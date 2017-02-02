More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Chris Chiozza #11 of the Florida Gators dribbles up court against the Duke Blue Devils in the first half during the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on December 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chris Chiozza gets triple-double, No. 24 Florida thumps Missouri

Associated PressFeb 2, 2017, 10:43 PM EST

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Late in the second half, backup Florida guard Chris Chiozza whispered to coach Mike White that he needed to get him back in the game.

His reasoning? Chiozza said he was going to get a triple-double.

“I said, `No, you’re not. Come on,”‘ White said.

Chiozza convinced White he was close enough to make it happen, so the coach let him play the rest of the way. And the junior ended up with the first triple-double of his career – finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists – as No. 24 Florida dominated woeful Missouri 93-54 on Thursday night.

Chiozza joined the exclusive club when he dished to Devin Robinson for a 3-pointer with 31 seconds remaining. Equally impressive: The Gators (17-5, 7-2 Southeastern Conference) tied a school record by winning their third consecutive game by at least 30 points.

Coming off lopsided victories at LSU and at Oklahoma, Florida wasted no time putting Mizzou in a huge hole. The Gators led 12-2, 18-3, 30-6 and 48-18 in the first half while building a 31-13 rebounding advantage. White’s team did little wrong for the third straight outing and looked more than ready for No. 8 Kentucky on Saturday night.

The only suspense was whether Chiozza would join Nick Calathes and Corey Brewer in Florida’s recent triple-double club. Calathes and Brewer are the only Florida players to accomplish the feat since 1997.

“It means a lot,” Chiozza said. “I’m glad that I achieved that, but I’m happier that we got the W. That’s the most important thing.”

Canyon Barry led Florida with 17 points. KeVaughn Allen added 15, and Kasey Hill chipped in 11.

Terrence Phillips had 14 points for Missouri (5-16, 0-9), which reached the halfway point to SEC futility.

Mizzou lost its 13th in a row – tying the longest streak in program history – and its 14th straight in league play. The Tigers also lost their 31st consecutive road game.

“They came out and completely outmatched us,” Missouri coach Kim Anderson said. “They got every rebound, made every shot. It was kind of like getting hit by a train.”

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers have a young team that includes six sophomores and four freshmen – and remain on NCAA probation – but what they did at Florida has to be concerning for Anderson and his future. They were overmatched from the start and showed little, if any, fight after digging a huge hole.

“We didn’t even jump on the (opening) tip,” Anderson said. “I should have known then.”

Florida: The Gators are winless in three games against ranked teams (Gonzaga, Duke and South Carolina), so Saturday’s game against the Wildcats is an important one for a team looking to build its NCAA Tournament resume and potentially earn a top-four seed and open the bracket in nearby Orlando.

0-18 AHEAD?

Missouri has lost five of its last six by double digits, a potential sign that Anderson’s miserable season could be on the verge of unraveling. Could the Tigers go 0-18 in league play? The last team to do so was Georgia Tech in 1953-54, so it would be rare. But given the way the Tigers played Thursday, it certainly seems like a possibility.

GOOD COMPANY

White will get a better feel for his team against Kentucky. The Gators had a lengthy team meeting after losing to Vanderbilt in Gainesville on Jan. 21 and have been on a tear since.

The last time they won three in a row by 30 points was in 2006, but those came against Western Kentucky, Prairie View and Chattanooga – and with help from three future NBA lottery picks who won back-to-back national championships. Al Horford, Brewer and Joakim Noah also helped Florida accomplish the feat in 2004 against Sam Houston State, Eastern Kentucky and Georgia Southern.

UP NEXT

Missouri hosts Arkansas on Saturday. The Tigers’ conference losing streak started against the Razorbacks nearly a year ago.

Florida hosts Kentucky on Saturday, a game that will be featured on ESPN’s College GameDay.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Cal beats Utah in double overtime on a last-second alley-oop

California's Jabari Bird celebrates a score against Oregon in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
By Terrence PayneFeb 2, 2017, 11:36 PM EST

Charlie Moore found Jabari Bird for a last second alley-oop as Cal defeated Utah, 77-75, in double overtime in a conference game that had serious bubble implications.

