VIDEO: This is why you’re LSU, LSU

I’m not sure I have anything to add to this that isn’t written out in the tweet:
I can’t stop laughing. I guess it shouldn’t be a surprised that a loss to Texas Tech dropped LSU to 9-11 on the season.
SATURDAY’S THINGS TO KNOW
Pulling off one of its biggest wins of the season was No. 17 Duke as the Blue Devils rallied from double-digits with under five minutes left to win on the road at Wake Forest. Sophomore Luke Kennard put himself back in the Player of the Year discussion with an outrageous effort as he had 30 points in the second half alone.
It was the kind of win that can ignite a struggling Duke team and give them confidence going forward. CBT’s Rob Dauster has more on this one.
The ACC had an insane day to kick things off in the afternoon as three ranked teams suffered upsets to unranked opponents on the road.
It began with Georgia Tech winning another ACC home game against a ranked opponent as the Yellow Jackets stung No. 14 Notre Dame with a buzzer-beating layup from freshman Josh Okogie. Tadric Jackson (25 points) had a monster outing for Georgia Tech and I wrote about how the Yellow Jackets are now in the NCAA tournament hunt.
Shortly after Georgia Tech’s win, Syracuse held off No. 6 Florida State for a very important conference win of their own. Andrew White led the Orange with 24 points — while continuing to look more comfortable on both ends of the floor — while guard John Gillon added 21 points and 11 assists. CBT’s Rob Dauster has more on how this affects the Seminoles and Syracuse from here. Florida State has dropped two straight games.
Miami wanted to also partake in the ranked team takedown in the ACC as they thoroughly outplayed No. 9 North Carolina for a home win. The Hurricanes had a great game from freshman Bruce Brown while the Tar Heels had another sluggish outing from point guard Joel Berry. I wrote more on what both individual performances mean for each team’s season going forward while also discussing Miami’s NCAA tournament chances here.
STARRED
Luke Kennard, Duke: Desperately needing a win on the road, the sophomore scored 30 points in the second half to lift No. 17 Duke past Wake Forest. Kennard finished with 34 points as he was 11-for-14 from the field and 6-for-6 from three-point range. He was 10-for-10 in the second half and made all five of his threes. He might have jumpstarted the Blue Devils and changed their fortunes with his efforts.
Marcus Keene, Central Michigan: Another Saturday and another gargantuan effort from the nation’s leading scorer. After putting up 50 last Saturday, Keene poured in 41 points in an overtime MAC road win over Kent State. Keene was 13-for-26 from the field and also added 10 rebounds and four assists on the afternoon.
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin: Bailing out the struggling Badgers on Saturday as the sophomore forward as Happ accounted for over half of the team’s points (32 overall) in an overtime road win over Rutgers. Also adding six rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks, Happ was 12-for-18 from the field. He could have done even more damage but was only 8-for-16 from the free-throw line.
Peyton Aldridge and Jack Gibbs, Davidson: Both Aldridge and Gibbs had 28 points each as the Wildcats ran past Fordham for an A-10 road win. The duo combined to go 17-for-28 from the field and 11-for-15 from three-point range as Gibbs also had seven assists.
Nisre Zouzoua, Bryant: The Bulldogs pulled off an overtime win over Fairleigh Dickinson as Zouzoua hit the game-winning jumper with four second left. Zouzoua also added a game-high 25 points.
THE REST OF THE TOP 25
NOTABLE
Luke Kennard scored 30 of his 34 points in the second half as No. 17 Duke erased a late, 10-point deficit as they landed their first road win in ACC play, beating Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, 85-83.
“The pride we showed in wearing this name across our chest, it meant something today,” Kennard said in an interview after the game.
Kennard was quiet in the first 20 minutes, but he took over down the stretch, hitting a flurry of threes and thriving as the Duke their offense through the sophomore.
He made all ten of his shots in the second half.
One of those ten field goals was a three that he hit with 6.6 seconds left to give Duke their first lead since the under-12 time out in the first half.
The win gets the Blue Devils back to .500 in ACC play, and ends a skid where they had lost three out of four in league play.
Here are three things to take away from Duke’s win:
1. It’s time to turn this team over to Luke Kennard: We talked earlier in the week about how there is a power struggle amongst Duke’s ranks. What is this team’s identity? Who is the leader? Whose team is it?
The answer should be obvious today: Luke Kennard’s.
