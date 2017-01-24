More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
KNOXVILLE, TN - JANUARY 24: Robert Hubbs III #3 and Kyle Alexander #11 of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrate in the first half of the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Thompson-Boling Arena on January 24, 2017 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

No. 4 Kentucky upset at the hands of Rick Barnes, Tennessee

By Rob DausterJan 24, 2017, 11:29 PM EST

Robert Hubbs scored 25 points and Grant Williams chipped in with 13 points, six boards, six assists, four steals and three blocks as Tennessee picked off No. 4 Kentucky in Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday night, 82-80.

It’s the third time in the last four games that the Wildcats have lost to UT on the road.

The loss is Kentucky’s first since they fell at Louisville in late-December, and it opens the door for South Carolina to make a run at the SEC title. The Vols, who nearly beat North Carolina in Chapel Hill earlier this season, are now 4-4 in the SEC.

Here are three things to take away from this game:

1. This is why Kentucky’s perimeter shooting is a concern: The Wildcats finished the night shooting 6-for-24 from beyond the arc. Malik Monk was 3-for-13 by himself. A number of those misses were good looks from three in critical moments – off the top of my head, Derek Willis missed one late in the second half that would have put Kentucky after 67-66 – and a handful of them were bad shots forced by Monk. The Wildcats have gotten better shooting the ball from the perimeter after a slow start to the season, and to me, this was more of an off-night when a showdown against No. 2 Kansas on the horizon than anything.

But it was something of a wakeup call. I didn’t think Monk, Fox or Briscoe played particularly well, and when those three don’t play well, this team is beatable.

2. Kentucky’s interior defense got worked: The Vols scored 42 points in the paint. Admiral Schofield had 15. Grant Williams had 13 points and six assists. Robert Hubbs did much of his damage as the Vols ran inverted offense, posting up the big, physical wing against UK’s freshmen back court. Bam Adebayo was terrific offensively, good enough that Kentucky’s inability to get him the ball was a noticeable issue, but he didn’t do much to discourage Tennessee from going at the rim.

Bam wasn’t the only issue, either. Wenyen Gabriel and Derek Willis were outmuscled by Tennessee’s big men as well. All in all, it’s not going to be fun for those big men when they watch the film on this one.

3. All that said, Kentucky lost by two: This just wasn’t Kentucky’s night. They were not good. And they lost a league game on the road by two points. That probably says more about this team than anything else.

4. Good for Rick Barnes and Tennessee: Looking at their record, you might think that this Tennessee team has had a disappointing season. And they have, but it’s not so much because they’re a bad team and more an issue of struggling to close out winnable games. They lost to Oregon in overtime in Maui. They lost at North Carolina by two points. They gave Wisconsin, and Florida, and Gonzaga a fight.

And the finally have a season-defining win to show for it. Hell, they might be the only team to beat these Wildcats in the SEC this season.

So while I’m not sure that even this is enough to get Tennessee into bubble contention, it is enough to keep their season from being a total loss. And it is the kind of win that a program with some promising young talent can build off of.

On Notice: No. 23 South Carolina tops Auburn 98-69

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 03: South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin shouts instructions to his team against the Iowa State Cyclones during their game at the Barclays Center on January 3, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 24, 2017, 11:55 PM EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Duane Notice tied career highs with 27 points and six 3-pointers as No. 23 South Carolina snapped back from its first Southeastern Conference loss to put away Auburn 98-69 on Tuesday night.

Notice had scored 22 points combined in his previous four games, but like most of his Gamecock teammates let it fly from long range early and often to open a big first-half lead over the Tigers (13-7, 3-5).

Notice and Sindarius Thornwell had four 3-pointers in the first half while Justin McKie hit two as the Gamecocks (16-4, 6-1) led 48-27 at the half.

South Carolina packed things in and slowed down its attack for much of the second half. Notice, though, would not be contained, canning two more 3s as the Gamecocks hit a season high 15 from behind the arc. That was one shy of the team’s game record of 16, accomplished against Campbell in 2007.

