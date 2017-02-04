More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
DURHAM, NC - DECEMBER 19: Darreon Reddick #14 of the Tennessee State Tigers watches as Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils drives to the basket during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 19, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

VIDEO: Accidental trip puts Grayson Allen back in the spotlight

By Rob DausterFeb 4, 2017, 4:59 PM EST

Grayson Allen tripped a player again today, but if anyone tells you it was anything other than one of those things that in the course of a basketball game, they aren’t being truthful.

Allen reached in and tried to get a steal on Pitt’s Jamel Artis. Artis went to the ground, seemingly tripping over Allen’s foot. The internet explodes because that’s what the internet does, and every sports website is legally required to post it:

On the one hand, I feel bad for Allen that people go crazy every time one of his extremities does something awkward. For comparison’s sake, Dillon Brooks of Oregon kicked a dude in the, ahem, nether regions two weeks before the worst flop in the history of flops, and I’d be willing to bet that 95 percent of people sitting in any sports bar in the country wouldn’t know who Brooks is.

Every single one of them know who Allen is.

On the other hand, he tripped people three times. Being the “Evil White Duke Player” has enhanced his reputation, but he’d still be a guy that the public at large didn’t like if he played at Boston College instead of Duke.

He made his bed. Now he’s sleeping in it.

WACO, TX - FEBRUARY 4: Wesley Iwundu #25 of the Kansas State Wildcats drives to the basket against Nuni Omot of the Baylor Bears on February 4, 2017 at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Cooper Neill/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 4, 2017, 5:20 PM EST

No. 2 Baylor had three shots in the paint in the final 10 seconds to complete a comeback from 19 points down at home against Kansas State but was unable to make any of them, losing 56-54 to the Wildcats.

Johnathan Motley finished with 17 points and 14 boards, but he had two point-blank chances to tie the game on the final possession and missed them both.

Kansas State got 15 points and four assists from Kamau Stokes while Wesley Iwundu added 12 points, eight boards and five assists. They were up 37-18 with four minutes left in the first half and 46-28 with 15 minutes left in the game, but Baylor’s defense completely stifled Kansas State down the stretch.

Entering the day, the Wildcats were just 2-7 against the RPI top 100 and sitting squarely on the bubble, something this win chances.

LAWRENCE, KS - FEBRUARY 04: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks goes up for a shot against the Iowa State Cyclones on February 4, 2017 at Allen Field House in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)
(Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 4, 2017, 4:42 PM EST

SATURDAY’S THINGS TO KNOW

Things got wild in the Big 12 on Saturday as the conference’s leaders both lost at home to unranked teams within an hour of each other.

It started when Iowa State earned one of the most important wins of the season by beating No. 3 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. The Cyclones snapped the Jayhawks’ 54-game winning streak. I have more on this one here.

After Kansas fell, No. 2 Baylor had a chance to make a move in the Big 12 standings but they lost that opportunity by losing at home to Kansas State. The Wildcats nearly blew a 15-point halftime lead by held on as Kamau Stokes had 15 points. Rob Dauster has more on why this win is so important for Kansas State.

The afternoon started with an important game in the Big Ten as No. 23 Purdue traveled to No. 17 Maryland. Sophomore Caleb Swanigan had a solid outing and overcame some poor play from Purdue’s other interior options as the Boilers earned a huge road win. I have more on why this one was critical to the rest of Purdue’s season.

Big afternoon for Syracuse as the Orange beat No. 9 Virginia and head coach Jim Boeheim coached in his 1,000th win with the program (although the NCAA vacated 101 wins, leaving him officially at 899 wins). CBT’s Rob Dauster has more on why this one mattered so much for the Orange and Boeheim and what it means for Syracuse’s NCAA tournament outlook.

Coach K returned to the sidelines for No. 21 Duke as they took down Pitt for a home ACC win. Junior Grayson Allen had 21 points to lead the Blue Devils and CBT’s Rob Dauster has more on the lineup changes that Duke could be using the rest of the season.

STARRED

Jaaron Simmons, Ohio: Facing Akron, the MAC’s only unbeaten team in conference play, the junior guard had a monster outing as Simmons finished with 38 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in an Ohio win. Simmons went 10-for-16 from the field and he was perfect from the three-point line (5-for-5) and 13-for-16 from the free-throw line.

Angel Delgado, Seton Hall: Maybe the best big man nobody in college basketball is talking about, Delgado had 26 points and 17 rebounds in an overtime road win over Georgetown. The Pirates are fighting to stay in the NCAA tournament picture and Delgado is putting up 15.4 points and 14.7 rebounds per game in 10 Big East games. He’s playing at an All-American level.

Keon Johnson, Winthrop: If Winthrop makes the NCAA tournament, don’t forget about this guy. Johnson went for 39 points in a win over Campbell. The Big South leaders have come to expect big performances like this from Johnson as this tops his previous season high of 38 in a win over Illinois.

REST OF THE TOP 25

  • Easy win for No. 6 Louisville as they ran past Boston College for an ACC road win. Deng Adel and Donovan Mitchell both finished with 19 points each.
  • Tight win for No. 19 South Carolina over Georgia to stay among the SEC’s elite as P.J. Dozier had 21 points and Sindarius Thornwell had 18.

