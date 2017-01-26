More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
DES MOINES, IA - MARCH 19: Carlton Bragg Jr. #15 of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts after scoring in the first half against the Connecticut Huskies during the second round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 19, 2016 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Carlton Bragg suspended indefinitely

Leave a comment
By Rob DausterJan 26, 2017, 10:17 PM EST

Carlton Bragg Jr. has been suspended indefinitely for “a violation of team rules,” Kansas announced late on Thursday night.

Bragg is currently the backup power forward for the No. 2 Jayhawks and one of just two big men that see time in the Kansas rotation. This essentially means that Landen Lucas will be forced to deal with Bam Adebayo and the No. 4 Kentucky front line on his won in Saturday afternoon’s game in Lexington.

Head coach Bill Self did note in the release that “this violation is not connected to the alleged incident in McCarthy Hall on December 17th.” Bragg is a witness in the investigation of an alleged sexual assault involving a 16-year old girl that happened in the dorm on the Kansas campus where the basketball team lives. .

Bragg was held out of a game against Nebraska earlier this year after he was accused of domestic violence, but those charges were dropped when video evidence surfaced that indicated Bragg’s accuser was lying. That incident occurred a week before the alleged sexual assault.

Four takeaways from No. 19 Cincinnati’s win over No. 24 Xavier

Cincinnati's Gary Clark (11) shoots against Xavier's RaShid Gaston (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
AP Photo/John Minchillo
1 Comment
By Travis HinesJan 26, 2017, 9:22 PM EST

Trevon Blueitt’s 40-point performance wasn’t enough for Xavier as No. 24 Xavier fell at No. 19 Cincinnati, 86-78, on Thursday night at Fifth Third Arena.

The Bearcats dominated the boards, scoring 30 second-chance points, got 21 points from Jacob Evans and 16 from Troy Caupain.

Blueitt got to 40 points on just 15 shots. J.P. Macura, with 13 points, was the only other Musketeer to score in double figures.

Cincinnati was just 18 of 37 from the free-throw line line Xavier went 19 of 23.

Here are four things to know following the Crosstown Shootout:

1. Cincinnati was uncanny on the glass: The Bearcats missed 30 shots on the night, but 19 times after one of those clanks, Cincinnati kept possession courtesy of an offensive rebound. That’s an offensive rebounding percentage of 63.3. Which is absurd. What’s even more astonishing is that Xavier is one of the best defensive rebounding teams in the country, ranking third nationally in defensive rebounding percentage. It’s crazy that Cincy, which isn’t even that great of an offensive rebounding team typically, was able to totally dominate the glass like that. The 30 second-chance points they were able to score won them the game.

 

2. Trevon Blueitt is a baaaaaaad man: Blueitt’s entire game was phenomenal but his first half was especially nuts. He went 8 of 8 from the field and canned six 3-pointers to score 26 points (again, on eight shots) in 20 minutes. It was a sight to behold, especially in a rivalry of this magnitude, and on the road no less. He finished 12 of 15 from the floor to get his 40. X may have not come away with a victory, but Blueitt’s performance is probably what is going to get talked about for years when people discuss this game.

 

3. The Bearcats have it rolling: Cincinnati has now won 11-straight games, a streak that now includes wins over Xavier, Houston and SMU. The Bearcats are now 17-2 on the season with blemishes only coming to Butler and Rhode Island, both of which came away from home. The strength of schedule obviously isn’t going to be elite in the AAC, but they’ve got a chance to really rack up a gaudy win total. They get Houston at home later this year and still have two bouts with Central Florida still on the docket, but it’s not out of the question that they’ll be sitting on 30-plus wins come Selection Sunday

 

4. It’s been a tough two weeks for Xavier: The  Musketeers have now lost four of their last five games, with a home win over Georgetown the only respite from the losing. While that can’t be a lot of fun for Chris Mack and his crew, it’s hard to chalk it up to anything other than the schedule with back-to-back road games against Villanova and Butler followed by Creighton at home (then Georgetown) and the Crosstown Shootout in their rivals’ gym.

Maybe you’d have picked them to beat the Bluejays at home, but otherwise this stretch went about as anyone would predict. While it’s certainly not ideal, this little skid really isn’t an indictment of who Xavier is, but just a testament to who they play.

VIDEO: LaVar Ball hypes son Lonzo with TMZ Sports

EUGENE, OR - DECEMBER 28: Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins tries to get around Dillon Brooks #24 of the Oregon Ducks late in the game at Matthew Knight Arena on December 28, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Travis HinesJan 26, 2017, 5:40 PM EST

Lonzo Ball is have a brilliant freshman year for UCLA. The Bruins point guard is averaging 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game while shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from 3-point range.

With that, along with UCLA’s top-10 ranking, Ball’s play speaks volumes.

So, too, does his father.

In an interview with TMX Sports, LaVar Ball heaped major praise on his oldest son.

“My boys want to be the best players ever,” LaVar said. “People don’t want to think that far in front. I’ve told them this since Day 1, since they’ve been babies, somebody’s got to be better than (Michael) Jordan? Why not you?”

