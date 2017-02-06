More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
DURHAM, NC - MARCH 03: (L-R) Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils greets head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels before their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 3, 2012 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Roy Williams, Coach K take shots at politicians as the NCAA vs. ‘HB2’ heats back up

Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 6, 2017, 3:46 PM EST

More College Hoops

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 29: Donte DiVincenzo #10 of the Villanova Wildcats celebrates with Jalen Brunson #1, Eric Paschall #4, Darryl Reynolds #45, and the rest of his team after tipping in the game winning basket as time expired against the Virginia Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 29, 2017 in Villanova, Pennsylvania. The Wildcats defeated the Cavaliers 61-59. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Bracketology: Villanova leads march to Madness ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Nigel Williams-Goss #5 and Josh Perkins #13 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrate a victory over the Iowa State Cyclones at HP Field House on November 27, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) College Basketball Talk Top 25: Gonzaga moves into the No. 1 spot SPOKANE, WA - DECEMBER 07: Nigel Williams-Goss #5 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs drives against the Washington Huskies in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center on December 7, 2016 in Spokane, Washington. Gonzaga defeated Washington 98-71. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images) Five things we learned this week: Oregon’s peaking, Kentucky’s struggling and Gonzaga’s statement

College basketball is getting political in the Tar Heel state.

It started with Mike Krzyzewski on Saturday, who spoke with reporters after his return to the sidelines against Pitt. While making a larger point about how a headline or a tweet fails to give the context or provide a big-picture look at all that is going on – he was specifically referencing a story about how he revoked his team’s access to the locker room and their ability to wear Duke-issued team gear – he took a little swipe at our Commander-in-Chief.

“”We’re in such a line-item society, a Twitter world, so when one thing happens, that’s the story,” Coach K said. “It’s a good thing leaders don’t lead that way. I hope they don’t; I know one uses Twitter a lot.”

Roy Williams followed that up on Sunday by ripping the “ridiculous” HB2 law that taken the NCAA tournament about of North Carolina this season.

“You know, I’m glad that some people in Greensboro got to see us play,” Williams said, referencing the fact that North Carolina’s game against Notre Dame this weekend was postponed from Saturday evening in Chapel Hill to Sunday afternoon in Greensboro Coliseum due to a water emergency in the area this weekend. Prior to the season, the NCAA revoked the state’s NCAA tournament games for this season. Coach K has previously called the law “embarrassing.”

“I’m glad we were able to take a game here because of that stupid rule that we have in our state that took a lot of great opportunities for people in our state, and great athletes that like to do things in our state. I shouldn’t say rule, I guess it’s a law. A law’s more important than a rule, I guess. But I just think that’s ridiculous, and what it’s doing to our state and the reputation of our state.”

And the irony is that it may be a farewell to basketball in Greensboro Coliseum, at least for the foreseeable future. According to a letter sent to state legislators by the North Carolina Sports Association, the NCAA is nearing a decision that would remove all cities within the state’s borders from consideration for hosting NCAA tournament games until 2022. The NCAA already pulled the 2017 NCAA tournament from the state and relocated it to South Carolina for this season. The ACC removed the conference title game in football from the state for the same reason, and it’s reasonable to think that the conference will do the same with the 2019 and 2020 conference tournaments, which are scheduled to be played in Charlotte and Greensboro, respectively.

Without diving into the issues that surround the actual politics of North Carolina, let’s just say that efforts to repeal the law in the state have been thus far unsuccessful.

“In a matter of days, our state’s sports tourism industry will suffer crushing, long-term losses and will essentially close its doors to NCAA business,” the letter read. “Our window to act is closing rapidly.”

Kansas F Carlton Bragg’s suspension is over, diversion details released

Kansas forward Carlton Bragg Jr. (15) celebrates a teammate's three-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 10, 2016. Kansas defeated Kansas State 85-63. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
AP Photo/Orlin Wagner
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 6, 2017, 2:19 PM EST

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas forward Carlton Bragg’s drug charge will be dismissed in six months if he doesn’t commit any other crimes.

Bragg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia last week. He was also suspended from the No. 3-ranked Jayhawks. He’s missed the last three games, but Bill Self told reporters on Monday that Bragg will be dressed and available to play in Monday night’s game at Kansas State.

Bragg was quickly granted and signed a diversion agreement. The agreement says he can’t violate any laws during the six-month diversion period. At the end, his charges will be dismissed. If he breaks the agreement, the city will start prosecution for the drug charge.

Five of Bragg’s teammates are listed as witnesses in the investigation of an alleged rape in the players’ dorm in December. Bragg is listed as a witness in a runaway case in the dorm on the same night.