NOTABLE

  • In the ACC, Miami earned a solid road win at N.C. State as Davon Reed had 26 points. Freshman Dennis Smith Jr. had 31 points and nine assists in the loss for the Wolfpack.
  • Staying in the ACC, Wake Forest pulled off a home win over Georgia Tech as big man John Collins had 20 points and 11 rebounds.
  • TCU earned a Big 12 home win over Texas to keep its NCAA tournament credibility intact. The Horned Frogs had 18 points from Vladimir Brodziansky.
  • The Horizon League race got interesting with Green Bay beating Valparaiso by double digits at home. Kareem Kanter had 17 points and nine rebounds as the win snapped the Crusaders’ eight-game win streak. One game separates first-place Valpo and Green Bay in the conference now.

Iowa State comes back to shock No. 3 Kansas in overtime

LAWRENCE, KS - FEBRUARY 04: Darrell Bowie #10, left, of the Iowa State Cyclones and teammate Monte Morris #11 try to keep the ball away from Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks on February 4, 2017 at Allen Field House in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)
(Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 4, 2017, 4:21 PM EST

Iowa State fought back from a 15-point deficit to force overtime and shocked Kansas with a 92-89 Big 12 road win at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. Svi Mykhailiuk missed the potential game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer as the Big 12 race grew a lot more interesting with a loss for the Jayhawks.

The Cyclones (14-8, 6-4) were able to get back in this one thanks to three 20-point scorers as Deonte Burton (29 points), Monte Morris (25 points) and Naz Mitrou-Long (22 points) all got hot. Those three helped the Cyclones hit 18 three-pointers — setting a new school record — as the Jayhawks lost for only the 10th time in Allen Fieldhouse under Bill Self.

This win is humongous for Iowa State because it’s a signature victory for its NCAA tournament campaign. Iowa State was 0-5 against RPI top-25 teams and 2-7 against top-50 teams. Beating Kansas is a huge win, especially since it came on the road and snapped such a huge winning streak.

Now the Cyclones don’t have to worry about facing Kansas again in conference play and they only have one game each with Baylor and West Virginia. That gives Iowa State a chance to add more wins and improve its seeding as we get closer to March.

The Cyclones at one point went 14 minutes without a rebound in the first half and could have easily rolled over. Instead they fought back and hit shots in one of the toughest environments in college basketball. A senior-laden team is supposed to do that sort of thing and this comeback is the mark of a veteran team who isn’t scared to fight.

Iowa State still needs to improve on the glass and get more stops on defense but they have the scoring pop to make big comebacks like this and Morris continues to be one of college basketball’s best big-game players.

The Jayhawks (20-3, 9-2) had a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes on Saturday as they squandered this opportunity for a win. Kansas had 21 turnovers and they missed a couple of key late free throws that could have really helped at the end of both regulation and overtime.

To lose this one even as senior guard Frank Mason continued his Player of the Year campaign is tough. Mason went for 32 points as he was 8-for-11 from the field and 10-for-12 from the free-throw line but it wasn’t enough for a depleted Kansas team. It should be noted that Mason started 8-for-8 from the field but he missed the potential game-winner in regulation and went scoreless in overtime.

Mykhailiuk finished with 17 points while Josh Jackson (15 points) and Devonte Graham (11 points) both finished in double-figures.

Kansas is now tied with Baylor in the loss column in the Big 12, but the Bears find themselves in trouble against Kansas State in the second half in a conference game on Saturday afternoon.

Iowa State is the only team to beat Bill Self twice at Allen Fieldhouse as this was the first home loss for Kansas since losing to San Diego State during the 2013-14 season. It snapped a 54-game winning streak for Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse.

No. 21 Duke wins in Coach K’s first game back

DURHAM, NC - FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils yells to his team during their game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 4, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 4, 2017, 3:02 PM EST

Grayson Allen scored 15 of his 21 points in the final seven minutes and added six boards and six assists as No. 21 Duke picked up a 72-64win over Pitt in Mike Krzyzewski’s first game back as the head coach of the Blue Devils.

Coach K had been out for four weeks recovering from surgery on his back, and Duke had gone just 4-3 in his absence.

They had, however, won their last two games before Coach K’s return, with one of the changes to the lineup being an emphasis on playing small-ball. Jayson Tatum started for the third straight game at the four on Saturday, finishing with 12 points, six boards and a pair of assists, and Frank Jackson got the start at the point, moving Allen and Luke Kennard off the ball.

The best player on the floor for the Blue Devils on Saturday was Amile Jefferson, who finished with 15 points, nine boards and five blocks. He anchored the lane against one of the biggest teams in the ACC. Pitt essentially plays a lineup with five forwards on the floor, and Jefferson’s ability to hold his on in the paint is one of the reasons that Duke was able to limit the Panthers to just nine offensive rebounds.

Once again Harry Giles III played limited minuted for the Blue Devils. He had five points in the first half – a 19-foot jumper and an emphatic, poster-dunk on an alley-oop – but his struggles defensively and on the glass combined with the fact that Jefferson is too important to take off the floor and Duke’s desire to play with Tatum at the four means that he ends up being the odd-man out.

