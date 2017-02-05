More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
HONOLULU, HI - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Tom Crean of the Indiana Hoosiers paces the sideline during the first half of the second game of the Armed Forces Classic at the Stan Sheriff Center on November 11, 2016 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)
Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

Bubble Banter: Indiana is closer to the cut line than you may realize

By Rob DausterFeb 5, 2017, 12:00 PM EST

For the most up-to-date bracket projection, click here. This is where the seedings listed below are from. 

STILL TO PLAY

Clemson (RPI: 45, KenPom: 31, No. 11 seed) at No. 15 Florida State, 12:30 p.m.

Indiana (RPI: 76, KenPom: 42, No. 10 seed)at No. 10 Wisconsin, 1:00 p.m.

Colorado at Cal (RPI: 43, KenPom: 56, play-in game), 4:30 p.m.

Mathews leads No. 1 Gonzaga over Santa Clara 90-55

ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Nigel Williams-Goss #5 and Josh Perkins #13 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrate a victory over the Iowa State Cyclones at HP Field House on November 27, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 5, 2017, 8:16 AM EST

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga played the school’s first home game as the nation’s No. 1 team on Saturday night, and it went pretty much the way each of its games have gone this season.

Jordan Mathews scored 16 points, Josh Perkins had 15 and Gonzaga beat Santa Clara 90-55 to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 24 games.

Zach Collins added 14 points and eight rebounds in Gonzaga, which did not play a home game when it was ranked No. 1 in 2013. While several Top 25 teams stumbled throughout the day, the Zags (24-0, 12-0 West Coast) shot 61 percent from the field and were in control almost right from the start.

“We did a pretty good job of guarding the 3-point line and getting out on their shooters,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “We made them work for baskets.”

KJ Feagin scored 18 points and Jared Brownridge had 13 for Santa Clara (13-12, 7-5) which lost at home to Gonzaga by 31 points in mid-January. It has dropped 14 consecutive games against the Bulldogs.

The Broncos shot 39.6 percent (19 for 48) and were hurt by a 39-18 rebounding deficit.

“That’s a good sign for us,” Few said of the rebounding advantage.

Santa Clara did break Gonzaga’s streak of six straight games in which the Bulldogs did not trail, grabbing a 5-4 lead on Nate Kratch’s 3-pointer.

Santa Clara led 16-12 when it lost its shooting touch, going 2 for 13 for the rest of the first half. The Bulldogs closed with a 25-7 run, including nine points by Perkins, for a 37-23 lead at the break.

Mathews had eight quick points in the opening minutes of the second half as Gonzaga increased its advantage to 51-31.

Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga’s leading scorer, did not play after he sprained an ankle in the Zags’ previous game.

“There’s a lot of guys on this team that can do a lot of things,” said Perkins, who also had eight assists. “A lot of guys stepped up.”

Few said the Zags were battered after an 85-75 win at BYU on Thursday.

“It was good for our depth to stand up and show,” Few said after the Bulldogs had five players score in double figures.

BIG PICTURE

Santa Clara: The Broncos have not beaten Gonzaga since 2011. They came in having won five of their past seven games.

Gonzaga: The Zags average 85 points per game, while holding opponents to 36.9 percent shooting.

MAY I ASSIST?

Gonzaga had 20 assists in the game, compared to nine for the Broncos.

UP NEXT

Santa Clara plays at San Francisco on Thursday.

Gonzaga plays at Loyola Marymount on Thursday. They play at archrival No. 18 Saint Mary’s next Saturday.

Brilliant Ball leads No. 11 UCLA past Washington 107-66

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 17: Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins brings the ball up the court against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena on December 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UCLA won 86-73. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 5, 2017, 8:14 AM EST

SEATTLE — Lonzo Ball’s demeanor stayed the same, even as the buzz built around his showdown with another standout freshman in Washington’s Markelle Fultz.

It became a one-sided matchup thanks to all the other options UCLA has along with its freshman star.

Ball had 22 points while dazzling in his matchup against Fultz, Bryce Alford added 21 points and No. 11 UCLA routed Washington 107-66 on Saturday night.

