Carlton Bragg suspended indefinitely

You probably don’t remember the last time Northwestern made the NCAA tournament. That’s because the Wildcats have never enjoyed the Madness of March. This year’s team could change that, dancing into history in the process. Entering today, the Wildcats are 5-2 in the Big Ten and look poised to make a run at finally hearing their name called on Selection Sunday. February is going to be a fun month in Evanston.
Top Seeds
It was a rocky two days for the top two seed lines, but other than a little re-ordering, the No. 1 seeds remain in tact; that’s what happens when everyone in the group loses (except for Gonzaga, of course). Also, keep an eye on Arizona. Those Wildcats look awfully good at full strength.
The Bubble
It’s a tangled mess around the cutline. The number of teams under at-large consideration with losing conference records (even as bad as 1-6) is rather incredible, really. It’ll be interested to see how all of these bubble teams perform down the stretch, especially in the ACC, Big Ten, and Big 12. Unfortunately, we don’t have a lot of mid-major at-large contenders. The clubhouse leaders would be Middle Tennessee State, UNC-Wilmington, Illinois State, and Wichita State. We’ll see how they navigate the next month.
UPDATED: January 26, 2017
Regarding bracketing principles, you can read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com. For example: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.
FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)
- TCU vs. VCU | East Region
- Wake Forest vs. Michigan | West Region
- NEW ORLEANS vs. WEBER STATE | Midwest Region
- MT. ST. MARY’S vs. NC CENTRAL | East Region
BRACKET PROJECTION …
|SOUTH – Memphis
|
|EAST – New York
|Tulsa
|
|Buffalo
|1) BAYLOR
|
|1) VILLANOVA
|16) NEW ORLEANS / WEBER STATE
|
|16) NC-CENTRAL / MT ST MARY’S
|8) DAYTON
|
|8) Virginia Tech
|9) Minnesota
|
|9) MID TENNESSEE ST
|
|
|
|Orlando
|
|Sacramento
|5) Duke
|
|5) MARYLAND
|12) NEVADA
|
|12) VCU / TCU
|4) Purdue
|
|4) Oregon
|13) MONMOUTH
|
|13) NEW MEXICO ST
|
|
|
|Indianapolis
|
|Milwaukee
|6) Creighton
|
|6) Florida
|11) Texas Tech
|
|11) Georgia Tech
|3) Louisville
|
|3) Butler
|14) WINTHROP
|
|14) FLA GULF COAST
|
|
|
|Indianapolis
|
|Greenville
|7) Xavier
|
|7) USC
|10) ILLINOIS STATE
|
|10) Michigan State
|2) KENTUCKY
|
|2) NORTH CAROLINA
|15) PRINCETON
|
|15) BUCKNELL
|
|
|
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|
|WEST – San Jose
|Tulsa
|
|Salt Lake City
|1) Kansas
|
|1) GONZAGA
|16) UC-IRVINE
|
|16) TX-SOUTHERN
|8) Northwestern
|
|8) Arkansas
|9) Marquette
|
|9) Iowa State
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|Buffalo
|5) Wisconsin
|
|5) CINCINNATI
|12) AKRON
|
|12) Wake Forest / Michigan
|4) Notre Dame
|
|4) West Virginia
|13) VALPARAISO
|
|13) VERMONT
|
|
|
|Sacramento
|
|Greenville
|6) Saint Mary’s
|
|6) South Carolina
|11) NC State
|
|11) Seton Hall
|3) UCLA
|
|3) Virginia
|14) BELMONT
|
|14) CHATTANOOGA
|
|
|
|Orlando
|
|Salt Lake City
|7) Indiana
|
|7) SMU
|10) NC-WILMINGTON
|
|10) Kansas State
|2) Florida State
|
|2) ARIZONA
|15) GA-SOUTHERN
|
|15) NORTH DAKOTA ST
NOTES on the BRACKET: Baylor is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Villanova, Gonzaga, and Kansas.
Last Four Byes (at large): Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, NC State, Seton Hall
Last Four IN (at large): TCU, Michigan, Wake Forest, VCU
First Four OUT (at large): California, Wichita State, Miami-FL, Clemson
Next four teams OUT (at large): Pittsburgh, Illinois, Tennessee, Oklahoma State
Breakdown by Conference …
ACC (10): NORTH CAROLINA, Florida State, Louisville, Virginia, Notre Dame, Duke, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, NC State, Wake Forest
Big 10 (8): MARYLAND, Purdue, Wisconsin, Indiana, Northwestern, Minnesota, Michigan State, Michigan
Big 12 (7): BAYLOR, Kansas, West Virginia, Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas Tech, TCU
Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Butler, Creighton, Xavier, Seton Hall
SEC (4): KENTUCKY, Florida, South Carolina, Arkansas
Pac 12 (4): ARIZONA, UCLA, Oregon, USC
Atlantic 10 (2): DAYTON, VCU
American (2): CINCINNATI, SMU
West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s
Missouri Valley (1): ILLINOIS STATE
Mountain West (1): NEVADA
ONE BID LEAGUES: Monmouth (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), Georgia-Southern (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), Weber State (BSKY), Valparaiso (HORIZON), New Orleans (SLND), Chattanooga (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Akron (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), UNC-Wilmington (CAA), Winthrop (BSO), NC-Central (MEAC), North Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Mt. St. Mary’s (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)