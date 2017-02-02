More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 22: Lagerald Vick #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks waits to check in during a game against the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center on December 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kansas won 71-53. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bill Self’s statement on LaGerald Vick was a long-winded ‘No Comment’

By Rob DausterFeb 2, 2017, 9:50 AM EST

Bill Self’s Kansas team is coming off of a pair of massive wins, knocking off No. 2 Baylor at Phog Allen Fieldhouse last night, just four days after the Jayhawks went into Rupp Arena and beat then-No. 4 Kentucky.

But the wins, and a season where Kansas looks to be a, if not the favorite to win the national title, has been clouded by the fact that the program is dealing with a myriad of off-the-court issues.

The latest?

A report from the Kansas City Star that LaGerald Vick, a sophomore guard, was investigated by the university for allegedly striking a female Kansas student. According to the paper, Vick was found likely to have committed an act of domestic violence – punching the student in the arm and kicking her in the face – by preponderance of evidence. It was suggested that he be given two years probation, but the police never investigated a crime and it’s unclear if Vick was ever punished in any way. He did miss two games around the same time last year, reportedly due to an illness.

This news broke on Monday night. Vick played 14 minutes in Wednesday’s win. Self, speaking to the media for the first time since the allegations were made public, read from a prepared statement last night. The video of that statement can be seen below:

If you couldn’t listen, don’t worry. You didn’t miss much. Self, in an uncharacteristically awkward manner, basically said, and I’m paraphrasing, “I cannot comment on any investigation, and I cannot confirm whether an investigation even took place.” Student privacy laws and all.

So we’re basically in the same place we were before. There’s an ugly report from the local paper highlighting an issue involving a player being found more likely than not to have kicked a female student in the face, and Kansas is going radio silent.

What’s even more unflattering for the program is that it’s not the only ugly headline involving their program. Currently, there is a University of Kansas police investigation into an alleged rape of a 16-year old girl at the dorm where the Kansas players live, and in the process of that investigation, Carlton Bragg Jr. was discovered to be in possession of drug paraphernalia; he had a pair of glass smoking devices. Bragg reached an agreement that will clear the charge from his record so long as he meets the terms of a diversion agreement.

It’s worth noting here: Bragg was arrested and charged with domestic battery in December, but those charges were dropped when video emerged that showed the woman who accused Bragg of assault was the aggressor. She has since been charged with battery.

Iowa’s Peter Jok comments on travel ban

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 20: Peter Jok #14 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts in the second half against the Villanova Wildcats during the second round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Barclays Center on March 20, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
By Terrence PayneFeb 2, 2017, 4:59 PM EST

On Friday, President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order temporarily barring the entry of non-American citizens from seven countries.

On of those nation’s listed is the Sudan. The basketball community has been quick to question how this would affect players like Lakers forward Luol Deng and Bucks first-round pick Thon Maker, two former refugees of the Sudan. (It’s worth noting, that both are from what is now known as the South Sudan, which was not listed in Trump’s executive order).

Peter Jok, Iowa’s leading scorer, is also a former refugee from the Sudan. On Thursday, Jok, who is a naturalized citizen of the U.S., spoke with ESPN’s Andy Katz about the ban.

“I think about it a lot and pray every night and every day,” Jok told Katz. “God has blessed me and my family to come here. … If it weren’t for the refugee program, I wouldn’t have had that chance.”

“I feel sad for the families that can’t see [their loved ones] for a long time, for however long this takes,” Jok later added. “I have friends that can’t come here for basketball, who are Sudanese, even with dual citizenship.”

Jok, who has lived in the United States since he was 10 years old, is averaging 21.0 points per game for the Hawkeyes this season.

CBT Podcast: Dan Dakich on the Big Ten, Towson’s Pat Skerry on Autism Speaks

CHICAGO - MARCH 10: A detail view of the BigTen logo is seen on a basketball as the Penn State Nittnay Lions play against Ohio State Buckeyes during the first day of the Big Ten Men's Conference Basketball Tournament March 10, 2005 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Ohio State won 72-69. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 2, 2017, 4:53 PM EST

I had a chance to catch up with Dan Dakich, one of ESPN’s Big Ten experts, on Maryland, the state of Indiana and what it’s like calling games that his son, a player at Michigan, is playing in. I also spent some time with Pat Skerry, the head coach at Towson and the driving force behind an Coaches Powering Forward for Autism, the campaign to raise awareness for Autism that will put a blue puzzle piece pin on the lapel of every coach in the country this weekend.

For more information on Skerry’s campaign, you can go to autismspeaks.org or the Coaches Powering Forward website

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and Audioboom

Charleston women lose 2 wins for wrong size basketballs

NCAA Logo
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
Associated PressFeb 2, 2017, 2:55 PM EST

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) The College of Charleston’s women’s team is being forced to give up two wins after using the wrong size basketballs in games against William & Mary and UNC-Wilmington.

The Colonial Athletic Association wanted to make the Cougars forfeit the games, but the NCAA told the conference the statistics would count, but Charleston would lose the victories for seeding purposes in the conference tournament.

Charleston athletic director Matt Roberts says it was a mistake and the school agrees with losing the wins.

The Cougars are now 1-8 in the CAA. They beat William & Mary 70-60 on Jan. 6 and UNC-Wilmington 76-37 on Jan. 8 before having to give up the victories.