Coaches Poll: Gonzaga, Villanova and Kansas still on top

SPOKANE, WA - NOVEMBER 14: Jordan Mathews #4 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs drives against the San Diego State Aztecs in the game at McCarthey Athletic Center on November 14, 2016 in Spokane, Washington. Gonzaga defeated San Diego State 69-48. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)
William Mancebo/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 6, 2017, 1:52 PM EST

The new Coaches Poll is out, and once again, Gonzaga is sitting in the No. 1 spot with Villanova and Kansas behind them. Louisville slides up to No. 4 with Wisconsin is at fifth.

Oregon, North Carolina, Baylor, UCLA and Arizona round out the top ten.

1. Gonzaga (28)
2. Villanova (4)
3. Kansas
4. Louisville
5. Wisconsin
6. Oregon
7. North Carolina
8. Baylor
9. UCLA
10. Arizona
11. Cincinnati
12. Kentucky
13. Virginia
14. West Virginia
15. Florida State
16. South Carolina
17. Florida
18. Purdue
19. Duke
20. Saint Mary’s
21. Butler
22. Maryland
23. Creighton
24. Notre Dame
25. Xavier

AP Poll: Gonzaga, Villanova, Kansas on top after wild week

SPOKANE, WA - DECEMBER 10: Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts to a call in the second half of the game against the Akron Zips at McCarthey Athletic Center on December 10, 2016 in Spokane, Washington. Gonzaga defeated Akron 61-43. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)
William Mancebo/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 6, 2017, 1:47 PM EST

More College Basketball

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 29: Donte DiVincenzo #10 of the Villanova Wildcats celebrates with Jalen Brunson #1, Eric Paschall #4, Darryl Reynolds #45, and the rest of his team after tipping in the game winning basket as time expired against the Virginia Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 29, 2017 in Villanova, Pennsylvania. The Wildcats defeated the Cavaliers 61-59. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Bracketology: Villanova leads march to Madness ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Nigel Williams-Goss #5 and Josh Perkins #13 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrate a victory over the Iowa State Cyclones at HP Field House on November 27, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) College Basketball Talk Top 25: Gonzaga moves into the No. 1 spot SPOKANE, WA - DECEMBER 07: Nigel Williams-Goss #5 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs drives against the Washington Huskies in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center on December 7, 2016 in Spokane, Washington. Gonzaga defeated Washington 98-71. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images) Five things we learned this week: Oregon’s peaking, Kentucky’s struggling and Gonzaga’s statement

Gonzaga is No. 1 for a second straight week in The Associated Press college basketball poll following a week in which all but four of the top 10 teams lost at least one game.

The Bulldogs (24-0), the only remaining unbeaten team in Division I, received 59 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday. Villanova (22-2) moved from fourth to second after receiving the other six No. 1 votes.

Kansas, which saw its 51-game winning streak at Allen Fieldhouse end over the weekend, held at third while Louisville jumped from sixth to fourth.

Oregon, coming off its impressive win over Arizona, went from 13th to fifth. Baylor, which lost twice last week, dropped from second to sixth.

Wisconsin was seventh followed by North Carolina, Arizona and UCLA.

Xavier and SMU are the week’s newcomers, replacing Notre Dame and Northwestern.

Cincinnati, riding a 14-game winning streak, went from 14th to No. 11 and was followed by Virginia, West Virginia, Florida State, Kentucky, Purdue, Florida, Duke, South Carolina and Saint Mary’s.

The last five ranked teams are Maryland, Butler, Creighton, Xavier and SMU.

Xavier returned to the poll after being out for one week. The Musketeers (17-6), who dropped out after losing four of five games, have won three straight.

SMU (20-4) is ranked for the first time this season. The Mustangs, who were ranked for all but one week last season, have won six straight and 16 of their last 17.

Notre Dame (17-7) was ranked for the last nine weeks, reaching as high as 14th, but the Fighting Irish dropped out from 20th after losing five of their last six.

Northwestern (18-5) lost to Purdue in its only game last week and fell from 25th after one week in the poll.

Here is the full poll:

1. Gonzaga (59 first-place votes)
2. Villanova (6)
3. Kansas
4. Louisville
5. Oregon
6. Baylor
7. Wisconsin
8. North Carolina
9. Arizona
10. UCLA
11. Cincinnati
12. Virginia
13. West Virginia
14. Florida State
15. Kentucky
16. Purdue
17. Florida
18. Duke
19. South Carolina
20. Saint Mary’s
21. Maryland
22. Butler
23. Creighton
24. Xavier
25. SMU

CBT Podcast: Jeff Goodman is back to talk about this weekend’s insanity

EUGENE, OR - FEBRUARY 04: Tyler Dorsey #5 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after hitting a shot during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcatsat Matthew Knight Arena on February 4, 2017 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Steve Dykes/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 6, 2017, 1:02 PM EST

This weekend was utter insanity in college basketball. To help me parse through what it all means, I brought Jeff Goodman of ESPN onto the podcast again. We also played #AskGoodman, where I allowed fans a chance to ask Goodman the most important questions.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and Audioboom