It looks like this is going to be the lineup that the Blue Devils run out there the rest of the season, and the best news may actually be that this group finally looks like they’re coming together.

No. 23 Purdue earns critical road win at No. 17 Maryland

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - JANUARY 21: Isaac Haas #44, Carsen Edwards #3, Caleb Swanigan #50 and Vince Edwards #12 of the Purdue Boilermakers react in the second half of the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Mackey Arena on January 21, 2017 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Purdue defeated Penn State 77-52. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 4, 2017, 2:21 PM EST

The afternoon started off strong in the Big Ten on Saturday as No. 23 Purdue closed out a huge road win to beat No. 17 Maryland, 73-72.

Big man Caleb Swanigan shook off a slow start as the sophomore had 26 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Boilermakers. Even though junior guard Melo Trimble did everything he could to win Maryland this game the Terps didn’t have enough help for him in the end.

Maryland, who falls a game behind No. 10 Wisconsin in the Big Ten standings, is 20-3 on the season but still without a win over a ranked team this year.

Here are four takeaways from this one:

1. This is the road win Purdue needed to be considered a Big Ten contender

Entering Saturday’s game at Maryland, Purdue had lost eight consecutive road games against ranked opponents. Even though the Boilermakers didn’t have great interior play outside of Caleb Swanigan, they were able to hit some big shots and fight back for its biggest win of the season.

With a favorable schedule the rest of Big Ten play, Purdue has to have a lot of confidence after knocking off two top-25 opponents in one week. The win over Northwestern was just okay since it came without Scottie Lindsey but beating Maryland on the road is legitimate.

Indiana has a lot of issues right now and that is Purdue’s next road game. After that Purdue only travels to Penn State, Michigan and Northwestern on the road. That isn’t the toughest draw, and as long as Purdue and can stay healthy and knock down some perimeter looks (more on that below), they should be right in the race.

2. Melo Trimble remains college basketball’s best closer (but he needs help)

Maryland was able to almost beat Purdue because Melo Trimble willed himself to the free throw line time-after-time during the last six minutes of the win. In a tight game and both teams already in the double bonus, Trimble realized that Purdue’s guards couldn’t defend him, so he went into full attack mode going to the basket.

The junior finished with 22 points and five assists as he was 14-for-15 from the free-throw line.

This often resulted in Trimble getting calls as it he so good at changing speeds and getting defenders to hit his body in one way or another. Trimble’s movements force refs to make a call and it can result in two points for the Terps. In the instance of one foul on Isaac Haas while he was called for a block, he was also whistled for a tech and Trimble was able to add another point onto the possession.

Over the last three years Maryland has been outstanding in close games because Trimble loves the pressure of big games and he isn’t afraid to get to the free-throw line. This team still needs to get better at executing crunch-time offense when opposing teams adjust to their offense over the course of a game but they at least have Trimble to help get them over the hump in a lot of close games.

They couldn’t get over the hump in this one, however, because Trimble didn’t have enough help. Freshman Kevin Huerter had 11 points but he was 4-for-11 from the field. Maryland doesn’t have anyone who can consistently create a shot except for Trimble and it came back to bite them in this one.

3. Purdue needs its perimeter shooters to reach full potential

Since Purdue’s frontcourt outside of Caleb Swanigan was off on Saturday, they needed perimeter shooters to step up and make up for the lack of scoring. The Boilers have to be encouraged by what they saw out of certain perimeter options.

Getting two three-pointers each from Dakota Mathias (12 points), P.J. Thompson and Ryan Cline was huge as the perimeter shooting got Purdue back in the game with 10 minutes left when it looked like Maryland could run away with the game.

Freshman guard Carsen Edwards also had 12 points on Saturday. He wasn’t able to knock anything down from the perimeter but he hit the two critical go-ahead free throws with 2.1 seconds left after he confidently attacked the basket and drew a foul.

If Purdue can consistently make shots and free up space for Swanigan and the other big men to operate, it helps out Purdue’s offense so much. Swanigan’s ability to stretch the floor (he was 3-for-6 from three-point range) also helps when he has to play with other players who need space inside.

Purdue hitting shots means the difference between losing early and making the second weekend.

4. Maryland’s post defense is solid

Usually the discussion around Maryland hovers around perimeter threats like Melo Trimble and the new freshmen contributors like Justin Jackson, Kevin Huerter and Anthony Cowan. In other words, big men like Michal Cekovsky and Damonte Dodd don’t get a lot of love. The duo combined for 10 blocks and also scored 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting as they had a solid day on both ends.

The duo deserves a lot of credit for slowing down Purdue’s front court in which they limited the Boiler big men for much of the game. Caleb Swanigan still had 26 points and 10 rebounds but he was 8-for-18 from the floor and Maryland made him work for everything. Forward Vince Edwards went 0-for-7 from the field and was held scoreless while center Isaac Haas was held to nine points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Maryland’s post play wasn’t the issue on Saturday and they need more help from some perimeter shooting outside of Melo Trimble.