The Gamecocks showed little hangover from their last outing, an 85-69 loss at No. 4 Kentucky on Saturday night that dropped them out of a first-place tie atop the SEC. Thornwell hit his team’s first 3-pointer as South Carolina opened a 9-0 lead. Notice hit consecutive long-range shots soon after. When the two seniors each made 3s in the final 2 minutes, the Gamecocks had stretched their margin to over 20 points.

Notice tied his career high in points last set in a win over Florida International last month, a game where he hit six 3-pointers.

Thornwell finished with 22 points and five 3-pointers.

Anfernee McLemore had a career-best 18 points to lead Auburn with 12 points while freshman center Austin Wiley had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double.

THE BIG PICTURE

Auburn: If the Tigers had hopes of hanging with South Carolina, they ended early when they were down 9-0 in the first 2 minutes. Auburn had its chances to stay close, but the 6-foot-11 Wiley missed three of his first four free throws, giving away points instead of making the Gamecocks pay. Auburn could not take advantage when two South Carolina starters, blocks leader Chris Silva and point guard PJ Dozier both spent much of the half on the bench with two fouls apiece.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks would welcome this kind of outside shooting every game. Behind four 3s each from senior starters Thornwell and Notice, South Carolina made 10 of its 16 attempts from behind the arc in the first 20 minutes to open a 20-point lead. The Gamecocks make about six 3s a game and had just five against Kentucky.

UP NEXT

Auburn plays at TCU on Saturday night in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

South Carolina travels to Missouri on Saturday night in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://collegebasketball.ap.org

Trimble scores 17 to lead No. 22 Maryland past Rutgers 67-55

Maryland guard Melo Trimble (AP Photo/Matt Hazlett)
Associated PressJan 24, 2017, 11:30 PM EST

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Instead of taking medicine and resting in bed, Melo Trimble found the best cure for his illness was simply playing basketball.

Trimble fueled a second-half surge that put No. 22 Maryland in control, and the Terrapins beat Rutgers 67-55 on Tuesday night to remain in first place in the Big Ten.

Trimble was too sick to practice Monday, but he showed no sign of illness while repeatedly slicing through Rutgers’ defense. The 6-foot-3 junior guard scored 17 points on 5-for-8 shooting and had four assists and six rebounds in 34 minutes.

“I felt terrible yesterday. I felt a little better today,” Trimble said. “When you get in the game, you don’t feel sick anymore.”

After seeing how bad Trimble looked on Monday, coach Mark Turgeon wasn’t sure if his star player would be able to help Maryland strive for its fifth straight win.

“I was worried about him,” Turgeon said. “I didn’t know what we were going to get out of him. I probably played him more than I wanted to play him, but he kept saying he was fine.”

Freshman Kevin Huerter had 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Terrapins (18-2, 6-1), who own their best record after 20 games since the 1998-99 season.

“I don’t know that any of us expected this,” Turgeon said. “The exciting thing for me is we can get so much better. We can play better than we’re playing, starting with rebounding and taking care of the ball.”

Maryland was outrebounded 40-39 and committed 18 turnovers, but Trimble was the difference-maker.

Facing a team that has never won a conference game on the road, the Terrapins led only 38-35 shortly after halftime before Trimble took over. He threw an outlet pass that led to a breakaway layup, then drilled a 3-pointer from the corner. Huerter followed with a 3 to make it 46-35 – too big a deficit for Rutgers to make up.

Maryland entered the game tied with Wisconsin atop the Big Ten standings.

The Scarlet Knights (12-9, 1-7) went 10 for 24 at the free throw line in losing for the eighth time in nine games. Rutgers hasn’t beaten a ranked team since 2008.

Coach Steve Pikiell liked seeing his team grab 22 offensive rebounds and score 32 points in the paint, but lamented the missed foul shots by his big men.

