Bubble Banter: It’s a busy day for teams on the bubble

For the most up-to-date bracket projection, click here. This is where the seedings listed below are from.
STILL TO PLAY
No. 9 Virginia at Syracuse (RPI: 83, KenPom: 53, bubble), 12:00 p.m.
Seton Hall (RPI: 47, KenPom: 55, first four out) at Georgetown (RPI: 52, KenPom: 56, first four out), 12:00 p.m.
Texas at TCU (RPI: 39, KenPom: 34, play-in game), 1:00 p.m.
Valpo (RPI: 61, KenPom: 81, No. 12 seed) at Green Bay, 1:00 p.m.
Iowa State (RPI: 51, KenPom: 28, No. 9 seed) at No. 3 Kansas, 2:00 p.m.
Marquette (RPI: 67, KenPom: 37, No. 10 seed) at DePaul, 2:00 p.m.
Kansas State (RPI: 49, KenPom: 29, play-in game) at No. 2 Baylor, 3:00 p.m.
Miami (RPI: 71, KenPom: 44, first four out) at N.C. State (RPI: 82, KenPom: 87, nest four out), 3:00 p.m.
Georgia Tech (RPI: 65, KenPom: 74, No. 10 seed) at Wake Forest (RPI: 30, KenPom: 33, next four out), 3:00 p.m.
Tennessee (RPI: 34, KenPom: 35, play-in game) at Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota (RPI: 23, KenPom: 42, No. 11 seed) at Illinois, 4:00 p.m.
VCU (RPI: 32, KenPom: 47, No. 9 seed) at St. Bonaventure, 4:00 p.m.
Oklahoma State (RPI: 33, KenPom: 23, No. 11 seed) at No. 7 West Virginia, 5:00 p.m.
Arkansas (RPI: 25, KenPom: 49, No. 9 seed) at Missouri, 6:00 p.m.
Ohio State at Michigan (RPI: 60, KenPom: 32, No. 10 seed), 6:00 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech (RPI: 85, KenPom: 43, next four out), 7:00 p.m.
Illinois State (RPI: 35, KenPom: 39, No. 9 seed) at Wichita State (RPI: 78, KenPom: 21, first four out), 8:00 p.m.
USC (RPI: 27, KenPom: 59, No. 8 seed) at Washington State, 8:00 p.m.
Middle Tennessee State (RPI: 41, KenPom: 48, No. 8 seed) at UTEP, 8:00 p.m.