Duke's Frank Jackson (15) drives in for a shot over Notre Dame's Rex Pflueger (0), Matt Farrell (5) and Austin Torres (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
AP Photo/Robert Franklin

No. 21 Duke wins at No. 20 Notre Dame

By Travis HinesJan 30, 2017, 9:16 PM EST

Twenty-first ranked Duke won its second-straight road game Monday with a 84-74 win over No. 20 Notre Dame in South Bend.

The Blue Devils, who had lost three of four before beating NC State on Saturday, did well to contain Notre Dame’s offense as the Irish, one of the country’s top 3-point shooting teams, converted just 33.3 percent from distance and 42.9 overall as they dropped their third-consecutive game.

Grayson Allen had a team-best 21 points while Jayson Tatum had 19 for Duke

The Blue Devils needed to lean some on its reserves late as both Luke Kennard and Amile Jefferson both fouled out with more than 4 minutes to play. Harry Giles came off the bench had had five rebounds in nine minutes of action, along with four points.

VJ Beachem scored 20 for Notre Dame, and Bonzie Colson contributed 17.

Report: Kansas’ Vick found likely to have struck female student by school investigation

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 22: Lagerald Vick #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks waits to check in during a game against the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center on December 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kansas won 71-53. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 30, 2017, 8:02 PM EST

Kansas sophomore Lagerald Vick was found to have “likely hit a female student multiple times” in 2015 after a university investigation, according to the Kansas City Star.

Vick was accused of punching the student in the arm multiple times as well as kicking her in the face. The school’s Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access conducted an investigation that found Vick likely had committed domestic violence under the standard of preponderance of evidence, meaning it was found to have been more likely than not to have occurred, according to the Star.

Vick has not been charged with a crime, the Star wrote.

It was recommended that Vick be put on two-year university probation, though it was unclear if that was implemented, the Star reported.

Vick has appeared in every game this season for the Jayhawks, and is averaging 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 rebounds in 24 minutes per game. He played fewer than 5 minutes per game last year as a freshman.

The revelation regarding Vick comes on the heels of a number of off-the-court headlines for Kansas basketball.

Carleton Bragg is currently serving an indefinite suspension after he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Police reportedly found the paraphernalia in the course of their investigation of an alleged rape of a 16-year-old at McCarthy Hall, the dormitory that houses Kansas men’s basketball players as well as other male students. Police have not released any information about a suspect in the case, according to the Star. Police have said there is “no indication that the drug paraphernalia is related to the sexual assault case,” according to the Star

Bragg was previously suspended this season after he was charged with misdemeanor battery, a charge which was later dismissed.

The third-ranked Jayhawks host No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday night.

 

Pinson to miss North Carolina’s game Tuesday vs. Pitt

Theo Pinson
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
By Travis HinesJan 30, 2017, 5:25 PM EST

The wait for Theo Pinson will extend at least a bit longer.

The North Carolina junior will not play Tuesday against Pittsburgh due to the ankle injury he sustained last week, coach Roy Williams said on the weekly ACC teleconference.

While Pinson is ruled out for Tuesday, his prognosis may not be entirely dire.

“Well, I am hopeful,” Williams said according to the News Observer, “but I don’t know how you grade it. I’m hopeful that we’ll get him back but again, I don’t have enough information right now to base that on other than I’d love to have him back because I think he adds so much to our team.”

The 6-foot-6 forward suffered the injury last week against Virginia Tech and then missed Saturday’s loss at Miami in which the Tar Heels shot just 35 percent from the field and gave up 11 offensive rebounds.

Pinson is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

After Tuesday’s tilt at Pitt, North Carolina faces No. 20 Notre Dame on Saturday and No. 21 Duke the following Thursday.

Xavier’s Edmond Sumner tears ACL

ST LOUIS, MO - MARCH 20: Edmond Sumner #4 of the Xavier Musketeers reacts after a play in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on March 20, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 30, 2017, 3:16 PM EST

Xavier announced on Monday afternoon that Edmond Sumner has torn the ACL in his left knee.

“I am devastated for Edmond,” Xavier head coach Chris Mack said in a statement released by the program. “Unfortunately, sometimes bad things happen to great people. Through diligent rehab, hard work and prayer I know Ed will return to the court better than ever. He’s an awesome kid, a fearless competitor and a terrific teammate. I’m going to miss coaching him the rest of the year. As far as our current team is concerned, our goals have not changed. Next man up.”

Sumner was injured on Sunday evening in a game at St. John’s. He scored on a driving layup, but when he landed on his left leg, his knee bent backwards. (You can see video of the injury here. It’s not pretty.)

Sumner, who is averaging 15.0 points and 5.0 assists on the season, is a potential first round pick. It will be interesting to see if this injury keeps him in school for another year.

