Bubble Banter: A look at who has helped and hurt their tournament cause

Andrew White III had 24 points and John Gillon hadded 21 points and 11 assists as Syracuse picked up a win over No. 6 Florida State on Saturday afternoon in the Carrier Dome.
The Orange also got 14 points, 11 boards and six blocks from Tyler Lydon, who went toe-to-toe with Jonathan Isaac, Florida State’s lottery pick forward.
The Seminoles, like they did in a loss at Georgia Tech on Wednesday night, really struggled with the Syracuse zone, particularly in the first half, where they dug themselves an 18-point halftime hole. Isaac finished with 19 points and 12 boards and Dwayne Bacon chipped in with 19 as well, but neither of them really showed up until the second half; 16 of Isaac’s 19 came after the break.
One of the knocks on this Florida State team has been their point guard play. Do they have a playmaker that can create shots? Is Xavier Rathan-Mayes a guy that can make his teammates better? That issue was evident in the first half, as the Seminoles were stymied against that Syracuse zone. Rathan-Mayes finished with 16 points and five assists, but much of that damage came in the second half, when the Seminoles offense flowed much better.
All in all, the loss isn’t all that bad. Syracuse is a team coming off of a trip to the Final Four that has massively underperformed this season and was playing at home. On paper, it’s not that bad of a loss. It’s not going to drop them a couple seed lines in the NCAA tournament. It hurts their chances of winning the ACC regular season title, but it doesn’t hurt as much of the loss at Georgia Tech did on Wednesday.
If it does anything, it creates a blueprint for how to beat FSU: Zone them up.
Along those same lines, it will be interesting to see where Syracuse goes from here. The Orange have not had a great season, but they do have some really nice pieces on their roster. Is this the first step to a late-season run? The Orange are not in the NCAA tournament picture as it stands, but in a league with as many quality wins available as the ACC has, no one is ever that far out of it.
Freshman Josh Okogie made the game-winning layup at the buzzer as Georgia Tech stunned another ranked ACC opponent with a 62-60 home win over No. 14 Notre Dame on Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets (13-8, 5-4) have now picked off North Carolina, Clemson, Florida State and Notre Dame at home during ACC play as they’ve become a legitimate NCAA tournament contender in head coach Josh Pastner’s first season.
Okogie struggled to find his rhythm offensively and only finished with eight points, but he came through when Georgia Tech needed him the most as the Yellow Jackets continue to be a really tough out at home.
Georgia Tech was led by 25 points from guard Tadric Jackson while junior big man Ben Lammers added a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Notre Dame (17-5, 6-3) had a strong game from senior V.J. Beachem as he paced the Irish with 25 points — hitting multiple clutch three-pointers to help put Notre Dame back in the game. The Irish also had solid outings from Bonzie Colson (13 points, 13 rebounds) and Matt Farrell (15 points) but the rest of the team struggled to a 2-for-17 performance from the field.
This win will certainly put Georgia Tech in the NCAA tournament conversation now that they’ve earned three quality wins over ranked opponents in ACC play. There is still work to be done for the Yellow Jackets to make the big dance, but Pastner has to be considered the runaway ACC Coach of the Year and a major candidate to be national Coach of the Year.
The biggest story line of the weekend is No. 2 Kansas paying a visit to No. 4 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.
We all know that.
We talked all about it on the podcast (here) and in a preview of the game (here).
Beyond that, here are five story lines to track this weekend:
1. Which Duke team is going to show up on Saturday?: As it stands, No. 17 Duke is currently 15-5 overall, but just 3-4 in the ACC. They’ve lost all three of their road games in league play and are coming off of a dreadfully disappointing performance in a home loss to N.C. State on Monday. We detailed what is going wrong with the Blue Devils here, and it’s worth noting that things have gotten bad enough for Duke that Coach K revoked locker room access and has banned the team from wearing clothing with a Duke logo on it.
Which leads us to Saturday.
Duke heads down the road to take on Wake Forest in Winston-Salem. The Demon Deacons are not all that good this year, but they are usually a tough out in their building, frankly, Duke has done nothing in the last six weeks to make us believe they can go on the road anywhere and come out with a win. Duke’s ceiling this season is still as high as anyone’s ceiling, and every game is going to be a test. Are they getting closer to reaching that ceiling, or is this team still not good?
2. The Big Ten bubble picture is heating up: Northwestern is the most under-reported story in college basketball this season. A program that has never – EVER – made the NCAA tournament is currently sitting at 17-4 overall with a 6-2 record in the Big Ten and a very, very good chance at ending that drought this March. Indiana? They are probably the most over-reported story in the conference, a flawed team whose expectations grew out of control with a pair of early-season wins and whose is now trying to find their way through league play and into the tournament without the services of O.G. Anunoby.
Think about that, for a second. Indiana plays at Northwestern on Saturday, and the Hoosiers probably need this win more than Northwestern does.
That’s not the only Big Ten game with heavy bubble implications.
Michigan’s visit to Michigan State will matter as well. Both of those teams seemed destined to sweat it out on Selection Sunday, although the Spartans and Tom Izzo may be in more trouble than John Beilein’s Wolverines. So Michigan State and Indiana, the two flagship program in the conference, desperately need to win games against Michigan and Northwestern.
3. Will Gonzaga be No. 1?: The Zags are the nation’s lone undefeated team, and with No. 1 Villanova, No. 2 Kansas and No. 4 Kentucky all losing on Tuesday, there’s a good chance the the Bulldogs could find themselves climb to No. 1 in the country if they can find a way to avoid losing to 5-15 Pepperdine on Saturday.
And if they can get through the weekend without a loss to their name, it’s very likely that, barring a loss at Saint Mary’s in February, the Zags are going to head into the conference tournaments undefeated. And if they get to the conference tournaments undefeated, they’ll be the No. 1 team in the country for the rest of the year and lock themselves into the No. 1 seed out west.
I don’t want to get into a debate about whether or not that should happen (it should, and if you think otherwise you’re probably dumb), I’m just saying that it’s a thing that will happen.
4. Can Georgia Tech land another upset?: I’m not sure Josh Pastner deserves to be in the National Coach of the Year discussion. He may not even deserve to be in the ACC Coach of the Year discussion, at least not yet. But it’s inarguable that he is doing a fantastic job with this Yellow Jacket team. They were picked to finish 14th in the ACC this season, yet entering this weekend, they are sitting at 4-4 in league play – a half-game ahead of Duke – with wins over North Carolina, Florida State, N.C. State and Clemson. No. 14 Notre Dame is terrific, good enough to win the ACC regular season title, but they are coming off of a loss at home to No. 12 Virginia.
5. So was that N.C. State win at Duke a fluke or nah?: The Wolfpack have been bad this season, but on Monday night, they went into Cameron Indoor Stadium and beat the Blue Devils thanks to 32 points and six assists from Dennis Smith Jr. That’s a terrific win for the program’s bragging rights in the state of North Carolina, but beating Duke sounds better in real life than it looks on paper at the moment. That’s what makes Saturday’s visit to the Yum! Center interesting.
N.C. State has been bad on the road this year. Louisville is tough in their building. But the Cardinals will be without their top two points guards, who are both battling injury. This is N.C. State’s chance to make up for losing to Boston College and Georgia Tech.