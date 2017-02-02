Caupain’s late jumper lifts No. 14 Cincinnati past Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Troy Caupain hit a 16-foot jumper with 4.4 seconds left to lift No. 14 Cincinnati to a 59-57 victory over Tulsa on Wednesday night.
Caupain scored on a three-point play with 39 seconds remaining to pull the Bearcats to a 55-all tie after trailing by 11 points with about 6 minutes to go in the second half. Tulsa’s Pat Birt then had his entry pass stolen and Caupain pulled up for the game-winner.
Caupain finished with 15 points for the Bearcats (20-2, 9-0 American Athletic Conference). Kyle Washington and Jacob Evans scored 10 each, and Gary Clark added nine points and 11 rebounds.
Jaleel Wheeler scored 13 points to lead Tulsa (12-9, 6-3). Junior Etou and Martins Igbanu had 10 each and T.K. Edogi added eight points and 13 rebounds.
Tulsa led 55-52 and had one of its top free throw shooters at the line in Sterling Taplin, but he missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 1:19 left.
The Golden Hurricane led the vast majority of the game before collapsing with uncertain offense, bad shots and several of its 16 turnovers in the final minutes.
Trailing 36-32 early in the second half, Tulsa went on a 20-5 run to lead 52-41 with 6:01 left. Washington stopped the run with two free throws and a basket. Evans hit a jumper in traffic and a 3-pointer to pull the Bearcats to 54-50 with 2:47 left.
Tulsa jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first four minutes and led 19-12 after a vicious dunk by Edogi, following which he was called for a technical for taunting. Wheeler blocked a 3-pointer by Kevin Johnson and drove for a layup to give Tulsa a 25-16 edge with 6:29 left.
Caupain made two 3s to fuel a 12-0 Bearcat run that gave Cincinnati its first lead at 28-27 and the teams were knotted at 30 at the half. The Bearcats made four fewer field goals but made 12 of 16 free throws to 6 of 9 for Tulsa.
Tulsa finished with a 38-28 edge in rebounding and outshot the nation’s second-ranked field-goal percentage defense team 40 percent to 35.3 percent.
BIG PICTURE
As much as Cincinnati pulled a rabbit out of its hat over the final two minutes, it was a heartbreaking setback for Tulsa, which didn’t score in the final 1:19 and saw its chances for getting into the AAC race take a huge setback.
UP NEXT
Cincinnati looks to extend its 21-game home winning streak Saturday against UConn.
Tulsa concludes a three-game home stand against second-place SMU on Saturday.
No. 23 Purdue uses 3-pointers to rout No. 25 Northwestern
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — When junior forward Vince Edwards rediscovered his shooting touch Wednesday night, it gave No. 23 Purdue a whole new look.
Perhaps the transformation will come in time to make a Big Ten title push.
Edwards scored 17 points and knocked down a season-high five 3-pointers, leading the Boilermakers to an 80-59 rout over No. 25 Northwestern.
“I was just being confident and having fun,” Edwards said after his best game since mid-December. “I just played hard and didn’t even think about it, just playing the way I know how to play.”
If Edwards keeps having this much fun, opponents certainly won’t because of Purdue’s one-two punch.
Of course, Caleb Swanigan did his customary inside work — 24 points and 16 rebounds for his 19th double-double of the season. But with Edwards & Co. shooting so well, the Wildcats never had a chance.
Purdue diced up the conference’s best 3-point defense by going 9 of 14 in the first half and finishing 12 of 23. Over the last three games, the Boilermakers (18-5, 7-3) are 37 of 69 from beyond the arc (53.6 percent).
If they can keep it up, they will be tough to beat — as Northwestern (18-5, 7-3) found out.
“The 3-point shooting was certainly the story of the game in the first half,” Wildcats coach Chris Collins said. “They’re a very good team and they got us tonight.”
The Wildcats’ six-game winning streak in conference play ended on a night when they were without Scottie Lindsey, their leading scorer. He stayed home because of the flu and will have some extra time to recuperate while Northwestern has an open weekend.
