PROVO, UT - FEBRUARY 02: Nigel Williams-Goss #5 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs shoots over Elijah Bryant #3 of the Brigham Young Cougars during a game at Marriott Center on February 2, 2017 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Williams-Goss scores 33, No. 1 Gonzaga beats BYU 85-75

Associated PressFeb 3, 2017, 8:27 AM EST

PROVO, Utah (AP) Nigel Williams-Goss scored 33 points and No. 1 Gonzaga remains the lone undefeated team in the country after an 85-75 victory over BYU on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs (23-0, 11-0 West Coast Conference) now have the longest winning streak in school history. They entered the night with the No. 12 scoring offense in the nation and looked like it.

Gonzaga took a 42-26 lead after dominating the first half. The Bulldogs used a 20-4 stretch early to put BYU in a deep hole.

T.J. Haws did the heavy lifting during the BYU rally, as the Cougars got within six at one point, and finished with 26 points.

The Cougars (16-8, 7-4) had no answer early for the 7-foot-1, 300-pound Przemek Karnowski. Gonzaga ran the offense through the big man while building a 17-point lead and BYU was left to pick its poison. Karnowski would drop in a hook when left 1-on-1 against a defender, before the Cougars started sending help. Then Karnowski would kick it out and the Zags repeatedly found open shooters for 3-pointers.

Gonzaga shot 51.9 percent from the field and knocked down 6 of 10 3-pointers in the first half while BYU hit 32.3 percent of its shots, including a 1-for-7 effort from behind the arc.

Williams-Goss took over in the second half as BYU cut the lead to single digits. The junior point guard scored 11 straight points while blowing past defenders during a 13-3 run to push the lead back to 18 points. He had the answer every time BYU got close and was three points shy of his season high.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: All eyes were on the Bulldogs to see how they would respond to being ranked No. 1 for the second time in program history. Gonzaga stormed out the gate and looked every bit the part of the top team in the nation, especially on the road in a hostile environment against a conference rival.

BYU: The Cougars were short-handed and overwhelmed. Defense has been an issue all season long and it continued Thursday. BYU entered the game ranked No. 190 in the nation in scoring defense (72.7).

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Gonzaga should remain No. 1 barring what would be a significant upset against Santa Clara on Saturday.

UNDER THE WEATHER

BYU guard Nick Emery was sick Wednesday and did not start. It was just the fifth game of his two-year career that he didn’t start. He entered averaging 13.9 points per game, but finished with two.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs host Santa Clara on Saturday.

BYU: The Cougars host Portland on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue has his Nebraska jersey retired

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 10: Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue answers questions from members of the media outside the West Wing November 10, 2016 at the White House in Washington, DC. President Obama hosted the Cavaliers to honor their 2016 NBA championship. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 3, 2017, 8:48 AM EST

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) February has gotten off to a good start for Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue.

On Wednesday, the Cavaliers, who lost eight of 15 games in January, started the month with an impressive win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. On Thursday night, Lue was at Nebraska to have his Cornhuskers’ jersey retired.

“Biggest thing was to come up with a win last night to make this night even better,” Lue said. “Just a special honor to be here.”

Lue was joined by his parents and about 20 other family members. He was honored during a ceremony at halftime of the Huskers’ game against Michigan State.

He thanked athletic director Shawn Eichorst, associate athletic director Marc Boehm and coach Tim Miles for putting the wheels in motion to retire his jersey.

Lue played for the Huskers from 1995-98 under Danny Nee and said Nebraska was “where I grew as a man and became who I am today.”

Lue said he’s impressed with the facilities upgrades in recent years and the team’s new venue, Pinnacle Bank Arena. He said he’s eager to help Miles in any way needed to help build the program.

Lue, who came to Nebraska from Mexico, Missouri, twice was named to the All-Big 12 first team before declaring for the NBA draft after his junior season. He played on the 1996 team that won the NIT and on the 1998 team that went to the NCAA Tournament. He remains among the top 10 Nebraska players in career points, assists and steals.

“The biggest moment for me was when we won the NIT championship when things didn’t look good,” Lue said. “When you come together as a team, with the talent we had, we could make great things happen.”

The Denver Nuggets drafted Lue in the first round, and he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers and was on two championship teams. He played 11 seasons on seven NBA teams and was an assistant with two before joining Cleveland as associate head coach in 2014. He was promoted to head coach in January 2016, and the Cavaliers became the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 series deficit to win the NBA championship.

Lue said he didn’t plan on getting into coaching before retiring as a player in 2009.

“Once your career is over and all you know and love is basketball, what’s the next step?” said Lue, whose first job was as an assistant under Doc Rivers.

“I didn’t think I would ever coach. It’s tough to deal with – especially on the NBA level – all the different egos and personalities and things like that. If you’re a good person and you treat people fair and the right way, things work out.”

