EUGENE, OR - FEBRUARY 04: Tyler Dorsey #5 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after hitting a shot during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcatsat Matthew Knight Arena on February 4, 2017 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
No. 13 Oregon embarrasses No. 5 Arizona, moves into tie for first in the Pac-12

By Rob DausterFeb 4, 2017, 7:12 PM EST

Tyler Dorsey scored 23 points and went 6-for-6 from three as No. 13 Oregon humiliated No. 5 Arizona in Eugene on Saturday afternoon, 85-58.

That final score makes the game seem much closer than it actually was. Oregon was up 38-11 15 minutes into the game and 62-27 at one point in the second half. They threw more casual alley-oops than the Harlem Globetrotters. They made 16 of their first 21 threes. With five minutes left in the first half, Oregon had 10 assists to Arizona’s 11 points while the Wildcats had made five field goals and used three timeouts.

This was a mollywhopping in every sense of the word.

Here are the three things to know after this game:

1. Oregon at their best can beat anyone: Arizona is a top five team in the country. They were 21-2 entering Saturday. They were undefeated in Pac-12 play and had won a game in Pauley Pavilion. There was talk that the Wildcats were the best team in college basketball, so when we say that Oregon at their best can beat anyone in the country, this win proves it. It could very well have come against the best team in college basketball.

The most impressive part wasn’t the shooting. They finished the night 16-for-25 from three after missing their final four shots from beyond the arc, which is particularly impressive when you consider that Oregon was a team where we were worried about their perimeter shooting in November and December. But the thing about this win that stood out more than anything else was their defense. The Ducks are a top 20 defense and the best defensive team in the Pac-12, but they also got lit up by Arizona State’s guards on Thursday night.

And Arizona?

Their back court is as talented as any back court in the country. This looked like a matchup that the Wildcats could exploit, except the exact opposite happened. The Wildcats had 18 points at the half and 27 points midway through the second half. They couldn’t do anything offensively, and while part of that was their own doing, much of the credit belongs to the Ducks.

2. Oregon moves into first place in the Pac-12: Well, a tie for first place.

With Arizona.

Which is notable because a win for Arizona in this game would have all-but clinched the Pac-12 regular season title for the Wildcats. They would have held a two-game lead with seven games left, and the only matchup left on their schedule with one of the top three teams in the conference comes at home against UCLA. The Ducks play at UCLA.

Instead, the two teams are tied atop the standings today. Arizona is probably still the favorite to win it – that road trip to UCLA is not going to be easy – but the bottom line is that this is going to be a battle the rest of the way.

3. As for Arizona, s*** happens: That’s about all you can take away from this game. Oregon was just so unbelievably good and Arizona was such a trainwreck. The team that showed up in Eugene for Sean Miller is not the team that Arizona has been all season long.

It’s just one of those things that happens in college basketball.

If there is a concern here, it’s that Arizona never had a response. They got punched in mouth and never fought back, instead choosing to sit there and take blow after blow after on the chin. That’s worrisome, and it’s worth wondering whether that’s an issue of leadership or just part of the deal when it comes to relying on three freshmen and a sophomore as heavily as Arizona does.

The bottom line for Arizona is this: There is no shame in losing at Oregon. They weren’t supposed to. The Ducks are good, and they have the nation’s longest home-court winning streak at 40 games. They will be just fine as long as they don’t let this loss have a hangover effect.

VIDEO: Premature St. Bonaventure court storm results in technical foul, loss against VCU

By Scott PhillipsFeb 4, 2017, 6:32 PM EST

Things got crazy at the end of regulation in the St. Bonaventure and VCU game on Saturday. Down by two points and inbounding under their own basket with 3.2 seconds left, the Bonnies found Matt Mobley for the go-ahead three-pointer to put St. Bonaventure up 66-65.

Thinking that the three-pointer was a buzzer-beater, some fans and members of the St. Bonaventure bench rushed the floor in celebration and received a technical foul on the play.

With one free throw to tie with 0.4 remaining, VCU’s JeQuan Lewis nailed it to put the game into overtime.

The Rams eventually ended up winning in overtime, 83-77, meaning the premature court storm cost St. Bonaventure a win.

 

Xavier scores important road win at No. 22 Creighton

By Scott PhillipsFeb 4, 2017, 5:55 PM EST

Xavier earned an important road win over No. 22 Creighton on Saturday as the Musketeers were able to stay in the Big East race with an 82-80 win.

Relying on a balanced scoring effort, Xavier (17-6, 7-3) had 16 points each from Tyrique Jones and Trevon Bluiett and 15 points each from Quentin Goodin and J.P. Macura. Jones was a perfect 8-for-8 from the field while Bluiett knocked down two key three-pointers down the stretch to keep the Musketeers in control.

This win is Xavier’s first win against an RPI top-25 team, so it looks very good for the tournament profile. By also winning this one without Edmond Sumner, Xavier proved that they would still be a contender in the Big East as they’re riding a three-game winning streak.

