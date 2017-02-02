Kansas players are persons of interest in car vandalism investigation

Recent wins over the third and fourth-ranked teams in the country is being overshadowed by several off the court issues for the Kansas basketball program.

Carlton Bragg was suspended indefinitely on Jan. 26 after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s since entered a diversion agreement, which could eventually expunge the misdemeanor charge. On Monday, the Kansas City Star reported that a university investigation found that sophomore guard LaGerald Vick, ““likely hit a female student multiple times” in 2015.

On Thursday, the Kansas City Star reported that Vick and Josh Jackson are persons of interest in the vandalism of a car outside a Lawrence bar in early December. According to the Lawrence police department’s report, the victim was the same female involved in the university’s investigation of Vick from last year.

Jackson and Vick are not named as suspects, as the Lawrence police department continues its investigation, according to Kansas City Star reporters Laura Bauer and Mara Rose Williams.