UNC-Wilmington coach Adell Harris told The StarNews of Wilmington that her players noticed the basketballs were too large and complained to officials, who insisted they were the right size.

Women’s basketball teams use slightly smaller basketballs than men’s teams.

VIDEO: Lonzo Ball breaks UCLA freshman assist record

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 17: Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins brings the ball up the court against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena on December 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UCLA won 86-73. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 2, 2017, 11:34 AM EST

Lonzo Ball set the record for assists by a freshman at UCLA on Wednesday night, and it did so in the most Lonzo Ball fashion possible.

After the Bruins came up with a loose ball and Ball had a look at a wide open layup, he dumped the ball off to T.J. Leaf – whose hustle had earned the Bruins possession – for the dunk:

Ball now has 183 assists on the season, breaking Pooh Richardson’s record of 179 assists by a freshman. He’s on pace to have a shot at the UCLA record of 256 assists in a single season which is held by Larry Drew II.

Bracketology: Kansas shows its mettle

LAWRENCE, KS - FEBRUARY 01: Devonte' Graham #4 of the Kansas Jayhawks scores on a fast break as Johnathan Motley #5 of the Baylor Bears defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse on February 1, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenFeb 2, 2017, 10:16 AM EST

As the race for top seeds continue, Kansas showed its mettle in recent days – backing up road win at Kentucky with a home victory last night against Big 12 rival Baylor.  That’s a strong two-game parlay, and keeps KU firmly entrenched as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region in today’s bracket update.  By a slim margin, Villanova holds the overall No. 1 seed position.  Baylor and unbeaten Gonzaga also reside on the top line.

The Bubble

This year’s large collection of bubble teams remains quite fluid.  It’s also about 30-teams deep as we begin the February push.  How long will teams be able to circumvent poor road records and sub-.500 league records?  It’s a valid and good question.  The answer is truly the great unknown.  Teams do not play in vacuum.  We’ll see how the landscape looks next week and next month.

UPDATED: February 2, 2017

Regarding bracketing principles, can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.

RELATED: The latest Bubble Banter

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • Tennessee vs. TCU | Midwest Region
  • California vs. Kansas State South Region
  • WEBER STATE vs. UC-DAVIS | Midwest Region
  • MT. ST. MARY’S vs. NC CENTRAL | East Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

EAST New York            MIDWEST – Kansas City             
Buffalo Tulsa
1) VILLANOVA 1) KANSAS
16) NC-CENTRAL / M.S. MARY’S 16) WEBER ST / UC-DAVIS
8) Dayton 8) Virginia Tech
9) ILLINOIS STATE 9) VCU
Milwaukee Sacramento
5) CINCINNATI 5) Purdue
12) AKRON 12) TCU / Tennessee
4) MARYLAND 4) Oregon
13) MONMOUTH 13) NEVADA
Buffalo Orlando
6) Notre Dame 6) Florida
11) NC-WILMINGTON 11) Minnesota
3) West Virginia 3) Florida State
14) E. TENNESSEE ST 14) BELMONT
Greenville Indianapolis
7) Northwestern 7) USC
10) Marquette 10) Georgia Tech
2) NORTH CAROLINA 2) KENTUCKY
15) BUCKNELL 15) PRINCETON
WEST – San Jose SOUTH – Memphis
Salt Lake City Tulsa
1) GONZAGA 1) Baylor
16) TX-SOUTHERN 16) SAM HOUSTON ST
8) Michigan State 8) MID TENNESSEE ST
9) Iowa State 9) Arkansas
Orlando Milwaukee
5) Butler 5) Duke
12) VALPARAISO 12) California / Kansas St
4) Wisconsin 4) Creighton
13) NEW MEXICO ST 13) VERMONT
Greenville Sacramento
6) South Carolina 6) Saint Mary’s
11) Oklahoma State 11) Clemson
3) Virginia 3) UCLA
14) FLA GULF COAST 14) ARKANSAS ST
Salt Lake City Indianapolis
7) Xavier 7) SMU
10) Indiana 10) Michigan
2) ARIZONA 2) Louisville
15) NORTH DAKOTA ST 15) WINTHROP

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kansas, Baylor, and Gonzaga.

Last Four Byes (at large): Marquette, Minnesota, Clemson, Oklahoma State

Last Four IN (at large): California, Tennessee, TCU, Kansas State

First Four OUT (at large): Seton Hall, Miami-FL, Wichita State, Georgetown

Next four teams OUT (at large): Wake Forest, Texas Tech, Rhode Island, NC State

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): NORTH CAROLINA, Louisville, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Clemson

Big 10 (8): MARYLAND, Wisconsin, Purdue, Northwestern, Michigan State, Michigan, Indiana, Minnesota

Big 12 (7): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, TCU, Kansas State, Oklahoma State

Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Creighton, Butler, Xavier, Marquette

SEC (5): KENTUCKY, Florida, South Carolina, Arkansas, Tennessee

Pac 12 (5): ARIZONA, UCLA, Oregon, USC, California

Atlantic 10 (2): VCU, Dayton

American (2): CINCINNATI, SMU

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Missouri Valley (1): ILLINOIS STATE

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Monmouth (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), Arkansas State (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), Weber State (BSKY), Valparaiso (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), East Tennessee State (STHN), UC-Davis (BWEST), Akron (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), UNC-Wilmington (CAA), Winthrop (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), North Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Mt. St. Mary’s (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)