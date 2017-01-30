Report: Kansas’ Vick found likely to have struck female student by school investigation

Kansas sophomore Lagerald Vick was found to have “likely hit a female student multiple times” in 2015 after a university investigation, according to the Kansas City Star.

Vick was accused of punching the student in the arm multiple times as well as kicking her in the face. The school’s Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access conducted an investigation that found Vick likely had committed domestic violence under the standard of preponderance of evidence, meaning it was found to have been more likely than not to have occurred, according to the Star.

Vick has not been charged with a crime, the Star wrote.

It was recommended that Vick be put on two-year university probation, though it was unclear if that was implemented, the Star reported.

Vick has appeared in every game this season for the Jayhawks, and is averaging 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 rebounds in 24 minutes per game. He played fewer than 5 minutes per game last year as a freshman.

The revelation regarding Vick comes on the heels of a number of off-the-court headlines for Kansas basketball.

Carleton Bragg is currently serving an indefinite suspension after he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Police reportedly found the paraphernalia in the course of their investigation of an alleged rape of a 16-year-old at McCarthy Hall, the dormitory that houses Kansas men’s basketball players as well as other male students. Police have not released any information about a suspect in the case, according to the Star. Police have said there is “no indication that the drug paraphernalia is related to the sexual assault case,” according to the Star

Bragg was previously suspended this season after he was charged with misdemeanor battery, a charge which was later dismissed.

The third-ranked Jayhawks host No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday night.