Report: Carlton Bragg reaches diversion agreement over drug paraphernalia charge

Bragg was charged after University of Kansas police discovered two glass smoking devices with residue during an investigation into the alleged rape of a 16-year old girl in McCarthy Hall, the building where the Kansas basketball players live. He was suspended indefinitely from the team last Thursday, two days before Kansas visited Baylor.
The No. 3 Jayhawks host No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday night.
The penalty is the result the NCAA finding that Tyndall, while the head coach at Southern Miss, had directed staff members to commit academic fraud while trying to get incoming recruits eligible to play and that he made payments to academic non-qualifiers who were not on scholarship.
Tyndall filed an appeal with the NCAA Infractions Committee stating, essentially, that his penalty, one of the most severe ever given out by the NCAA, was the result of one witness that had lied to them after the NCAA had granted him immunity.
I challenge you to find a team that, this season, is more fascinatingly confusing than the No. 17 Maryland Terrapins.
The Terps are 20-2 on the season, their 8-1 Big Ten record putting them in a tie for first place in the league with No. 10 Wisconsin, a game ahead of No. 25 Northwestern and two games in front of No. 23 Purdue. They’re undefeated on the road, which, with three freshmen starters, is almost as impressive as their 9-1 record in games decided by six points or less.
But they’re also a team that no one has paid much, if any, attention to this season. Part of that is because of the disappointment that was 2015-16, a year where Maryland entered the year as a preseason national title favorite and ended the year as a No. 5 seed getting picked off by Kansas in the Sweet 16. Part of it is because the youth on the roster this year led to depressed expectations; there wasn’t much hype coming out of College Park in October.
But perhaps the biggest part of it is that the Terps are the only team in the top 25 that has yet to play a team that was, at the time they played, or is, currently, ranked.
Think about it like this: Every team ranked above Maryland this week has played at least one game that has drawn the collective eyeballs of the college basketball world. With the exception of Northwestern, the same can be said for every team ranked below them. Saint Mary’s had their showdown with Gonzaga. Cincinnati played SMU on ESPN and squared off with Xavier in the Crosstown Shootout. Butler beat then-No. 1 Villanova. Creighton hosted then-No. 1 Villanova as a top ten team. Florida squared off with Duke at Madison Square Garden.
Maryland?
They’ve yet to play a game that we had to watch. I had a friend – who lives in DC, who played college basketball, whose father is a Maryland fan, who was in attendance for the Miracle Minute in 2001 – ask me yesterday how it was possible that the Terps could be 20-2 and he couldn’t name a player in the program other than Melo Trimble.
I’m sure he’s far from the only college basketball fan that thinks Justin Jackson is just a player on North Carolina or struggles to pronounce Kevin Huerter’s last name.
SO WHAT MAKES MARYLAND SO INTERESTING?
Maryland is a team that sits at the crossroads of a pair of dueling narratives.
Is that 9-1 record in close games an example of how clutch they are, or is it simply a result of being lucky?
There is a large segment of the sports world that does not believe that it is possible to be ‘clutch’, that players don’t simply become better shooters – or passers, or pitchers, or goal scorers – simply because it is late in the game. There are smart people with a much better understanding of math that can roll out numbers that will confirm this. There are also smart people that can provide data on why certain players are, in fact, ‘clutch’. That debate exists, and while it’s not a debate that I want to dive into here, it’s worth noting because Maryland – specifically Melo Trimble – is either the most clutch or the luckiest player in college basketball during his time with Maryland.
Maryland is 9-1 in games decided by six points or less this season, and in four of those nine games, Trimble has scored the game-winning points in the final 30 seconds. That doesn’t count Tuesday night’s game at Ohio State, where Trimble scored Maryland’s final seven points to hold off a late charge from the Buckeyes.
Perhaps more impressive is the fact that Trimble is now 29-6 in games decided by six points or less in his three seasons in College Park.
1. The Terps have a habit of playing close games. For example, they’re on a seven-game winning streak in the Big Ten right now, and only one of those games – a 12-point home win against Rutgers – was decided by double-figures.
2. It’s not a fluke that Maryland is winning those close games. It’s because they have Trimble. I don’t care what the math says, when you win 29 out of 35 two-possession games over a three-year span with three totally different supporting casts, it’s not by accident. Trimble is college basketball’s best closer.
And that brings us to the second coming-together of the narratives: results-based metrics vs. predictive metrics. Maryland is currently sitting at 18th in the RPI, a number that all-but locks them into the NCAA tournament at what should be a pretty good seed. The RPI’s formula, however, doesn’t factor in margin of victory – meaning that Maryland’s six-point win over American goes down as a win, not a game against a bad team they almost lost. KenPom’s formula does, and Maryland is ranked 39th on KenPom, a number that would put them squarely on the bubble given the fact that they don’t have many good wins.