Without Lindsey, Northwestern wasn’t the same.
Bryant McIntosh returned to his home state and finished with 22 points but was the only Wildcats player to reach double figures. Northwestern finished with its second-lowest scoring total of the season.
Purdue took control with a 12-0 run midway through the first half, extended the lead to 45-23 at halftime and pushed the margin to 26 early in the second half.
The Wildcats couldn’t get closer than 14 after that.
“When Vince Edwards made the shots, that opened things up,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “And we needed Vince to have some positive reinforcement.”
BIG PICTURE
Northwestern: The Wildcats came up one win short of matching the longest Big Ten winning streak in school history. But without Lindsey, perhaps that should have been expected. While a road loss to a ranked team without their best player shouldn’t hurt their NCAA Tournament cause, it could knock the Wildcats out of next week’s AP Top 25 poll .
Purdue: The Boilermakers rebounded from a loss at Nebraska with an impressive home victory. Purdue has now won at least 12 home games in each of the last 12 seasons. If they maintain the balance they had Wednesday, the Boilermakers could rise again in the Top 25 — and the conference standings.
BOUNCE-BACK KIDS
The Boilermakers have not lost consecutive games this season. In fact, they didn’t lose two in a row during the 2015-16 regular season, either. The last time Purdue dropped two straight regular-season games was March 2015, at Ohio State and Michigan State.
NO PANIC
Collins didn’t sound too worried about the loss.
“This is just a hard building and a great place to play,” he said, reminding people not to overreact about a team that is 4-2 in conference road games. “If you get a deficit, it’s hard to climb out of it.”
UP NEXT
Northwestern: Returns home to host in-state rival Illinois next Tuesday.
Purdue: Visits No. 17 Maryland on Saturday for its second straight game against a ranked foe.
No. 3 Kansas asserts Big 12 dominance by besting No. 2 Baylor
Kansas is atop the Big 12 standings after turning away one of its chief Big 12 rivals at Allen Fieldhouse.
The third-ranked Jayhawks dispatched No. 2 Baylor, 73-68, on Wednesday night in the surest evidence there is yet that this season will likely end like the 12 that came before it: With the Jayhawks as conference champions.
Of course, there’s still a lot of season to play. Yes, the Jayhawks still have rematches with contenders Baylor and West Virginia on the schedule.
But having vanquished Baylor, who, coming into the night, was tied with Kansas for the Big 12 lead, makes what has seemingly always been feel destined once more.
Beyond defending homecourt Wednesday and taking sole position of first, the Jayhawks are so fantastically positioned because they look as though they’re just now hitting their stride. That’s a significant thing for a team that’s always been viewed as a national championship contender.
Kansas won at Rupp Arena last week despite shooting 26.3 percent from 3-point range by converting at a 60-percent clip from inside the arc and consistently turning Kentucky over. Four days after seeing their 18-game winning streak snapped, the Jayhawks left Lexington with a W and the country’s second-ranked team waiting for them.
It doesn’t get much more grueling than that.
Against the Bears, whose lone loss on the season came to West Virginia, Kansas’ defense put the clamps down. Baylor scored less than 1.00 point per possession, shooting 41.8 percent from the floor. After big man Johnathan Motley throttled Kansas for 14 points in the first half, the Jayhawks held him to a single field goal attempt and two points after halftime.
Baylor led with less than seven minutes to play, but in Allen Fieldhouse, one of the sport’s fiercest venues, time elapses with a slow march toward defeat.
As seconds tick away, the pressure, stakes and pitfalls all become harder to avoid. It’s like in The Temple of Doom, when Indiana Jones finds himself trapped in a room in which the ceiling lowers and spikes rise from the floor and descend from the roof. It all bears down, methodically, lethally and inevitably, crushing all who enter.
Unlike Indy in that cave, few find the release lever in Allen Fieldhouse. Death comes for nearly all there.
