VIDEO: Frank Mason comes from three rows deep in crowd to make a steal

Frank Mason of Kansas had the steal of the season, coming from three rows deep in the crowd to pick off a pass out of nowhere.
If only he didn’t dribble the ball off his foot …
Coming off of a home loss against Iowa State over the weekend, No. 3 Kansas responded with a close 74-71 road win at rival Kansas State on Monday night.
After the Big 12 went through chaos over the weekend with the Jayhawks, Baylor and West Virginia all losing, Kansas took the first step in figuring things out at the top of the conference race by winning ugly.
It wasn’t the best performance from Kansas (21-3, 9-2) on Monday but they were still able to get it done. Senior guard Frank Mason led the Jayhawks with 21 points while Josh Jackson added 18 points despite battling foul trouble. The Jayhawks looked exhausted and continued to make more unforced turnovers than normal but they got a bit of a boost from the return of forward Carlton Bragg (suspension) as they earned a solid win.
Kansas State (16-8, 5-6) couldn’t follow up the win over Baylor with another top-three win as they fell just short of really making its NCAA tournament case a strong one. Forward Dean Wade led a balanced scoring effort with 20 points as the Wildcats did a great job of pounding the offensive glass — finishing with 20 offensive boards.
Improving its offensive efficiency from shooting 38 percent is important but head coach Bruce Weber has to feel good that his team just went toe-to-toe with two potential No. 1 seeds (Baylor and Kansas) and went 1-and-1 with a one-possession loss. Kansas State gets another crack at a top-15 team in conference play with a road game at West Virginia for its next game.
Virginia used a big second-half run to secure a big home win in the ACC as they beat depleted No. 4 Louisville 71-55 on Monday night. The Cavaliers found themselves down at the half only to start the second half on a monster 22-4 run.
Playing without Deng Adel and Mangok Mathiang (suspended for violating team curfew), the Cardinals didn’t have the firepower to stay with the Cavaliers once Virginia went on its big run. The No. 12 Cavaliers broke a three-way tie for second place in the ACC with the win as they try to keep pace with North Carolina.
London Perrantes led Virginia with 18 points while Isaiah Wilkins had 13 points and 11 rebounds as Virginia had a balanced offensive attack that outscored Louisville 39-21 in the second half.
Here are two takeaways from this one.
1. Virginia has Louisville’s number (and it will help the ‘Hoos NCAA tournament seed)
The Cavaliers (18-5, 8-3) just seem to have the Cardinals figured out. With four consecutive wins over Louisville and five wins over the last six games, Rick Pitino’s teams have struggled against Virginia since joining the ACC.
Most importantly for Virginia, two wins over Louisville this season gives Virginia a nice footnote for its NCAA tournament profile. Virginia’s non-conference wins ended up being worse than originally thought (wins over Iowa, Providence, Ohio State and Cal aren’t all that helpful) but beating the Cardinals means that Virginia might get two top-10 wins from one opponent.
With Virginia dropping a road game at Syracuse over the weekend, this win should elevate the Cavaliers back up to a potential top-three seed as they continue to try to stay with the ACC’s elite. If Virginia can keep winning games like this they’ll have a chance to climb even higher in tournament seeding since so many top-25 teams have lost games lately.
Virginia has a tough schedule to conquer the rest of the regular season but it also offers this team the chance to stockpile some more quality wins.
2. Being shorthanded finally caught up to Louisville but they’ll be near full strength soon enough
Louisville (19-5, 7-4) is already accustomed to playing without its full lineup as point guard Quentin Snider and reserve guard Tony Hicks have missed recent time due to injury. But two suspensions made matters even worse for Louisville with the loss of Adel and Mathiang on Monday.
With those two in the lineup, Louisville might have tried to press Virginia for the entire game — using its length, athleticism and depth to try to wear down the ‘Hoos and change what they’ve been doing in the past.
As I alluded to above, Louisville has struggled to figure out Virginia in ACC play the last few years so they really could have used those Adel and Mathiang in a game like this. It did give a chance for others to shine, as freshman V.J. King scored a career-high 24 points, but the Cardinals were also missing the depth that helps make them so effective.
