VIDEO: Kansas guard LaGerald Vick dunks all over Kentucky

Kansas did not play great in the first half at Kentucky, but they enter halftime down just five points thanks, in part, to this dunk from LaGerald Vick:
Here’s another angle of that viciousness:
Josh Jackson finished 20 points, 10 boards, three assists and two steals – including a layup after an offensive rebound with a minute left to put the Jayhawks up 73-66 – and Frank Mason III added 21 points and four assists as No. 2 Kansas shook off a blowout loss at West Virginia by going into Rupp Arena and knocking off No. 4 Kentucky, 79-73.
The Jayhawks were beaten up for much of the first half, trailing 29-19 at one point and finishing the first 20 minutes without hitting a three-pointer, but Josh Jackson sparked a run early in the second half that gave Kansas the lead.
Derek Willis was Kentucky’s leading scorer, finishing with 18 points, five boards and two blocks and hitting 5-of-6 from three. Malik Monk hit his first five shots of the game, scoring 12 points in the first nine minutes as it looked like he was getting ready to have another monster game, but he would miss his next six shots and didn’t score against until there were three minutes left. Combined, Fox and Monk finished with just 28 points and four assists – the average better than 37 per game – while turning the ball over seven times.
The loss is Kentucky’s second this week, as they fell at Tennessee on Tuesday night.
Here are four things we learned on Saturday afternoon:
1. The Kansas back court gets the attention, but Josh Jackson might be their best player: Look, I love Frank Mason more than just about anyone. I’m on the chairman of the ‘#BIFM for Player of the Year’ committee, but after seeing the way that Jackson played this week, I’m having a hard time convincing myself that Jackson isn’t the best player on Kansas.
He was certainly the best player on the floor for the Jayhawks on Saturday. He kept them close in the first half, as Kansas struggled to find any kind of consistency on the offensive end. He hit a pair of threes – both of which, it should be noted, came off of assists from Mason – early in the second half that put Kansas in the lead. He was the matchup nightmare at the four that he needs to be for this Kansas team to be great, and when the Jayhawks went to a zone in the middle of the first half, he was active and meddlesome there as well. And, perhaps most importantly, he grabbed a critical offensive rebound and scored a second-chance bucket with 1:05 left that put Kansas ahead 71-66. That was the back-breaker.
You won’t find a better leader or a better point guard anywhere in the country than Mason, which is why, when Jackson plays like he did tonight, Kansas is so scary.
2. Kansas won this game by playing zone: It’s weird, I know, but it’s true. And it might end up being their best defense this season. Bill Self went to a zone early in the second half as his team was struggling with fouls and with their one-on-one matchups, and it changed the course of the game. Kentucky struggled to break down the defense, whether it was failing to hit their open threes or making poor passes against the zone.
It leads me into my next point …
3. … Landen Lucas outplayed Bam Adebayo: The key matchup in this game was Landen Lucas vs. Bam Adebayo, and, in an upset, Lucas won that battle. Adebayo had ten points and eight boards, but he was just 3-for-7 from the floor (and 4-for-10 from the line) and turned the ball over four times; Lucas had 11 of his 13 points in the second half and, more importantly, played 27 minutes before fouling out with 38.7 seconds left.
Lucas provided a major boost offensively, which was not exactly expected, but it was far from a one-man job on the defensive end of the floor, as the Kansas zone took away Adebayo’s presence in the paint. Kentucky struggled to find ways to get him the ball in places where he could be effective, and when they did, the Jayhawks would swarm him. Adebayo is all power, but that power can be negated by a defense that sends two or three guys at him.
Oddly enough, I think that 2-3 zone may end up being the best defense that the Jayhawks will play this season. Think about it: when they play four guards, they have two terrific at the top in Mason and Devonte’ Graham, and the wins in that zone will be two of Svi Mykhailiuk, LaGerald Vick and Jackson. Those three and more than enough length and athleticism to contest three-point shooters and compete on the glass. Not only that, but the zone should help save some of the wear-and-tear on the legs of their guards and protect Lucas from getting into foul trouble when he’s isolated on the block.
I don’t, in any way, expect Self to go to it as his primary defense.
But as a change of pace? As something to throw a team like Kentucky off-balance? It’s a great weapon to have in his arsenal.
4. This is why we’ve been talking about the lack of half-court offense for the Wildcats: Kentucky looked like they were ready to blow the doors off of Kansas in the first 10 minutes of this game. They were getting out and running in transition. Monk was hitting everything. They were clicking.
And then Kansas was able to force them into a possession by possession game. With five minutes left in the first half, the Wildcats were up 29-19. They were outscored 56-37 over the next 25 minutes of gametime, and it’s not a coincidence the Kansas run came at a time when Fox and Monk struggled to find ways to score.
