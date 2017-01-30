More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
LEXINGTON, KY - JANUARY 28: Josh Jackson #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks shoots the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the game against at Rupp Arena on January 28, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

College Basketball Talk Top 25: Why you should have Kansas at No. 1, not Gonzaga

By Rob DausterJan 30, 2017, 6:10 AM EST

In a week where nine of the top 12 teams in the AP Poll took a loss – and two of those nine lost a pair of games – putting together something that in anyway represents a coherent top 25 is a nightmare.

That said, there once again appears to be a pretty clear-cut top four, although the members of that top four differs slightly this week than it did last week. This week, Kansas, Gonzaga, Villanova and Baylor and the four teams that probably should be at the top of everyone’s poll regardless of whether you rank teams based off of résumé, tournament profile, the eye test or a combination of all three.

If you want to rank undefeated Gonzaga No. 1, you go right ahead. They’re undefeated on the season and those wins over Arizona, Florida, Tennessee and Saint Mary’s just keep looking better and better. If you want to rank Villanova No. 1, I think thats still justified. A two-point loss on the road to a tournament-caliber Marquette team on a night where they shot 6-for-34 from three and missed two game-tying shots at the rim at the end of the game is not exactly a death-knell for their season. Baylor? They still probably have the strongest résumé of anyone in the country.

Kansas, however, is the team that is sitting at No. 1 in my top 25 for one, simple reason: I find it really difficult to judge a team negatively when they go 1-1 in a week where they play two road games against KenPom top five teams.

That’s precisely what the Jayhawks did.

On Tuesday night, they went into Morgantown as six-point underdogs and lost, which is pretty much what everyone expected them to do in the building where Baylor lost by 21 points. Then on Saturday, they went into Rupp Arena as eight-point underdogs and beat Kentucky. There isn’t a soul in the world worth paying attention to that would consider that anything other than a good week.

I had Kansas ranked third last week, above Gonzaga but behind Villanova and Kentucky. Kentucky, deservedly, dropped after they lost a pair of games. I had Villanova in third now, not because their loss was horrid but because their shaky three-point shooting combined with less-than-stellar defense is a concern.

If you want to rank Gonzaga No. 1, I really have no issue with that. It’s justified and deserved. But if you are going to have the Zags jump Kansas in your poll because the Jayhawks lost at West Virginia and won at Kentucky in a week where Gonzaga went 3-0 against teams in the WCC not named Saint Mary’s, you’re crazy.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 22: Bryant McIntosh #30 of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrates after hitting a three pointer against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half during the championship game of the Legends Classic at Barclays Center on November 22, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Northwestern’s ranked? (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Anyway, here’s the rest of the top 25. For what it’s worth, this was the hardest poll to put together this season. Once you get past the top four, anything goes:

1. Kansas (19-2, Last Week: No. 3)
2. Gonzaga (22-0, 4)
3. Villanova (20-2, 1)
4. Baylor (20-1, 6)
5. Louisville (18-4, 11)
6. Arizona (20-2, 8)
7. North Carolina (19-4, 5)
8. West Virginia (17-4, 17)
9. Kentucky (17-4, 2)
10. Wisconsin (18-3, 12)
11. UCLA (19-3, 9)
12. Oregon (19-3, 10)
13. Virginia (17-4, 21)
14. Florida State (18-4, 7)
15. Cincinnati (19-2, 15)
16. Purdue (17-5, 13)
17. Duke (16-5, 16)
18. Notre Dame (17-5, 14)
19. Saint Mary’s (19-2, 20)
20. South Carolina (17-4, 22)
21. Maryland (19-2, 23)
22. Butler (18-4, 18)
23. Florida (16-5, NR)
24. Northwestern (18-4, NR)
25. SMU (18-4, NR)

DROPPED OUT: No. 19 Creighton, No. 24 Kansas State, No. 25 Iowa State
NEW ADDITIONS: No. 23 Florida, No. 24 Northwestern, No. 25 SMU

Bubble Banter: Northwestern looks like they're tournament bound

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 22: Bryant McIntosh #30 of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrates after hitting a three pointer against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half during the championship game of the Legends Classic at Barclays Center on November 22, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 29, 2017, 10:09 PM EST

To see the latest NBC Sports bracket projection, click here.