The expected faceoff between Ball and Fultz — two of the best freshmen in the country and expected to be among the top picks in the NBA draft — never materialized in the way the sellout crowd hoped. While each had flashes of brilliance, Ball clearly had the better performance.

Ball finished with six rebounds, five assists and hit 7 of 12 shots, an impressive outing with 21 NBA scouts in attendance. The difference for UCLA (21-3, 8-3 Pac-12) was the other pieces around Ball. T.J. Leaf and Aaron Holiday both finished with 20 points.

“It doesn’t matter what hype he has as far as matchups and this kind of stuff. If you were with us the last two days, it was the same Lonzo each and every day. Lonzo just does what Lonzo does,” UCLA coach Steve Alford said.

Fultz led Washington (9-14, 2-9) with 25 points but got little help. He was 9 for 19 from the field and committed five turnovers.

“I don’t feel that was our basketball team tonight. I didn’t recognize our team tonight,” Washington coach Lorenzo Romar said.

The outcome was decided by UCLA’s dominant first half that led to a 52-34 advantage at the break and could have been even larger if not for a rash of sloppy turnovers.

Ball was good in those first 20 minutes. He was great for the opening moments of the second half. On three straight possessions, he knocked down 3-pointers each a few steps further behind the line than the previous. The last one came from about 25 feet and pushed UCLA’s lead to 69-43 with 16 minutes remaining.

Ball had 12 points in the first four minutes of the second half, and it was just the start of the rout. UCLA led by 44 in the closing minutes.

“We came in here focused and did what we were supposed to do,” Ball said.

While the second half became a blowout, it was UCLA’s first-half offense that exploited every deficiency for Washington at the defensive end. When the Huskies played zone, the Bruins exploited the middle and found open shots for Leaf. When the Huskies switched to man, Ball shook free off the dribble and found his teammates for easy baskets. Two of Ball’s three assists in the first half were slick lobs leading to dunks for Leaf and Ike Anigbogu.

Alford was most pleased with UCLA’s defense. The 66 points by Washington was the fewest allowed by the Bruins in the previous eight games.

“The big difference was our defense. It was by far our best. … I thought we were active, we got a lot of deflections and that led to open court play which our guy are really good in,” Alford said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Look for UCLA to take advantage of the chaos in the rest of the AP Top 25, especially the top 10. The Bruins are likely to get a nice bump after sweeping the Washington schools on the road for the first time since 2004.

UGLY NUMBERS

It was the worst loss for Washington in Romar’s 15 seasons as the head coach. The previous worst was a pair of 32-point loses, one in Romar’s first season and one last year. It was the second time Washington allowed 100 points in a conference game under Romar. Arizona beat Washington 106-97 in January 2009.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins earned their 21st win earlier than any other time in school history. The previous earliest date came in the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons when UCLA’s 21st win came on Feb. 7 both seasons.

Washington: While the result on the court was ugly, there was at least fan interest. Washington had its first sellout crowd since Feb. 18, 2012, vs. Arizona.

UP NEXT

UCLA: The Bruins return home to face Oregon on Thursday night.

Washington: The Huskies travel to Colorado on Thursday night.

Hart, DiVincenzo lead Villanova past St. John’s 92-79

VILLANOVA, PA - DECEMBER 03: Josh Hart #3 of the Villanova Wildcats reacts in front of Lamarr Kimble #0 of the Saint Joseph's Hawks in the first half at The Pavilion on December 3, 2016 in Villanova, Pennsylvania. The Villanova Wildcats defeated the Saint Joseph's Hawks 88-57. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 4, 2017, 11:52 PM EST

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Josh Hart had 26 points and nine rebounds, Donte DiVincenzo scored a career-high 20 points and No. 4 Villanova beat St. John’s 92-79 on Saturday night.

Kris Jenkins added 15 points for the Wildcats (22-2, 9-2 Big East), who have won three in a row since a 74-72 loss at Marquette on Jan. 24. Mikal Bridges had 14 points and Jalen Brunson finished with 12.

