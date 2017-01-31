More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
LEXINGTON, KY - DECEMBER 07: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to De'Aaron Fox #0 and Malik Monk #5 during the game against the Valparaiso Crusaders at Rupp Arena on December 7, 2016 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

No. 8 Kentucky dealing with 1st losing streak of this season

Associated PressJan 31, 2017, 8:53 AM EST

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Coach John Calipari might feel worse about his Wildcats’ two-game losing streak that dropped Kentucky four spots in the Top 25 to No. 8 if his young team had been beaten soundly in those contests.

Not that he feels good about Kentucky letting two winnable games slip away by making mistakes at crucial moments.

Nonetheless, Calipari believes Kentucky (17-4, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) will make the necessary adjustments as it enters the midpoint of its conference schedule with Tuesday night’s game against Georgia (13-8, 4-4) before heading to No. 24 Florida on Saturday. But the coach said the Wildcats must be tougher and more focused than they’ve shown in losses last week to No. 3 Kansas and at Tennessee.

“I’m not panicked,” Calipari said Monday. “After watching the tape, I walked away and thought it’s all fixable. But when you watch the tape, I did less coaching last year than I’m having to do now and that’s a big (difference). Until they’re doing this off one another and understand what each of them has to do, they can’t be the team they can be.”

Midseason growing pains aren’t uncommon for a Kentucky. The Wildcats annually face a roster makeover of highly touted freshmen and last year they also lost back-to-back games to the Jayhawks and Volunteers – but in reverse order.

Three years ago, they lost four of seven entering the SEC tournament before regrouping to reach the NCAA championship game. Even the Final Four team that began 38-0 two seasons ago endured SEC challenges that threated their perfect start.

Calipari’s yearly task seems to be making sure the Wildcats’ composure improves with more SEC challenges looming.

Better decision making is a good starting point after Kansas scored 21 points off 17 Kentucky turnovers in Saturday’s 79-73 loss in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Jayhawks’ mixture of zone and man defenses slowed down the Wildcats and kept the ball away from leading scorer Malik Monk and 6-foot-10 Bam Adebayo for stretches.

“Sometimes we make harder plays for the team instead of easier plays,” sophomore guard Isaiah Briscoe said afterward. “In that stretch, we didn’t touch the ball and that’s something we’ll work at and just get better with over time.”

The end result is often forced perimeter shots or turnovers, not to mention slowness getting back on defense. Even when the Wildcats set up on the other end, Kansas outscored them 44-34 and was nearly even on the boards (35-34).

Calipari said that Kentucky can’t allow drives to the basket and not winning the 50/50 balls to Georgia, which beat Texas 59-57 in the Challenge to end its own two-game slide.

The Bulldogs feature an impressive scoring tandem in 6-8 junior forward Yante Maten (19.7 points per game) and senior guard J.J. Frazier (15.5), who combined for 35 points against the Longhorns. Kentucky counters with the nation’s fourth-ranked offense (91.3), but its coach also wants the Wildcats to reclaim the mental and physical edges that made them hard to beat not long ago.

“This is all stuff that when you’re coaching young kids, you have to go through and reinforce,” said Calipari, who showed players video of every turnover against Kansas to drive home his point.

He added, “I’ve still got the same guys that if we had won (those) two games we would have had votes for No. 1. And I would have said, `We’re not No. 1 because we still have these issues.”‘

—-

More AP College Basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

Takeaways from No. 21 Duke’s win at No. 20 Notre Dame

Duke's Frank Jackson (15) drives in for a shot over Notre Dame's Rex Pflueger (0), Matt Farrell (5) and Austin Torres (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
AP Photo/Robert Franklin
By Travis HinesJan 30, 2017, 9:16 PM EST

Duke’s had more than its share of problems this season, but the Blue Devils haven’t struggled to win on the road in recent days.

Twenty-first ranked Duke downed No. 20 Notre Dame, 84-74, on Monday in South Bend to notch its second road win in 48 hours.

Grayson Allen had a game-high 21 points for Duke while Jayson Tatum impressed with 19 points on 14 shots and with 14 rebounds. Luke Kennard added 16 points.