WINNERS

Northwestern (RPI: 37, KenPom: 30, No. 8 seed): At this point in the season, it’s too early to call anyone a lock for the NCAA tournament unless their school resides in a town like Spokane, Lexington or Lawrence. It’s particularly difficult to label Northwestern a lock considering that A) Their best win this season is over Wake Forest, Dayton or an Indiana team that is without James Blackmon Jr. and O.G. Anunoby, and B) They’re Northwestern. There’s a reason that they haven’t been to the NCAA tournament in the history of the program, and it’s not simply because they cannot get talent to Evanston.

It’s because they’re Northwestern, the program that always finds a way to choke a defeat out of the jaws of victory.

“We’ll either do something special or we’ll be like every other NU team,” Bryant McIntosh said after a win over Indiana on Sunday night. “I worry about it every second,” head coach Chris Collins added when asked about whether he is concerned about how his team will handle success. (Both of those quotes came via Brian Hamilton of Sports Illustrated.)

But it seems awful unlikely that this Northwestern team will follow that path. As of today, they’re 18-4 on the season and 7-2 in the Big Ten, something they haven’t done since 1937-38. The win over Indiana was they’re sixth straight win, something they haven’t done in league play since 1932-33. Their schedule is somewhat backloaded – NU still has to play Purdue twice, at Wisconsin and Maryland at home – but all of those games are winnable; no one in the Big Ten is markedly better than Northwestern, and while the Big Ten is down this year, that still says more about the Wildcats than it does after the conference.

Bottom line? I don’t even think that Northwestern can mess this one up.

Michigan State (RPI: 50, KenPom: 51, No. 10 seed): The Spartans are going to be a fascinating team on Selection Sunday. This is clearly not one of Tom Izzo’s best teams, but is it really bad enough that they could end up missing out on the Big Dance? Sunday’s win over Michigan was important because, at this point, Sparty can’t really afford anymore dumb losses. They’re 13-9 on the season. They’re 5-4 in the league after this win snapped a three-game losing skid. They’ve lost to Northeastern, Penn State and Ohio State. Five of their last nine are on the road. This is going to be an uphill battle.

Virginia Tech (RPI: 35, KenPom: 50, No. 8 seed): Virginia Tech is interesting because they’re a team with an awesome record that doesn’t really have many awesome wins. Beating Duke at home is huge, and Duke winning at Wake Forest helps them in that regard, but there isn’t much else in their 16-5 record – other than losses to Texas A&M and N.C. State – worth noting. Four of their next five games are on the road, and three of their next five games are against Louisville and Virginia. This is the stretch that will make or break their at-large profile.

Cal (RPI: 48, KenPom: 59, first four out): Cal picked up a win over Stanford on Sunday night, which isn’t exactly a great win but it means they avoided an ugly loss. The biggest issue for the Golden Bears right now? They don’t have any good wins, but they still get Arizona on the road and Oregon at home.

Wichita State (RPI: 79, KenPom: 21, first four out), Illinois State (RPI: 36, KenPom: 37, No. 10 seed) and Valparaiso (RPI: 74, KenPom: 90, No. 13 seed autobid): At this point, I think it will be nearly impossible for two of these three teams – Wichita State and Valpo – to get an at-large bid if they lose before their conference tournament final, while I think Illinois State is going to get to Selection Sunday with a profile that would make things much less stressful if it comes with an automatic bid. All three won their games on Sunday.

LOSERS

N.C. State (RPI: 64, KenPom: 78, No. 11 seed): The Wolfpack lost at No. 13 Louisville, which is hardly a blemish on their profile. In fact, with No. 17 Duke avoiding a loss at Wake Forest – N.C. State won at Duke on Monday – this weekend was probably a net-positive for them. But that Louisville win had the potential to erase some of the ugliness that N.C. State had endured early-on in league play; they had a chance to give themselves some breathing room.

