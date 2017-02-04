POSTERIZED: Harry Giles III’s alley-oop dunk shows glimpse of his potential

This is the Harry Giles III that everyone saw in high school. This is a glimpse of who he was before the knee issues:
The scary part?
On the very next possession, Giles hit a 19-foot jumper.
Grayson Allen scored 15 of his 21 points in the final seven minutes and added six boards and six assists as No. 21 Duke picked up a 72-64win over Pitt in Mike Krzyzewski’s first game back as the head coach of the Blue Devils.
Coach K had been out for four weeks recovering from surgery on his back, and Duke had gone just 4-3 in his absence.
They had, however, won their last two games before Coach K’s return, with one of the changes to the lineup being an emphasis on playing small-ball. Jayson Tatum started for the third straight game at the four on Saturday, finishing with 12 points, six boards and a pair of assists, and Frank Jackson got the start at the point, moving Allen and Luke Kennard off the ball.
The best player on the floor for the Blue Devils on Saturday was Amile Jefferson, who finished with 15 points, nine boards and five blocks. He anchored the lane against one of the biggest teams in the ACC. Pitt essentially plays a lineup with five forwards on the floor, and Jefferson’s ability to hold his on in the paint is one of the reasons that Duke was able to limit the Panthers to just nine offensive rebounds.
Once again Harry Giles III played limited minuted for the Blue Devils. He had five points in the first half – a 19-foot jumper and an emphatic, poster-dunk on an alley-oop – but his struggles defensively and on the glass combined with the fact that Jefferson is too important to take off the floor and Duke’s desire to play with Tatum at the four means that he ends up being the odd-man out.
It looks like this is going to be the lineup that the Blue Devils run out there the rest of the season, and the best news may actually be that this group finally looks like they’re coming together.
The afternoon started off strong in the Big Ten on Saturday as No. 23 Purdue closed out a huge road win to beat No. 17 Maryland, 73-72.
Big man Caleb Swanigan shook off a slow start as the sophomore had 26 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Boilermakers. Even though junior guard Melo Trimble did everything he could to win Maryland this game the Terps didn’t have enough help for him in the end.
Maryland, who falls a game behind No. 10 Wisconsin in the Big Ten standings, is 20-3 on the season but still without a win over a ranked team this year.
Here are four takeaways from this one:
1. This is the road win Purdue needed to be considered a Big Ten contender
Entering Saturday’s game at Maryland, Purdue had lost eight consecutive road games against ranked opponents. Even though the Boilermakers didn’t have great interior play outside of Caleb Swanigan, they were able to hit some big shots and fight back for its biggest win of the season.
With a favorable schedule the rest of Big Ten play, Purdue has to have a lot of confidence after knocking off two top-25 opponents in one week. The win over Northwestern was just okay since it came without Scottie Lindsey but beating Maryland on the road is legitimate.
Indiana has a lot of issues right now and that is Purdue’s next road game. After that Purdue only travels to Penn State, Michigan and Northwestern on the road. That isn’t the toughest draw, and as long as Purdue and can stay healthy and knock down some perimeter looks (more on that below), they should be right in the race.
2. Melo Trimble remains college basketball’s best closer (but he needs help)
Maryland was able to almost beat Purdue because Melo Trimble willed himself to the free throw line time-after-time during the last six minutes of the win. In a tight game and both teams already in the double bonus, Trimble realized that Purdue’s guards couldn’t defend him, so he went into full attack mode going to the basket.
The junior finished with 22 points and five assists as he was 14-for-15 from the free-throw line.
This often resulted in Trimble getting calls as it he so good at changing speeds and getting defenders to hit his body in one way or another. Trimble’s movements force refs to make a call and it can result in two points for the Terps. In the instance of one foul on Isaac Haas while he was called for a block, he was also whistled for a tech and Trimble was able to add another point onto the possession.
Over the last three years Maryland has been outstanding in close games because Trimble loves the pressure of big games and he isn’t afraid to get to the free-throw line. This team still needs to get better at executing crunch-time offense when opposing teams adjust to their offense over the course of a game but they at least have Trimble to help get them over the hump in a lot of close games.