Notre Dame got 20 points from VJ Beachem and another 17 from Bonzie Colson. Notre Dame, one of the country’s top 3-point shooting teams, was 7 of 21 from distance.

Here’s what you need to know about Monday’s game:

1. Duke’s rotation looks to be rounding into shape: All five Duke starters played at least 31 minutes, and that number very may well have been higher if Amile Jefferson and Luke Kennard wouldn’t have found themselves in foul trouble and eventually disqualified.

The Blue Devils have gone with the same starting five the last two games with Jefferson at center and Jayson Tatum at the four. Tatum was largely a spectator over the weekend when Luke Kennard went crazy, but he had 19 points (on 8 of 14 shooting) and 14 rebounds in 37 minutes. Meanwhile, Marques Bolden, who started a week ago, did not play against the Irish after seeing just three minutes in Duke’s win over Wake Forest over the weekend. Harry Giles also only logged nine minutes, with four of them coming after Jefferson fouled out.

It’s not to say Duke has found its formula and all is now right in Durham, but the Blue Devils had balanced scoring and solid defense while leaning on its starting five. Those five are likely going to be good enough to win Duke quite a few games, but if Giles and Bolden can just provide some sort of boost as well, that could move the Blue Devils closer to the ceiling everyone saw for them at the start of the season.

2. Have the Irish been solved?: Notre Dame has now dropped three straight, and have failed to score more than 1.06 points-per-possession in any of those losses. That’s particularly problematic for a team that relies on its well-oiled offense to counteract a so-so defense. There doesn’t appear to be a  straightforward formula as Notre Dame struggled to score inside against Duke and Georgia Tech (48.6 and 40.0 percent on 2-pointers, respectively) and from deep against Virginia (16.7 percent).

Is it a fluke, minor blip or something more sinister? It’s difficult to say after just three games, but it’s happen both at home and on the road and certainly something worth monitoring, starting Saturday at North Carolina.

3. Jayson Tatum continues to impress, but the turnover rate continues to be an issue: One of the enduring images of this season will be Dennis Smith, Jr. soaring to a dunk as the buzzer sounded in NC State’s win against Duke. Well, that came to be after a Jayson Tatum turnover, something that happens with pretty solid regularity.

Against Notre Dame, he turned it over five times, a mark on an otherwise super-efficient night in which he scored 19 points on 14 shots, not to mention pulling down 14 boards and being instrumental in the win. He’s turned it over three or more times in eight of the 14 games he’s played, good for a turnover percentage of 19.4 percent. That’s a problematic number for a guy with the highest usage rate on the team.

Tatum has no doubt been one of Duke’s best players and is cementing his place near the top of the lottery in  June’s NBA draft, but securing the ball just a little bit better would go a long way.

4. Notre Dame’s free-throw shooting has been bizarre: The offense’s shooting from the floor was documented above, but the Irish’s issues extend to the free-throw line as well during this losing streak. Notre Dame currently ranks second in the country with a team free-throw percentage of 80.2.

In these past three losses, Notre Dame is shooting just 66 percent on 56 attempts, including a 19 of 28 performance against the Blue Devils. The Irish don’t often get to the line a ton, but when they do, they need to convert at a high clip, especially when the rest of the offense is finding problems.

Report: Kansas’ Vick found likely to have struck female student by school investigation

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 22: Lagerald Vick #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks waits to check in during a game against the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center on December 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kansas won 71-53. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 30, 2017, 8:02 PM EST

Kansas sophomore Lagerald Vick was found to have “likely hit a female student multiple times” in 2015 after a university investigation, according to the Kansas City Star.

Vick was accused of punching the student in the arm multiple times as well as kicking her in the face. The school’s Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access conducted an investigation that found Vick likely had committed domestic violence under the standard of preponderance of evidence, meaning it was found to have been more likely than not to have occurred, according to the Star.

Vick has not been charged with a crime, the Star wrote.

It was recommended that Vick be put on two-year university probation, though it was unclear if that was implemented, the Star reported.