Michigan (RPI: 59, KenPom: 35, play-in game): On paper, losing at Michigan State isn’t all that bad of a loss, but given the muck that is the middle of the Big Ten and a rough close to the regular season – the Wolverines play four of their last five and five of their last seven on the road – John Beilein’s 13-8 Michigan team is in a tough spot.

Indiana (RPI: 80, KenPom: 39, No. 7 seed): Assuming that whatever is ailing James Blackmon Jr. isn’t season-ending, the Hoosiers should be able to shake this loss off. The bigger issue for them is going to be how the committee judges their hideous RPI and just how much they take into account the fact that O.G. Anunoby played in the big wins Kansas and North Carolina but is now out for the year.

No. 24 Xavier survives St. John's, but Edmond Sumner gets injured

ST LOUIS, MO - MARCH 20: Edmond Sumner #4 of the Xavier Musketeers reacts after a play in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on March 20, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 29, 2017, 9:16 PM EST

No. 24 Xavier showed something impressive on Sunday evening, managing to hold on for an 82-77 win at St. John’s despite dealing with some major adversity.

Trevon Bluiett led the way with 21 points and 10 boards as the Musketeers went up by as many as 15 points and held a 12-point lead with six minutes left, but that 12-point lead came after Edmond Sumner, Xavier’s star point guard, went down with what appeared to be a pretty nasty knee injury.

(Don’t watch this video if you’re squeamish):

“I have no information about Sumner,” head coach Chris Mack told reporters after the game. “It didn’t look good, but hopefully he gets back sooner than later.”

Sumner will have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

If they lose him for a significant amount of time, this is just another blow in what has been a difficult season for the Musketeers. They’re currently playing without Myles Davis, who was suspended for the first 15 games of the season and left the team after playing three games.

Xavier is 15-6 on the season after the win, but they still haven’t beaten anyone oh note. They have a win over Clemson, who is 2-6 in the ACC, and wins over Wake Forest and Utah, who both look destined to be on the wrong side of the bubble come Selection Sunday. Winning at St. John’s was big, and avoiding a collapse in a game like that is a nice mental and confidence boost, but without Sumner, it may all be for naught.

Huskers take lead in last minute, upset No. 20 Purdue 83-80

BLOOMINGTON, IN - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Tim Miles of the Nebraska Cornhuskers reacts in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall on December 28, 2016 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 29, 2017, 8:58 PM EST

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Michael Jacobson’s putback with 42 seconds left gave Nebraska the lead, and the Cornhuskers made 4 of 6 free throws the rest of the way to hold off No. 20 Purdue 83-80 on Sunday.

Reserve Jack McVeigh matched his season high with 21 points, and reserve Jeriah Horne had 16 points for the Huskers (10-11, 4-5 Big Ten). They ended a five-game losing streak.

Dakota Mathias made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Purdue (17-5, 6-3), which lost for the first time in four games. Carsen Edwards had 16 points, and Caleb Swanigan had 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Huskers missed 11 of their first 15 shots after halftime, allowing Purdue to wipe out their 39-33 halftime lead. They clawed back to take the lead for good after Jacobson stole the ball from Swanigan and was there to put back McVeigh’s missed 3-pointer to put the Huskers up 79-78.

Swanigan passed out of a double-team to Vincent Edwards on Purdue’s next possession. Edwards tried to pass to Mathias, who bobbled the ball and had it swiped by Glynn Watson Jr. Watson got fouled and made two free throws for a four-point lead with 10.5 seconds left.

The Boilermakers had shot 55.3 percent while winning their previous three games. They made 43.5 percent against the Huskers. Swanigan had his nation-leading 18th double-double, but he had one of his worst shooting games of the season, going 5 for 15.

