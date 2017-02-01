Dennis Smith, Jr.’s triple-double not enough as NC State blows lead to Syracuse

Dennis Smith, Jr.’s fantastic freshman season became historic Wednesday.
The NC State point guard became the first player ever to record two triple-doubles in ACC play in a season by recording 13 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists, but it wasn’t enough to protect a 16-point second-half lead as the Wolfpack fell to Syracuse, 100-93, in overtime at PNC Arena in Raleigh.
Smith’s feat, as noted by Patrick Stevens, is actually more incredible than a single-season achievement. No other ACC player had recorded two triple-doubles against fellow ACC opponents in an entire career.
That put Smith in rarified air. It’s a level of air he just invented, actually.
He accomplished it in a game with a wild ending that featured dueling-3s from the Wolfpack’s Maverick Rowan and Syracuse’s John Gillon that forced the game into overtime.
Gillon may have actually had a more impressive night that Smith, even if Smith’s statistical quirk and NBA draft stock make his evening a bit more notable.
The 6-foot senior scored 43 points on 10 of 13 shooting, including an incredible 9 of 10 from beyond the arc and 14 of 14 from the free-throw line. He added nine assists and four rebounds for good measure.
That allowed the Orange to erase a 16-point deficit with just over 8 minutes to play in the second half. It was Syracuse’s third-straight win and their first on the road all season long.
But to return to Smith.
Everyone is aware of Markelle Fultz toiling away for a non-tournament team at Washington, but Smith has been similarly brilliant while playing for a Wolfpack team that has struggled throughout much of this season and is now 3-7 in conference play.
Coming into the night, Smith was averaging 19 points, 6.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from beyond the arc. HIs first triple-double came last month when he put 27 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists on Virginia Tech in a 104-78 win.
He’s lived up to his billing as a top-five pick, even if NC State is yet to make an impact in the ACC.
Whatever happens the rest of the way for NC State, Smith’s spot in the record book – and at the top of the lottery – is secured.
Illinois State’s dream start to Missouri Valley Conference play has hit adversity.
Second-leading scorer Mikyle McIntosh suffered a torn meniscus and is expect to miss three weeks, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.
The Redbirds are currently 10-0 in MVC play, with a home win over perennial league powerhouse Wichita State. They’ve got the Shockers again this weekend, meaning McIntosh. Based on the timetable, McIntosh could return for during the regular season for Illinois State, but, should the timetable hold, be safely available for the MVC tournament, which will likely determine the Redbirds’ postseason fate.
Illinois State has just two top-100 KenPom wins with the opportunity to pick up just two more in Valley play this season.
The 6-foot-7 junior is averaging 13.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 37.3 percent from 3-point range this season.
Bubble Banter: All of tonight's bubble action in one spot
WINNERS
Syracuse (RPI: 90, KenPom: 55, bubble): Wins over Wake Forest and Florida State last week put Syracuse back into the conversation. Adding a win over another bubble team in N.C. State on the road helps, too. It’s the first true road win for the Orange. They still have a lot of work to do to make up for the losses to UConn, St. John’s and Boston College, but if this team has figured it out – and if John Gillon keeps doing what he did on Wednesday – Syracuse has the horses to make a run at this. They play four games against Virginia, Duke and Louisville the rest of the year and three of them come at home.
Indiana (RPI: 79, KenPom: 40, No. 7 seed): The Hoosiers avoided what would have been a disastrous loss at home against Penn State, taking home a thrilling, triple-overtime win despite playing without James Blackmon Jr., who is dealing with a “lower leg injury”. Indiana is in a weird spot. They have two phenomenal wins over Kansas and North Carolina, but both of those wins came with O.G. Anunoby in the lineup; he’s out for the year with a knee injury. Without Anunoby, they haven’t been overly impressive, and they still have to play a monster schedule down the stretch: five of their remaining eight – and four of their final five – games are on the road, and they play Purdue twice and at Wisconsin.
TCU (RPI: 49, KenPom: 42, play-in game): The Horned Frogs picked up a critical road win on Wednesday, going into Manhattan and knocking off Kansas State in overtime. It’s their first road win over a team not named Texas and just their fourth top 100 win of the season. The biggest obstacle for TCU right now is a lack of quality wins. If they can simply protect their home court the rest of Big 12 play, they should be in a good spot on Selection Sunday.
VCU (RPI: 31, KenPom: 45, play-in game): VCU is in a tougher spot than they are used to being in. After beating just one top 50 opponent in the non-conference – Middle Tennessee State – the Rams are playing out a conference slate in a league that isn’t exactly loaded with marquee wins. With losses to Davison and Fordham already, it would behoove VCU to beat the teams they’re supposed to beat.
Clemson (RPI: 41, KenPom: 31, first four out): Clemson had a rough start to ACC play, but the computers love them. After beating Georgia Tech – a better win than you may realize – on Wednesday, they now have eight top 65 wins to go with three top 35 wins, two of which came on the road.
Arkansas (RPI: 29, KenPom: 52, No. 8 seed): The Razorbacks are in a pretty good spot right now. They have a pair of top 50 road wins and, sitting at 17-5 on the season, have just one bad loss, at home to Mississippi State. Beating Alabama at home, another top 100 win, certainly helps their cause.
Wichita State (RPI: 78, KenPom: 20, first four out): The Shockers avoided what would have been an awful home loss to Drake, coming back from eight points down in the second half to win. I don’t think Wichita State can afford another loss in league play and still be able to get an at-large bid.
LOSERS
N.C. State (RPI: 61, KenPom: 81, No. 11 seed): The Wolfpack landed a massive win at Duke last Monday that thrust them back into the discussion for an at-large bid. They backed that up by getting dropped by 25 points at Louisville and blowing a 17-point second half lead and losing to Syracuse at home. The loss to Louisville is one thing. Dropping a winnable game against an underperforming Syracuse team? That one is going to hurt.
Kansas State (RPI: 43, KenPom: 27, No. 10 seed): The Wildcats looked like a safe bet to dance two weeks ago, and they looked like one of the nation’s most underrated team when they were 15-4 on the season with a pair of losses due to tough-luck calls in the final seconds. Since then, they’ve lost three in a row to bubble teams and now sit here in early February with just two wins over the RPI top 125.
Marquette (RPI: 53, KenPom: 32, No. 9 seed): Marquette beat Creighton on the road and Villanova at home in back-to-back games to put themselves in a position were comfortably on the right side of the bubble. They followed that up with a home loss to Providence and, on Wednesday, a 14-point loss at St. John’s. Back to the bubble it is.
Georgia Tech (RPI: 60, KenPom: 71, No. 11 seed): The Yellow Jackets missed out on a chance to bolster their résumé on Wednesday, losing at Clemson, but a road loss to a top 50 team isn’t going to hurt anyone.
STILL TO PLAY
No. 15 Florida State at Miami (RPI: 62, KenPom: 33, ), 8:00 p.m.
Virginia Tech (RPI: 39, KenPom: 51, No. 8 seed) at No. 9 Virginia, 8:00 p.m.
