildcats (21-3, 10-1) dropped from fifth to No. 9 in Monday’s poll.

“If they have another level above that, that’s a bad thing for every team in the country,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said about the Ducks after the loss.

With seven regular-season games to go, perhaps Oregon’s biggest challenge down the stretch will come on Thursday when the team travels to Pauley Pavilion to face No. 9 UCLA (21-3, 8-3). And of the Ducks’ seven remaining games, five are on the road.

But the victory over Arizona certainly gave the team confidence.

“I feel like the sky’s the limit,” junior forward Dillon Brooks said. “We can play even better than that.”

Oregon coach Dana Altman used the upcoming schedule to spur his team on against the Wildcats.

“I told our guys we have five road games. We got a much tougher schedule (than Arizona),” he said. “We have to win the game today or it’s over, and it would have been.”

Before the statement-making win over Arizona, the Ducks were slumping a bit. They fell 74-65 at unranked Colorado on Jan. 28 then struggled at home in a 71-70 victory over Arizona State last Thursday.

The Ducks built a 38-18 lead over the Wildcats and cruised to the win, leading by as many as 37 points in the second half. It was such a blowout that the home crowd started to chant for Charlie Noebel, a walk-on who had played just 23 minutes this season. Fans got their wish and Noebel played the final three minutes.

The victory was Oregon’s 40th straight at Matthew Knight Arena, now the nation’s longest home winning streak after Kansas fell at home on Saturday.

“It’s the best game we’ve played in the three years I’ve been here,” Brooks said. “Guys were focused and confident in their shots.”

Tyler Dorsey led the Ducks with 23 points and six 3-pointers. Brooks added 18 points, and on Monday was named the Pac-12 player of the week – not only for his performance against the Wildcats but because of his rally against the Sun Devils. The Ducks trailed Arizona State by a point with 3:15 left, but Brooks went on a personal 12-point run for the win and finished with 27 points.

Brooks is leading the Ducks with an average of 14.4 points a game, but he’s averaging 16 points against Pac-12 opponents.

The Ducks’ No. 5 ranking brings the team back to their preseason position in the AP poll. Oregon had some trouble out of the gate, with November losses at Baylor and against Georgetown in Maui, but had a 17-game winning streak before the Colorado loss.

Last season, the Ducks won a school-record 31 games while claiming the Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles. Oregon earned a first-ever No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and the Ducks advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2007.

The Ducks also rebounded from a brief stumble last season: They lost back-to-back games on the road in mid-February. Under Altman, the Ducks are 40-16 in the second half of the conference season.

Brooks credits his coach with keeping the team focused.

“He always finds a way – if we’re on top, keeps us level-headed and keeps us focusing and working hard, and if we’re down, finds a way to push us to go harder,” he said.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org

No. 3 Kansas survives at Kansas State

LEXINGTON, KY - JANUARY 28: Frank Mason III #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks dribbles the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the game against at Rupp Arena on January 28, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 6, 2017, 11:15 PM EST

Coming off of a home loss against Iowa State over the weekend, No. 3 Kansas responded with a close 74-71 road win at rival Kansas State on Monday night.

After the Big 12 went through chaos over the weekend with the Jayhawks, Baylor and West Virginia all losing, Kansas took the first step in figuring things out at the top of the conference race by winning ugly.

It wasn’t the best performance from Kansas (21-3, 9-2) on Monday but they were still able to get it done. Senior guard Frank Mason led the Jayhawks with 21 points while Josh Jackson added 18 points despite battling foul trouble. The Jayhawks looked exhausted and continued to make more unforced turnovers than normal but they got a bit of a boost from the return of forward Carlton Bragg (suspension) as they earned a solid win.

Kansas State (16-8, 5-6) couldn’t follow up the win over Baylor with another top-three win as they fell just short of really making its NCAA tournament case a strong one. Forward Dean Wade led a balanced scoring effort with 20 points as the Wildcats did a great job of pounding the offensive glass — finishing with 20 offensive boards.

Improving its offensive efficiency from shooting 38 percent is important but head coach Bruce Weber has to feel good that his team just went toe-to-toe with two potential No. 1 seeds (Baylor and Kansas) and went 1-and-1 with a one-possession loss. Kansas State gets another crack at a top-15 team in conference play with a road game at West Virginia for its next game.

VIDEO: Frank Mason comes from three rows deep in crowd to make a steal

screen-shot-2017-02-06-at-11-10-01-pm
By Rob DausterFeb 6, 2017, 11:14 PM EST

Frank Mason of Kansas had the steal of the season, coming from three rows deep in the crowd to pick off a pass out of nowhere.

If only he didn’t dribble the ball off his foot …

Big second half run leads No. 12 Virginia past No. 4 Louisville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - FEBRUARY 06: V.J. King #0 of the Louisville Cardinals goes to the basket during Louisville's game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on February 6, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 6, 2017, 8:59 PM EST

Virginia used a big second-half run to secure a big home win in the ACC as they beat depleted No. 4 Louisville 71-55 on Monday night. The Cavaliers found themselves down at the half only to start the second half on a monster 22-4 run.

Playing without Deng Adel and Mangok Mathiang (suspended for violating team curfew), the Cardinals didn’t have the firepower to stay with the Cavaliers once Virginia went on its big run. The No. 12 Cavaliers broke a three-way tie for second place in the ACC with the win as they try to keep pace with North Carolina.

