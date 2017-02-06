Bracketology: Villanova leads march to Madness

With the Super Bowl behind us, Selection Sunday awaits, along with the Madness of March. Between now and then, college basketball is sure to provide us enough plot twists to hold our attention. Exhibit A is this past Saturday … when eight of the top 16 teams on the Seed List added a loss to their resume. Meanwhile, teams along the cutline meander like a river without direction, and the bubble club numbers 30-plus members. In other words, fasten your seat belt and enjoy what should be a wild four-week ride.

If you’re returning for the first time post-football, reigning NCAA champion Villanova remains entrenched as the overall No. 1 seed. Regarding the rest of today’s No. 1 seeds, Selection Committee member value a team’s full profile over a single result (or two). Although in a different order from last Thursday, Gonzaga, Kansas, and Baylor continue to lead the West, Midwest, and South regions. That said, the margins for the Jayhawks and Bears are waning.

It would take hours of conversation and pages of words to wrangle through the bubble and the process in making the final decisions for at-large spots today. From eight seeds on down, every resume has holes to fill and issues to solve ahead of Championship Week.

UPDATED: February 6, 2017

Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

Miami-FL vs. Arkansas | Midwest Region

vs. Midwest Region Seton Hall vs. Wichita State | East Region

vs. East Region WEBER STATE vs. UC-DAVIS | Midwest Region

vs. Midwest Region MT. ST. MARY’S vs. NC CENTRAL | East Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

EAST – New York WEST – San Jose Buffalo Salt Lake City 1) VILLANOVA 1) GONZAGA 16) NC-CENTRAL / M.S. MARY’S 16) TX-SOUTHERN 8) Virginia Tech 8) Iowa State 9) Oklahoma State 9) Marquette Indianapolis Orlando 5) Maryland 5) Purdue 12) Seton Hall / Wichita St 12) AKRON 4) Kentucky 4) Duke 13) MONMOUTH 13) NEW MEXICO ST Buffalo Greenville 6) Notre Dame 6) SOUTH CAROLINA 11) MID TENNESSEE ST 11) NC-WILMINGTON 3) West Virginia 3) Virginia 14) BELMONT 14) FLA GULF COAST Greenville Sacramento 7) USC 7) SMU 10) Indiana 10) Kansas State 2) NORTH CAROLINA 2) OREGON 15) PRINCETON 15) NO DAKOTA ST SOUTH – Memphis MIDWEST – Kansas City Tulsa Tulsa 1) Baylor 1) KANSAS 16) SAM HOUSTON ST 16) WEBER ST / UC-DAVIS 8) Michigan State 8) Dayton 9) VCU 9) Minnesota Milwaukee Milwaukee 5) Florida 5) Butler 12) VALPARAISO 12) ILLINOIS STATE 4) CINCINNATI 4) WISCONSIN 13) VERMONT 13) NEVADA Sacramento Salt Lake City 6) Saint Mary’s 6) Creighton 11) Syracuse 11) Miami-FL / Arkansas 3) UCLA 3) Arizona 14) ARKANSAS STATE 14) E. TENNESSEE ST Indianapolis Orlando 7) Xavier 7) Northwestern 10) TCU 10) California 2) Louisville 2) Florida State 15) WINTHROP 15) BUCKNELL

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, Kansas, and Baylor.

Last Four Byes (at large): TCU, California, Indiana, Syracuse

Last Four IN (at large): Miami-FL, Seton Hall, Arkansas, Wichita State

First Four OUT (at large): Clemson, Michigan, Tennessee, Rhode Island

Next four teams OUT (at large): Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Georgetown, Texas Tech

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): NORTH CAROLINA, Louisville, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Miami-FL

Big 10 (7): WISCONSIN, Purdue, Maryland, Northwestern, Michigan State, Minnesota, Indiana

Big 12 (7): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Kansas State, TCU, Oklahoma State

Big East (6): VILLANOVA, Butler, Creighton, Xavier, Marquette, Seton Hall

Pac 12 (5): OREGON, Arizona, UCLA, USC, California

SEC (4): SOUTH CAROLINA, Kentucky, Florida, Arkansas

Atlantic 10 (2): VCU, Dayton

American (2): CINCINNATI, SMU

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Missouri Valley (2): ILLINOIS STATE, Wichita State

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Monmouth (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), Arkansas State (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), Weber State (BSKY), Valparaiso (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Davis (BWEST), Akron (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), UNC-Wilmington (CAA), Winthrop (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), North Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Mt. St. Mary’s (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)