Granted, this is Kansas. There’s a reason they entered this game ranked No. 2 in the country. That said, all we’ve done for the last four days is trash the Jayhawk defense. They were 39th nationally in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, entering Saturday while Kentucky had the nation’s second-best offense. If the Jayhawks couldn’t win that battle, how are they going to do it against the rest of the nation’s elite teams?
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Creighton has begun to pull itself out of the funk that set in with the season-ending injury to star Maurice Watson Jr.
Khyri Thomas scored 18 points, Marcus Foster had 15 and the 16th-ranked Bluejays beat DePaul 83-66 on Saturday.
Justin Patton added 14 points as Creighton (19-3, 6-3 Big East) won for the first time in three games since Watson was shelved by a major knee injury.
“The most important thing is it’s good to see these guys smile again,” coach Greg McDermott said. “It’s been a tough 10 days or so for our program. Everyone understands why. There have been a lot of adjustments and tinkering and experimentation, for lack of a better word, to try to figure out what’s best going forward.”
The Bluejays looked lost without Watson in their previous two games, losses of 102-94 at home to Marquette and 71-51 at Georgetown. A convincing win over the Big East’s last-place team was a good tonic, but next up is a trip to No. 11 Butler, a team the Bluejays beat 75-64 at home two weeks ago.
“This is just one game, and it’s a step in the right direction,” forward Cole Huff said. “I still think we have a lot of stuff we’ll watch on film that we need to clean up. Butler might be a top-10 team next week. They came here and probably weren’t too happy with the result. Today’s a start. We hope to keep going and see what happens.”
Billy Garrett Jr. scored 18 points and Brandon Cyrus had 12 for the Blue Demons (8-13, 1-7).
Playing only their second game in 12 days, the Blue Demons started 1 for 14 from the field on mostly rushed or bad shots. Starters Eli Cain, Tre’Darius McCallum and Garrett each committed three fouls in the first half.
“We were mentally and physically to start the game a little behind where we normally are and should be,” DePaul coach Dave Leitao said. “You can’t have an expectation in this environment that you can walk in and try to go blow for blow if you’re not as locked in.”
Creighton led by 21 early, but the Blue Demons got to 44-29 at half and were within 46-37 on a Garrett 3-pointer early in the second half.
The Bluejays put away the Blue Demons with three dunks in two minutes. Thomas passed to Patton on back-to-back possessions for a dunk and an easy layup, Foster dunked off Tyler Clement’s pass and Thomas got a jam of his own to make it 75-58 with 5 minutes left.
Creighton has won 10 of its last 11 meetings with DePaul, including eight of nine since joining the Big East in 2013. Each of the last nine meetings has been decided by 10 or more points.
“Credit coach McDermott today. He really had his guys ready,” Leitao said. “They lost a couple of games in a row and it was time to batten down the hatches. As a result, I thought their overall performance from start to finish was really solid.”
BIG PICTURE
DePaul: The Blue Demons couldn’t overcome the big hole they dug for themselves. They have lost four straight and remain winless on the road.
Creighton: After their worst performance of the season in a loss at Georgetown on Wednesday, the Bluejays rediscovered some offensive flow. But questions linger over who is going to take command of the point guard spot. Davion Mintz started and played 14 minutes, but reserve Clement got 23 minutes.
THOMAS’ BIG DAY
Thomas played one of his best overall games. He also had seven rebounds and six assists.
“I kind of needed it bad,” he said. “The last two games weren’t strong games.”
POLL IMPLICATIONS
A 17-point win might not be enough to keep Creighton in the Top 25. The Bluejays’ stock has dropped with the loss of Watson and miserable outings against Marquette and Georgetown.
UP NEXT
DePaul hosts Georgetown on Tuesday in a meeting of the teams at the bottom of the Big East.
Creighton visits Butler on Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Maryland still has more freshmen in the starting lineup than losses this season.
The teenage Terrapins, with age-defying poise, have begun to display the potential to top the Sweet 16 trip for last year’s team.
Justin Jackson had a career-high 28 points and 10 rebounds, making all five of his 3-point attempts, and No. 22 Maryland beat Minnesota 85-78 on Saturday for its sixth straight win.
“We don’t call them `freshmen.’ We call them `young guys,”‘ Terrapins coach Mark Turgeon said. “They’re good players. They don’t think about the stage. They’re just playing basketball. They’ve done it their whole lives.”
Kevin Huerter went 5 for 7 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points, and Anthony Cowan added eight points, five assists, no turnovers and tight defense on Minnesota’s leading scorer Nate Mason. Cowan, Huerter and Jackson have played well enough in their first season that junior star Melo Trimble said he sees a resemblance in their performance to his as a freshman.
“They’re just playing with no second thought,” said Trimble, who had 13 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and no turnovers. “They’re just shooting the ball, playing basketball. They’re not worrying about foul calls or missed shots or anything like that. I’m really proud of them.”