The last time Kansas lost at home was Jan. 5, 2014, to San Diego State. Its last Big 12 home last came almost exactly four years ago today, Feb. 2, 2013, to Oklahoma. That year also happened to be the last time Kansas had to share its Big 12 title. The Jayhawks have won 50-straight there. Bill Self, in his 14th season, has lost nine games in the building. Scott Drew, who if you weren’t paying attention coaches for Baylor, has lost there 10 times.
While Allen Fieldhouse is the weapon that will help ensure a 13th-straight Big 12 title, Josh Jackson is the piece of the arsenal that will help the Jayhawks achieve much more.
The freshman phenom has been superb in recent weeks. Since a six-point outing at Iowa State, the potential No. 1 NBA Draft pick has averaged 20 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 53.6 percent overall and 55.6 percent from 3-point range.
Frank Mason III and Devonte Graham are the foundation on which this Kansas squad is built. They’re tough and fearless. Productive and possessing guile in reserve.
Jackson, though, as he takes his game to another level, elevates Kansas.
With all those things coming together, it almost feels trite to discuss the Jayhawks’ Big 12 prospects. Of course they’re going to win the conference. How could they not? What more can they achieve becomes the intriguing question.
A whole hell of a lot looks to be the answer right now.
No. 15 Florida State back on track with win at Miami, 75-57
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — The Florida State Seminoles knew they were back on track in the final minutes Wednesday night when they nursed a big lead with the arena mostly deserted, aside from clusters of maroon-clad spectators cheering for the visitors.
The Seminoles had sent Miami’s fans home early.
Jonathan Isaac scored 15 points and No. 15 Florida State held the Hurricanes scoreless for more than 6½ minutes in the second half to snap a two-game skid by winning 75-57.
The sellout crowd was raucous until coach Leonard Hamilton’s Seminoles pulled away.
“It’s a great feeling to be able to do that, to come on the road and silence an amazing crowd like that,” guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes said. “That’s something Coach L talks about — there’s nothing better than going on the road and silencing the fans.”
The win was a bounce-back game for the Seminoles (19-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who lost to unranked teams twice last week after going 5-1 during a stretch against opponents that were all ranked.
“We don’t get down when we falter, because you can’t have a pity party,” Hamilton said. “You’ve got to understand life in the ACC. You’re not going to win them all.”
The Seminoles also snapped a streak of three consecutive losses against Miami (14-7, 4-5).
“Their effort and intensity and execution in the second half kept us from scoring,” Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga said. “And we were never able to get stops enough to make a run on our own.”
Florida State shot 52 percent and went 14 for 15 from the free throw line.
The Hurricanes were outscored 44-23 in the second half and lost for only the second time in their past 25 home games. Bruce Brown had 17 points to lead the Hurricanes, who went 2 for 11 from 3-point range and had trouble finding room to maneuver against the taller Seminoles.
“We weren’t getting to the rim and were taking rushed shots,” Brown said.
Florida State held Miami without a point for 6:37 early in the second half, forcing five turnovers while scoring 13 consecutive points to take a 47-36 lead. The Hurricanes were never closer than seven the rest of the way.
Dwayne Bacon had 15 points for the Seminoles. Rathan-Mayes added 13, including three 3-pointers.
RARELY MISSING
Isaac shot 5 for 7 and added seven rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes. The freshman made an acrobatic layup, a 3-pointer and two free throws on consecutive possessions to put the Seminoles ahead 58-46.
“The ball was just finding me, and I was a little more aggressive,” Isaac said.
“When you’re that efficient, that makes you really hard to guard,” Larranaga said.
DROUGHT
Florida State trailed by seven points in the first half and was down 34-31 at halftime. Miami took a 36-34 lead a minute into the second half but didn’t score again until the 12:20 mark.
“The second half, our defense tightened up a little bit,” Hamilton said.
BIG PICTURE
Florida State: Hamilton projects that 10 or 11 ACC teams will make the NCAA Tournament. “The quality of our league is at an all-time high,” he said. “I’m not real sure the nation has caught up to what is happening.”
