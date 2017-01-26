More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Tom Crean
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Indiana’s defense a trainwreck in 30-point loss at Michigan

Leave a comment
By Rob DausterJan 26, 2017, 11:44 PM EST

Indiana seemingly saved their season last week, getting a buzzer-beating three from James Blackmon Jr. to salvage a win in a game where the Hoosiers lost O.G. Anunoby before smacking around Michigan State over the weekend.

Was Tom Crean working his magic again?!? Was Indiana about to make a memorable run to take home a wide-open Big Ten?!?

Well … no.

The Hoosiers got hit with a sandblaster to the face on Thursday night in Ann Arbor, losing to the Wolverines 90-60 in a game where they were just as bad, if not worse, defensively than last year’s performance at Duke in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, a game that was so ugly some were wondering whether Crean would land in Bloomington with a job.

That’s not the case tonight, but it’s clear after this game that the issues facing this team aren’t going away anytime soon.

Michigan shot 63.3 percent from the floor. They were 11-for-19 from three. They put up 90 points and did so while averaging 1.525 points-per-possession. But to truly get an idea of how bad Indiana’s defense was on Thursday night, chew on this nugget: the Hoosiers shot 54.5 percent from the floor and 53.8 percent from three and lost by 30 in a game that they were never in.

We knew losing Anunoby was going to hurt them on that end of the floor.

But who expected this?

VIDEO: Fight with UAB leaves Louisiana Tech with four players after benches clear

screen-shot-2017-01-26-at-11-13-46-pm
Screengrab via AL.com
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterJan 26, 2017, 11:14 PM EST

Louisiana Tech had to finish their game at UAB on Thursday night with just four players after a bench-clearing brawl resulted in mass ejections for both teams.

The fight happened with UAB up 63-50 with 6:03 left. The Blazers would eventually win 79-70.

UAB finished the game with just six players available:

Here is another angle of the brawl from the opposite baseline:

The fight was started by UAB’s Hakeem Baxter, who threw a punch at Louisiana Tech’s Jacobi Boykins. And while the number of players on the court would make you believe that there were fisticuffs, the majority of the suspensions were due to players leaving the bench during a fight.

That’s an automatic ejection, which is why Louisiana Tech, as you see below, has no one on their bench other than head coach Erik Konkol and the four players left:

Carlton Bragg suspended indefinitely

DES MOINES, IA - MARCH 19: Carlton Bragg Jr. #15 of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts after scoring in the first half against the Connecticut Huskies during the second round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 19, 2016 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Rob DausterJan 26, 2017, 10:17 PM EST

Carlton Bragg Jr. has been suspended indefinitely for “a violation of team rules,” Kansas announced late on Thursday night.

Bragg is currently the backup power forward for the No. 2 Jayhawks and one of just two big men that see time in the Kansas rotation. This essentially means that Landen Lucas will be forced to deal with Bam Adebayo and the No. 4 Kentucky front line on his won in Saturday afternoon’s game in Lexington.

Head coach Bill Self did note in the release that “this violation is not connected to the alleged incident in McCarthy Hall on December 17th.” Bragg is a witness in the investigation of an alleged sexual assault involving a 16-year old girl that happened in the dorm on the Kansas campus where the basketball team lives. .

Bragg was held out of a game against Nebraska earlier this year after he was accused of domestic violence, but those charges were dropped when video evidence surfaced that indicated Bragg’s accuser was lying. That incident occurred a week before the alleged sexual assault.

Four takeaways from No. 19 Cincinnati’s win over No. 24 Xavier

Cincinnati's Gary Clark (11) shoots against Xavier's RaShid Gaston (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
AP Photo/John Minchillo
1 Comment
By Travis HinesJan 26, 2017, 9:22 PM EST

Trevon Blueitt’s 40-point performance wasn’t enough for Xavier as No. 24 Xavier fell at No. 19 Cincinnati, 86-78, on Thursday night at Fifth Third Arena.

The Bearcats dominated the boards, scoring 30 second-chance points, got 21 points from Jacob Evans and 16 from Troy Caupain.

Blueitt got to 40 points on just 15 shots. J.P. Macura, with 13 points, was the only other Musketeer to score in double figures.