The elder Ball also said once Lonzo moves on from UCLA, his game will fit in even better in the NBA.

“It’s going to get easier for Lonzo as we go,” he said. “When he gets to the pros, the game is even faster and that’s when he’s at his best.”

 

Coach K calls team meeting, bans players from locker room, wearing team gear

DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 04: Members of the media surround head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 4, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images
4 Comments
By Rob DausterJan 26, 2017, 3:46 PM EST

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski called a meeting on Tuesday night at his house where he revoked the team’s access to the locker room, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com.

The team has also been banned from wearing Duke gear on campus. ESPN.com was the first to report the news, citing a source that said the rights won’t be returned to the players, “until they start living up to the standards of the Duke program.”

The meeting occurred a day after Duke lost at home to N.C. State.

As we detailed in an extensive story yesterday, there are a myriad of issues within this Duke program. They lack leadership and they lack an identity as the talented players on the roster grapple for different roles.

Bracketology: Making sense of a wild week of college hoops

WACO, TX - JANUARY 17: Head coach Scott Drew of the Baylor Bears in the first half at Ferrell Center on January 17, 2017 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dave OmmenJan 26, 2017, 10:56 AM EST

You probably don’t remember the last time Northwestern made the NCAA tournament.  That’s because the Wildcats have never enjoyed the Madness of March.  This year’s team could change that, dancing into history in the process.  Entering today, the Wildcats are 5-2 in the Big Ten and look poised to make a run at finally hearing their name called on Selection Sunday.  February is going to be a fun month in Evanston.

Top Seeds 

It was a rocky two days for the top two seed lines, but other than a little re-ordering, the No. 1 seeds remain in tact; that’s what happens when everyone in the group loses (except for Gonzaga, of course).  Also, keep an eye on Arizona.  Those Wildcats look awfully good at full strength.

The Bubble

It’s a tangled mess around the cutline.  The number of teams under at-large consideration with losing conference records (even as bad as 1-6) is rather incredible, really.  It’ll be interested to see how all of these bubble teams perform down the stretch, especially in the ACC, Big Ten, and Big 12.  Unfortunately, we don’t have a lot of mid-major at-large contenders. The clubhouse leaders would be Middle Tennessee State, UNC-Wilmington, Illinois State, and Wichita State.  We’ll see how they navigate the next month.

UPDATED: January 26, 2017

Regarding bracketing principles, you can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

  • TCU vs. VCU | East Region
  • Wake Forest vs. Michigan West Region
  • NEW ORLEANS vs. WEBER STATE | Midwest Region
  • MT. ST. MARY’S vs. NC CENTRAL | East Region

BRACKET PROJECTION …

SOUTH Memphis                    EAST – New York
Tulsa Buffalo
1) BAYLOR 1) VILLANOVA
16) NEW ORLEANS / WEBER STATE 16) NC-CENTRAL / MT ST MARY’S
8) DAYTON 8) Virginia Tech
9) Minnesota 9) MID TENNESSEE ST
Orlando Sacramento
5) Duke 5) MARYLAND
12) NEVADA 12) VCU / TCU
4) Purdue 4) Oregon
13) MONMOUTH 13) NEW MEXICO ST
Indianapolis Milwaukee
6) Creighton 6) Florida
11) Texas Tech 11) Georgia Tech
3) Louisville 3) Butler
14) WINTHROP 14) FLA GULF COAST
Indianapolis Greenville
7) Xavier 7) USC
10) ILLINOIS STATE 10) Michigan State
2) KENTUCKY 2) NORTH CAROLINA
15) PRINCETON 15) BUCKNELL
MIDWEST – Kansas City WEST – San Jose
Tulsa Salt Lake City
1) Kansas 1) GONZAGA
16) UC-IRVINE 16) TX-SOUTHERN
8) Northwestern 8) Arkansas
9) Marquette 9) Iowa State
Milwaukee Buffalo
5) Wisconsin 5) CINCINNATI
12) AKRON 12) Wake Forest / Michigan
4) Notre Dame 4) West Virginia
13) VALPARAISO 13) VERMONT
Sacramento Greenville
6) Saint Mary’s 6) South Carolina
11) NC State 11) Seton Hall
3) UCLA 3) Virginia
14) BELMONT 14) CHATTANOOGA
Orlando Salt Lake City
7) Indiana 7) SMU
10) NC-WILMINGTON 10) Kansas State
2) Florida State 2) ARIZONA
15) GA-SOUTHERN 15) NORTH DAKOTA ST

NOTES on the BRACKET: Baylor is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Villanova, Gonzaga, and Kansas.