Miami: The young Hurricanes are at the halfway point in their conference season and in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament. “It puts us in a position where we need to be very, very hungry from now on,” Larranaga said.
UP NEXT
Florida State plays at home Sunday against Clemson.
Miami plays at North Carolina State on Saturday.
Devon Hall leads way as No. 9 Virginia beats VaTech 71-48
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — London Perrantes says he knew all along that No. 9 Virginia had the answers it needed to questions about its offense.
More and more, his teammates are proving him right, and the Cavaliers showed it in drubbing rival Virginia Tech 71-48 on Wednesday night.
Devon Hall had 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and Isaiah Wilkins scored a career-best 15 with nine rebounds to lead Virginia. Perrantes added 14 points for the Cavaliers (17-4, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who led throughout after scoring the first 10 points and were never threatened.
“From the jump, ever since we started practicing and during the summer, I knew we had weapons from the top to the bottom,” said Perrantes, the team’s point guard and lone scholarship senior. “It just comes with game experience. … They all have a lot of game experience and it’s just building their confidence and we’re just building chemistry around it.”
The game was Virginia’s first since losing on a tip-in at the buzzer against defending national champion Villanova on Sunday , and its sixth win in the last seven games. The emergence of Wilkins, who has scored in double figures in four of the last five, has been a big reason.
“I just think back to how I played in high school, how I would just take shots when they were there,” said the junior, who made all six shots at Villanova and his first six against the Hokies. “If I’m open I’m going to shoot the ball.”
The Hokies (16-6, 5-5) got 14 points from Seth Allen and 12 from Zach LeDay, but were held 33 points below their season average by the nation’s stingiest scoring defense. Virginia Tech became the sixth team held under 50 points by the Cavaliers this season.
The Cavaliers outscored the Hokies 18-3 off offensive rebounds, grabbing 11 to just three for Virginia Tech.
“It started bad and it stayed bad,” Hokies coach Buzz Williams said, noting that Virginia scored on four putbacks in the opening minutes.
The loss was the 17th in a row for the Hokies in road or neutral-site games against ranked teams since they won at Virginia in 2012.
Virginia led by as many as 15 in the first half and by 35-21 at halftime. They pushed the lead as high as 19 early in the second half before an 8-0 run by the Hokies pulled them to 52-41 with 8:42 left. Virginia scored the next nine points.
The Hokies played the game with retired Hall of Fame football coach Frank Beamer joining them on the bench throughout.
“I just wanted to honor him, would be the quickest explanation,” Williams said.
BIG PICTURE
Virginia Tech: The Hokies have vastly improved under Williams and began the night over .500 in the ACC after nine league games for the first time since the 2010-11 season. But winning on the road is often the hardest thing to learn for a team on the rise.
Virginia: The continuing emergence of willing and capable scorers bodes well for the Cavaliers. Virginia freshman Ty Jerome took it upon himself to take the big shot late against Villanova, and Wilkins has scored in double figures in three straight and four of his last five games.
After his performance in the final seconds at Villanova, Jerome was greeted like a new crowd favorite when he entered the game.
UP NEXT
The Hokies have some time to work on things before trying to get their road game going at Miami next Wednesday night.
Virginia goes back on the road for a game against Syracuse on Saturday at noon.
Josh Jackson finished with a career-high 23 points and 11 boards and Frank Mason added 17 points and five assists in an off-night as No. 3 Kansas protected their home floor and gave themselves the inside track to winning their 13th straight Big 12 regular season with a 73-68 win over No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday.
Landen Lucas was terrific for the Jayhawks, finishing with 11 boards and two huge baskets over Baylor’s massive front line late in the second half.
Johnathan Motley had 14 of his 16 points in the first half, but Kansas did an excellent job of taking him away down the stretch. Manu Lecomte added 16 points for the Bears, who turned the ball over with 1.3 seconds left in a game that they trailed 71-68.