As it stands, Maryland has just one RPI top 25 win and three total RPI top 50 wins. It’s not crazy to think that, come Selection Sunday, none of those three wins – at Minnesota, Kansas State, Oklahoma State – will be over NCAA tournament teams.
Still, 20-2 says a lot, which is why we can’t simply judge them on their tournament profile.
SO WHAT MAKES THEM GOOD?
It starts with Melo Trimble, who has long been rated as one of the country’s elite point guard but who has been asked to play off the ball this season with the addition of Anthony Cowan, a star freshman point guard from Bowie, Maryland.
And while Cowan, who is the team’s third-leading scorer and leader in assists, has been terrific this season, he hasn’t even been the best freshmen on the Terps. That title belongs to Justin Jackson, a 6-foot-7 combo-forward from Canada by way of Findlay Prep in Las Vegas, Jackson is a player that may end up playing himself right into the NBA Draft. His physical profile is what NBA teams salivate over. He’s 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, he can play the three and guard the four, he has range out of the three-point line. In his last two games, Jackson is averaged 25.0 points and 11.0 boards while shooting 9-for-12 from beyond the arc.
That production probably isn’t sustainable, but it is a glimpse into just what he is capable of doing.
Kevin Huerter, a sharpshooting 6-foot-7 freshman from Upstate New York, got off to a bit of a slow start this season but, in conference play, is shooting a crisp 46 percent from beyond the arc while firing up 5.5 triples a night. He had 26 points and seven threes against Nebraska. He had 19 points and five threes against Minnesota. Perhaps most importantly, he’s proven as a big shot maker and a guy that can be relied upon to make a play defensively. Ask Georgetown. He had the game-saving block in Maryland’s comeback win.
Throw in a quartet of bigs, led by defensive stopper Damonte Dodd and his more offensive-minded counterpart Michal Cekovsky (think the College Park version of Steven Adams and Enes Kanter), that anchor a lineup that has thrived playing small-ball as well as snipers off the bench in Dion Wiley and Jared Nickens, and Mark Turgeon has himself a good, balanced roster, one that is still getting better.
That’s the beauty of having a roster full of freshmen.
As the cliché, come March, freshmen are sophomores, and the best thing about sophomores is that they’re better than they were as freshmen.
So this is where we are with this team.
Their all-american has a nasty habit of struggling for the first 30 minutes of a game before going into takeover mode down the stretch.
Their freshmen have been inconsistent but, individually, good enough to carry the team for stretches, or an entire half, sometimes even a full game.
They haven’t played anyone, let alone beaten anyone, and they play everyone close, regardless of how good the opponent is, but they almost always win those close games.
And the final point is what makes Saturday so important.
No. 17 Maryland will host No. 23 Purdue. It’s the best team that the Terps have played this season. It’s the chance for them to get a quality win on their résumé. And, frankly, it’s a chance for them to prove to the nation that they are the real deal. They play the first game of the day, on ESPN, in a timeslot where they will compete with Duke hosting a bad Pitt team and boring Virginia playing on the road against a mediocre version of Syracuse.
If the Terps plan on making a statement this season, this is the time to do it.
No. 2 Baylor at No. 3 Kansas Preview: Do the Bears have a shot at getting the win?
The matchup that we’ve all been waiting for in the Big 12 will happen tonight, as No. 2 Baylor makes the trek up to Lawrence to pay their visit to No. 3 Kansas in Phog Allen Fieldhouse.
The Bears are currently sitting at 20-1 on the season and are tied with the Jayhawks for first in the conference regular season standings at 7-1, but given the way that they were smacked around by West Virginia and the fact that they just can’t quite seem to blow anyone in the conference out, there have been some questions about whether or not this Baylor team is “for real”.
(Hint: they are.)
But since it’s Baylor and since Baylor is coached by Scott Drew, the nation-at-large isn’t going to believe it until it’s proven to them. That’s not a knock on the program, that’s a fact of life. Bill Self has won 12 straight Big 12 regular season titles, Drew is the butt of every running ‘he can’t coach’ joke.
This is their chance to prove the doubters wrong, and while it is foolish for anyone to think that it will be easy to go into Phog Allen Fieldhouse and get a win, Baylor does matchup pretty well with the Jayhawks on paper.