“If you’re not converting those free throws you can go inside all you want,” Pikiell said. “You’ve got to take advantage of the freebies.”

Despite the loss, the Scarlet Knights put up a decent fight. Down by 16 with 12 minutes left, they cut the gap to nine with 5:24 to go but didn’t have enough firepower to complete the comeback.

Corey Sanders scored 15 points for Rutgers and Nigel Johnson had 14.

Trimble and L.G. Gill each made a 3-pointer in the final 55 seconds of the first half to give the Terrapins a 34-29 lead.

Rutgers trailed 18-11 before Johnson drilled a 3-pointer to spark a 9-1 run that forced Turgeon to call a timeout. Minutes later, Sanders connected from beyond the arc to give the Scarlet Knights their largest lead, 25-22.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: Though they hung tough for most of the first half, the Scarlet Knights aren’t good enough yet to beat a Big Ten team on the road – let alone a ranked foe that plays exceptionally well on its own court.

Maryland: Defeating Rutgers at home isn’t exactly a noteworthy accomplishment, but in doing so the Terrapins enhanced their stature as a Top 25 team that’s one of the best in the Big Ten.

FOUL PLAY

It surely would have been a closer game if the Scarlet Knights were better at the line.

“It hurts,” Sanders said. “We need to make free throws. Nobody is guarding you; you just have to will it in.”

Maryland took fewer free throws (19) – a rarity for the Terps at home – but made 13.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights face another ranked team, No. 15 Wisconsin, on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Maryland: The Terps put their perfect road record on the line Saturday at Minnesota. The Golden Gophers upset visiting Maryland last February.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Late Night Snacks: Villanova, Kansas, Kentucky all go down

MILWAUKEE, WI - JANUARY 24: Jajuan Johnson #23 and Duane Wilson #1 of the Marquette Golden Eagles celebrate with fans following an upset victory over the Villanova Wildcats at BMO Harris Bradley Center on January 24, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
By Terrence PayneJan 24, 2017, 11:29 PM EST

GAME OF THE NIGHT: Marquette 74, No. 1 Villanova 72

The Golden Eagles were down by 15 at half to the nation’s top team, but closed out the game on a 19-4 run led by Duane Wilson and Katin Reinhardt. If I told you that duo was going to lead Marquette to a win over Villanova, would you have believed me? … Didn’t think so. We need to stop sleeping on this team.

In less than five days, Marquette has played its way into the NCAA Tournament field with a pair of signature wins.

IMPORTANT OUTCOMES

No. 18 West Virginia 85, No. 2 Kansas 69:  After back-to-back losses, the Mountaineers responded in a big way with a double-digit win over the Jayhawks. This didn’t follow the typical ‘Press Virginia’ blueprint, but that’s what made it all the more impressive. Frank Mason III was held to a 12 points, needing a 15 shots to score his dozen.

Tennessee 82, No. 4 Kentucky 80: Tennessee snapped Kentucky’s seven-game win streak. The Wildcats were held in check in transition, while the Volunteers’ bench outscored Kentucky’s, 37-4. Robert Hubbs III and Malik Monk both led their teams with 25 points apiece.

Well this is one way to set up Saturday’s matchup with Kansas.

No. 12 Virginia 71, No. 12 Notre Dame 54: Shots didn’t fall early for Notre Dame, as the pack-line defense held the league’s best 3-point shooting team to 18 percent shooting from deep. London Perrantes scored 22 points and once again came up with timely shots.

No. 20 Purdue 84, Michigan State 73: Hot shooting couldn’t be sustained and Purdue’s frontline became too much for Michigan State’s shorthanded front court. Caleb Swanigan finished with another monster stat line: 25 points and 17 rebounds. Miles Bridges had a season-high 33 points.

STARRED

  • Katin Reinhardt, Marquette: The grad transfer scored 18 of his 19 points after halftime. Playing the role of point forward was even more important after Markus Howard struggled all night.
  • Donovan Mitchell, Louisville: The sophomore guard had 16 points at half. Pitt had 18 as a team. Mitchell’s career-best of 27 points included 6-of-8 from three.
  • Caleb Swanigan, Purdue: The 6-foot-9 sophomore recorded his 17th double-double of the season. The Boilermakers have played 21 games.

