WATCH LIVE: Atlantic 10 basketball doubleheader Saturday on NBCSN

The Atlantic 10 comes to NBCSN and the NBC Sports app on Saturday with two games that will air as part of a doubleheader.
It starts with Duquesne at Dayton at 12:30 p.m. and concludes with George Washington traveling to Richmond at 2:30 p.m.
For the most up-to-date bracket projection, click here. This is where the seedings listed below are from.
STILL TO PLAY
No. 9 Virginia at Syracuse (RPI: 83, KenPom: 53, bubble), 12:00 p.m.
Seton Hall (RPI: 47, KenPom: 55, first four out) at Georgetown (RPI: 52, KenPom: 56, first four out), 12:00 p.m.
Texas at TCU (RPI: 39, KenPom: 34, play-in game), 1:00 p.m.
Valpo (RPI: 61, KenPom: 81, No. 12 seed) at Green Bay, 1:00 p.m.
Iowa State (RPI: 51, KenPom: 28, No. 9 seed) at No. 3 Kansas, 2:00 p.m.
Marquette (RPI: 67, KenPom: 37, No. 10 seed) at DePaul, 2:00 p.m.
Kansas State (RPI: 49, KenPom: 29, play-in game) at No. 2 Baylor, 3:00 p.m.
Miami (RPI: 71, KenPom: 44, first four out) at N.C. State (RPI: 82, KenPom: 87, nest four out), 3:00 p.m.
Georgia Tech (RPI: 65, KenPom: 74, No. 10 seed) at Wake Forest (RPI: 30, KenPom: 33, next four out), 3:00 p.m.
Tennessee (RPI: 34, KenPom: 35, play-in game) at Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota (RPI: 23, KenPom: 42, No. 11 seed) at Illinois, 4:00 p.m.
VCU (RPI: 32, KenPom: 47, No. 9 seed) at St. Bonaventure, 4:00 p.m.
Oklahoma State (RPI: 33, KenPom: 23, No. 11 seed) at No. 7 West Virginia, 5:00 p.m.
Arkansas (RPI: 25, KenPom: 49, No. 9 seed) at Missouri, 6:00 p.m.
Ohio State at Michigan (RPI: 60, KenPom: 32, No. 10 seed), 6:00 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech (RPI: 85, KenPom: 43, next four out), 7:00 p.m.
Illinois State (RPI: 35, KenPom: 39, No. 9 seed) at Wichita State (RPI: 78, KenPom: 21, first four out), 8:00 p.m.
USC (RPI: 27, KenPom: 59, No. 8 seed) at Washington State, 8:00 p.m.
Middle Tennessee State (RPI: 41, KenPom: 48, No. 8 seed) at UTEP, 8:00 p.m.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The game between No. 12 North Carolina and No. 20 Notre Dame scheduled for Saturday in Chapel Hill has been postponed a day and moved to Greensboro due to a water shortage.
In a news release Friday evening, UNC said the game – originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Smith Center – would be played at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum.
The postponement comes after the water system supplying the Chapel Hill campus and surrounding area instructed its 20,000 customers not to drink or use the water due to critically low supplies, brought on by a water-main break and the shutdown of a treatment plant. Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger has declared a state of emergency, while the school canceled classes Friday afternoon as well as the pregame news conference for Tar Heels coach Roy Williams.
In an email to The Associated Press, UNC spokesman Steve Kirschner said the Tar Heels would spend the night in nearby Durham – home to rival Duke.
Notre Dame spokesman Alan Wasielewski said the team was originally going to fly in late Friday afternoon. Now the Fighting Irish will fly down Saturday morning to Raleigh and then take a bus for the roughly 65-mile drive to Greensboro.
While the Tar Heels will still have a home-state crowd, the building certainly offers positive vibes for the Irish. Notre Dame went through both Duke and UNC to win the 2015 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament there for the program’s first basketball title in any league.
This is UNC’s second postponement in nine games. Last month, an ice storm led UNC to push its home game against rival North Carolina State back a day.
The NCAA and 11 major athletic conferences have agreed to pay $208.7 million to settle the federal class-action lawsuit filed by former college athletes who believed the value of their scholarships was capped illegally.
The announcement came Friday night as a judge must still approve of the settlement. The proposed settlement also doesn’t close the antitrust case originally filed in 2014 by former West Virginia football player Shawne Alston. His case was later combined with other lawsuits against the NCAA and it covers Division I men’s basketball, women’s basketball and FBS football players who competed from 2009-10 through 2016-17 and didn’t receive a cost-of-attendance stipend.
The “Power 5” conferences (the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac 12 and SEC) passed NCAA legislation in January 2015 that allowed for schools to increase the cost of an athletic scholarship to help include expenses beyond tuition such as room and board, books and fees. This settlement will help cover athletes who didn’t receive stipends as each member of the class is expected to receive approximately $6,000 as part of the settlement, according to the lead attorney for the case, Steve Berman.
“This is a historic settlement for student-athletes and there is more to come as the second part of the case seeks injunctive relief that will force the NCAA to pay student-athletes a fair share,” Berman said to the AP on Friday night.
The NCAA continues to push back on these lawsuits and settlements as they released a statement saying they, “will continue to vigorously oppose the remaining portion of the lawsuit seeking pay for play.” The NCAA also went on to say that they, “only settled this case because the terms are consistent with Division I financial aid rules.” The settlement also maintains cost of attendance as, “an appropriate dividing line between collegiate and professional sports,” according to the NCAA.
The second part of this case, which determines if athletes should be paid a fair share to compete in those aforementioned stipend sports, is still yet to be determined as both sides continue to battle that out in court.
The $208.7 million settlement will be fully funded by NCAA reserves, meaning that no conference or school will be required to contribute.
This settlement and class-action lawsuit are separate from the judge-approved $75 million class-action concussion lawsuit against the NCAA. There are also many other smaller lawsuits against the NCAA and Division I college programs for the mishandling of concussions.
This settlement also doesn’t touch anything from the famous Ed O’Bannon case that was resolved when the Supreme Court declined to hear the NCAA’s appeal for that ruling in March 2016.
When you look at how much the NCAA is continually paying in settlements for these cases, it means that things in college sports could be rapidly changing. The cost-of-attendance stipend is a nice addition for student-athletes to have at the moment but it’ll be fascinating to see how the second part of that lawsuit plays out.
Central Michigan junior guard Marcus Keene has become quite a story this season as the nation’s leading scorer.
Recent Saturday performances from Keene include 50 points in a win over Miami (OH) two weeks ago and another 41 points in an overtime win over Kent State last Saturday.
Keene didn’t hit for 40 or 50 on Friday night against Western Michigan, but he did bury his most important shot of the season. The 5-foot-9 guard knocked down a cold-blooded, tie-breaking three-pointer with five seconds left to help give the Chippewas the 86-82 MAC win.
The tying three was a cinematic moment as Keene dribbled with a man closely guarding him while the home crowd stood on their feet and chanted, “M-V-P”. Keene finished with 35 points on the night.
Looking at his overall numbers — 30.1 ppg, 5.1 apg, 4.5 rpg — Keene could make a darkhorse push for All-American status if he continues to play like this.
(Video credit: MittenMade Ent)
Malik Monk scored 31 of his 37 points in the second half as Kentucky survived Georgia at home on Wednesday.