Minnesota entered the afternoon with the Big Ten’s lowest 3-point shooting percentage allowed, but Maryland was undaunted and more than willing to engage in a long-range launching contest as the Terrapins (19-2, 7-1) kept pace with Wisconsin in a tie for first place in the Big Ten.
“We believe in ourselves, and we believe in each other,” Jackson said. “I always say that our chemistry off the court spills on the court.”
Akeem Springs led the Gophers (15-7, 3-6) with a season-high 23 points, but they lost their fifth consecutive game despite a 41-31 rebound advantage and a 21-10 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Coach Richard Pitino gave his on-the-ball defense an `F’ grade, with Maryland making more than half of its field-goal attempts (30 for 59), including an 11-for-18 performance from beyond the arc. Trimble and Cowan penetrated with the dribble and consistently kicked the ball out to open teammates on the wing.
“That’s just on us, man,” said a downcast Springs, who buried his face in his hands at the podium between postgame questions from reporters.
FIRST HALF EDGE: MINNESOTA
The Terrapins were four-point underdogs, wary of last year’s 68-63 flop at Minnesota that gave the Gophers their first Big Ten victory after starting 0-13 in conference play, and the Gophers got their crowd going with a 19-1 run sparked largely by Springs that gave them a 21-9 lead past the midpoint of the first half.
Four of their first six made field goals were dunks, further enhancing the energy in the 89-year-old arena. Amir Coffey, who has produced most of his best rookie performances against Minnesota’s toughest opponents, swished a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 44 seconds left before halftime for a 33-26 lead. He scored each of his 11 points in the first half.
TURTLE POWER
Trimble’s twisting, foul-drawing layup, after which he glared at the Minnesota student section for emphasis, put the Terrapins in front 58-56 for the first time since 9-8. Trimble gave them the lead again at 73-71 with a similar, gravity-defying move that drew a foul on Springs for a three-point play with 2:49 left.
Mason answered with a 3-pointer and tied the game at 76 with a pair of foul shots with 1:47 remaining, but Huerter hit a 3-pointer from the corner to quiet the crowd and help the Terrapins inch toward the finish.
“I feel for our guys,” Pitino said. “We’ve got to break through.”
BIG PICTURE
Maryland: Trimble got to double-digit points for the 19th time in 21 games, but the sharpshooting freshmen carried most of the load for the Terrapins. Proving they can win in a raucous environment on the road without a major impact by Trimble was an important accomplishment.
Minnesota: Pitino picked an odd time this week considering the losing streak to talk to his players about the NCAA Tournament, but his urging of the Gophers to keep their confidence came with a reminder of their strength of schedule that’s a significant factor for the selection committee come March. They’re well past time for a win, though, if they’re going to make it.
“We’ll circle back with the optimism in a couple days,” Pitino said.
UP NEXT
Maryland: The Terrapins stay on the road for a game on Tuesday at Ohio State.
Minnesota: The Gophers have a full week to prepare for a trip to play at Illinois on Feb. 4.
—
SATURDAY’S THINGS TO KNOW
Pulling off one of its biggest wins of the season was No. 17 Duke as the Blue Devils rallied from double-digits with under five minutes left to win on the road at Wake Forest. Sophomore Luke Kennard put himself back in the Player of the Year discussion with an outrageous effort as he had 30 points in the second half alone.
It was the kind of win that can ignite a struggling Duke team and give them confidence going forward. CBT’s Rob Dauster has more on this one.
The ACC had an insane day to kick things off in the afternoon as three ranked teams suffered upsets to unranked opponents on the road.
It began with Georgia Tech winning another ACC home game against a ranked opponent as the Yellow Jackets stung No. 14 Notre Dame with a buzzer-beating layup from freshman Josh Okogie. Tadric Jackson (25 points) had a monster outing for Georgia Tech and I wrote about how the Yellow Jackets are now in the NCAA tournament hunt.
Shortly after Georgia Tech’s win, Syracuse held off No. 6 Florida State for a very important conference win of their own. Andrew White led the Orange with 24 points — while continuing to look more comfortable on both ends of the floor — while guard John Gillon added 21 points and 11 assists. CBT’s Rob Dauster has more on how this affects the Seminoles and Syracuse from here. Florida State has dropped two straight games.
Miami wanted to also partake in the ranked team takedown in the ACC as they thoroughly outplayed No. 9 North Carolina for a home win. The Hurricanes had a great game from freshman Bruce Brown while the Tar Heels had another sluggish outing from point guard Joel Berry. I wrote more on what both individual performances mean for each team’s season going forward while also discussing Miami’s NCAA tournament chances here.