Creighton (20-4, 7-4) dropped this one even though they had a nine-point lead at halftime. The Bluejays were led by Marcus Foster with 18 points while Khyri Thomas (15 points) and Cole Huff (11 points) both finished in double-figures.

It was notable that big man Justin Patton only finished with seven points as he was only 2-for-5 from the field and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line. Patton also had five blocks on the defensive end. The Xavier defense certainly deserves credit for limiting Patton’s attempts and touches but Creighton also has to have a more proactive approach to getting Patton the ball.

The seven points broke a streak in which Patton scored double figures in 13 straight games as he’s shooting 71 percent from the field on the season. Creighton needs to be doing everything they can to work inside-out and let their shooters get looks after he’s drawing double teams.

From here, the Big East race gets a little intriguing thanks to Xavier’s soft remaining schedule. With two games against DePaul and Marquette and only home games with Villanova and Butler, the Musketeers can make a major play to stay with Villanova.

Crieghton’s schedule also isn’t too bad from here as they have road games at DePaul, Villanova, Marquette and Seton Hall and home games with St. John’s, Providence and Georgetown. That’s a stretch where Creighton could conceivably go 5-2 and still be in good position entering the Big East tournament.

Kansas State lands massive win at No. 2 Baylor

WACO, TX - FEBRUARY 4: Wesley Iwundu #25 of the Kansas State Wildcats drives to the basket against Nuni Omot of the Baylor Bears on February 4, 2017 at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
By Rob DausterFeb 4, 2017, 5:20 PM EST

No. 2 Baylor had three shots in the paint in the final 10 seconds to complete a comeback from 19 points down at home against Kansas State but was unable to make any of them, losing 56-54 to the Wildcats.

Johnathan Motley finished with 17 points and 14 boards, but he had two point-blank chances to tie the game on the final possession and missed them both.

Kansas State got 15 points and four assists from Kamau Stokes while Wesley Iwundu added 12 points, eight boards and five assists. They were up 37-18 with four minutes left in the first half and 46-28 with 15 minutes left in the game, but Baylor’s defense completely stifled Kansas State down the stretch.

Here are three things we learned in this game:

1. Kansas State finally breaks through: Entering the day, the Wildcats were just 2-7 against the RPI top 100 and sitting squarely on the bubble. They had lost at Kansas thanks to a travel-enhanced layup at the buzzer by Svi Mylhailiuk. They lost at Texas Tech in a game where they were on the wrong of a couple calls down the stretch. They badly needed this win, and, somehow, they were able to hang on. For now, this win probably takes Kansas State off the bubble.

2. Baylor blew their chance to make up ground on Kansas: Kansas losing a home game was the opportunity that Baylor needed to make up ground on the Jayhawks after the Bears lost at Phog Allen on Wednesday. If they hadn’t blown this game, they would currently be sitting in a tie for first place in the conference with the Jayhawks with a head-to-head home matchup with them left on the schedule. That’s the dream scenario. An outright Big 12 title would have been Baylor’s to win. Now that can’t happen unless Kansas loses again.

3. This win says more about Kansas State than Baylor: The Wildcats are a good team, one that has been on the wrong side of some bad luck this season. This was the win that proved it, that legitimized their chances of getting to the NCAA tournament. Baylor’s lost just twice this season – at West Virginia and at Kansas – and has put together one of the best résumés in the sport. They are not a fluke, and the Wildcats mollywhopped them for 25 minutes on Saturday.

They also probably should have blown that lead down the stretch, which is why I’m not all that concerned about Baylor’s performance. Sometimes weird things happen in college basketball. Kansas blew a 15-point lead at home today. Virginia blew a 12-point halftime lead. Oregon hit a million threes and, at one point, led Arizona by 35 points. The Bears dug themselves a hole and very nearly crawled all the way out.

I’d go as far as to say that I’m more bothered by the fact that Baylor couldn’t complete the comeback than the fact that they needed to make a comeback. It’s good to know they’re capable of making a run like this when they’re not a team that’s built around uptempo offense or three-point shooting. They made that run, but they missed two shots from within three feet in the final 6.4 seconds that would’ve tied the game; that doesn’t count the 10-foot pull-up jumper that Lecomte missed because he was trying to draw a foul.

(UPDATE: Since Baylor fans are crushing me for this, let me be more clear in my point. Yes, Baylor came back from 22 points down to win against Louisville, but that comeback was a slow-grind. It wasn’t a deviation from what they normally do, they just actually did it well in the second half. Against Kansas State, they were down by 11 points with 3:30 left. Baylor is a slow-paced, defensive-oriented program team that pounds the ball inside, doesn’t shoot many threes and doesn’t force many turnovers. That’s the opposite of what’s ideal when you’re trying to rally from a big deficit late in a game, but the Bears were still able to make it happen on Saturday.)

VIDEO: Accidental trip puts Grayson Allen back in the spotlight

DURHAM, NC - DECEMBER 19: Darreon Reddick #14 of the Tennessee State Tigers watches as Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils drives to the basket during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 19, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
3 Comments
By Rob DausterFeb 4, 2017, 4:59 PM EST

Grayson Allen tripped a player again today, but if anyone tells you it was anything other than one of those things that in the course of a basketball game, they aren’t being truthful.