London Perrantes led Virginia with 18 points while Isaiah Wilkins had 13 points and 11 rebounds as Virginia had a balanced offensive attack that outscored Louisville 39-21 in the second half.

Here are two takeaways from this one.

1. Virginia has Louisville’s number (and it will help the ‘Hoos NCAA tournament seed)

The Cavaliers (18-5, 8-3) just seem to have the Cardinals figured out. With four consecutive wins over Louisville and five wins over the last six games, Rick Pitino’s teams have struggled against Virginia since joining the ACC.

Most importantly for Virginia, two wins over Louisville this season gives Virginia a nice footnote for its NCAA tournament profile. Virginia’s non-conference wins ended up being worse than originally thought (wins over Iowa, Providence, Ohio State and Cal aren’t all that helpful) but beating the Cardinals means that Virginia might get two top-10 wins from one opponent.

With Virginia dropping a road game at Syracuse over the weekend, this win should elevate the Cavaliers back up to a potential top-three seed as they continue to try to stay with the ACC’s elite. If Virginia can keep winning games like this they’ll have a chance to climb even higher in tournament seeding since so many top-25 teams have lost games lately.

Virginia has a tough schedule to conquer the rest of the regular season but it also offers this team the chance to stockpile some more quality wins.

2. Being shorthanded finally caught up to Louisville but they’ll be near full strength soon enough

Louisville (19-5, 7-4) is already accustomed to playing without its full lineup as point guard Quentin Snider and reserve guard Tony Hicks have missed recent time due to injury. But two suspensions made matters even worse for Louisville with the loss of Adel and Mathiang on Monday.

With those two in the lineup, Louisville might have tried to press Virginia for the entire game — using its length, athleticism and depth to try to wear down the ‘Hoos and change what they’ve been doing in the past.

As I alluded to above, Louisville has struggled to figure out Virginia in ACC play the last few years so they really could have used those Adel and Mathiang in a game like this. It did give a chance for others to shine, as freshman V.J. King scored a career-high 24 points, but the Cardinals were also missing the depth that helps make them so effective.

With only King and sophomore guard Donovan Mitchell (16 points) scoring at all, Louisville’s offense really struggled, especially in the second half. The Cardinals also got destroyed on the glass as they were outrebounded 38-19.

Missing those two players certainly hurt Louisville in this one but the schedule gets quite a bit easier from here.

Louisville only has one ranked team remaining on the regular season schedule as they get two against Syracuse and games with Wake Forest and Miami. Those are three tough teams trying to fight for the NCAA tournament but the Cardinals should also be favored in most of those games as long as they have most of their lineup.

That means the Cardinals can still compete for the ACC regular-season crown if they win out — especially with a crack at conference-leader North Carolina on Feb. 22.

With Louisville expecting Snider to be potentially back by the weekend, they should be back to full strength for the stretch run.

Roy Williams, Coach K take shots at politicians as the NCAA vs. ‘HB2’ heats back up

DURHAM, NC - MARCH 03: (L-R) Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils greets head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels before their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 3, 2012 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 6, 2017, 3:46 PM EST

College basketball is getting political in the Tar Heel state.

It started with Mike Krzyzewski on Saturday, who spoke with reporters after his return to the sidelines against Pitt. While making a larger point about how a headline or a tweet fails to give the context or provide a big-picture look at all that is going on – he was specifically referencing a story about how he revoked his team’s access to the locker room and their ability to wear Duke-issued team gear – he took a little swipe at our Commander-in-Chief.

“”We’re in such a line-item society, a Twitter world, so when one thing happens, that’s the story,” Coach K said. “It’s a good thing leaders don’t lead that way. I hope they don’t; I know one uses Twitter a lot.”

Roy Williams followed that up on Sunday by ripping the “ridiculous” HB2 law that taken the NCAA tournament about of North Carolina this season.

“You know, I’m glad that some people in Greensboro got to see us play,” Williams said, referencing the fact that North Carolina’s game against Notre Dame this weekend was postponed from Saturday evening in Chapel Hill to Sunday afternoon in Greensboro Coliseum due to a water emergency in the area this weekend. Prior to the season, the NCAA revoked the state’s NCAA tournament games for this season. Coach K has previously called the law “embarrassing.”

“I’m glad we were able to take a game here because of that stupid rule that we have in our state that took a lot of great opportunities for people in our state, and great athletes that like to do things in our state. I shouldn’t say rule, I guess it’s a law. A law’s more important than a rule, I guess. But I just think that’s ridiculous, and what it’s doing to our state and the reputation of our state.”

And the irony is that it may be a farewell to basketball in Greensboro Coliseum, at least for the foreseeable future. According to a letter sent to state legislators by the North Carolina Sports Association, the NCAA is nearing a decision that would remove all cities within the state’s borders from consideration for hosting NCAA tournament games until 2022. The NCAA already pulled the 2017 NCAA tournament from the state and relocated it to South Carolina for this season. The ACC removed the conference title game in football from the state for the same reason, and it’s reasonable to think that the conference will do the same with the 2019 and 2020 conference tournaments, which are scheduled to be played in Charlotte and Greensboro, respectively.

Without diving into the issues that surround the actual politics of North Carolina, let’s just say that efforts to repeal the law in the state have been thus far unsuccessful.

“In a matter of days, our state’s sports tourism industry will suffer crushing, long-term losses and will essentially close its doors to NCAA business,” the letter read. “Our window to act is closing rapidly.”