It starts with that zone. Technically, what they play is probably classified as a 2-3 zone, but it morphs. Typically, they have a guard matching up with a player at the high post and the other guard matching up with the ball-handler, meaning that, often times, it looks more like a 1-1-3 or a 1-3-1 zone. This has two benefits:
It makes it more difficult to get the ball into the paint, either via penetration or by passing the ball into the high-post. We generally think of a zone as being a defense that’s easy to shoot over, but that’s only the case when the ball gets into the teeth of the defense and shooters are left open when the defense collapses. Baylor’s zone is designed to make that difficult to do, which, when combined with the length they have on their front line, is why they are 13th nationally in three-point percentage defense. This is probably where I should note that Kansas is fifth nationally in three-point shooting. Strength vs. strength.
Baylor’s zone means that Josh Jackson won’t have quite as easy of a time taking advantage of mismatches by playing the four. Baylor is one of the few programs that still starts two natural big men, a true center in Jo Lual-Acuil and a Player of the Year candidate in power forward Johnathan Motley. Those two would not be able to chase around Jackson, who will be a top five pick as a small forward prospect despite playing the four in a small-ball lineup for the Jayhawks. He’s going to have to deal with those big bodies defensively, but they aren’t going to be chasing him around on the perimeter.
Kansas is coming off of a win at Kentucky on Saturday, and that win came as a direct result of Self’s decision to play zone in the second half. I would fully expect him to do the same thing on Wednesday. Baylor, like Kentucky, is not exactly a team built to beat a zone – they have one player shooting better than 40 percent from three while Motley is a guy that could easily get Landen Lucas, the only big man on the Kansas roster with Carlton Bragg Jr. dealing with an arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, into early foul trouble.
Going zone would help protect Lucas. It would help protect Jackson, too, and I have a hard time imaging a situation where Self doesn’t recognize that.
What’s truly interesting here is what happens if the Bears are able to get this win.
It would put them a game in front of Kansas in the Big 12 standings with a home game against the Jayhawks still on the schedule. It’s stupid to predict that Kansas will not win the Big 12 title – We’ve been here over and over again in recent years; remember when the Jayhawks were 2-3 in the Big 12 last season? – but being a game up halfway through the conference slate with a home game left against Kansas is where you would want to be.
Conversely? I’m not sure if Baylor can win the outright regular season title if the Jayhawks pick them off.
So there’s a lot on the line here, and that’s before you consider the No. 1 seed implications this season.
So yes, this a really important matchup. Phog Allen will be rocking. Two of the top three teams in the country will be playing.
Buckle up.
PREDICTION: The line for this game opened at Kansas (-5.5) and has since moved to Kansas (-6.5). KenPom projects Kansas (-4). I would take Baylor (+6.5). Between the potential issues with front court foul trouble and the fact that the Bears should be able to take away the best Kansas matchups offensively, I think they’ll be able to keep this thing close.
No. 8 Kentucky overcomes slow start to beat Georgia in overtime
Kentucky found itself down 12-0 and blew a late second-half lead but rallied behind guards Malik Monk and Isaiah Briscoe for a 90-81 overtime SEC home win over Georgia on Tuesday night.
The No. 8 Wildcats (18-4, 8-1) snapped their two-game losing streak as they played without freshman guard De’Aaron Fox, who sat out the game due to illness. Kentucky clearly missed Fox’s presence on both ends of the floor. Using a new starting lineup featuring Isaac Humphries that slid Derek Willis to the three, Kentucky didn’t get going until Monk started hitting shots.
The freshman erupted for 37 points as he got hot from the perimeter and went 7-for-11 from three-point range. It was yet another performance for Monk to add in his Player of the Year discussion, especially since Fox was out o the lineup on Tuesday. Sophomore Isaiah Briscoe also had an outstanding overall floor game for the Wildcats as he just missed a triple-double with 23 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
One concerning thing about this win for Kentucky is the lack of help from anyone besides Briscoe and Monk. Without Fox on the floor, the Wildcats needed another scorer to help those two but nobody could really get going. Freshman big man Bam Adebayo (12 points) had a late three-point play and got going a bit in the second half and overtime but he was quiet for too long.
Georgia (13-9, 4-5) looked like they were going to capitalize on the Wildcats’ uninspired start but they eventually gave up that lead and found the game tied by halftime.
Junior forward Yante Maten continued to show that he’s one of the most underrated players in the country as he finished with 22 points. Senior guard J.J. Frazier (23 points) and big man Derek Ogbeide (career- high 18 points, 13 rebounds) also had solid games for the Bulldogs.
Georgia missed out on a golden opportunity to get a win that could put them in the NCAA tournament discussion since the bubble is so soft. The Bulldogs won against Texas over the weekend but they’ve now lost four of five SEC games. It doesn’t get any easier for Georgia from here as they have back-to-back games against ranked teams with a road game at South Carolina and a home game against Florida.