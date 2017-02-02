Bubble Banter: It’s a quiet night on the bubble

You can find the latest NBC Sports Bracket Projection here. This is where the seeds listed below come from.

UNC Wilmington (RPI: 36, KenPom: 55, No. 11 seed): The Seahawks lost at home on Thursday night, falling to Charleston, a good CAA program but a loss that is not going to be flattering on a tournament profile that already borders on being at-large worthy. At this point, I would strongly recommend to Kevin Keatts that his team win the CAA automatic bid, because I have a feeling they will not like the outcome of Selection Sunday otherwise. Their computer numbers are going to go down playing in the CAA. The rest of the bubble is going to see their numbers increase playing in stronger conferences.

STILL TO PLAY

Valparaiso (RPI: 61, KenPom: 92, No. 12 seed) at Milwaukee, 8:00 p.m.

Utah (RPI: 69, KenPom: 40, bubble) at Cal (RPI: 46, KenPom: 58, last four in), 9:00 p.m.