Nebraska announced in September that Lue’s jersey would be retired. It will hang in the north rafters of Pinnacle Bank Arena next to the jerseys of Stuart Lantz, Dave Hoppen and Eric Piatkowski. His number, 10, will not be retired.

“My number comes from my uncle, Jay Graves, who I idolized my whole life. He wore No. 10 in high school, so I grew up idolizing him, so I wanted to wear No. 10. I’ve been on seven NBA teams and was blessed to have No. 10 my whole life,” he said.

Trier leads No. 5 Arizona past Oregon State, 71-54

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Kobi Simmons #2 of the Arizona Wildcats is congratulated by his teammates Dusan Ristic #14 and Allonzo Trier #35 after he scored a basket against UCLA during the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Arizona defeated UCLA, 96-85. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 3, 2017, 8:28 AM EST

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Allonzo Trier said he’s excited to be playing basketball again with his Arizona teammates after missing the first 19 games of the season. He’s still a long way from feeling like himself on the court, both on offense and defense.

“It’s still a step slow. I’m still out of rhythm. I’m still not shooting the ball great,” the sophomore guard said. “I’ll be better. I know that.”

And that should be a scary thought for Pac-12 opponents.

Trier scored 18 points and No. 5 Arizona roared to life in the second half to defeat Oregon State 71-54 on Thursday night.

Dusan Ristic had 10 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (21-2, 10-0), who have won 15 straight games.

Stephen Thompson Jr. had 16 points and five steals and Drew Eubanks added 12 points for the Beavers (4-19, 0-10).

Arizona went on a 23-2 run in the second half to take a 55-36 lead with 8:23 remaining. The Wildcats held the Beavers scoreless for nearly 6 minutes during the surge.

Trier credited a focus on defensive details for the second half turnaround.

Arizona coach Sean Miller said that defensive stops made it easier to push the tempo in the second half.

“Our defense led to some good transition baskets,” he added.

Arizona led by eight points early, but Oregon State battled back and went ahead 23-21 after a 3-pointer by Thompson with 4:53 left in the first half.

The Beavers lead 29-27 at halftime.

Oregon State shot 50 percent in the first half, but was limited to 34.6 percent in the second half. Arizona shot 53.8 percent in the second half and outrebounded the Beavers 39-26 for the game.

Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said that his young squad lost its composure.

“Once a little frustration creeps in, we’re just not there yet maturity-wise, toughness-wise, to get it back,” he said.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats’ last loss came Dec. 2 to now No. 1 Gonzaga. … Trier was cleared to play this season on Jan. 21 after being suspended for use of PEDs, and in his first three games he averaged 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. … Lauri Markannen, Arizona’s leading scorer, shot 1 for 6 from the field but finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

Oregon State: Leading scorer Tres Tinkle, who last played Nov. 25, remains out indefinitely with a wrist injury. … Eubanks’ streak of 17 games with a block ended Thursday.

OREGON PAYBACK?

Trier said Arizona has a different squad than the team that had its 49-game home winning streak snapped against Oregon last season. But the Wildcats don’t need any extra motivation for Saturday’s game against the 13th-ranked Ducks.

“We know how good Oregon is,” Trier said. “It’s going to be a hard-fought game and we’re excited for the challenge.”

ZONA AND THE ZONE

Miller said the Wildcats moved the ball well against Oregon State’s zone defense early in the first half, but then open shots didn’t fall and players tried to solve things 1-on-1.

“It started to become more about, `Hey, let me make one myself and see if I can get out of this rut.’ When you do that against the zone, it’s never going to be quite good,” Miller said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Thursday’s game likely had minimal poll implications, but Arizona’s matchup with Oregon on Saturday will be closely watched.

UP NEXT

Arizona plays at No. 13 Oregon on Saturday.

Oregon State hosts Arizona State on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Brooks helps No. 13 Oregon hold off Arizona State 71-70

EUGENE, OR - JANUARY 14: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after scoring in the first half of the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Matthew Knight Arena on January 14, 2017 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Steve Dykes/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 3, 2017, 8:26 AM EST

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After escaping Arizona State’s upset bid, Oregon could move into the top 10 for the third time this season with a victory over No. 5 Arizona.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: Oregon is 20-3 for the first time since the 1937-38 season. The last time the Ducks started conference play 9-1, they went on to win the 1939 national championship.

HE SAID IT: No. 5 Arizona will bring a 15-game winning streak to Eugene on Saturday for what will be Oregon’s fifth sellout crowd of the season. The Wildcats have yet to lose a road game.

“We’re going to play with a chip on our shoulder because we’re going to be the underdog,” Brooks said. “We just have to play hard.”

UP NEXT

Arizona State goes for its 13th win in its last 16 games against Oregon State on Saturday in Corvallis.

