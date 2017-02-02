Arizona extends Sean Miller’s contract through 2022

A contract extension for Arizona head coach Sean Miller was approved on Thursday.

According to the Arizona Daily Star, the Arizona Board of Regents agreed to extent Miller’s contract through the 2021-22 season. The new deal also bumps up his current salary to close to $3 million a year (with $1.5 million as his base salary).

Miller is in his eighth season with the Wildcats. While he is still in search of that elusive Final Four appearance, reaching the Elite Eight twice since taking over the program, he has compiled a 208–63 record with exactly 100 wins against Pac-12 opponents.

On top of that, he has forced his way into the conversation of top recruiters in the nation. His 2017 class is headlined by DeAndre Ayton, rated the second-best player in the Class of 2017 by Rivals.

Miller’s extension comes several weeks after Arizona athletic director Greg Byrne left for the same position at Alabama. It was Byrne who helped keep Miller at Arizona in the spring of 2011.