They couldn’t get over the hump in this one, however, because Trimble didn’t have enough help. Freshman Kevin Huerter had 11 points but he was 4-for-11 from the field. Maryland doesn’t have anyone who can consistently create a shot except for Trimble and it came back to bite them in this one.
3. Purdue needs its perimeter shooters to reach full potential
Since Purdue’s frontcourt outside of Caleb Swanigan was off on Saturday, they needed perimeter shooters to step up and make up for the lack of scoring. The Boilers have to be encouraged by what they saw out of certain perimeter options.
Getting two three-pointers each from Dakota Mathias (12 points), P.J. Thompson and Ryan Cline was huge as the perimeter shooting got Purdue back in the game with 10 minutes left when it looked like Maryland could run away with the game.
Freshman guard Carsen Edwards also had 12 points on Saturday. He wasn’t able to knock anything down from the perimeter but he hit the two critical go-ahead free throws with 2.1 seconds left after he confidently attacked the basket and drew a foul.
If Purdue can consistently make shots and free up space for Swanigan and the other big men to operate, it helps out Purdue’s offense so much. Swanigan’s ability to stretch the floor (he was 3-for-6 from three-point range) also helps when he has to play with other players who need space inside.
Purdue hitting shots means the difference between losing early and making the second weekend.
4. Maryland’s post defense is solid
Usually the discussion around Maryland hovers around perimeter threats like Melo Trimble and the new freshmen contributors like Justin Jackson, Kevin Huerter and Anthony Cowan. In other words, big men like Michal Cekovsky and Damonte Dodd don’t get a lot of love. The duo combined for 10 blocks and also scored 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting as they had a solid day on both ends.
The duo deserves a lot of credit for slowing down Purdue’s front court in which they limited the Boiler big men for much of the game. Caleb Swanigan still had 26 points and 10 rebounds but he was 8-for-18 from the floor and Maryland made him work for everything. Forward Vince Edwards went 0-for-7 from the field and was held scoreless while center Isaac Haas was held to nine points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Maryland’s post play wasn’t the issue on Saturday and they need more help from some perimeter shooting outside of Melo Trimble.
Tyus Battle scored a career-high 23 points and Andrew White added 23 as well as Syracuse landed their fourth straight win on Saturday, 66-62, over No. 9 Virginia.
The win is the 1,000th of Jim Boeheim’s career. He’s just the second men’s Division I head coach and the fourth Division I coach in men’s and women’s basketball to reach that mark. According to the official NCAA record book, Boeheim only has 899 wins; 101 of them were vacated by the NCAA for
“Whatever number we have, I’ve been here for 1,000 wins. That’s a lot of wins,” Boeheim said in a postgame interview on ESPN before walking off the floor with his arms raised as the Carrier Dome crowd gave him a standing ovation. “But the only number that matters is 15.”
That’s how many wins the Orange have on the season, and this win over the Cavaliers pushes them just that much closer to earning an NCAA tournament bid.
It’s also the second consecutive game where Syracuse dug themselves out of a massive hole. The Orange were down 34-22 at the half and, frankly, looked terrible for the first 20 minutes. But the Orange used a 19-2 run to open the second half, taking a 41-36 lead that they would never relinquish. On Wednesday night, the Orange erased a 17-point second half deficit at N.C. State.
The comeback was eerily similar to the one that Syracuse made against the Wahoos in last year’s Elite 8, when the Orange were down 15 points with less than ten minutes left before a 21-2 run sparked their trip to the Final Four.
Syracuse is now 15-9 on the season, and while they’ve beaten both Florida State and Virginia during this four-game winning, the Orange still have some work to do if they’re going to earn themselves an at-large bid. That’s what happens when you have losses to the likes of St. John’s and UConn on your résumé. But the good news is that the Orange are starting to click. They won on Saturday despite the fact that their star, Tyler Lydon, didn’t play all that well.