Oregon plays its third ranked opponent of the season when it hosts No. 5 Arizona on Saturday. The Ducks swept UCLA and Southern California when both were in the Top 25 in late December.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Cal beats Utah in double overtime on a last-second alley-oop

California's Jabari Bird celebrates a score against Oregon in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
By Terrence PayneFeb 2, 2017, 11:36 PM EST

Charlie Moore found Jabari Bird for a last second alley-oop as Cal defeated Utah, 77-75, in double overtime in a conference game that had serious bubble implications.

The Golden Bears and the Utes entered this contest with identical 15-6 (6-3 Pac-12) records. USC is the best win for each program, serving as the only win they have over an RPI top-50 team. The long and short of it is Cal and Utah have little room for error moving forward. So in the case of Cal, Thursday night’s win will come in handy on Selection Sunday. The Bears, who were listed as one of the “Last Four Teams In” in CBT’s latest bracket projection, have eight remaining games, half of which come against teams outside of the RPI 100. But they do have several chances — at Arizona and at home against Oregon — to solidify their resume.

For the Utes, which has lost by single digits to Butler, Xavier, UCLA and Oregon, Thursday’s outcome will likely keep them on the wrong side of the bubble.

Aside from the game-winning slam, Jabari Bird scored 10 of his game-high 26 points in the second overtime. Charlie Moore ended with 17 points and seven assists. Kyle Kuzma registered a double-double of 23 points and 14 boards in a losing effort.

Miles Bridges’ 16 points leads Michigan State over Nebraska 72-61

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Miles Bridges #22 of the Michigan State Spartans reacts against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half during the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 2, 2017, 11:05 PM EST

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Michigan State finally broke through against Nebraska.

Miles Bridges scored 16 points to lead five Spartans in double figures, and they shot 63 percent in the second half to pull away from Nebraska for a 72-61 victory on Thursday night.

The Spartans (14-9, 6-4 Big Ten), who beat Michigan on Sunday, won consecutive games for the first time since December and ended a three-game losing streak against the Cornhuskers (10-12, 4-6).

“Nebraska has beaten us like a drum,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “I don’t think we have any players that have beaten Nebraska.”

His team’s difficulties against the Huskers have been a head scratcher. Michigan State regularly is near the top of the Big Ten. Nebraska is usually near the bottom.

It wasn’t as if the Spartans’ players were obsessed with ending the skid.

“That’s the funny thing in the Twitter era,” Izzo said. “Nobody thinks about yesterday or the day before. People don’t think about the past as much. I didn’t hear that as a battle cry. Maybe that’s good.”

The Spartans’ Cassius Winston said he and his teammates came into the game looking at the big picture. Michigan State is trying to make the NCAA Tournament for the 20th straight year, and there’s a lot more work to be done to get there.

“We said there’s no more room for error,” Winston said. “If we want to make our dreams, our goals we put out at the beginning of the season – if we want to make them come true, we’ve got to play consistently for every game.”

Michigan State’s bench outscored Nebraska’s 31-9, with Alvin Ellis III scoring 11 points and Nick Ward and Winston adding 10 apiece. Kenny Goins also had 10 points.

Tai Webster had 18 points to lead Nebraska, Jordy Tschimanga added a season-high 15 points and nine rebounds and Glynn Watson Jr. scored 13.

Michigan State made eight of its first 10 3-pointers in the second half and finished 11 of 17. The Spartans took the lead 7 minutes into the game and were ahead by single digits until Winston’s 3-pointer made it 50-38 with 13:50 left. They led by as much as 20.

“We pushed through adversity when they were starting to come back,” Bridges said, “and we fought to bust the lead wide open.”

Bridges, the Spartans’ 6-foot-7, 230-pound freshman sensation, was 7 of 10 from the field, including 2 of 5 on 3s, and had a team-leading six rebounds.

“He’s so versatile,” the Huskers’ Evan Taylor said. “Especially to be that size, he can go both ways – shoot the 3, shoot mid-range. We didn’t do too bad of a job on him. Good players are going to make plays.”

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue was at Pinnacle Bank Arena to have his Huskers jersey retired during a halftime ceremony. He played at Nebraska from 1995-98.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans won away from East Lansing for the first time since Dec. 27. Izzo says his team is still a long way from being very good, let alone great. He said 15 turnovers were too many and that the Spartans need to do a better job rebounding. Nebraska held a 32-27 edge on the glass and got 12 on the offensive end.

Nebraska: The Huskers couldn’t carry over the momentum from beating a then-No. 22 Purdue at home on Sunday, and now they’ve lost six of their last seven.

SICK SPARTANS

Goins made his first start since Dec. 18 in place of Ward, who had started 10 straight games. Both missed two practices because of illness, but Izzo said Goins started because he felt better than Ward.

“Ward and Goins are sicker than dogs,” Izzo said. “I’m happy they could go. If you watched both of them, they were dying.”

UP NEXT

Michigan State visits Michigan on Tuesday. The Spartans beat Michigan 70-62 at home on Sunday.

Nebraska visits Iowa on Sunday. The Huskers beat Iowa 93-90 in double overtime at home on Jan. 5.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 .