With only King and sophomore guard Donovan Mitchell (16 points) scoring at all, Louisville’s offense really struggled, especially in the second half. The Cardinals also got destroyed on the glass as they were outrebounded 38-19.
Missing those two players certainly hurt Louisville in this one but the schedule gets quite a bit easier from here.
Louisville only has one ranked team remaining on the regular season schedule as they get two against Syracuse and games with Wake Forest and Miami. Those are three tough teams trying to fight for the NCAA tournament but the Cardinals should also be favored in most of those games as long as they have most of their lineup.
That means the Cardinals can still compete for the ACC regular-season crown if they win out — especially with a crack at conference-leader North Carolina on Feb. 22.
With Louisville expecting Snider to be potentially back by the weekend, they should be back to full strength for the stretch run.
College basketball is getting political in the Tar Heel state.
It started with Mike Krzyzewski on Saturday, who spoke with reporters after his return to the sidelines against Pitt. While making a larger point about how a headline or a tweet fails to give the context or provide a big-picture look at all that is going on – he was specifically referencing a story about how he revoked his team’s access to the locker room and their ability to wear Duke-issued team gear – he took a little swipe at our Commander-in-Chief.
“”We’re in such a line-item society, a Twitter world, so when one thing happens, that’s the story,” Coach K said. “It’s a good thing leaders don’t lead that way. I hope they don’t; I know one uses Twitter a lot.”
Roy Williams followed that up on Sunday by ripping the “ridiculous” HB2 law that taken the NCAA tournament about of North Carolina this season.
“You know, I’m glad that some people in Greensboro got to see us play,” Williams said, referencing the fact that North Carolina’s game against Notre Dame this weekend was postponed from Saturday evening in Chapel Hill to Sunday afternoon in Greensboro Coliseum due to a water emergency in the area this weekend. Prior to the season, the NCAA revoked the state’s NCAA tournament games for this season. Coach K has previously called the law “embarrassing.”
“I’m glad we were able to take a game here because of that stupid rule that we have in our state that took a lot of great opportunities for people in our state, and great athletes that like to do things in our state. I shouldn’t say rule, I guess it’s a law. A law’s more important than a rule, I guess. But I just think that’s ridiculous, and what it’s doing to our state and the reputation of our state.”
And the irony is that it may be a farewell to basketball in Greensboro Coliseum, at least for the foreseeable future. According to a letter sent to state legislators by the North Carolina Sports Association, the NCAA is nearing a decision that would remove all cities within the state’s borders from consideration for hosting NCAA tournament games until 2022. The NCAA already pulled the 2017 NCAA tournament from the state and relocated it to South Carolina for this season. The ACC removed the conference title game in football from the state for the same reason, and it’s reasonable to think that the conference will do the same with the 2019 and 2020 conference tournaments, which are scheduled to be played in Charlotte and Greensboro, respectively.
Without diving into the issues that surround the actual politics of North Carolina, let’s just say that efforts to repeal the law in the state have been thus far unsuccessful.
“In a matter of days, our state’s sports tourism industry will suffer crushing, long-term losses and will essentially close its doors to NCAA business,” the letter read. “Our window to act is closing rapidly.”
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas forward Carlton Bragg’s drug charge will be dismissed in six months if he doesn’t commit any other crimes.
Bragg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia last week. He was also suspended from the No. 3-ranked Jayhawks. He’s missed the last three games, but Bill Self told reporters on Monday that Bragg will be dressed and available to play in Monday night’s game at Kansas State.
Bragg was quickly granted and signed a diversion agreement. The agreement says he can’t violate any laws during the six-month diversion period. At the end, his charges will be dismissed. If he breaks the agreement, the city will start prosecution for the drug charge.
Five of Bragg’s teammates are listed as witnesses in the investigation of an alleged rape in the players’ dorm in December. Bragg is listed as a witness in a runaway case in the dorm on the same night.
The new Coaches Poll is out, and once again, Gonzaga is sitting in the No. 1 spot with Villanova and Kansas behind them. Louisville slides up to No. 4 with Wisconsin is at fifth.
Oregon, North Carolina, Baylor, UCLA and Arizona round out the top ten.