STRUGGLED

  • Pitt: Louisville throttled the Panthers, 106-51. It was the worst loss for the program in more than a century.
  • Deadspin: You made Ted Cruz likable. Enough said.

TOP 25

  • Bronson Koenig’s 20 points led No. 15 Wisconsin to an 82-55 win over Penn State. The Badgers are still the co-leaders in the Big Ten.
  • Behind 15 3-pointers, No. 23 South Carolina routed Auburn, 98-69. The Gamecocks, coming off a loss to Kentucky, is 6-1 in the SEC.
  • No. 22 Maryland was led by Melo Trimble’s 17 points in a 67-55 win over Rutgers. The Terrapins still share the top spot in the Big Ten standings with No. 15 Wisconsin.

NOTABLE

  • Akron (7-0 MAC) remained unbeaten in conference play with a 90-80 win over Western Michigan
  • The nation’s leading scorer, Marcus Keene, had 28 points in Central Michigan’s 82-76 win over Bowling Green.
  • St. Bonaventure came back from down 18 to defeat St. Joe’s, 67-63
  • Wichita State has won three in a row after an 87-45 victory over Southern Illinois
  • It’s fitting that on the day the school honored Steph Curry that Jack Gibbs recorded a 32-point outing. Davidson beat Duquesne 74-60
  • Syracuse is back to .500 in ACC play by beating Wake Forest, 81-76
  • Daryl Macon’s last second free throws capped a 15-point comeback as Arkansas topped Vanderbilt, 71-70
  • Matt Thomas hit seven 3-pointers en route to 25 points as Iowa State held off Kansas State, 70-65

No. 13 Louisville crushes Pittsburgh 106-51

LOUISVILLE, KY - JANUARY 19: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Louisville Cardinals reacts after making a three point shot to end the first half against the Clemson Tigers at KFC YUM! Center on January 19, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 24, 2017, 11:04 PM EST

PITTSBURGH (AP) Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 29 points, Anas Mahmoud added 14 while making all seven of his shots and No. 13 Louisville overwhelmed Pittsburgh 106-51 on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals (17-4, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) rebounded from a close loss at No. 10 Florida State on Saturday by handing the reeling Panthers the second-worst loss in the program’s 111-year history.

Louisville held Pitt (12-8, 1-6) to 25 percent shooting (13 of 51) and never let the Panthers in the game. Pitt went without a basket for more than 12 minutes during the first half as the Cardinals built a 37-13 lead and kept pouring it on.

Michael Young led Pitt with 12 points but the Panthers showed little life despite having a week to prepare. Coach Kevin Stallings didn’t stick around to watch the carnage. Stallings was ejected with just under 15 minutes to go after arguing with officials.

The Cardinals fought gamely while falling on the road against the Seminoles despite missing guard Quentin Snider, who is out with a strained hip flexor. They didn’t need to work nearly as hard this time around. Less than two weeks after surviving a 43-point onslaught from Pitt forward Jamel Artis in an 85-80 victory at home against the Panthers, Louisville kept Artis in check. The senior forward was held to nine points on 3-of-11 shooting, his lowest total of the season and 13 points below his season average.

There were no such offensive issues for the Panthers. Louisville’s guards had no trouble beating the Panthers off the dribble to work the ball inside to Mahmoud and Deng Adel. The Cardinals outscored Pitt in the paint 52-12, outrebounded the Panthers 48-26 and poured it on long after things had been decided. Louisville was pressing up 36 points in the second half and didn’t slow down even as coach Rick Pitino emptied his bench.