Coaches Poll: Gonzaga tops Kansas in top 25

SPOKANE, WA - DECEMBER 10: Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts to a call in the second half of the game against the Akron Zips at McCarthey Athletic Center on December 10, 2016 in Spokane, Washington. Gonzaga defeated Akron 61-43. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)
William Mancebo/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 30, 2017, 2:07 PM EST

Gonzaga is No. 1 in the latest Coaches Poll, getting 24 of the 32 first-place votes.

Kansas, after beating Kentucky in Rupp Arena, finished second in the poll while Baylor, Villanova and Arizona filled out the top five.

Here is the poll:

1. Gonzaga (24 first-place votes)
2. Kansas (7)
3. Baylor
4. Villanova (1)
5. Arizona
6. Kentucky
7. Louisville
8. UCLA
9. Wisconsin
10. North Carolina
11. Virginia
12. West Virginia
13. Oregon
14. Cincinnati
15. Butler
16. Florida State
17. Maryland
18. Notre Dame
19. Saint Mary’s
20. South Carolina
21. Duke
22. Creighton
23. Florida
24. Purdue
25. Xavier

AP Poll: Gonzaga moves to No. 1 for second time in school history

ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Nigel Williams-Goss #5 and Josh Perkins #13 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrate a victory over the Iowa State Cyclones at HP Field House on November 27, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 30, 2017, 2:01 PM EST

LEXINGTON, KY - JANUARY 28: Bill Self the head coach of the Kansas Jayhawks give instructions to his team against the Kentucky Wildcats during the game against at Rupp Arena on January 28, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Five things we learned this week: The Kansas zone, Luke Kennard and what’s up with the Pac-12? LOUISVILLE, KY - JANUARY 11: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Louisville Cardinals shoots the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at KFC YUM! Center on January 11, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Player of the Week: Donovan Mitchell, Louisville LEXINGTON, KY - JANUARY 28: Josh Jackson #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks shoots the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the game against at Rupp Arena on January 28, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) College Basketball Talk Top 25: Why you should have Kansas at No. 1, not Gonzaga

Gonzaga, the last unbeaten team in Division I, moved to No. 1 in The Associated Press college basketball poll for the second time in school history.

The Zags (22-0) jumped up from third when Villanova and Kansas both were beaten in a week when seven of the top 10 lost.

Gonzaga received 46 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel Monday. The Zags were No. 1 for the last three weeks of the 2012-13 season.

Gonzaga is the fifth team to reach No. 1 this season joining Duke, Kentucky, Villanova and Baylor.

Baylor (20-1), one of the three top 10 teams to not lose, jumped from fifth to second. The Bears had six first-place votes and were one point ahead of Kansas (19-2), which dropped one place after losing at West Virginia before winning at Kentucky. The Jayhawks had nine first-place votes.

Villanova, which had been No. 1 for the last two weeks and six overall, dropped to fourth after losing at Marquette. The Wildcats (20-2), who also had a last-second win over Virginia, were No. 1 on four ballots.

Northwestern (18-4) is the week’s lone newcomer. The Wildcats were last ranked for one week in 2009-10.

Arizona, the other top 10 team to get through the week without a loss, moved from seventh to fifth and was followed by Louisville, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia and Wisconsin.

UCLA was 11th and was followed by North Carolina, Oregon, Cincinnati, Florida State, Butler, Maryland, Saint Mary’s, South Carolina and Notre Dame.

The last five ranked teams were Duke, Creighton, Purdue, Florida and Northwestern.

Xavier (15-6), which has lost four of six with all the losses to ranked teams, dropped out from 24th. The Musketeers, who had been ranked for the last 29 polls, were seventh in the preseason voting.

West Virginia, which beat Kansas and Texas A&M, had the week’s biggest jump from 18th to No. 7. Louisville, which beat Pittsburgh and North Carolina State by an average of 40 points, moved from 13th to No. 6.

Florida State’s fall from sixth to No. 15 followed the Seminoles’ losses to Georgia Tech and Syracuse. Kentucky also lost twice last week – to Tennessee and Kansas – and the Wildcats dropped from fourth to eighth.

Here is the full poll:

1. Gonzaga (46 first-place votes)
2. Baylor (6)
3. Kansas (9)
4. Villanova (4)
5. Arizona
6. Louisville
7. West Virginia
8. Kentucky
9. Virginia
10. Wisconsin
11. UCLA
12. North Carolina
13. Oregon
14. Cincinnati
15. Florida State
16. Butler
17. Maryland
18. Saint Mary’s
19. South Carolina
20. Notre Dame
21. Duke
22. Creighton
23. Purdue
24. Florida
25. Northwestern