Cincinnati was just 18 of 37 from the free-throw line line Xavier went 19 of 23.

Here are four things to know following the Crosstown Shootout:

1. Cincinnati was uncanny on the glass: The Bearcats missed 30 shots on the night, but 19 times after one of those clanks, Cincinnati kept possession courtesy of an offensive rebound. That’s an offensive rebounding percentage of 63.3. Which is absurd. What’s even more astonishing is that Xavier is one of the best defensive rebounding teams in the country, ranking third nationally in defensive rebounding percentage. It’s crazy that Cincy, which isn’t even that great of an offensive rebounding team typically, was able to totally dominate the glass like that. The 30 second-chance points they were able to score won them the game.

 

2. Trevon Blueitt is a baaaaaaad man: Blueitt’s entire game was phenomenal but his first half was especially nuts. He went 8 of 8 from the field and canned six 3-pointers to score 26 points (again, on eight shots) in 20 minutes. It was a sight to behold, especially in a rivalry of this magnitude, and on the road no less. He finished 12 of 15 from the floor to get his 40. X may have not come away with a victory, but Blueitt’s performance is probably what is going to get talked about for years when people discuss this game.

 

3. The Bearcats have it rolling: Cincinnati has now won 11-straight games, a streak that now includes wins over Xavier, Houston and SMU. The Bearcats are now 17-2 on the season with blemishes only coming to Butler and Rhode Island, both of which came away from home. The strength of schedule obviously isn’t going to be elite in the AAC, but they’ve got a chance to really rack up a gaudy win total. They get Houston at home later this year and still have two bouts with Central Florida still on the docket, but it’s not out of the question that they’ll be sitting on 30-plus wins come Selection Sunday

 

4. It’s been a tough two weeks for Xavier: The  Musketeers have now lost four of their last five games, with a home win over Georgetown the only respite from the losing. While that can’t be a lot of fun for Chris Mack and his crew, it’s hard to chalk it up to anything other than the schedule with back-to-back road games against Villanova and Butler followed by Creighton at home (then Georgetown) and the Crosstown Shootout in their rivals’ gym.

Maybe you’d have picked them to beat the Bluejays at home, but otherwise this stretch went about as anyone would predict. While it’s certainly not ideal, this little skid really isn’t an indictment of who Xavier is, but just a testament to who they play.

VIDEO: LaVar Ball hypes son Lonzo with TMZ Sports

EUGENE, OR - DECEMBER 28: Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins tries to get around Dillon Brooks #24 of the Oregon Ducks late in the game at Matthew Knight Arena on December 28, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Travis HinesJan 26, 2017, 5:40 PM EST

Lonzo Ball is have a brilliant freshman year for UCLA. The Bruins point guard is averaging 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game while shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from 3-point range.

With that, along with UCLA’s top-10 ranking, Ball’s play speaks volumes.

So, too, does his father.

In an interview with TMX Sports, LaVar Ball heaped major praise on his oldest son.

“My boys want to be the best players ever,” LaVar said. “People don’t want to think that far in front. I’ve told them this since Day 1, since they’ve been babies, somebody’s got to be better than (Michael) Jordan? Why not you?”

The elder Ball also said once Lonzo moves on from UCLA, his game will fit in even better in the NBA.

“It’s going to get easier for Lonzo as we go,” he said. “When he gets to the pros, the game is even faster and that’s when he’s at his best.”

 

Coach K calls team meeting, bans players from locker room, wearing team gear

DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 04: Members of the media surround head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 4, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images
4 Comments
By Rob DausterJan 26, 2017, 3:46 PM EST

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski called a meeting on Tuesday night at his house where he revoked the team’s access to the locker room, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com.

The team has also been banned from wearing Duke gear on campus. ESPN.com was the first to report the news, citing a source that said the rights won’t be returned to the players, “until they start living up to the standards of the Duke program.”

The meeting occurred a day after Duke lost at home to N.C. State.

As we detailed in an extensive story yesterday, there are a myriad of issues within this Duke program. They lack leadership and they lack an identity as the talented players on the roster grapple for different roles.