STARRED
Luke Kennard, Duke: Desperately needing a win on the road, the sophomore scored 30 points in the second half to lift No. 17 Duke past Wake Forest. Kennard finished with 34 points as he was 11-for-14 from the field and 6-for-6 from three-point range. He was 10-for-10 in the second half and made all five of his threes. He might have jumpstarted the Blue Devils and changed their fortunes with his efforts.
Marcus Keene, Central Michigan: Another Saturday and another gargantuan effort from the nation’s leading scorer. After putting up 50 last Saturday, Keene poured in 41 points in an overtime MAC road win over Kent State. Keene was 13-for-26 from the field and also added 10 rebounds and four assists on the afternoon.
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin: Bailing out the struggling Badgers on Saturday as the sophomore forward as Happ accounted for over half of the team’s points (32 overall) in an overtime road win over Rutgers. Also adding six rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks, Happ was 12-for-18 from the field. He could have done even more damage but was only 8-for-16 from the free-throw line.
RELATED: The return of Bubble Banter
Peyton Aldridge and Jack Gibbs, Davidson: Both Aldridge and Gibbs had 28 points each as the Wildcats ran past Fordham for an A-10 road win. The duo combined to go 17-for-28 from the field and 11-for-15 from three-point range as Gibbs also had seven assists.
Nisre Zouzoua, Bryant: The Bulldogs pulled off an overtime win over Fairleigh Dickinson as Zouzoua hit the game-winning jumper with four second left. Zouzoua also added a game-high 25 points.
THE REST OF THE TOP 25
NOTABLE
Luke Kennard scored 30 of his 34 points in the second half as No. 17 Duke erased a late, 10-point deficit as they landed their first road win in ACC play, beating Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, 85-83.
“The pride we showed in wearing this name across our chest, it meant something today,” Kennard said in an interview after the game.
Kennard was quiet in the first 20 minutes, but he took over down the stretch, hitting a flurry of threes and thriving as the Duke their offense through the sophomore.
He made all ten of his shots in the second half.
One of those ten field goals was a three that he hit with 6.6 seconds left to give Duke their first lead since the under-12 time out in the first half.
The win gets the Blue Devils back to .500 in ACC play, and ends a skid where they had lost three out of four in league play.
Here are three things to take away from Duke’s win:
1. It’s time to turn this team over to Luke Kennard: We talked earlier in the week about how there is a power struggle amongst Duke’s ranks. What is this team’s identity? Who is the leader? Whose team is it?
The answer should be obvious today: Luke Kennard’s.
He put together one of the most impressive performances that you’ll see this season, hitting all ten of his shots and scoring 30 of his 34 points in the second half as the Blue Devils overcame a ten-point deficit in the final five minutes and a seven-point deficit in the final two minutes. He not only made the big shots, but he made the right play. Twice late in the half, when he was on fire, he drove the lane, drew the defense and kicked the ball out in what ended up being a wide-open three for a teammate.
It was masterful, and it saved Duke’s on Saturday, and maybe even saved their season.
2. Is this a low-point for Jayson Tatum?: Duke made a definitive choice to try and play more small-ball on Saturday, using Tatum at the four alongside three guards while Marques Bolden sacrificed minutes on the bench. And while it seemed to work early on, Tatum ended up playing his most disappointing game to day. He finished with just eight points on 2-for-6 shooting with three turnovers before fouling out with seven minutes left.
Part of his struggles had to do with the fact that he couldn’t stay on the floor – there’s something to be said for the officiating on Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem, but I’m not going there – but even when he was on the floor he never seemed in the rhythm of the game. In a half where Kennard has clearly caught fire, there were at least two possessions where the ball stopped with Tatum and he tried to make a one-on-one move that resulted in a shot bouncing on the front of the rim.
Duke’s offense is at its best when the ball moves quickly and the myriad of quick guards on the roster attack close outs, draws defense and kicks the ball out. That ends when Tatum gets the rock, and it was very noticeable in the second half on Saturday.
3. Duke showed the kind of heart and fight that we haven’t seen from them in a while: They erased a pretty significant deficit late in the game, and it never felt like that was something that was going to happen, did it?
From midway through the first half, when it became clear that Duke was never going to be getting a friendly whistle, it seemed like this was destined to be one of those nights where the Blue Devils couldn’t do enough to win. They’d keep shooting themselves in the foot with bad fouls, quick shots and missed box outs until they left with a close, frustrating road loss.
Only, that’s not how it played out.
Duke has Kennard to thank for that.
So, again, maybe it’s time to give him the reins?
4. Marques Bolden got benched for Antonio Vrankovic: If you’re saying ‘Who?’, that’s the point.
Duke went small in this game. It was clear they wanted to see what this team looked like with Tatum at the four, and that meant that Harry Giles III and Amile Jefferson were going to be splitting minutes at the five. Bolden played a few minutes here and there as Giles and Jefferson picked up fouls, but in the second half, it was the seldom-used Vrankovic that interim head coach Jeff Capel turned to.