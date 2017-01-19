Indiana’s OG Anunoby out indefinitely with knee injury

Recently, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Selection Committee made public its intent to evaluate options for integrating additional analytics and metrics into its process for selecting and seeding teams for the NCAA tournament. How that might eventually look we don’t know. What metrics will be included? Will there be any weighting for certain metrics (such as the current Ratings Percentage Index or RPI) over others? It’s an interesting twist, although not necessarily that new. Selection Committee members have had various data points at their fingertips for years. How each chose to use (or not use) ratings such as BPI, KenPom, Sagarin, and others is unknown; none were a part of the “official” process and rarely discussed publicly.

The point today isn’t to have a lengthy discussion about the merits of various analytic tools. Rather, it provides an opportunity to look at how a new system might look. One of the concepts mentioned was the potential for a “composite” ranking that would factor in a given set of analytic metrics. In the interest of today’s bracket update, here’s a look at some rankings and the “composite” for the top six teams on the seed list (data points were through games played on Tuesday).

The metrics included: RPI, NPI (Warren Nolan), ELO Chess, KenPom, Sagarin, and BPI. Composite ranking is in parenthesis, based upon an average of these metrics.

Villanova (2.33) Kansas (4.83) Baylor (9.00) UCLA (11.16) Kentucky (3.16) Gonzaga (6.50)

As you can see, the composite score would favor moving Kentucky and Gonzaga into spots two (2) and four (4) on the seed list, making them No. 1 seeds instead of Baylor and UCLA (in today’s bracket). Those are not wrong conclusions. Of course, metrics do not necessarily do an effective job of including actual results. Example: UCLA won at Kentucky. An individual result is only one factor (usually a small one) in a team’s overall resume. But the disparity in numbers (11.16 to 3.16) suggests a notable difference between UK and UCLA. How the Committee might discuss those two teams given the result vs. numbers would be interesting.

The more relevant takeaway here is that Villanova is No. 1 by a significant margin. When you factor in the math, the difference between Villanova and Kentucky is a little larger than it looks. Thus, the Wildcats remain entrenched as the overall No. 1 seed today by almost any measure, resume and otherwise.

In keeping with our theme, we used a similar process, including a metric called Strength of Record (SOR) to help decipher an uninspiring collection of bubble teams. With that in mind, Kansas State and Wake Forest are the final two at-large entries. It’s completely erratic near the bottom of the bracket, so this is far from definitive. History suggests that may not change much.

Regarding bracketing principles: teams from the same conference may now meet before a Regional final, even if fewer than eight teams are selected. The goal is to keep as many teams as possible on their actual seed line.

FIRST FOUR PAIRINGS – Dayton (First Round)

Rhode Island vs. Kansas State | Midwest Region

vs. Midwest Region Georgia vs. Wake Forest | East Region

vs. East Region NEW ORLEANS vs. WEBER STATE | Midwest Region

vs. Midwest Region MT. ST. MARY’S vs. MORGAN STATE | East Region

EAST – New York MIDWEST – Kansas City Buffalo Tulsa 1) VILLANOVA 1) KANSAS 16) M.S. MARY’S / MORGAN ST 16) NEW ORLEANS / WEBER ST 8) Northwestern 8) Michigan State 9) MID TENNESSEE ST 9) Clemson Buffalo Sacramento 5) Florida 5) CINCINNATI 12) VERMONT 12) Kansas St / Rhode Island 4) Virginia 4) OREGON 13) RICHMOND 13) NEW MEXICO ST Milwaukee Greenville 6) MARYLAND 6) South Carolina 11) Georgia / Wake Forest 11) NC-WILMINGTON 3) Butler 3) North Carolina 14) FLA GULF COAST 14) WINTHROP Orlando Salt Lake City 7) Indiana 7) Saint Mary’s 10) Seton Hall 10) TCU 2) FLORIDA STATE 2) Creighton 15) GA-SOUTHERN 15) BUCKNELL WEST – San Jose SOUTH – Memphis Sacramento Tulsa 1) UCLA 1) Baylor 16) TEXAS-SOUTHERN 16) UC-IRVINE 8) Dayton 8) USC 9) Virginia Tech 9) Arkansas Orlando Salt Lake City 5) Purdue 5) Duke 12) AKRON 12) NEVADA 4) West Virginia 4) ARIZONA 13) CHATTANOOGA 13) VALPARAISO Milwaukee Indianapolis 6) Wisconsin 6) Minnesota 11) California 11) ILLINOIS STATE 3) Notre Dame 3) Louisville 14) MONMOUTH 14) BELMONT Salt Lake City Indianapolis 7) SMU 7) Xavier 10) Texas Tech 10) Iowa State 2) GONZAGA 2) KENTUCKY 15) NORTH DAKOTA ST 15) PRINCETON

NOTES on the BRACKET: Villanova is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Kansas, Baylor, and UCLA

Last Four Byes (at large): Iowa State, Texas Tech, TCU, California

Last Four IN (at large): Georgia, Kansas State, Wake Forest, Rhode Island

First Four OUT (at large): VCU, Miami-FL, Pittsburgh, Michigan

Next four teams OUT (at large): Marquette, Wichita State, Illinois, Penn State

Breakdown by Conference …

ACC (9): FLORIDA STATE, North Carolina, Louisville, Notre Dame, Virginia, Duke, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Big 10 (7): MARYLAND, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern

Big 12 (7): KANSAS, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas State

Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Creighton, Butler, Xavier, Seton Hall

SEC (5): KENTUCKY, Florida, South Carolina, Arkansas, Georgia

Pac 12 (5): ARIZONA, UCLA, Oregon, USC, California

Atlantic 10 (3): RICHMOND, Dayton, Rhode Island

American (2): CINCINNATI, SMU

West Coast (2): GONZAGA, Saint Mary’s

Missouri Valley (1): ILLINOIS STATE

Mountain West (1): BOISE STATE

ONE BID LEAGUES: Monmouth (MAAC), Middle Tennessee State (C-USA), Georgia-Southern (SBELT), Princeton (IVY), Weber State (BSKY), Valparaiso (HORIZON), New Orleans (SLND), Chattanooga (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Akron (MAC), Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), UNC-Wilmington (CAA), Winthrop (BSO), Morgan State (MEAC), North Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), MT. ST. MARY’S (NEC), Texas-Southern (SWAC)