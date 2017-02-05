More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
ST LOUIS, MO - MARCH 18: Ethan Happ #22 of the Wisconsin Badgers handles the ball in the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on March 18, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
No. 10 Wisconsin outmuscles Indiana, holds on for 65-60 win

Associated PressFeb 5, 2017, 4:22 PM EST

MADISON, Wis. — Ethan Happ scored 20 points, Nigel Hayes added 15 and 10 rebounds, and No. 10 Wisconsin outmuscled Indiana to hold on for a 65-60 win on Sunday.

Happ was 8 of 10 from the field to help the Badgers (20-3, 9-1 Big Ten) win their seventh straight game. Maryland’s loss to Purdue on Saturday allowed Wisconsin to take a one-game lead in the conference over the Terrapins.

The 6-foot-8 Hayes joined the 6-foot-10 Happ to give Indiana problems in the paint. But the Badgers were plagued by mistakes or missed foul shots after building a 12-point lead midway through the first half.

Indiana (15-9, 5-6) stayed within a couple possessions of the lead for most of the rest of the way. Josh Newkirk’s two foul shots with 28.6 seconds left got Indiana within 60-57, but Wisconsin went 5 of 6 from the foul line from that point to seal the win.

No. 12 UNC beats No. 20 Notre Dame 83-76 in relocated game

North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) reacts following a basket against Monmouth during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. North Carolina won 102-74. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Associated PressFeb 5, 2017, 4:20 PM EST

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Justin Jackson scored 16 points to help No. 12 North Carolina beat No. 20 Notre Dame 83-76 on Sunday in a game postponed a day and relocated from UNC’s campus due to a water shortage.

Isaiah Hicks added 14 points for the Tar Heels (21-4, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 49 percent and dominated the glass while having six double-figure scorers.

V.J. Beachem scored 20 points for the Fighting Irish (17-7, 6-5), who lost for the fifth time in six games.

UNC led by 15 midway through the second half, only to see Notre Dame climb back to within 75-73 on Beachem’s 3-pointer from the corner with 3:47 left. But Joel Berry II answered with a jumper at the 3:33 mark to start an 8-0 run and turn away the comeback.

The postponement came Friday after the water system supplying the Chapel Hill campus and surrounding area instructed its 20,000 customers not to drink or use the water due to critically low supplies, brought on by a water-main break and the shutdown of a treatment plant.

The Greensboro Coliseum had hosted a country music concert Saturday night, giving arena officials a short turnaround to have the building ready for tipoff. Still, the game had a familiar feel despite its unexpected location — the coliseum has hosted the ACC Tournament 26 times, the last coming nearly two years ago when Notre Dame beat UNC to capture its first basketball championship in any league.

Bubble Banter: Indiana is closer to the cut line than you may realize

HONOLULU, HI - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Tom Crean of the Indiana Hoosiers paces the sideline during the first half of the second game of the Armed Forces Classic at the Stan Sheriff Center on November 11, 2016 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)
By Rob DausterFeb 5, 2017, 12:00 PM EST

For the most up-to-date bracket projection, click here. This is where the seedings listed below are from. 

LOSERS

Indiana (RPI: 76, KenPom: 42, No. 10 seed): The Hoosiers missed out on a chance to land a big win on Saturday, losing at Wisconsin. Indiana is going to be one of the most fascinating teams on the bubble on Selection Sunday considering the wins they have and the injuries that they’ve suffered. The Hoosiers have wins over North Carolina and Kansas, but those wins came with O.G. Anunoby; he’s out for the year with a knee injury.

The Hoosiers are also currently playing without James Blackmon Jr., who’s dealing with a knee injury of his own. What that means is that the committee is going to have a helluva time trying to determine just how good the Indiana team that we see on Selection Sunday is. And here’s the most complicated part: Indiana’s RPI is horrible, and they have a nightmare schedule the rest of the way. Four of their last five games are on the road, and they still have to play arch rival Purdue twice.

Clemson (RPI: 45, KenPom: 31, No. 11 seed): The Tigers got worked on the road by Florida State, a loss that is only really a negative in the sense that it’s a missed opportunity. It may even be a win, because the RPI doesn’t value margin of victory meaning the selection committee doesn’t value margin of victory. Clemson lost by 48 points.

STILL TO PLAY

Colorado at Cal (RPI: 43, KenPom: 56, play-in game), 4:30 p.m.