Nebraska outscored Purdue 30-15 to wipe out an early nine-point deficit and go into halftime up 39-33, with the bench contributing 21 points. McVeigh hit 4 of his first 5 3-pointers, making three in three minutes late in the half to hold off Purdue after the Boilermakers had pulled within a point.

The Huskers missed 9 of their first 11 shots after half, and Purdue went 4 for 4 on 3-pointers while outscoring them 22-11 to take a 55-50 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: Coach Matt Painter said he would have thought the Boilermakers would win with their 14-for-24 3-point shooting, but with 13 turnovers and Swanigan not able to control the inside offensively, they were ripe for the upset.

Nebraska: The Huskers got 39 points from their bench, with Horne having his best game of the season after having not played, by coach’s decision, in the previous game against Northwestern.

UP NEXT

Purdue hosts Northwestern on Wednesday.

Nebraska hosts Michigan State on Thursday.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Balanced No. 7 Wildcats beat Huskies, stay perfect in Pac-12

TUCSON, AZ - JANUARY 12: Lauri Markkanen #10 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts after scoring against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half of the college basketball game at McKale Center on January 12, 2017 in Tucson, Arizona. The Wildcats defeated the Sun Devils 91-75. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 29, 2017, 7:46 PM EST

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Kadeem Allen scored 14 points to lead five Arizona players in double figures and the No. 7 Wildcats wore down Washington 77-66 on Sunday to stay alone at the top of the Pac-12 standings.

The Wildcats (20-2, 9-0 Pac-12) won their 14th straight overall and 18th in a row at home.

Kobi Simmons added 13 points, and Allonzo Trier, Dusan Ristic and Lauri Markkanen had 12 apiece.

Freshman sensation Markelle Fultz scored 16 points for Washington (9-12, 2-7) but on 8-of-23 shooting. He was 0 for 4 on 3-pointers and missed all four of his free throws.

Washington led virtually entire first half before Arizona’s offense finally got moving and pulled away in the second.

Halfway through the Pac-12 season, the Wildcats have sole possession of first place thanks to Colorado’s upset of Oregon on Saturday.

Arizona was sluggish early against Washington’s aggressive zone defense and the Huskies led 33-31 at the break.

Arizona finally took its first lead since it was 4-2 on Allen’s driving layup that put the Wildcats up 40-39 with 16:57 to play.

Arizona methodically pushed it from there. Markkanen, the reigning Pac-12 player of the week who was having a rough afternoon up to that point, sank a 3-pointer that made it 57-49.

Trier, in his third game back from his suspension for using a banned substance, scored the next four points on two free throws and a driving layup and the Wildcats led 61-49 with 7:33 to go.

With his team down eight, Fultz slipped in the lane and Allen picked the ball out of his hands, leading to Trier’s one-handed dunk that gave Arizona a 67-57 lead with 3:29 to play.

The game got off to an ugly start for the home team.

Arizona missed its first eight 3-pointers and had nine first-half turnovers, three apiece by Allen and Markkanen.

Arizona got a `3′ on its ninth try. Trier’s long-range basket was followed by Allen’s 3-pointer that tied it at 31-31 with 31 seconds left. But Dickerson’s rebound basket at the buzzer gave Washington a 33-31 lead at the half. It is the last of four offensive rebounds for Dickerson in the first half.

The Huskies’ first free throw didn’t come until there was 14:15 left in the game. By then, Arizona had taken 17. Washington finished 7 of 17 at the line to Arizona’s 22 of 30.

TOP 25 IMPLICATIONS

Arizona wasn’t at its best but was good enough to stay perfect in the conference with a big game looming at Oregon next Saturday.

HOME AND BACK

After losing at Arizona State on Wednesday night, Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar decided to take his team back to Seattle rather than wait in the desert four days for Sunday’s game. They took a charter that arrived in Seattle at 2:30 a.m., Pacific time.

The Huskies flew commercial on their return trip and the plane was an hour late. A medical emergency on another passenger further delayed the team from getting off the plane.

