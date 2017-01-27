VIDEO: Oregon’s Dillon Brooks tries to flop, fails hilariously

This is the worst attempt at a flop that I’ve ever seen.
Someone, please, explain to me what’s going on here:
Whatever the immediate concerns were about Dillon Brooks’ foot, they appear to be moot.
Brooks looks to be just fine.
The Oregon junior scored 19 points, had two rebounds and three assists in No. 10 Oregon’s 73-67 win over Utah on Thursday after missing Saturday’s win over Stanford with a foot sprain.
The sprain, of course, wasn’t really the fear about Brooks’ foot. It was the surgery he had on that same foot that kept him off the court all summer and for the first three games of this season. Oregon is Final Four good with Brooks. Returning after just one game away suggests that the issue truly was minor.
It certainly didn’t look like the foot was problematic for him against the Utes, unless there’s something specific about the injury that impairs his ability to flop with any sense of dignity. Brooks looked as explosive and dynamic as ever, and Dana Altman had no problem starting and playing him for 36 minutes. Brooks was 7 of 15 from the floor and struggled shooting from distance with a 1 of 6 evening.
The Ducks continue to stomp their way through the schedule, having now won 17-straight games. Its setting up for an extremely entertaining Pac-12 race as Arizona also is undefeated in league play. And you can’t forget about UCLA, even if the Bruins have two league losses.
For Utah, the loss was another missed opportunity for a team that hasn’t been able to record high-level wins this season. They don’t have a victory over a current KenPom top-50 team, though other than an a befuddling loss to San Francisco, they haven’t lost to a team rated worse than 29th in KenPom.
The Utes have lost to Oregon and UCLA at home by a combined seven points, and they don’t have a home game remaining this season against a KenPom top-50 team. If they’re going to get a signature win or two this season, it’ll have to come away from Salt Lake City.
Indiana seemingly saved their season last week, getting a buzzer-beating three from James Blackmon Jr. to salvage a win in a game where the Hoosiers lost O.G. Anunoby before smacking around Michigan State over the weekend.
Was Tom Crean working his magic again?!? Was Indiana about to make a memorable run to take home a wide-open Big Ten?!?
Well … no.
The Hoosiers got hit with a sandblaster to the face on Thursday night in Ann Arbor, losing to the Wolverines 90-60 in a game where they were just as bad, if not worse, defensively than last year’s performance at Duke in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, a game that was so ugly some were wondering whether Crean would land in Bloomington with a job.
That’s not the case tonight, but it’s clear after this game that the issues facing this team aren’t going away anytime soon.
Michigan shot 63.3 percent from the floor. They were 11-for-19 from three. They put up 90 points and did so while averaging 1.525 points-per-possession. But to truly get an idea of how bad Indiana’s defense was on Thursday night, chew on this nugget: the Hoosiers shot 54.5 percent from the floor and 53.8 percent from three and lost by 30 in a game that they were never in.
We knew losing Anunoby was going to hurt them on that end of the floor.
But who expected this?
Louisiana Tech had to finish their game at UAB on Thursday night with just four players after a bench-clearing brawl resulted in mass ejections for both teams.
The fight happened with UAB up 63-50 with 6:03 left. The Blazers would eventually win 79-70.
UAB finished the game with just six players available:
Here is another angle of the brawl from the opposite baseline:
The fight was started by UAB’s Hakeem Baxter, who threw a punch at Louisiana Tech’s Jacobi Boykins. And while the number of players on the court would make you believe that there were fisticuffs, the majority of the suspensions were due to players leaving the bench during a fight.
That’s an automatic ejection, which is why Louisiana Tech, as you see below, has no one on their bench other than head coach Erik Konkol and the four players left:
Carlton Bragg Jr. has been suspended indefinitely for “a violation of team rules,” Kansas announced late on Thursday night.
Bragg is currently the backup power forward for the No. 2 Jayhawks and one of just two big men that see time in the Kansas rotation. This essentially means that Landen Lucas will be forced to deal with Bam Adebayo and the No. 4 Kentucky front line on his won in Saturday afternoon’s game in Lexington.
Head coach Bill Self did note in the release that “this violation is not connected to the alleged incident in McCarthy Hall on December 17th.” Bragg is a witness in the investigation of an alleged sexual assault involving a 16-year old girl that happened in the dorm on the Kansas campus where the basketball team lives. .
Bragg was held out of a game against Nebraska earlier this year after he was accused of domestic violence, but those charges were dropped when video evidence surfaced that indicated Bragg’s accuser was lying. That incident occurred a week before the alleged sexual assault.
Trevon Blueitt’s 40-point performance wasn’t enough for Xavier as No. 24 Xavier fell at No. 19 Cincinnati, 86-78, on Thursday night at Fifth Third Arena.
The Bearcats dominated the boards, scoring 30 second-chance points, got 21 points from Jacob Evans and 16 from Troy Caupain.
Blueitt got to 40 points on just 15 shots. J.P. Macura, with 13 points, was the only other Musketeer to score in double figures.
Cincinnati was just 18 of 37 from the free-throw line line Xavier went 19 of 23.
Here are four things to know following the Crosstown Shootout:
1. Cincinnati was uncanny on the glass: The Bearcats missed 30 shots on the night, but 19 times after one of those clanks, Cincinnati kept possession courtesy of an offensive rebound. That’s an offensive rebounding percentage of 63.3. Which is absurd. What’s even more astonishing is that Xavier is one of the best defensive rebounding teams in the country, ranking third nationally in defensive rebounding percentage. It’s crazy that Cincy, which isn’t even that great of an offensive rebounding team typically, was able to totally dominate the glass like that. The 30 second-chance points they were able to score won them the game.
2. Trevon Blueitt is a baaaaaaad man: Blueitt’s entire game was phenomenal but his first half was especially nuts. He went 8 of 8 from the field and canned six 3-pointers to score 26 points (again, on eight shots) in 20 minutes. It was a sight to behold, especially in a rivalry of this magnitude, and on the road no less. He finished 12 of 15 from the floor to get his 40. X may have not come away with a victory, but Blueitt’s performance is probably what is going to get talked about for years when people discuss this game.
3. The Bearcats have it rolling: Cincinnati has now won 11-straight games, a streak that now includes wins over Xavier, Houston and SMU. The Bearcats are now 17-2 on the season with blemishes only coming to Butler and Rhode Island, both of which came away from home. The strength of schedule obviously isn’t going to be elite in the AAC, but they’ve got a chance to really rack up a gaudy win total. They get Houston at home later this year and still have two bouts with Central Florida still on the docket, but it’s not out of the question that they’ll be sitting on 30-plus wins come Selection Sunday
4. It’s been a tough two weeks for Xavier: The Musketeers have now lost four of their last five games, with a home win over Georgetown the only respite from the losing. While that can’t be a lot of fun for Chris Mack and his crew, it’s hard to chalk it up to anything other than the schedule with back-to-back road games against Villanova and Butler followed by Creighton at home (then Georgetown) and the Crosstown Shootout in their rivals’ gym.
Maybe you’d have picked them to beat the Bluejays at home, but otherwise this stretch went about as anyone would predict. While it’s certainly not ideal, this little skid really isn’t an indictment of who Xavier is, but just a testament to who they play.