He put together one of the most impressive performances that you’ll see this season, hitting all ten of his shots and scoring 30 of his 34 points in the second half as the Blue Devils overcame a ten-point deficit in the final five minutes and a seven-point deficit in the final two minutes. He not only made the big shots, but he made the right play. Twice late in the half, when he was on fire, he drove the lane, drew the defense and kicked the ball out in what ended up being a wide-open three for a teammate.
It was masterful, and it saved Duke’s on Saturday, and maybe even saved their season.
2. Is this a low-point for Jayson Tatum?: Duke made a definitive choice to try and play more small-ball on Saturday, using Tatum at the four alongside three guards while Marques Bolden sacrificed minutes on the bench. And while it seemed to work early on, Tatum ended up playing his most disappointing game to day. He finished with just eight points on 2-for-6 shooting with three turnovers before fouling out with seven minutes left.
Part of his struggles had to do with the fact that he couldn’t stay on the floor – there’s something to be said for the officiating on Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem, but I’m not going there – but even when he was on the floor he never seemed in the rhythm of the game. In a half where Kennard has clearly caught fire, there were at least two possessions where the ball stopped with Tatum and he tried to make a one-on-one move that resulted in a shot bouncing on the front of the rim.
Duke’s offense is at its best when the ball moves quickly and the myriad of quick guards on the roster attack close outs, draws defense and kicks the ball out. That ends when Tatum gets the rock, and it was very noticeable in the second half on Saturday.
3. Duke showed the kind of heart and fight that we haven’t seen from them in a while: They erased a pretty significant deficit late in the game, and it never felt like that was something that was going to happen, did it?
From midway through the first half, when it became clear that Duke was never going to be getting a friendly whistle, it seemed like this was destined to be one of those nights where the Blue Devils couldn’t do enough to win. They’d keep shooting themselves in the foot with bad fouls, quick shots and missed box outs until they left with a close, frustrating road loss.
Only, that’s not how it played out.
Duke has Kennard to thank for that.
So, again, maybe it’s time to give him the reins?
4. Marques Bolden got benched for Antonio Vrankovic: If you’re saying ‘Who?’, that’s the point.
Duke went small in this game. It was clear they wanted to see what this team looked like with Tatum at the four, and that meant that Harry Giles III and Amile Jefferson were going to be splitting minutes at the five. Bolden played a few minutes here and there as Giles and Jefferson picked up fouls, but in the second half, it was the seldom-used Vrankovic that interim head coach Jeff Capel turned to.
We’ve reached a point in time where the reaction of people to any minor incident involving Grayson Allen is greater than the actual incident itself.
Saturday is the perfect example.
With Duke struggling and down on the road against Wake Forest, Allen missed a quick, ill-advised three and then grabbed Bryant Crawford’s arm as he went after the loose ball. He was called for a foul, but Allen and Crawford wound up heading into Duke’s bench tangled up.
It looked bad, but there was nothing there. Both Crawford and Allen reacted with surprise to what was going on around them:
The bad guy here? Wake Forest’s Brandon Childress, who grabbed Allen and, essentially, said “sit on the bench”:
Tensions have been running high in this game, as Allen and Crawford were both given technical fouls after jawing back and forth earlier in the game.
Roy Williams watched his North Carolina team play terribly in a loss at Miami on Saturday.
During one first half timeout, Williams was caught on video going to town on one of the UNC team chairs. Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter, who broke his forearm punching a chair this week, took to twitter to advise Williams on his anti-chair antics:
Indiana announced that they will be without James Blackmon Jr. in Sunday’s critical game at Northwestern on Sunday.
“Unfortunately, James Blackmon Jr. sustained a lower leg injury during our game at Michigan this past Thursday night and will be our for an indefinite period of time,” head coach Tom Crean said in a statement released by the program. “As much as this affects our basketball team – as with all of the other injuries this year – it hurts us much more for James. He has been playing at a very high level and this is unfortunate.”
Blackmon has been Indiana’s best player this season, averaging 17.6 points and shooting 43.4 percent from three. He was terrific in Indiana’s biggest wins of the season, over Kansas in Hawai’i, against North Carolina at home, at Penn State and against Michigan State last weekend.
He is the second Indiana star that has gone down with a knee injury. O.G. Anunoby underwent surgery on his right knee following an injury he suffered last week. The Hoosiers have been without Collin Hartman all season long, while Juwan Morgan has been in and out of the lineup with a series of different ailments.
The Hoosiers are 14-7 this season and just 4-4 in the Big Ten.