Vick has appeared in every game this season for the Jayhawks, and is averaging 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 rebounds in 24 minutes per game. He played fewer than 5 minutes per game last year as a freshman.

The revelation regarding Vick comes on the heels of a number of off-the-court headlines for Kansas basketball.

Carleton Bragg is currently serving an indefinite suspension after he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Police reportedly found the paraphernalia in the course of their investigation of an alleged rape of a 16-year-old at McCarthy Hall, the dormitory that houses Kansas men’s basketball players as well as other male students. Police have not released any information about a suspect in the case, according to the Star. Police have said there is “no indication that the drug paraphernalia is related to the sexual assault case,” according to the Star

Bragg was previously suspended this season after he was charged with misdemeanor battery, a charge which was later dismissed.

The third-ranked Jayhawks host No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday night.

 

Pinson to miss North Carolina’s game Tuesday vs. Pitt

Theo Pinson
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
By Travis HinesJan 30, 2017, 5:25 PM EST

The wait for Theo Pinson will extend at least a bit longer.

The North Carolina junior will not play Tuesday against Pittsburgh due to the ankle injury he sustained last week, coach Roy Williams said on the weekly ACC teleconference.

While Pinson is ruled out for Tuesday, his prognosis may not be entirely dire.

“Well, I am hopeful,” Williams said according to the News Observer, “but I don’t know how you grade it. I’m hopeful that we’ll get him back but again, I don’t have enough information right now to base that on other than I’d love to have him back because I think he adds so much to our team.”

The 6-foot-6 forward suffered the injury last week against Virginia Tech and then missed Saturday’s loss at Miami in which the Tar Heels shot just 35 percent from the field and gave up 11 offensive rebounds.

Pinson is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

After Tuesday’s tilt at Pitt, North Carolina faces No. 20 Notre Dame on Saturday and No. 21 Duke the following Thursday.

Xavier’s Edmond Sumner tears ACL

ST LOUIS, MO - MARCH 20: Edmond Sumner #4 of the Xavier Musketeers reacts after a play in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on March 20, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 30, 2017, 3:16 PM EST

Xavier announced on Monday afternoon that Edmond Sumner has torn the ACL in his left knee.

“I am devastated for Edmond,” Xavier head coach Chris Mack said in a statement released by the program. “Unfortunately, sometimes bad things happen to great people. Through diligent rehab, hard work and prayer I know Ed will return to the court better than ever. He’s an awesome kid, a fearless competitor and a terrific teammate. I’m going to miss coaching him the rest of the year. As far as our current team is concerned, our goals have not changed. Next man up.”

Sumner was injured on Sunday evening in a game at St. John’s. He scored on a driving layup, but when he landed on his left leg, his knee bent backwards. (You can see video of the injury here. It’s not pretty.)

Sumner, who is averaging 15.0 points and 5.0 assists on the season, is a potential first round pick. It will be interesting to see if this injury keeps him in school for another year.

Coaches Poll: Gonzaga tops Kansas in top 25

SPOKANE, WA - DECEMBER 10: Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts to a call in the second half of the game against the Akron Zips at McCarthey Athletic Center on December 10, 2016 in Spokane, Washington. Gonzaga defeated Akron 61-43. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)
William Mancebo/Getty Images
4 Comments
By Rob DausterJan 30, 2017, 2:07 PM EST

Gonzaga is No. 1 in the latest Coaches Poll, getting 24 of the 32 first-place votes.

Kansas, after beating Kentucky in Rupp Arena, finished second in the poll while Baylor, Villanova and Arizona filled out the top five.

Here is the poll:

1. Gonzaga (24 first-place votes)
2. Kansas (7)
3. Baylor
4. Villanova (1)
5. Arizona
6. Kentucky
7. Louisville
8. UCLA
9. Wisconsin
10. North Carolina
11. Virginia
12. West Virginia
13. Oregon
14. Cincinnati
15. Butler
16. Florida State
17. Maryland
18. Notre Dame
19. Saint Mary’s
20. South Carolina
21. Duke
22. Creighton
23. Florida
24. Purdue
25. Xavier