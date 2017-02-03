VIDEO: Watch Syracuse guard John Gillon score 43 points against N.C. State

John Gillon led the Orange back from a 17-point second half deficit to beat N.C. State in Raleigh.
Malik Monk scored 31 of his 37 points in the second half as Kentucky survived Georgia at home on Wednesday.
PHOTO: Butler sends note to Creighton guard Mo Watson wishing him well
Creighton point guard Mo Watson Jr. was having the season of his dreams.
He was leading the nation in assists, he was playing at an all-american level and he was the engine of a team that was good enough to win the Big East and get to a Final Four.
And then he tore his ACL.
We’ve written plenty about what this injury means and why it’s such a brutal loss for Creighton – and college basketball in general. But we aren’t the only ones that recognized that. So did Butler, Creighton’s Big East rival, who sent this note to Watson:
“We were all saddened to learn about your knee injury,” the letter said. “You were such a tough player to prepare for and one heck of a competitor. The league will miss having you in it. We wish you all the best on a speedy recovery.”
The bluejays look like they’re on their way back to relevance, and they get a game at home this weekend against Xavier to prove it.
Greg Pryor hit a wild, circus, one-legged shot while he was falling out of bounds with 28 seconds left on the shot clock in a win on Thursday night.
Seriously, check this out:
My reaction to that shot: “Oh my God, what just happened???”
That’s not all that different than the way his stunned teammates on the bench felt:
Former Seton Hall star Herb Pope pleads guilty to bank robbery
Former Seton Hall star Herb Pope has plead guilty to bank robbery, armed bank robbery and brandishing a gun during a crime of violence in U.S. District Court this week.
Pope was arrested and charged with the robbery of a bank in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, a Pittsburgh suburb across the Ohio River from Moon Township, where John Calipari is from, on February 16th of last year. Pope is facing 10 years in prison for the crime.
According to Allegheny County police, part of the reason that Pope was caught is that he’s 6-foot-9, which makes him fairly easy to identify, particularly when you consider that he told tellers at the bank that he was a professional basketball player from Aliquippa, which isn’t exactly a hotbed of basketball talent.
If that wasn’t bad enough, when the two men left the bank they hopped into a gold BMW that was registered to Tyler Bridges, Pope’s half-brother and accomplice in the robbery. When the police caught up with the men, they were using the stolen bills to pay for tattoos in a house where the gold BMW was parked on the street outside.
Brilliant.
This is a sad twist in the tale of Herb Pope, who was shot four times as a senior in high school. He eventually averaged 15 points and 10 boards for the Pirates as a senior in 2012, but his career was marred by consistent issues. In 2010, he was ejected from an NIT game against Texas Tech for repeatedly punching an opponent below the belt. He would declare for the NBA Draft, but that April, Pope nearly died after suffering a cardiac event on the Seton Hall campus. He spent New Year’s Day in 2013 in jail after getting arrested for pulling a gun on a bar owner.
I bet you didn’t know that Morgan Freeman was a huge Ole Miss fan.
I bet you didn’t know that he sits courtside at the games.
And I bet you didn’t know that he’s willing to go as far as to grab an opposing player’s shorts to help his team:
Love it.
We can only hope that next time a player is throwing an inbounds pass in front of him that he will go full J.R. Smith and try to untie his shoes.