No. 21 Duke wins in Coach K’s first game back

For the most up-to-date bracket projection, click here. This is where the seedings listed below are from.
WINNERS
Syracuse (RPI: 83, KenPom: 53, bubble): It’s hard to imagine that there will be a bigger bubble winner today than the Orange, who landed a come-from-behind win to knock off the same No. 9 Virginia team that they came from behind to beat in the Elite 8 last season. The Orange have now won four straight games, with home victories over Florida State and UVA in that run, and suddenly, a team that looked like they were out of the running for an at-large bid is suddenly very much in the mix. As of today, I think the Orange are still on the wrong side of the bubble. They have the three worst losses of any team in contention right now – Boston College, UConn and St. John’s, all of whom are outside the RPI top 125 – and they only have one win in a games that came on the road or on a neutral court.
Seton Hall (RPI: 47, KenPom: 55, first four out): The Pirates picked up a really nice road win in overtime, knocking off Georgetown, a fellow bubble-dweller. The Pirates are quietly playing themselves into the NCAA tournament. Four of their five best wins came on the road or on a neutral, and they still get Creighton, Butler and Villanova at home later this month.
TCU (RPI: 39, KenPom: 34, play-in game): The Horned Frogs did what they had to do, beating Texas to avoid that black mark on their profile. TCU’s two best wins are against Illinois State and at Kansas State. They’re going to have to beat one of the elite in the Big 12 to feel comfortable on Selection Sunday.
LOSERS
Georgetown (RPI: 52, KenPom: 56, first four out): The Hoyas put themselves back into the conversation for an NCAA tournament bid last week, as they beat Creighton and won at Butler. Losing to Seton Hall at home in overtime is going to hurt, not because it’s an awful loss but because that was a quality résumé win that they A) needed to make up ground and B) didn’t get.
Valpo (RPI: 61, KenPom: 81, No. 12 seed): The Crusaders got smacked around on Saturday at Green Bay, who is a title contender in the Horizon. All things consider, it’s not an awful loss by any stretch, but it is the kind of loss that Valpo’s profile may not be able to handle. I’m not sure that they can get an at-large at this point.
STILL TO PLAY
Iowa State (RPI: 51, KenPom: 28, No. 9 seed) at No. 3 Kansas, 2:00 p.m.
Marquette (RPI: 67, KenPom: 37, No. 10 seed) at DePaul, 2:00 p.m.
Kansas State (RPI: 49, KenPom: 29, play-in game) at No. 2 Baylor, 3:00 p.m.
Miami (RPI: 71, KenPom: 44, first four out) at N.C. State (RPI: 82, KenPom: 87, nest four out), 3:00 p.m.
Georgia Tech (RPI: 65, KenPom: 74, No. 10 seed) at Wake Forest (RPI: 30, KenPom: 33, next four out), 3:00 p.m.
Tennessee (RPI: 34, KenPom: 35, play-in game) at Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota (RPI: 23, KenPom: 42, No. 11 seed) at Illinois, 4:00 p.m.
VCU (RPI: 32, KenPom: 47, No. 9 seed) at St. Bonaventure, 4:00 p.m.
Oklahoma State (RPI: 33, KenPom: 23, No. 11 seed) at No. 7 West Virginia, 5:00 p.m.
Arkansas (RPI: 25, KenPom: 49, No. 9 seed) at Missouri, 6:00 p.m.
Ohio State at Michigan (RPI: 60, KenPom: 32, No. 10 seed), 6:00 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech (RPI: 85, KenPom: 43, next four out), 7:00 p.m.
Illinois State (RPI: 35, KenPom: 39, No. 9 seed) at Wichita State (RPI: 78, KenPom: 21, first four out), 8:00 p.m.
USC (RPI: 27, KenPom: 59, No. 8 seed) at Washington State, 8:00 p.m.
Middle Tennessee State (RPI: 41, KenPom: 48, No. 8 seed) at UTEP, 8:00 p.m.