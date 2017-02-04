More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
NCAA Logo
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

NCAA agrees to $209 million settlement for student-athlete class-action lawsuit

Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsFeb 4, 2017, 10:12 AM EST

The NCAA and 11 major athletic conferences have agreed to pay $208.7 million to settle the federal class-action lawsuit filed by former college athletes who believed the value of their scholarships was capped illegally.

The announcement came Friday night as a judge must still approve of the settlement. The proposed settlement also doesn’t close the antitrust case originally filed in 2014 by former West Virginia football player Shawne Alston. His case was later combined with other lawsuits against the NCAA and it covers Division I men’s basketball, women’s basketball and FBS football players who competed from 2009-10 through 2016-17 and didn’t receive a cost-of-attendance stipend.

The “Power 5” conferences (the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac 12 and SEC) passed NCAA legislation in January 2015 that allowed for schools to increase the cost of an athletic scholarship to help include expenses beyond tuition such as room and board, books and fees. This settlement will help cover athletes who didn’t receive stipends as each member of the class is expected to receive approximately $6,000 as part of the settlement, according to the lead attorney for the case, Steve Berman.

“This is a historic settlement for student-athletes and there is more to come as the second part of the case seeks injunctive relief that will force the NCAA to pay student-athletes a fair share,” Berman said to the AP on Friday night.

The NCAA continues to push back on these lawsuits and settlements as they released a statement saying they, “will continue to vigorously oppose the remaining portion of the lawsuit seeking pay for play.” The NCAA also went on to say that they, “only settled this case because the terms are consistent with Division I financial aid rules.” The settlement also maintains cost of attendance as, “an appropriate dividing line between collegiate and professional sports,” according to the NCAA.

The second part of this case, which determines if athletes should be paid a fair share to compete in those aforementioned stipend sports, is still yet to be determined as both sides continue to battle that out in court.

The $208.7 million settlement will be fully funded by NCAA reserves, meaning that no conference or school will be required to contribute.

This settlement and class-action lawsuit are separate from the judge-approved $75 million class-action concussion lawsuit against the NCAA. There are also many other smaller lawsuits against the NCAA and Division I college programs for the mishandling of concussions.

This settlement also doesn’t touch anything from the famous Ed O’Bannon case that was resolved when the Supreme Court declined to hear the NCAA’s appeal for that ruling in March 2016.

When you look at how much the NCAA is continually paying in settlements for these cases,  it means that things in college sports could be rapidly changing. The cost-of-attendance stipend is a nice addition for student-athletes to have at the moment but it’ll be fascinating to see how the second part of that lawsuit plays out.

VIDEO: Central Michigan’s Marcus Keene buries game-winning three as crowd chants ‘M-V-P’

Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsFeb 4, 2017, 9:45 AM EST

Central Michigan junior guard Marcus Keene has become quite a story this season as the nation’s leading scorer.

Recent Saturday performances from Keene include 50 points in a win over Miami (OH) two weeks ago and another 41 points in an overtime win over Kent State last Saturday.

Keene didn’t hit for 40 or 50 on Friday night against Western Michigan, but he did bury his most important shot of the season. The 5-foot-9 guard knocked down a cold-blooded, tie-breaking three-pointer with five seconds left to help give the Chippewas the 86-82 MAC win.

The tying three was a cinematic moment as Keene dribbled with a man closely guarding him while the home crowd stood on their feet and chanted, “M-V-P”. Keene finished with 35 points on the night.

Looking at his overall numbers — 30.1 ppg, 5.1 apg, 4.5 rpg — Keene could make a darkhorse push for All-American status if he continues to play like this.

(Video credit: MittenMade Ent)

VIDEO: Watch Malik Monk’s 31-point second half vs. Georgia

Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 3, 2017, 6:27 PM EST

Malik Monk scored 31 of his 37 points in the second half as Kentucky survived Georgia at home on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Watch Syracuse guard John Gillon score 43 points against N.C. State

Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 3, 2017, 4:23 PM EST

John Gillon led the Orange back from a 17-point second half deficit to beat N.C. State in Raleigh.

PHOTO: Butler sends note to Creighton guard Mo Watson wishing him well

OMAHA, NE - JANUARY 21: Maurice Watson Jr. #10 of the Creighton Bluejays is comforted by head coach Greg McDermott before their game against the Marquette Golden Eagles at CenturyLink Center on January 21, 2017 in Omaha, Nebraska. Watson is out for the season with an ACL injury suffered in their last game. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)
Eric Francis/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 3, 2017, 2:15 PM EST

Creighton point guard Mo Watson Jr. was having the season of his dreams.

He was leading the nation in assists, he was playing at an all-american level and he was the engine of a team that was good enough to win the Big East and get to a Final Four.

And then he tore his ACL.

We’ve written plenty about what this injury means and why it’s such a brutal loss for Creighton – and college basketball in general. But we aren’t the only ones that recognized that. So did Butler, Creighton’s Big East rival, who sent this note to Watson:

“We were all saddened to learn about your knee injury,” the letter said. “You were such a tough player to prepare for and one heck of a competitor. The league will miss having you in it. We wish you all the best on a speedy recovery.”

The bluejays look like they’re on their way back to relevance, and they get a game at home this weekend against Xavier to prove it.

VIDEO: Wild shot from Chattanooga player leaves teammate in awe

screen-shot-2017-02-03-at-12-01-58-pm
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterFeb 3, 2017, 1:58 PM EST

Greg Pryor hit a wild, circus, one-legged shot while he was falling out of bounds with 28 seconds left on the shot clock in a win on Thursday night.

Seriously, check this out:

My reaction to that shot: “Oh my God, what just happened???”

That’s not all that different than the way his stunned teammates on the bench felt: