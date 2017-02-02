Bill Self’s statement on LaGerald Vick was a long-winded ‘No Comment’

Bill Self’s Kansas team is coming off of a pair of massive wins, knocking off No. 2 Baylor at Phog Allen Fieldhouse last night, just four days after the Jayhawks went into Rupp Arena and beat then-No. 4 Kentucky.

But the wins, and a season where Kansas looks to be a, if not the favorite to win the national title, has been clouded by the fact that the program is dealing with a myriad of off-the-court issues.

The latest?

A report from the Kansas City Star that LaGerald Vick, a sophomore guard, was investigated by the university for allegedly striking a female Kansas student. According to the paper, Vick was found likely to have committed an act of domestic violence – punching the student in the arm and kicking her in the face – by preponderance of evidence. It was suggested that he be given two years probation, but the police never investigated a crime and it’s unclear if Vick was ever punished in any way. He did miss two games around the same time last year, reportedly due to an illness.

This news broke on Monday night. Vick played 14 minutes in Wednesday’s win. Self, speaking to the media for the first time since the allegations were made public, read from a prepared statement last night. The video of that statement can be seen below:

Bill Self on the Lagerald Vick story first reported by the Kansas City Star. pic.twitter.com/peIq6fRbzP — Kevin Romary (@KevinRomary) February 2, 2017

If you couldn’t listen, don’t worry. You didn’t miss much. Self, in an uncharacteristically awkward manner, basically said, and I’m paraphrasing, “I cannot comment on any investigation, and I cannot confirm whether an investigation even took place.” Student privacy laws and all.

So we’re basically in the same place we were before. There’s an ugly report from the local paper highlighting an issue involving a player being found more likely than not to have kicked a female student in the face, and Kansas is going radio silent.

What’s even more unflattering for the program is that it’s not the only ugly headline involving their program. Currently, there is a University of Kansas police investigation into an alleged rape of a 16-year old girl at the dorm where the Kansas players live, and in the process of that investigation, Carlton Bragg Jr. was discovered to be in possession of drug paraphernalia; he had a pair of glass smoking devices. Bragg reached an agreement that will clear the charge from his record so long as he meets the terms of a diversion agreement.

It’s worth noting here: Bragg was arrested and charged with domestic battery in December, but those charges were dropped when video emerged that showed the woman who accused Bragg of assault was the aggressor. She has since been charged with battery.