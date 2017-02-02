Coach K to return to bench Saturday vs. Pitt

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski will return to the sidelines on Saturday against Pittsburgh, the school announced on Thursday.
Coach K has missed a month of action after undergoing a successful back surgery, which removed a fragment of a herniated disk. Associate head coach Jeff Capel replaced him during his absence. The Blue Devils were 4-3 without the Hall of Fame coach.
Despite not being on the bench, Krzyzewski still controlled the program. He recently made headlines when word got out that he called for a team meeting in which he banned the team from the locker room and barred them from wearing any Duke apparel, “until they start living up to the standards of the Duke program.”
Duke entered the season as the overwhelming favorite to win the national championship. However, the Blue Devils’ season has been plagued by a host of reasons: injuries, suspensions and trouble establishing roles. With Coach K back on the sidelines, one of the most intriguing storylines for the remainder of the season will be if Duke can turn into the contender it looked like on paper back in November.
Recent wins over the third and fourth-ranked teams in the country is being overshadowed by several off the court issues for the Kansas basketball program.
Carlton Bragg was suspended indefinitely on Jan. 26 after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s since entered a diversion agreement, which could eventually expunge the misdemeanor charge. On Monday, the Kansas City Star reported that a university investigation found that sophomore guard LaGerald Vick, ““likely hit a female student multiple times” in 2015.
On Thursday, the Kansas City Star reported that Vick and Josh Jackson are persons of interest in the vandalism of a car outside a Lawrence bar in early December. According to the Lawrence police department’s report, the victim was the same female involved in the university’s investigation of Vick from last year.
Jackson and Vick are not named as suspects, as the Lawrence police department continues its investigation, according to Kansas City Star reporters Laura Bauer and Mara Rose Williams.
A contract extension for Arizona head coach Sean Miller was approved on Thursday.
According to the Arizona Daily Star, the Arizona Board of Regents agreed to extent Miller’s contract through the 2021-22 season. The new deal also bumps up his current salary to close to $3 million a year (with $1.5 million as his base salary).
Miller is in his eighth season with the Wildcats. While he is still in search of that elusive Final Four appearance, reaching the Elite Eight twice since taking over the program, he has compiled a 208–63 record with exactly 100 wins against Pac-12 opponents.
On top of that, he has forced his way into the conversation of top recruiters in the nation. His 2017 class is headlined by DeAndre Ayton, rated the second-best player in the Class of 2017 by Rivals.
Miller’s extension comes several weeks after Arizona athletic director Greg Byrne left for the same position at Alabama. It was Byrne who helped keep Miller at Arizona in the spring of 2011.
On Friday, President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order temporarily barring the entry of non-American citizens from seven countries.
On of those nation’s listed is the Sudan. The basketball community has been quick to question how this would affect players like Lakers forward Luol Deng and Bucks first-round pick Thon Maker, two former refugees of the Sudan. (It’s worth noting, that both are from what is now known as the South Sudan, which was not listed in Trump’s executive order).
Peter Jok, Iowa’s leading scorer, is also a former refugee from the Sudan. On Thursday, Jok, who is a naturalized citizen of the U.S., spoke with ESPN’s Andy Katz about the ban.
“I think about it a lot and pray every night and every day,” Jok told Katz. “God has blessed me and my family to come here. … If it weren’t for the refugee program, I wouldn’t have had that chance.”
“I feel sad for the families that can’t see [their loved ones] for a long time, for however long this takes,” Jok later added. “I have friends that can’t come here for basketball, who are Sudanese, even with dual citizenship.”
Jok, who has lived in the United States since he was 10 years old, is averaging 21.0 points per game for the Hawkeyes this season.
I had a chance to catch up with Dan Dakich, one of ESPN’s Big Ten experts, on Maryland, the state of Indiana and what it’s like calling games that his son, a player at Michigan, is playing in. I also spent some time with Pat Skerry, the head coach at Towson and the driving force behind an Coaches Powering Forward for Autism, the campaign to raise awareness for Autism that will put a blue puzzle piece pin on the lapel of every coach in the country this weekend.
For more information on Skerry’s campaign, you can go to autismspeaks.org or the Coaches Powering Forward website.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) The College of Charleston’s women’s team is being forced to give up two wins after using the wrong size basketballs in games against William & Mary and UNC-Wilmington.
The Colonial Athletic Association wanted to make the Cougars forfeit the games, but the NCAA told the conference the statistics would count, but Charleston would lose the victories for seeding purposes in the conference tournament.
Charleston athletic director Matt Roberts says it was a mistake and the school agrees with losing the wins.
The Cougars are now 1-8 in the CAA. They beat William & Mary 70-60 on Jan. 6 and UNC-Wilmington 76-37 on Jan. 8 before having to give up the victories.
UNC-Wilmington coach Adell Harris told The StarNews of Wilmington that her players noticed the basketballs were too large and complained to officials, who insisted they were the right size.
Women’s basketball teams use slightly smaller basketballs than men’s teams.