Last Four Byes (at large): Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, NC State, Seton Hall

Last Four IN (at large): TCU, Michigan, Wake Forest, VCU

First Four OUT (at large): California, Wichita State, Miami-FL, Clemson

Next four teams OUT (at large): Pittsburgh, Illinois, Tennessee, Oklahoma State

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (10): NORTH CAROLINA, Florida State, Louisville, Virginia, Notre Dame, Duke, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, NC State, Wake Forest

Big 10 (8): MARYLAND, Purdue, Wisconsin, Indiana, Northwestern, Minnesota, Michigan State, Michigan

Big 12 (7): BAYLOR, Kansas, West Virginia, Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas Tech, TCU

Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Butler, Creighton, Xavier, Seton Hall

SEC (4): KENTUCKY, Florida, South Carolina, Arkansas

Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, UCLA, Oregon, USC

Atlantic 10 (2): DAYTON, VCU

American (2): CINCINNATI, SMU

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Missouri Valley (1): ILLINOIS STATE

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Monmouth (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), Georgia-Southern (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), Weber State (BSKY), Valparaiso (HORIZON), New Orleans (SLND), Chattanooga (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Akron (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), UNC-Wilmington (CAA), Winthrop (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), North Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Mt. St. Mary’s (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)

Three takeaways from USC’s upset of No. 8 UCLA

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 09: Chimezie Metu #4 of the USC Trojans dunks against Gyorgy Goloman #14 of the UCLA Bruins during a first-round game of the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
2 Comments
By Rob DausterJan 26, 2017, 12:59 AM EST

More College Hoops

DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 04: Members of the media surround head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 4, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Coach K calls team meeting, bans players from locker room, wearing team gear WACO, TX - JANUARY 17: Head coach Scott Drew of the Baylor Bears in the first half at Ferrell Center on January 17, 2017 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Bracketology: Making sense of a wild week of college hoops OMAHA, NE - JANUARY 21: Maurice Watson Jr. #10 of the Creighton Bluejays is comforted by head coach Greg McDermott before their game against the Marquette Golden Eagles at CenturyLink Center on January 21, 2017 in Omaha, Nebraska. Watson is out for the season with an ACL injury suffered in their last game. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images) No. 16 Creighton’s season on the ropes after blowout by Georgetown

Shaqquan Aaron scored 14 of his 21 points in the first half and USC hit 14 threes as a team as the Trojans knocked off No. 8 UCLA in the Galen Center on Wednesday night, 84-76.

USC jumped out to a 50-38 halftime lead and never let the Bruins get within four points in the second half.

Elijah Stewart and Deanthony Melton were sensational, finishing with a combined 26 points, 13 boards, nine assists and seven steals in the win while Chimezie Metu added 13 points, seven boards and a pair of thunderous dunks for the Trojans.

UCLA’s perimeter defense continued to be an issue, but the more surprising concern for this team: They shot really poorly from beyond the arc for the second straight game while Lonzo Ball, UCLA’s all-american candidate, had seven of the team’s 17 turnovers.

Here are three things we learned in USC’s win:

1. USC needed this win badly: The Trojans started out the season strong, winning their first 14 games of the year, which included a trip to Texas A&M, a win over SMU at home and knocking off BYU on a neutral court. Doing it all while starting power forward Bennie Boatwright was injured only added to the optimism. But once Andy Enfield’s club got into the throes of Pac-12 play, once their schedule started to strengthen, the going was quite so easy. Entering Wednesday night, USC was 4-4 in league play, but those four wins came against Oregon State, Stanford, Arizona State and Colorado, none of whom will be confused with a tournament team this season.

USC was smoked at Oregon. They were smoked at Utah. They needed a wild rally in a loss against Arizona at home to avoid getting smoked. That’s what makes this win so important. It’s not only a résumé-booster, but it’s the kind of performance that can build the confidence of a team that was struggling with it.

2. UCLA still isn’t getting stops: Entering Wednesday, the Bruins ranked 125th nationally in KenPom’s defensive efficiency metric after giving up 96 points to Arizona. Things weren’t much better for the Bruins in the first half against USC, as they game up 50 points in 39 possessions, getting lit up by a series of straight-line drives, kick-outs to open shooters and ball-screen actions. We wrote on Tuesday that the Bruins are no longer a Final Four contender if they cannot figure out their defensive woes. As of Wednesday night, the Bruins had not figured out their defensive woes.

3. And they’ve apparently forgotten how to shoot the ball: The Bruins are one of the best three-point shooting teams we’ve seen in recent college basketball history. Entering Wednesday night, UCLA was shooting 43.4 percent from beyond the arc, a number that ranks second nationally, but their ability to reel on 19 threes in a game – like they did earlier this season – is what makes them so lethal. When they get into a rhythm like that, it doesn’t matter how bad their defense is. They have the firepower to win anyway.

In these two most recent losses, the Bruins have not shot the ball well at all from the perimeter. Against Arizona, they were 10-for-31 from three. Against USC, they were 6-for-21. If UCLA cannot get stops and they are not making threes, they’re not going to be winning all that often.

The other concerning aspect about their offense on Wednesday night was that the Bruins really seemed to struggle against the 2-3 zone that USC played. They committed 13 first half turnovers and finished with 17 turnovers for the game. With shooters everywhere on the floor and as many as three point guards on the court at the same time, it’s unacceptable for a team as talented as UCLA to have those kind of issues against zone.