They got to their hotel at 3 p.m. Saturday, local time.

FULTZ’S JOURNEY

Fultz could have been wearing an Arizona uniform. The freshman guard from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, had narrowed his choices to Washington, Arizona and Kentucky before settling on the Huskies, who were among the first major college teams to show interest in him as an unheralded underclassman.

UP NEXT

Washington: Huskies return home to face USC on Wednesday night.

Arizona: The Wildcats play at last-place Oregon State Thursday night.

Mitchell scores 28, leads No. 13 Louisville over NC State

LOUISVILLE, KY - JANUARY 19: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Louisville Cardinals reacts after making a three point shot to end the first half against the Clemson Tigers at KFC YUM! Center on January 19, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 29, 2017, 4:48 PM EST

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With his team playing short-handed, Donovan Mitchell promptly took charge for No. 13 Louisville.

Mitchell scored the first 14 points for the Cardinals and finished with 28 on Sunday in an 85-60 romp over North Carolina State.

Louisville was down two guards because of injuries, and Mitchell stepped up. The sophomore hit four quick 3-pointers, with two of them propelling a 15-0 run that made it 21-9.

“We get on these slow starts, and today kind of aggravated me because we had been preparing so hard,” said Mitchell, who made six 3s and had team highs of eight rebounds and five assists.

“I took it upon myself to just go out there and make the right plays, and the guys found me when I was open,” he said.

Mitchell’s 21 first-half points led Louisville (18-4, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a second straight rout and its third in four games. He scored a career-high 29 in a 106-51 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Abdul-Malik Abu and Maverick Rowan each had 13 points for the Wolfpack (14-8, 3-6), who shot 38 percent and failed to follow up on their 84-82 upset at No. 17 Duke .

“That team looked like we had a hangover out there,” Wolfpack coach Mark Gottfried said. “That wasn’t the same team and the same energy that we had four or five days ago. Not at all. Whether it was intoxicating, all that praise, we’ve got to learn how to handle it.”

Louisville, on the other hand, continued its roll by dominating numerous categories.

The Cardinals made 12 of 24 from long range — matching their season-high total set at Pittsburgh — and shot at least 50 percent for the second straight game. They also had 19 assists, their fifth time this season with at least that many.

Louisville’s second-half defense was even more impressive as it held N.C. State to 8 of 28 from the field (29 percent) after a 46-percent first half.

THE BIG PICTURE

North Carolina State: The ACC’s worst scoring defense offered little resistance against Louisville, allowing the Cardinals to score inside and outside against multiple schemes. Leading scorer Dennis Smith Jr. (19.5 points) was limited to a season-low eight points on 3-of-12 shooting and drew a first-half technical foul.

“I didn’t bring enough energy on either end to start the game,” Smith said. “They follow me, so when I don’t bring a lot of energy it’s hard for them to really get going.”

Louisville: Last week’s hand injury to Tony Hicks created more backcourt reshuffling and led to David Levitch making his first start this season. The senior contributed a couple of 3-pointers himself while reserves Ryan McMahon and V.J. King also hit from the behind the arc.

“Coach told me before the game he really needed my defense to step up,” said Levitch, who had two steals. “I’m not the most athletic person so I had to use my mind. Just try to create angles to make turnovers.”

Mangok Mathiang added 14 points and Deng Adel 10 for Louisville.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Louisville: Winning twice with a 55-point rout at Pitt could get the Cardinals closer to the Top 10.

FASHION CHECK

Louisville coach Rick Pitino left the white suit he usually wears for the annual “White Out” promotion back in Florida. But he found a good substitute, wearing a cream jacket with a grayish windowpane pattern and gray tie with stripes.

UP NEXT

North Carolina State: Home this week for games against Syracuse on Wednesday and Miami on Saturday.

Louisville: Hits the road for two ACC games in three days, starting Saturday at Boston College. No. 12 Virginia follows on Feb. 6, where the Cardinals aim to avenge last month’s loss.