John Gillon is coming off of a 43-point performance in the win at N.C. State. White is playing his best basketball of the season. After his career-high today, Battle has scored at least 13 points in six of his last ten games. The Orange have talent on their roster, and that talent seems to finally be coming together.
For the most up-to-date bracket projection, click here. This is where the seedings listed below are from.
WINNERS
Syracuse (RPI: 83, KenPom: 53, bubble): It’s hard to imagine that there will be a bigger bubble winner today than the Orange, who landed a come-from-behind win to knock off the same No. 9 Virginia team that they came from behind to beat in the Elite 8 last season. The Orange have now won four straight games, with home victories over Florida State and UVA in that run, and suddenly, a team that looked like they were out of the running for an at-large bid is suddenly very much in the mix. As of today, I think the Orange are still on the wrong side of the bubble. They have the three worst losses of any team in contention right now – Boston College, UConn and St. John’s, all of whom are outside the RPI top 125 – and they only have one win in a games that came on the road or on a neutral court.
Seton Hall (RPI: 47, KenPom: 55, first four out): The Pirates picked up a really nice road win in overtime, knocking off Georgetown, a fellow bubble-dweller. The Pirates are quietly playing themselves into the NCAA tournament. Four of their five best wins came on the road or on a neutral, and they still get Creighton, Butler and Villanova at home later this month.
TCU (RPI: 39, KenPom: 34, play-in game): The Horned Frogs did what they had to do, beating Texas to avoid that black mark on their profile. TCU’s two best wins are against Illinois State and at Kansas State. They’re going to have to beat one of the elite in the Big 12 to feel comfortable on Selection Sunday.
LOSERS
Georgetown (RPI: 52, KenPom: 56, first four out): The Hoyas put themselves back into the conversation for an NCAA tournament bid last week, as they beat Creighton and won at Butler. Losing to Seton Hall at home in overtime is going to hurt, not because it’s an awful loss but because that was a quality résumé win that they A) needed to make up ground and B) didn’t get.
Valpo (RPI: 61, KenPom: 81, No. 12 seed): The Crusaders got smacked around on Saturday at Green Bay, who is a title contender in the Horizon. All things consider, it’s not an awful loss by any stretch, but it is the kind of loss that Valpo’s profile may not be able to handle. I’m not sure that they can get an at-large at this point.
STILL TO PLAY
Iowa State (RPI: 51, KenPom: 28, No. 9 seed) at No. 3 Kansas, 2:00 p.m.
Marquette (RPI: 67, KenPom: 37, No. 10 seed) at DePaul, 2:00 p.m.
Kansas State (RPI: 49, KenPom: 29, play-in game) at No. 2 Baylor, 3:00 p.m.
Miami (RPI: 71, KenPom: 44, first four out) at N.C. State (RPI: 82, KenPom: 87, nest four out), 3:00 p.m.
Georgia Tech (RPI: 65, KenPom: 74, No. 10 seed) at Wake Forest (RPI: 30, KenPom: 33, next four out), 3:00 p.m.
Tennessee (RPI: 34, KenPom: 35, play-in game) at Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota (RPI: 23, KenPom: 42, No. 11 seed) at Illinois, 4:00 p.m.
VCU (RPI: 32, KenPom: 47, No. 9 seed) at St. Bonaventure, 4:00 p.m.
Oklahoma State (RPI: 33, KenPom: 23, No. 11 seed) at No. 7 West Virginia, 5:00 p.m.
Arkansas (RPI: 25, KenPom: 49, No. 9 seed) at Missouri, 6:00 p.m.
Ohio State at Michigan (RPI: 60, KenPom: 32, No. 10 seed), 6:00 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech (RPI: 85, KenPom: 43, next four out), 7:00 p.m.
Illinois State (RPI: 35, KenPom: 39, No. 9 seed) at Wichita State (RPI: 78, KenPom: 21, first four out), 8:00 p.m.
USC (RPI: 27, KenPom: 59, No. 8 seed) at Washington State, 8:00 p.m.
Middle Tennessee State (RPI: 41, KenPom: 48, No. 8 seed) at UTEP, 8:00 p.m.
