VIDEO: Watch Malik Monk’s 31-point second half vs. Georgia

Creighton point guard Mo Watson Jr. was having the season of his dreams.

He was leading the nation in assists, he was playing at an all-american level and he was the engine of a team that was good enough to win the Big East and get to a Final Four.

And then he tore his ACL.

We’ve written plenty about what this injury means and why it’s such a brutal loss for Creighton – and college basketball in general. But we aren’t the only ones that recognized that. So did Butler, Creighton’s Big East rival, who sent this note to Watson:

Much respect to @ButlerMBB for sending me a card & the entire team signing it! Makes it mean more knowing all the tough battles we had! pic.twitter.com/PFSGLr3zuH — Maurice Watson Jr. (@mauricewatsonjr) February 2, 2017

“We were all saddened to learn about your knee injury,” the letter said. “You were such a tough player to prepare for and one heck of a competitor. The league will miss having you in it. We wish you all the best on a speedy recovery.”