Marcus LoVett led St. John’s (11-14, 5-7) with 23 points, and Bashir Ahmed had 15 points and seven rebounds before fouling out with 8:18 left. Shamorie Ponds also had 15 points for the Red Storm, who have lost 14 in a row against the Wildcats.

Playing in front of a packed house at the Wells Fargo Center, home of the Philadelphia 76ers, Villanova dominated from the start, with St. John’s missing its first 12 shots. LoVett finally got the Red Storm’s first bucket with 12:34 left in the first half, but the Wildcats then reeled off a 14-3 run.

DiVincenzo, who set his previous career high with 19 in Villanova’s last meeting with St. John’s on Jan. 14, had 15 points in the first half to help the Wildcats to a 46-28 lead at the break. The redshirt freshman hit a buzzer-beater in Villanova’s last game at the Wells Fargo Center just six days ago – a 61-59 win over Virginia.

Employing a frenzied full-court press that contributed to Villanova’s season-high 23 turnovers, St. John’s opened the second half on an 11-2 run to make things a little more interesting. But Brunson responded with a 3-pointer to help keep Villanova comfortably ahead.

Jenkins, the hero of last season’s national championship run, was held out of the starting lineup due to recent struggles but checked in just three minutes into the game.

BIG PICTURE

St. John’s: After going 1-17 in the Big East last season, the Red Storm continued to show improvement under second-year coach Chris Mullin. They have alternated wins and losses in their last six games, with two of the three losses in that stretch coming vs. ranked teams.

Villanova: The Wildcats held steady in first place in the competitive Big East and should move up in the national rankings with No. 2 Baylor and No. 3 Kansas both losing on Saturday.

UP NEXT

St. John’s has a week off before hosting Seton Hall next Saturday.

Villanova will play its first game on campus in three weeks, welcoming Georgetown to the Pavilion on Tuesday.

No. 24 Florida makes a statement in 22-point win over No. 8 Kentucky

GAINESVILLE, FL - JANUARY 09: Kasey Hill #0 of the Florida Gators dunks the ball during the first half of the game against the LSU Tigers at Stephen C. O'Connell Center on January 9, 2016 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)
Rob Foldy/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 4, 2017, 11:25 PM EST

Kasey Hill played the best game of his collegiate career, finishing with a career-high 21 points to go along with five boards, five assists and some stellar defense on Malik Monk as No. 24 Florida landed their first marquee win of the season over No. 8 Kentucky, 88-66.

Devin Robinson added 16 points and nine boards for the Gators while Kevaughn Allen chipped in with 12 points.

De’Aaron Fox led the Wildcats with 19. Malik Monk had 11 points, but he went scoreless in the first half and finished the night 4-for-14 from the floor.

Here are three things to take away from that game:

1. It’s time to start taking Florida seriously: We’ve known that this Florida team is good. They entered Saturday sitting at 17-5 on the season and a game out of first place in the SEC. They were ranked seventh in KenPom’s ranking prior to the start of their game and slotted in with one of the nation’s top ten defenses. None of that happens by accident. But before Saturday, the Gators hadn’t actually done anything of note this season. Their best wins were Seton Hall, Miami, Arkansas and Tennessee, and there’s a distinct possibility that all four of those teams will miss the NCAA tournament.

Hell, it’s not even surprising that Florida won. They were favored. KenPom projected them to win by two.

But this wasn’t just a win for Florida. This was a statement, one that happened on national television in primetime on a Saturday night. It happened on college gameday against Kentucky. That’s not something that is easily forgotten, and it’s something that justifies their ranking and the numbers that the computers spit out.

It’s an outcome that supports what our eyes tell us: This Florida team is damn good, and, with SEC leader South Carolina coming to the O-Dome later on this season, may be good enough to win an SEC title.

It starts with their defense, where the Gators have big, tough and strong athletes at every spot on the floor. The difference in the body composition of Florida players and Kentucky players was striking. Everyone on that Florida team looks like they haven’t missed a day in the weight room since they first stepped foot on that campus, which is perfect for the way that Mike White wants to play. They pressure, they take you out of your sets, they try to force turnovers and they basically just make running an offense a living hell.