The Golden Bears and the Utes entered this contest with identical 15-6 (6-3 Pac-12) records. USC is the best win for each program, serving as the only win they have over an RPI top-50 team. The long and short of it is Cal and Utah have little room for error moving forward. So in the case of Cal, Thursday night’s win will come in handy on Selection Sunday. The Bears, who were listed as one of the “Last Four Teams In” in CBT’s latest bracket projection, have eight remaining games, half of which come against teams outside of the RPI 100. But they do have several chances — at Arizona and at home against Oregon — to solidify their resume.

For the Utes, which has lost by single digits to Butler, Xavier, UCLA and Oregon, Thursday’s outcome will likely keep them on the wrong side of the bubble.

Aside from the game-winning slam, Jabari Bird scored 10 of his game-high 26 points in the second overtime. Charlie Moore ended with 17 points and seven assists. Kyle Kuzma registered a double-double of 23 points and 14 boards in a losing effort.

Miles Bridges’ 16 points leads Michigan State over Nebraska 72-61

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Miles Bridges #22 of the Michigan State Spartans reacts against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half during the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 2, 2017, 11:05 PM EST

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Michigan State finally broke through against Nebraska.

Miles Bridges scored 16 points to lead five Spartans in double figures, and they shot 63 percent in the second half to pull away from Nebraska for a 72-61 victory on Thursday night.

The Spartans (14-9, 6-4 Big Ten), who beat Michigan on Sunday, won consecutive games for the first time since December and ended a three-game losing streak against the Cornhuskers (10-12, 4-6).

“Nebraska has beaten us like a drum,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “I don’t think we have any players that have beaten Nebraska.”

His team’s difficulties against the Huskers have been a head scratcher. Michigan State regularly is near the top of the Big Ten. Nebraska is usually near the bottom.

It wasn’t as if the Spartans’ players were obsessed with ending the skid.

“That’s the funny thing in the Twitter era,” Izzo said. “Nobody thinks about yesterday or the day before. People don’t think about the past as much. I didn’t hear that as a battle cry. Maybe that’s good.”

The Spartans’ Cassius Winston said he and his teammates came into the game looking at the big picture. Michigan State is trying to make the NCAA Tournament for the 20th straight year, and there’s a lot more work to be done to get there.

“We said there’s no more room for error,” Winston said. “If we want to make our dreams, our goals we put out at the beginning of the season – if we want to make them come true, we’ve got to play consistently for every game.”

Michigan State’s bench outscored Nebraska’s 31-9, with Alvin Ellis III scoring 11 points and Nick Ward and Winston adding 10 apiece. Kenny Goins also had 10 points.

Tai Webster had 18 points to lead Nebraska, Jordy Tschimanga added a season-high 15 points and nine rebounds and Glynn Watson Jr. scored 13.

Michigan State made eight of its first 10 3-pointers in the second half and finished 11 of 17. The Spartans took the lead 7 minutes into the game and were ahead by single digits until Winston’s 3-pointer made it 50-38 with 13:50 left. They led by as much as 20.

“We pushed through adversity when they were starting to come back,” Bridges said, “and we fought to bust the lead wide open.”

Bridges, the Spartans’ 6-foot-7, 230-pound freshman sensation, was 7 of 10 from the field, including 2 of 5 on 3s, and had a team-leading six rebounds.

“He’s so versatile,” the Huskers’ Evan Taylor said. “Especially to be that size, he can go both ways – shoot the 3, shoot mid-range. We didn’t do too bad of a job on him. Good players are going to make plays.”

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue was at Pinnacle Bank Arena to have his Huskers jersey retired during a halftime ceremony. He played at Nebraska from 1995-98.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans won away from East Lansing for the first time since Dec. 27. Izzo says his team is still a long way from being very good, let alone great. He said 15 turnovers were too many and that the Spartans need to do a better job rebounding. Nebraska held a 32-27 edge on the glass and got 12 on the offensive end.

Nebraska: The Huskers couldn’t carry over the momentum from beating a then-No. 22 Purdue at home on Sunday, and now they’ve lost six of their last seven.

SICK SPARTANS

Goins made his first start since Dec. 18 in place of Ward, who had started 10 straight games. Both missed two practices because of illness, but Izzo said Goins started because he felt better than Ward.

“Ward and Goins are sicker than dogs,” Izzo said. “I’m happy they could go. If you watched both of them, they were dying.”