The result was Pitt’s worst loss since falling to Westminster College 106-13 in 1905, the year the basketball program started. The Panthers suffered their worst loss in the 13-year history of the Petersen Events Center earlier this month when Miami beat them by 26. The Cardinals doubled it easily.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: When Mahmoud stays out of foul trouble, he can be effective. Limited to just 5 minutes because of foul trouble against Florida State, the 7-foot junior still picked up three fouls in 16 minutes against the Panthers but by then he had already done all the damage necessary against Pitt’s undersized front court.

Pitt: Stallings questioned the leadership of his four senior starters in the run-up to the game, and the Panthers responded by flat lining. It’s certainly not the way he envisioned his first season with the Panthers going. Just as troubling? The sea of empty seats at the usually packed Petersen Events Center, something that never would have happened when the programs traded haymakers in the old Big East.

UP NEXT

Louisville: returns home to welcome N.C. State on Sunday.

Pitt: hosts Clemson on Saturday before a three-game trip that includes visits to No. 9 North Carolina and No. 17 Duke.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

No. 12 Virginia picks up impressive road win over No. 14 Notre Dame

Virginia guard London Perrantes (32) reacts to a three pointer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Virginia won the game 63-61. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
1 Comment
By Terrence PayneJan 24, 2017, 10:08 PM EST

takNo. 12 Virginia picked up an impressive road win on Tuesday night, knocking No. 14 Notre Dame, 71-54.

London Perrantes has 22 points and five rebounds for the Cavaliers. Isaiah Wilkins, Devon Hall and Marial Shayok each scored in double figures for the Cavaliers. Notre Dame was led by Bonzie Colson’s 20 points, followed by Steve Vasturia with 14.

Virginia went into the break with a one-point advantage. But Perrantes, who scored 12 points after halftime, and the Cavaliers’ defense was enough to frustrate one the nation’s most efficient offenses. Late in the second half, while the Fighting Irish offense was struggling, Perrantes and Ty Jerome sparked a 12-2 run, opening up a 66-51 advantage.

Entering the night, Notre Dame was in a tie for first place with North Carolina and Florida State. The Irish travel to Georgia Tech on Saturday. Virginia will be tasked with slowing down another high-powered offense, as the Wahoos travel to Philadelphia to face the top-ranked Villanova Wildcats.

1. Virginia has Notre Dame’s number

The Fighting Irish joined the ACC in 2013. And they have not been able to Virginia since becoming a member of the league. Notre Dame can thank Virginia’s pack-line defense for that. It dares teams to shoot, which can be dangerous with a team that has marksmen like the Irish. But it does however take away the drive and kicks. While the Irish did get some open looks to start the game, they couldn’t convert. Those frustrations only mounted as Virginia was connecting from the right out of the gate.

Another stable of the pack-line defense is to double the post. Tony Bennett strayed away from that tactic to assure Notre Dame wouldn’t get any open looks for the remainder of the night. That resulted in Bonzie Colson going for team-high 20 points, a sacrifice the Cavs were obviously willing to make.

Notre Dame, which entered the game as the ACC’s best 3-point shooting team, was 3-of-18 (17 percent) from beyond the arc.

2. It wasn’t just London Perrantes hitting big shots

Like he’s done through his career, Perrantes thrived in another big situation in front of another hostile crowd. The senior guard drilled a 3-pointer midway through the second half to give Virginia an eight-point lead. But then Ty Jerome, the reserve freshman, came up with eight points in less than three minutes. Given the tempo Virginia plays at, that’s pretty impressive, especially for someone who had 11 combined points in ACC play.

Perrantes finished with a game-high 22. Tuesday marked the third 20-point game for Virginia’s senior guard. He had 24 points against Wake Forest, followed by 25 in the next game against Clemson. He had no 20-point games in the November or December.

3. Virginia Road Warriors?

Virginia landed its second true road victory of the season on Tuesday. The Cavaliers have previously defeated Louisville on the road. Up next is another test. Virginia heads to Philadelphia to face No. 1 Villanova on Saturday. This game will only be more intense after the Wildcats were upset by Marquette.

 