Their offense comes from that. They aren’t great, but their ability to turn turnovers into points and the fact that they play two points guards – Hill and Chris Chiozza – together makes up for the fact that they aren’t a great shooting team and that they don’t have a ton of offensive talent.

In other words, the reason Florida won this game was because they were a far better team. That said …

2. … Kentucky looked soft: That was the biggest difference in this game.

Malik Monk didn’t shoot it well, and Bam Adebayo struggled against John Egbunu, and Kentucky’s half-court offense didn’t stand a chance against Florida’s defense. All of that is true. But the reason that Florida went into halftime with a lead, the reason they were able to get so many easy baskets on runouts, was that they just played harder than Kentucky did.

That sounds like an oversimplification, but trust me, if you watched the game you know it’s true. The Gators got seemingly every loose ball. They obliterated Kentucky on the glass. They turned Kentucky’s offense into Fox driving left into traffic or Adebayo forcing a move in the post.

Florida looked like they were ready for the fight, and Kentucky didn’t have an answer.

3. Kentucky goes as Malik Monk goes: Monk played his worst game as a Wildcat on Saturday. He finished with 11 points, his lowest total since the season opener, and was just 4-for-14 from the floor, which is the worst he’s shot in a game this season. He’s averaging 18.0 points while shooting 37 percent from the floor and 30.7 percent from three in the three games Kentucky has lost in the last two weeks. He was 6-for-17 from the floor and 1-for-9 from three in the loss at Louisville, and he struggled in close road wins at Vanderbilt and Mississippi State as well.

Perhaps the best example of this came on Tuesday night, not Saturday. Monk had six points in the first half of a game against Georgia, then went for 31 in the second half an overtime to lead Kentucky back from a big deficit.

Syracuse lands critical upset of No. 9 Virginia as Jim Boeheim wins 1,000th game

SYRACUSE, NY - FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Jim Boeheim of the Syracuse Orange acknowledges the cheering crowd before the game against the Virginia Cavaliers on February 4, 2017 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 4, 2017, 9:09 PM EST

Tyus Battle scored a career-high 23 points and Andrew White added 23 as well as Syracuse landed their fourth straight win on Saturday, 66-62, over No. 9 Virginia.

The win is the 1,000th of Jim Boeheim’s career. He’s just the second men’s Division I head coach and the fourth Division I coach in men’s and women’s basketball to reach that mark. According to the official NCAA record book, Boeheim only has 899 wins; 101 of them were vacated by the NCAA for

“Whatever number we have, I’ve been here for 1,000 wins. That’s a lot of wins,” Boeheim said in a postgame interview on ESPN before walking off the floor with his arms raised as the Carrier Dome crowd gave him a standing ovation. “But the only number that matters is 15.”

That’s how many wins the Orange have on the season, and this win over the Cavaliers pushes them just that much closer to earning an NCAA tournament bid.

It’s also the second consecutive game where Syracuse dug themselves out of a massive hole. The Orange were down 34-22 at the half and, frankly, looked terrible for the first 20 minutes. But the Orange used a 19-2 run to open the second half, taking a 41-36 lead that they would never relinquish. On Wednesday night, the Orange erased a 17-point second half deficit at N.C. State.

The comeback was eerily similar to the one that Syracuse made against the Wahoos in last year’s Elite 8, when the Orange were down 15 points with less than ten minutes left before a 21-2 run sparked their trip to the Final Four.

Syracuse is now 15-9 on the season, and while they’ve beaten both Florida State and Virginia during this four-game winning, the Orange still have some work to do if they’re going to earn themselves an at-large bid. That’s what happens when you have losses to the likes of St. John’s and UConn on your résumé. But the good news is that the Orange are starting to click. They won on Saturday despite the fact that their star, Tyler Lydon, didn’t play all that well.

John Gillon is coming off of a 43-point performance in the win at N.C. State. White is playing his best basketball of the season. After his career-high today, Battle has scored at least 13 points in six of his last ten games. The Orange have talent on their roster, and that talent seems to finally be coming together.