UP NEXT

Michigan State visits Michigan on Tuesday. The Spartans beat Michigan 70-62 at home on Sunday.

Nebraska visits Iowa on Sunday. The Huskers beat Iowa 93-90 in double overtime at home on Jan. 5.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 .

Bubble Banter: It’s a quiet night on the bubble

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 10: Ivan Rabb #1 of the California Golden Bears stands on the court during a quarterfinal game of the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament against the Oregon State Beavers at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 10, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. California won 76-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Rob DausterFeb 2, 2017, 9:06 PM EST

You can find the latest NBC Sports Bracket Projection here. This is where the seeds listed below come from. 

LOSERS

UNC Wilmington (RPI: 36, KenPom: 55, No. 11 seed): The Seahawks lost at home on Thursday night, falling to Charleston, a good CAA program but a loss that is not going to be flattering on a tournament profile that already borders on being at-large worthy. At this point, I would strongly recommend to Kevin Keatts that his team win the CAA automatic bid, because I have a feeling they will not like the outcome of Selection Sunday otherwise. Their computer numbers are going to go down playing in the CAA. The rest of the bubble is going to see their numbers increase playing in stronger conferences.

Utah (RPI: 69, KenPom: 40, bubble): The Utes are in big trouble now. Why? Because it’s February 3rd and they have just a single top 100 win. That came against USC. Now, to be fair, the Utes took the majority of their losses without David Collette and Sedrick Barefield available. But they also lost to Santa Clara, their worst loss of the season, with those two available. I’d strongly recommend winning at Oregon later this month.

WINNERS

Valparaiso (RPI: 61, KenPom: 92, No. 12 seed): Like UNCW, Valpo is in a position where they are currently on the bubble but can only hurt their profile the rest of the way. I’m not sure they can get an at-large bid if they don’t win out during the regular season, but they do have wins over Rhode Island, Alabama and BYU, all of whom are pretty good teams.

Cal (RPI: 46, KenPom: 58, last four in): Cal added another top 100 win to their résumé on Thursday as they knocked off Utah in double-overtime. This was big, because the Golden Bears have a fairly weak schedule down the stretch. They play just two more top 50 teams – at Arizona and Oregon at home. They probably need to win at least one of those two games to have a chance.

 

Kansas players are persons of interest in car vandalism investigation

Kansas guard Josh Jackson dunks against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
By Terrence PayneFeb 2, 2017, 7:02 PM EST

Recent wins over the third and fourth-ranked teams in the country is being overshadowed by several off the court issues for the Kansas basketball program.

Carlton Bragg was suspended indefinitely on Jan. 26 after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s since entered a diversion agreement, which could eventually expunge the misdemeanor charge. On Monday, the Kansas City Star reported that a university investigation found that sophomore guard LaGerald Vick, ““likely hit a female student multiple times” in 2015.

On Thursday, the Kansas City Star reported that Vick and Josh Jackson are persons of interest in the vandalism of a car outside a Lawrence bar in early December. According to the Lawrence police department’s report, the victim was the same female involved in the university’s investigation of Vick from last year.

Jackson and Vick are not named as suspects, as the Lawrence police department continues its investigation, according to Kansas City Star reporters Laura Bauer and Mara Rose Williams.

Coach K to return to bench Saturday vs. Pitt

DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 04: Members of the media surround head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 4, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
By Terrence PayneFeb 2, 2017, 6:32 PM EST

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski will return to the sidelines on Saturday against Pittsburgh, the school announced on Thursday.

Coach K has missed a month of action after undergoing a successful back surgery, which removed a fragment of a herniated disk. Associate head coach Jeff Capel replaced him during his absence. The Blue Devils were 4-3 without the Hall of Fame coach.

Despite not being on the bench, Krzyzewski still controlled the program. He recently made headlines when word got out that he called for a team meeting in which he banned the team from the locker room and barred them from wearing any Duke apparel, “until they start living up to the standards of the Duke program.”

Duke entered the season as the overwhelming favorite to win the national championship. However, the Blue Devils’ season has been plagued by a host of reasons: injuries, suspensions and trouble establishing roles. With Coach K back on the sidelines, one of the most intriguing storylines for the remainder of the season will be if Duke can turn into the contender it looked like on paper back in November.