Mathews leads No. 1 Gonzaga over Santa Clara 90-55

ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Nigel Williams-Goss #5 and Josh Perkins #13 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrate a victory over the Iowa State Cyclones at HP Field House on November 27, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 5, 2017, 8:16 AM EST

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga played the school’s first home game as the nation’s No. 1 team on Saturday night, and it went pretty much the way each of its games have gone this season.

Jordan Mathews scored 16 points, Josh Perkins had 15 and Gonzaga beat Santa Clara 90-55 to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 24 games.

Zach Collins added 14 points and eight rebounds in Gonzaga, which did not play a home game when it was ranked No. 1 in 2013. While several Top 25 teams stumbled throughout the day, the Zags (24-0, 12-0 West Coast) shot 61 percent from the field and were in control almost right from the start.

“We did a pretty good job of guarding the 3-point line and getting out on their shooters,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “We made them work for baskets.”

KJ Feagin scored 18 points and Jared Brownridge had 13 for Santa Clara (13-12, 7-5) which lost at home to Gonzaga by 31 points in mid-January. It has dropped 14 consecutive games against the Bulldogs.

The Broncos shot 39.6 percent (19 for 48) and were hurt by a 39-18 rebounding deficit.

“That’s a good sign for us,” Few said of the rebounding advantage.

Santa Clara did break Gonzaga’s streak of six straight games in which the Bulldogs did not trail, grabbing a 5-4 lead on Nate Kratch’s 3-pointer.

Santa Clara led 16-12 when it lost its shooting touch, going 2 for 13 for the rest of the first half. The Bulldogs closed with a 25-7 run, including nine points by Perkins, for a 37-23 lead at the break.

Mathews had eight quick points in the opening minutes of the second half as Gonzaga increased its advantage to 51-31.

Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga’s leading scorer, did not play after he sprained an ankle in the Zags’ previous game.

“There’s a lot of guys on this team that can do a lot of things,” said Perkins, who also had eight assists. “A lot of guys stepped up.”

Few said the Zags were battered after an 85-75 win at BYU on Thursday.

“It was good for our depth to stand up and show,” Few said after the Bulldogs had five players score in double figures.

BIG PICTURE

Santa Clara: The Broncos have not beaten Gonzaga since 2011. They came in having won five of their past seven games.

Gonzaga: The Zags average 85 points per game, while holding opponents to 36.9 percent shooting.

MAY I ASSIST?

Gonzaga had 20 assists in the game, compared to nine for the Broncos.

UP NEXT

Santa Clara plays at San Francisco on Thursday.

Gonzaga plays at Loyola Marymount on Thursday. They play at archrival No. 18 Saint Mary’s next Saturday.

Brilliant Ball leads No. 11 UCLA past Washington 107-66

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 17: Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins brings the ball up the court against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena on December 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UCLA won 86-73. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 5, 2017, 8:14 AM EST

SEATTLE — Lonzo Ball’s demeanor stayed the same, even as the buzz built around his showdown with another standout freshman in Washington’s Markelle Fultz.

It became a one-sided matchup thanks to all the other options UCLA has along with its freshman star.

Ball had 22 points while dazzling in his matchup against Fultz, Bryce Alford added 21 points and No. 11 UCLA routed Washington 107-66 on Saturday night.

The expected faceoff between Ball and Fultz — two of the best freshmen in the country and expected to be among the top picks in the NBA draft — never materialized in the way the sellout crowd hoped. While each had flashes of brilliance, Ball clearly had the better performance.

Ball finished with six rebounds, five assists and hit 7 of 12 shots, an impressive outing with 21 NBA scouts in attendance. The difference for UCLA (21-3, 8-3 Pac-12) was the other pieces around Ball. T.J. Leaf and Aaron Holiday both finished with 20 points.

“It doesn’t matter what hype he has as far as matchups and this kind of stuff. If you were with us the last two days, it was the same Lonzo each and every day. Lonzo just does what Lonzo does,” UCLA coach Steve Alford said.

Fultz led Washington (9-14, 2-9) with 25 points but got little help. He was 9 for 19 from the field and committed five turnovers.

“I don’t feel that was our basketball team tonight. I didn’t recognize our team tonight,” Washington coach Lorenzo Romar said.

The outcome was decided by UCLA’s dominant first half that led to a 52-34 advantage at the break and could have been even larger if not for a rash of sloppy turnovers.

Ball was good in those first 20 minutes. He was great for the opening moments of the second half. On three straight possessions, he knocked down 3-pointers each a few steps further behind the line than the previous. The last one came from about 25 feet and pushed UCLA’s lead to 69-43 with 16 minutes remaining.