Bracketology: Villanova leads march to Madness

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 29: Donte DiVincenzo #10 of the Villanova Wildcats celebrates with Jalen Brunson #1, Eric Paschall #4, Darryl Reynolds #45, and the rest of his team after tipping in the game winning basket as time expired against the Virginia Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 29, 2017 in Villanova, Pennsylvania. The Wildcats defeated the Cavaliers 61-59. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dave OmmenFeb 6, 2017, 12:00 PM EST

With the Super Bowl behind us, Selection Sunday awaits, along with the Madness of March.  Between now and then, college basketball is sure to provide us enough plot twists to hold our attention. Exhibit A is this past Saturday … when eight of the top 16 teams on the Seed List added a loss to their resume.  Meanwhile, teams along the cutline meander like a river without direction, and the bubble club numbers 30-plus members.  In other words, fasten your seat belt and enjoy what should be a wild four-week ride.

If you’re returning for the first time post-football, reigning NCAA champion Villanova remains entrenched as the overall No. 1 seed.  Regarding the rest of today’s No. 1 seeds, Selection Committee member value a team’s full profile over a single result (or two).  Although in a different order from last Thursday, Gonzaga, Kansas, and Baylor continue to lead the West, Midwest, and South regions.  That said, the margins for the Jayhawks and Bears are waning.

It would take hours of conversation and pages of words to wrangle through the bubble and the process in making the final decisions for at-large spots today.  From eight seeds on down, every resume has holes to fill and issues to solve ahead of Championship Week.

UPDATED: February 6, 2017

Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and Audioboom

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Miami-FL vs. Arkansas | Midwest Region
  • Seton Hall vs. Wichita State | East Region
  • WEBER STATE vs. UC-DAVIS | Midwest Region
  • MT. ST. MARY’S vs. NC CENTRAL | East Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

EAST New York WEST San Jose                         
Buffalo Salt Lake City
1) VILLANOVA 1) GONZAGA
16) NC-CENTRAL / M.S. MARY’S 16) TX-SOUTHERN
8) Virginia Tech 8) Iowa State
9) Oklahoma State 9) Marquette
Indianapolis Orlando
5) Maryland 5) Purdue
12) Seton Hall / Wichita St 12) AKRON
4) Kentucky 4) Duke
13) MONMOUTH 13) NEW MEXICO ST
Buffalo Greenville
6) Notre Dame 6) SOUTH CAROLINA
11) MID TENNESSEE ST 11) NC-WILMINGTON
3) West Virginia 3) Virginia
14) BELMONT 14) FLA GULF COAST
Greenville Sacramento
7) USC 7) SMU
10) Indiana 10) Kansas State
2) NORTH CAROLINA 2) OREGON
15) PRINCETON 15) NO DAKOTA ST
SOUTH – Memphis MIDWEST – Kansas City
Tulsa Tulsa
1) Baylor 1) KANSAS
16) SAM HOUSTON ST 16) WEBER ST / UC-DAVIS
8) Michigan State 8) Dayton
9) VCU 9) Minnesota
Milwaukee Milwaukee
5) Florida 5) Butler
12) VALPARAISO 12) ILLINOIS STATE
4) CINCINNATI 4) WISCONSIN
13) VERMONT 13) NEVADA
Sacramento Salt Lake City
6) Saint Mary’s 6) Creighton
11) Syracuse 11) Miami-FL / Arkansas
3) UCLA 3) Arizona
14) ARKANSAS STATE 14) E. TENNESSEE ST
Indianapolis Orlando
7) Xavier 7) Northwestern
10) TCU 10) California
2) Louisville 2) Florida State
15) WINTHROP 15) BUCKNELL

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, Kansas, and Baylor.

Last Four Byes (at large): TCU, California, Indiana, Syracuse

Last Four IN (at large): Miami-FL, Seton Hall, Arkansas, Wichita State

First Four OUT (at large): Clemson, Michigan, Tennessee, Rhode Island

Next four teams OUT (at large): Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Georgetown, Texas Tech

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): NORTH CAROLINA, Louisville, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Miami-FL

Big 10 (7): WISCONSIN, Purdue, Maryland, Northwestern, Michigan State, Minnesota, Indiana

Big 12 (7): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Kansas State, TCU, Oklahoma State

Big East (6): VILLANOVA, Butler, Creighton, Xavier, Marquette, Seton Hall

Pac 12 (5): OREGON, Arizona, UCLA, USC, California

SEC (4): SOUTH CAROLINA, Kentucky, Florida, Arkansas

Atlantic 10 (2): VCU, Dayton

American (2): CINCINNATI, SMU

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Missouri Valley (2): ILLINOIS STATE, Wichita State

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Monmouth (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), Arkansas State (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), Weber State (BSKY), Valparaiso (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Davis (BWEST), Akron (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), UNC-Wilmington (CAA), Winthrop (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), North Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Mt. St. Mary’s (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)