Here are five things we can take away from this game:
1. Josh Jackson is officially the best player on Kansas: I’m not sure it’s much of an argument anymore, either. He had 23 points, 11 boards and two blocks on Wednesday. He shot 8-for-13 from the floor and hit a pair of threes. He spent much of the game defensively dealing with the much larger Johnathan Motley and Jo Lual-Acuil, a pair of seven-footers that wanted nothing more than to bully Jackson as much as they could, and he more than held his own. Acuil had just 10 points and eight boards while Motley was totally ineffective in the second half.
What’s more is that the Jayhawks just finished the toughest three-game stretch of their season, and possibly of anyone’s season. They played at West Virginia, at Kentucky and at home to Baylor, going 2-1 in three games against top ten KenPom teams. Jackson, in those three games, averaged 21.7 points, 8.0 boards and 2.7 assists while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor and 61.6 percent from three. The difference on Wednesday was that Jackson was totally locked-in on both ends of the floor. Against West Virginia, he just wasn’t good defensively. That was not the case against Baylor.
At this point, he’s absolutely played himself into the discussion for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and is almost certainly going to end up being a top five pick.
Frank Mason III is still the Kansas MVP. He’s the emotional leader of that group. He’s the guy who makes the important decisions and will get shots on the most important possessions. He’s our leader for National Player of the Year for a reason.
But that doesn’t change the fact that he’s no longer the best player on Kansas.
2. If anyone still doubts Baylor, you should stop: If going into Phog Allen and putting together this kind of a performance doesn’t sell you on the idea that the Bears can get to a Final Four and are the only threat to the Jayhawks in the race for the Big 12 title, nothing well.
You don’t win in Phog Allen. You just don’t. And Baylor had the ball with a chance to tie on their final possession in a game where they were outshot from the free throw line by 21 foul shots. And yes, Kansas has been challenged in that building before. No, it’s not always by a good team. (See: State, Kansas.) But when you combine the fact that A) Baylor has arguably the best résumé in the sport, B) is considered by just about every metric to be one of the nation’s elite teams and C) they put together this kind of a performance in that building, even the most diabolical hater west of the Mississippi will struggle to nitpick them.
So I ask you, in all seriousness, if you don’t believe in this Baylor team by now: What else do you need to see?
3. The zone is here to stay: For the second straight games against a fellow Final Four contender, Bill Self’s zone defense changed the game in the second half. The Jayhawks didn’t play strictly zone – there were possessions of man-to-man thrown in there as well – but I’m not sure there’s a way to justify not playing it. We’ve been over the reasons why it works for Kansas numerous times by now, but to recap: It protects Landen Lucas, who is essentially the only big man on the roster; it saves the legs of the Jayhawk guards, who are being asked to play crazy amounts of minutes; and, with the length, athleticism and mobility of their wings, it’s actually pretty effective defense, especially if Josh Jackson is going to get double-digit rebounds.
4. Landen Lucas was awesome: He finished with 11 boards, four offensive, and five points, but his numbers don’t do his impact on this game justice. After a first half where Motley gave the Jayhawks 14 points and six boards, Lucas turned in a stalwart performance in the paint. He changed shots at the rim. He cleaned the defensive glass. He got his hands on passes in the lane. What Kansas needs out of him more than anything else is for him to be big, tough and physical in the paint without fouling, and he played that role to perfection Wednesday.
And that wasn’t it. Lucas had two huge baskets down the stretch and, on the final possession, played terrific defense on not one, but two ball-screens, helping to force the game-clinching turnover.
5a. Baylor is still winless in Phog Allen Fieldhouse in program history: They’re 0-14 in the building since joining the then-Big Eight in 1996, but that’s not uncommon. The Jayhawks don’t lose at home, not under Bill Self. He is now 9-0 at home in games against top five teams. Hell, Self has lost nine games in Phog Allen Fieldhouse in his 14-year career as the head coach at Kansas. To put that into perspective, Baylor head coach Scott Drew has now lost 10 games at Phog Allen.
5b. Maybe there’s a reason for that: Kansas shot 27 free throws. Baylor shot six. I guess the Jayhawks just play harder …