Ball had 12 points in the first four minutes of the second half, and it was just the start of the rout. UCLA led by 44 in the closing minutes.

“We came in here focused and did what we were supposed to do,” Ball said.

While the second half became a blowout, it was UCLA’s first-half offense that exploited every deficiency for Washington at the defensive end. When the Huskies played zone, the Bruins exploited the middle and found open shots for Leaf. When the Huskies switched to man, Ball shook free off the dribble and found his teammates for easy baskets. Two of Ball’s three assists in the first half were slick lobs leading to dunks for Leaf and Ike Anigbogu.

Alford was most pleased with UCLA’s defense. The 66 points by Washington was the fewest allowed by the Bruins in the previous eight games.

“The big difference was our defense. It was by far our best. … I thought we were active, we got a lot of deflections and that led to open court play which our guy are really good in,” Alford said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Look for UCLA to take advantage of the chaos in the rest of the AP Top 25, especially the top 10. The Bruins are likely to get a nice bump after sweeping the Washington schools on the road for the first time since 2004.

UGLY NUMBERS

It was the worst loss for Washington in Romar’s 15 seasons as the head coach. The previous worst was a pair of 32-point loses, one in Romar’s first season and one last year. It was the second time Washington allowed 100 points in a conference game under Romar. Arizona beat Washington 106-97 in January 2009.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins earned their 21st win earlier than any other time in school history. The previous earliest date came in the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons when UCLA’s 21st win came on Feb. 7 both seasons.

Washington: While the result on the court was ugly, there was at least fan interest. Washington had its first sellout crowd since Feb. 18, 2012, vs. Arizona.

UP NEXT

UCLA: The Bruins return home to face Oregon on Thursday night.

Washington: The Huskies travel to Colorado on Thursday night.

Hart, DiVincenzo lead Villanova past St. John’s 92-79

VILLANOVA, PA - DECEMBER 03: Josh Hart #3 of the Villanova Wildcats reacts in front of Lamarr Kimble #0 of the Saint Joseph's Hawks in the first half at The Pavilion on December 3, 2016 in Villanova, Pennsylvania. The Villanova Wildcats defeated the Saint Joseph's Hawks 88-57. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 4, 2017, 11:52 PM EST

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Josh Hart had 26 points and nine rebounds, Donte DiVincenzo scored a career-high 20 points and No. 4 Villanova beat St. John’s 92-79 on Saturday night.

Kris Jenkins added 15 points for the Wildcats (22-2, 9-2 Big East), who have won three in a row since a 74-72 loss at Marquette on Jan. 24. Mikal Bridges had 14 points and Jalen Brunson finished with 12.

Marcus LoVett led St. John’s (11-14, 5-7) with 23 points, and Bashir Ahmed had 15 points and seven rebounds before fouling out with 8:18 left. Shamorie Ponds also had 15 points for the Red Storm, who have lost 14 in a row against the Wildcats.

Playing in front of a packed house at the Wells Fargo Center, home of the Philadelphia 76ers, Villanova dominated from the start, with St. John’s missing its first 12 shots. LoVett finally got the Red Storm’s first bucket with 12:34 left in the first half, but the Wildcats then reeled off a 14-3 run.

DiVincenzo, who set his previous career high with 19 in Villanova’s last meeting with St. John’s on Jan. 14, had 15 points in the first half to help the Wildcats to a 46-28 lead at the break. The redshirt freshman hit a buzzer-beater in Villanova’s last game at the Wells Fargo Center just six days ago – a 61-59 win over Virginia.

Employing a frenzied full-court press that contributed to Villanova’s season-high 23 turnovers, St. John’s opened the second half on an 11-2 run to make things a little more interesting. But Brunson responded with a 3-pointer to help keep Villanova comfortably ahead.

Jenkins, the hero of last season’s national championship run, was held out of the starting lineup due to recent struggles but checked in just three minutes into the game.

BIG PICTURE

St. John’s: After going 1-17 in the Big East last season, the Red Storm continued to show improvement under second-year coach Chris Mullin. They have alternated wins and losses in their last six games, with two of the three losses in that stretch coming vs. ranked teams.

Villanova: The Wildcats held steady in first place in the competitive Big East and should move up in the national rankings with No. 2 Baylor and No. 3 Kansas both losing on Saturday.

UP NEXT

St. John’s has a week off before hosting Seton Hall next Saturday.

Villanova will play its first game on campus in three weeks, welcoming Georgetown to the Pavilion on Tuesday.