Allen reached in and tried to get a steal on Pitt’s Jamel Artis. Artis went to the ground, seemingly tripping over Allen’s foot. The internet explodes because that’s what the internet does, and every sports website is legally required to post it:

On the one hand, I feel bad for Allen that people go crazy every time one of his extremities does something awkward. For comparison’s sake, Dillon Brooks of Oregon kicked a dude in the, ahem, nether regions two weeks before the worst flop in the history of flops, and I’d be willing to bet that 95 percent of people sitting in any sports bar in the country wouldn’t know who Brooks is.

Every single one of them know who Allen is.

On the other hand, he tripped people three times. Being the “Evil White Duke Player” has enhanced his reputation, but he’d still be a guy that the public at large didn’t like if he played at Boston College instead of Duke.

He made his bed. Now he’s sleeping in it.

SATURDAY’S SNACKS: Iowa State, Purdue get big road wins; Coach K returns in Duke win

LAWRENCE, KS - FEBRUARY 04: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks goes up for a shot against the Iowa State Cyclones on February 4, 2017 at Allen Field House in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsFeb 4, 2017, 4:42 PM EST

SATURDAY’S THINGS TO KNOW

Things got wild in the Big 12 on Saturday as the conference’s leaders both lost at home to unranked teams within an hour of each other.

It started when Iowa State earned one of the most important wins of the season by beating No. 3 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. The Cyclones snapped the Jayhawks’ 54-game winning streak. I have more on this one here.

After Kansas fell, No. 2 Baylor had a chance to make a move in the Big 12 standings but they lost that opportunity by losing at home to Kansas State. The Wildcats nearly blew a 15-point halftime lead by held on as Kamau Stokes had 15 points. Rob Dauster has more on why this win is so important for Kansas State.

The afternoon started with an important game in the Big Ten as No. 23 Purdue traveled to No. 17 Maryland. Sophomore Caleb Swanigan had a solid outing and overcame some poor play from Purdue’s other interior options as the Boilers earned a huge road win. I have more on why this one was critical to the rest of Purdue’s season.

Keeping with the theme of unranked teams beating ranked teams on the road, Xavier pulled off a win at No. 22 Creighton without Edmond Sumner as the Musketeers had a balanced effort. I have more on why this one helps Xavier so much.

It was also a big afternoon for Syracuse as the Orange beat No. 9 Virginia and head coach Jim Boeheim coached in his 1,000th win with the program (although the NCAA vacated 101 wins, leaving him officially at 899 wins). CBT’s Rob Dauster has more on why this one mattered so much for the Orange and Boeheim and what it means for Syracuse’s NCAA tournament outlook.

Coach K returned to the sidelines for No. 21 Duke as they took down Pitt for a home ACC win. Junior Grayson Allen had 21 points to lead the Blue Devils and CBT’s Rob Dauster has more on the lineup changes that Duke could be using the rest of the season.

STARRED

Jaaron Simmons, Ohio: Facing Akron, the MAC’s only unbeaten team in conference play, the junior guard had a monster outing as Simmons finished with 38 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in an Ohio win. Simmons went 10-for-16 from the field and he was perfect from the three-point line (5-for-5) and 13-for-16 from the free-throw line.

Angel Delgado, Seton Hall: Maybe the best big man nobody in college basketball is talking about, Delgado had 26 points and 17 rebounds in an overtime road win over Georgetown. The Pirates are fighting to stay in the NCAA tournament picture and Delgado is putting up 15.4 points and 14.7 rebounds per game in 10 Big East games. He’s playing at an All-American level.

Keon Johnson, Winthrop: If Winthrop makes the NCAA tournament, don’t forget about this guy. Johnson went for 39 points in a win over Campbell. The Big South leaders have come to expect big performances like this from Johnson as this tops his previous season high of 38 in a win over Illinois.

RELATED: Bubble Banter 

REST OF THE TOP 25

  • Easy win for No. 6 Louisville as they ran past Boston College for an ACC road win. Deng Adel and Donovan Mitchell both finished with 19 points each.
  • Tight win for No. 19 South Carolina over Georgia to stay among the SEC’s elite as P.J. Dozier had 21 points and Sindarius Thornwell had 18.

NOTABLE

  • In the ACC, Miami earned a solid road win at N.C. State as Davon Reed had 26 points. Freshman Dennis Smith Jr. had 31 points and nine assists in the loss for the Wolfpack.
  • Staying in the ACC, Wake Forest pulled off a home win over Georgia Tech as big man John Collins had 20 points and 11 rebounds.
  • TCU earned a Big 12 home win over Texas to keep its NCAA tournament credibility intact. The Horned Frogs had 18 points from Vladimir Brodziansky.
  • The Horizon League race got interesting with Green Bay beating Valparaiso by double digits at home. Kareem Kanter had 17 points and nine rebounds as the win snapped the Crusaders’ eight-game win streak. One game separates first-place Valpo and Green Bay in the conference now.