Iowa State comes back to shock No. 3 Kansas in overtime

Iowa State fought back from a 15-point deficit to force overtime and shocked Kansas with a 92-89 Big 12 road win at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. Svi Mykhailiuk missed the potential game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer as the Big 12 race grew a lot more interesting with a loss for the Jayhawks.
The Cyclones (14-8, 6-4) were able to get back in this one thanks to three 20-point scorers as Deonte Burton (29 points), Monte Morris (25 points) and Naz Mitrou-Long (22 points) all got hot. Those three helped the Cyclones hit 18 three-pointers — setting a new school record — as the Jayhawks lost for only the 10th time in Allen Fieldhouse under Bill Self.
This win is humongous for Iowa State because it’s a signature victory for its NCAA tournament campaign. Iowa State was 0-5 against RPI top-25 teams and 2-7 against top-50 teams. Beating Kansas is a huge win, especially since it came on the road and snapped such a huge winning streak.
Now the Cyclones don’t have to worry about facing Kansas again in conference play and they only have one game each with Baylor and West Virginia. That gives Iowa State a chance to add more wins and improve its seeding as we get closer to March.
The Cyclones at one point went 14 minutes without a rebound in the first half and could have easily rolled over. Instead they fought back and hit shots in one of the toughest environments in college basketball. A senior-laden team is supposed to do that sort of thing and this comeback is the mark of a veteran team who isn’t scared to fight.
Iowa State still needs to improve on the glass and get more stops on defense but they have the scoring pop to make big comebacks like this and Morris continues to be one of college basketball’s best big-game players.
The Jayhawks (20-3, 9-2) had a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes on Saturday as they squandered this opportunity for a win. Kansas had 21 turnovers and they missed a couple of key late free throws that could have really helped at the end of both regulation and overtime.
To lose this one even as senior guard Frank Mason continued his Player of the Year campaign is tough. Mason went for 32 points as he was 8-for-11 from the field and 10-for-12 from the free-throw line but it wasn’t enough for a depleted Kansas team. It should be noted that Mason started 8-for-8 from the field but he missed the potential game-winner in regulation and went scoreless in overtime.
Mykhailiuk finished with 17 points while Josh Jackson (15 points) and Devonte Graham (11 points) both finished in double-figures.
Kansas is now tied with Baylor in the loss column in the Big 12, but the Bears find themselves in trouble against Kansas State in the second half in a conference game on Saturday afternoon.
Iowa State is the only team to beat Bill Self twice at Allen Fieldhouse as this was the first home loss for Kansas since losing to San Diego State during the 2013-14 season. It snapped a 54-game winning streak for Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse.