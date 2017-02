Bracketology: Kansas shows its mettle

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

As the race for top seeds continue, Kansas showed its mettle in recent days – backing up road win at Kentucky with a home victory last night against Big 12 rival Baylor. That’s a strong two-game parlay, and keeps KU firmly entrenched as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region in today’s bracket update. By a slim margin, Villanova holds the overall No. 1 seed position. Baylor and unbeaten Gonzaga also reside on the top line.

The Bubble

This year’s large collection of bubble teams remains quite fluid. It’s also about 30-teams deep as we begin the February push. How long will teams be able to circumvent poor road records and sub-.500 league records? It’s a valid and good question. The answer is truly the great unknown. Teams do not play in vacuum. We’ll see how the landscape looks next week and next month.

UPDATED: February 2, 2017

Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

Tennessee vs. TCU | Midwest Region

vs. Midwest Region California vs. Kansas State | South Region

vs. South Region WEBER STATE vs. UC-DAVIS | Midwest Region

vs. Midwest Region MT. ST. MARY’S vs. NC CENTRAL | East Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

EAST – New York MIDWEST – Kansas City Buffalo Tulsa 1) VILLANOVA 1) KANSAS 16) NC-CENTRAL / M.S. MARY’S 16) WEBER ST / UC-DAVIS 8) Dayton 8) Virginia Tech 9) ILLINOIS STATE 9) VCU Milwaukee Sacramento 5) CINCINNATI 5) Purdue 12) AKRON 12) TCU / Tennessee 4) MARYLAND 4) Oregon 13) MONMOUTH 13) NEVADA Buffalo Orlando 6) Notre Dame 6) Florida 11) NC-WILMINGTON 11) Minnesota 3) West Virginia 3) Florida State 14) E. TENNESSEE ST 14) BELMONT Greenville Indianapolis 7) Northwestern 7) USC 10) Marquette 10) Georgia Tech 2) NORTH CAROLINA 2) KENTUCKY 15) BUCKNELL 15) PRINCETON WEST – San Jose SOUTH – Memphis Salt Lake City Tulsa 1) GONZAGA 1) Baylor 16) TX-SOUTHERN 16) SAM HOUSTON ST 8) Michigan State 8) MID TENNESSEE ST 9) Iowa State 9) Arkansas Orlando Milwaukee 5) Butler 5) Duke 12) VALPARAISO 12) California / Kansas St 4) Wisconsin 4) Creighton 13) NEW MEXICO ST 13) VERMONT Greenville Sacramento 6) South Carolina 6) Saint Mary’s 11) Oklahoma State 11) Clemson 3) Virginia 3) UCLA 14) FLA GULF COAST 14) ARKANSAS ST Salt Lake City Indianapolis 7) Xavier 7) SMU 10) Indiana 10) Michigan 2) ARIZONA 2) Louisville 15) NORTH DAKOTA ST 15) WINTHROP

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kansas, Baylor, and Gonzaga.

Last Four Byes (at large): Marquette, Minnesota, Clemson, Oklahoma State

Last Four IN (at large): California, Tennessee, TCU, Kansas State

First Four OUT (at large): Seton Hall, Miami-FL, Wichita State, Georgetown

Next four teams OUT (at large): Wake Forest, Texas Tech, Rhode Island, NC State

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): NORTH CAROLINA, Louisville, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Clemson

Big 10 (8): MARYLAND, Wisconsin, Purdue, Northwestern, Michigan State, Michigan, Indiana, Minnesota

Big 12 (7): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, TCU, Kansas State, Oklahoma State

Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Creighton, Butler, Xavier, Marquette

SEC (5): KENTUCKY, Florida, South Carolina, Arkansas, Tennessee

Pac 12 (5): ARIZONA, UCLA, Oregon, USC, California

Atlantic 10 (2): VCU, Dayton

American (2): CINCINNATI, SMU

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Missouri Valley (1): ILLINOIS STATE

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Monmouth (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), Arkansas State (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), Weber State (BSKY), Valparaiso (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Davis (BWEST), Akron (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), UNC-Wilmington (CAA), Winthrop (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), North Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Mt. St. Mary’s (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)